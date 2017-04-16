PLAN ESPECIAL DE MANEJO Y PROTECCIÓN DELCENTRO HISTÓRICO DE VILLA DEL ROSARIO Y SU ZONA DE INFLUENCIA TOMO II – FORMULACIÓ...
PLAN ESPECIAL DE MANEJO Y PROTECCIÓN DELCENTRO HISTÓRICO DE VILLA DEL ROSARIO Y SU ZONA DE INFLUENCIA TOMO II – FORMULACIÓ...
PLAN ESPECIAL DE MANEJO Y PROTECCIÓN DELCENTRO HISTÓRICO DE VILLA DEL ROSARIO Y SU ZONA DE INFLUENCIA TOMO II – FORMULACIÓ...
PLAN ESPECIAL DE MANEJO Y PROTECCIÓN DELCENTRO HISTÓRICO DE VILLA DEL ROSARIO Y SU ZONA DE INFLUENCIA TOMO II – FORMULACIÓ...
PLAN ESPECIAL DE MANEJO Y PROTECCIÓN DELCENTRO HISTÓRICO DE VILLA DEL ROSARIO Y SU ZONA DE INFLUENCIA TOMO II – FORMULACIÓ...
PLAN ESPECIAL DE MANEJO Y PROTECCIÓN DELCENTRO HISTÓRICO DE VILLA DEL ROSARIO Y SU ZONA DE INFLUENCIA TOMO II – FORMULACIÓ...
PLAN ESPECIAL DE MANEJO Y PROTECCIÓN DELCENTRO HISTÓRICO DE VILLA DEL ROSARIO Y SU ZONA DE INFLUENCIA TOMO II – FORMULACIÓ...
PLAN ESPECIAL DE MANEJO Y PROTECCIÓN DELCENTRO HISTÓRICO DE VILLA DEL ROSARIO Y SU ZONA DE INFLUENCIA TOMO II – FORMULACIÓ...
PLAN ESPECIAL DE MANEJO Y PROTECCIÓN DELCENTRO HISTÓRICO DE VILLA DEL ROSARIO Y SU ZONA DE INFLUENCIA TOMO II – FORMULACIÓ...
PLAN ESPECIAL DE MANEJO Y PROTECCIÓN DELCENTRO HISTÓRICO DE VILLA DEL ROSARIO Y SU ZONA DE INFLUENCIA TOMO II – FORMULACIÓ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

2 7. vr plan de divulgación-final

29 views

Published on

pemp villa del rosario

Published in: Law
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
29
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

2 7. vr plan de divulgación-final

  1. 1. PLAN ESPECIAL DE MANEJO Y PROTECCIÓN DELCENTRO HISTÓRICO DE VILLA DEL ROSARIO Y SU ZONA DE INFLUENCIA TOMO II – FORMULACIÓN VII. PLAN DE DIVULGACIÓN SANDRA KARIME ZABALA CORREDOR Arquitectura – Urbanismo - Patrimonio Consultora 122 VII.PLAN DE DIVULGACIÓN Una de las bases fundamentales para hacer realidad la protección del centro histórico de Villa del Rosario y su zona de influencia, que se ha proyectado a partir de este Plan Especial de Manejo y Protección, es poder dar a conocer y posicionar el sector, su historia y sus valores para aumentar el sentido de pertenencia de sus habitantes, sus proyectos, sus oportunidades, sus atractivos para el turista, el PEMP en si mismo, entre otros. El Plan de Divulgación cumple con varias misiones:  Dar a conocer con claridad y precisión los valores del patrimonio cultural y natural del centro histórico de Villa del Rosario, de tal manera que sus habitantes actuales y futuros se apropien de ellos y, además de defenderlos y conservarlos, los afiancen y divulguen. Es una base fundamental para fortalecer el sentido de pertenencia como punto de partida para asegurar su salvaguarda.  Difundir en el país y a nivel internacional los valores del centro histórico de Villa del Rosario, de tal manera que su protección sea compromiso no sólo de los rosarienses. Esto incluye la posibilidad de conseguir recursos, inversionistas, turistas, “cómplices” en el proceso de conservación y utilización del patrimonio del lugar.  Promover la inversión pública en la solución de carencias fundamentales, principalmente relacionadas con obras de infraestructuras y necesidades básicas, desarrollo de estudios complementarios, continuación de las prospecciones arqueológicas, desarrollo de concursos arquitectónicos, entre otros.  Aprovechar las grandes ventajas que le da al centro histórico de Villa del Rosario su relevancia histórica para el país, para aumentar la cooperación internacional, la inversión privada, el turismo cultural y la actividad económica en general, de tal manera que, además de dar herramientas para la sostenibilidad del patrimonio, se mejoren la calidad de vida y los ingresos de sus habitantes.
  2. 2. PLAN ESPECIAL DE MANEJO Y PROTECCIÓN DELCENTRO HISTÓRICO DE VILLA DEL ROSARIO Y SU ZONA DE INFLUENCIA TOMO II – FORMULACIÓN VII. PLAN DE DIVULGACIÓN SANDRA KARIME ZABALA CORREDOR Arquitectura – Urbanismo - Patrimonio Consultora 123 1. ASPECTOS PRELIMINARES 1.1. MARCO ORIENTADOR La comunicación alcanza su sentido y plenitud en el servicio a la comunidad. Por esta razón el concepto de comunicación se verá estrechamente vinculado con el de participación. Se trata de una forma de comunicación que se relaciona con un modelo de desarrollo participativo, solidario y autónomo en la búsqueda de estrategias concretas de comunicación, que abra paso a un proceso de desarrollo integral. Asumir la comunicación como una fuerza es reconocer su capacidad de generar movimiento, de dinamizar procesos y de interconectar acciones para orientarlas al logro de los objetivos propuestos. La comunicación busca generar comprensión, entendimiento mutuo y acuerdos entre los distintos actores del desarrollo. En este aspecto la comunicación deberá consolidar, propiciar y cualificar las condiciones en las que los actores sociales concertarán y darán sentido a lo social y a lo individual. El presente Plan de Divulgación busca orientar la atención pública en el Plan Especial de Manejo y Protección del centro histórico de Villa del Rosario y su Zona de Influencia, como un tema de agenda pública prioritaria que reclama atención y discusión por parte de los actores locales, regionales, nacionales e internacionales. El diagnóstico percibido desarrolladocon la participación comunitaria permitió identificar cómo la población siente que el centro histórico de Villa del Rosario, a pesar de sus grandes potenciales y su relevancia histórica para el país, no ha sido reconocido como tal, no ha desarrollado el turismo y no ha aprovechado las diferentes oportunidades pasadas y actuales. El centro histórico de Villa del Rosario cuenta con diversas fortalezas, algunas basadas en valores tales como la historia en sí misma, la vegetación y paisajismo especialmente destacados en el parque Grancolombiano, el trazado urbano, entre otras. Otras fortalezas están asociadas a la ubicación estratégica en la frontera con Venezuela y la cercanía e integración con Cúcuta y los demás municipios del Área Metropolitana. También tiene algunas debilidades, como la desprotección del patrimonio, la imagen urbana negativa, el abandono e invasión de elementos ambientales como las quebradas, el descuido del espacio público, entre otros. En un Plan de Divulgación los valores socioeconómicos y culturales son insumos prioritarios a trabajar, en la medida en que favorecen el intercambio de saberes, alimentados por flujos adecuados de información que propician espacios de comprensión de la realidad de la región y su valor cultural, ambiental y económico, con el fin de incidir en una nueva concepción que condicione formas diferentes de actuar.
  3. 3. PLAN ESPECIAL DE MANEJO Y PROTECCIÓN DELCENTRO HISTÓRICO DE VILLA DEL ROSARIO Y SU ZONA DE INFLUENCIA TOMO II – FORMULACIÓN VII. PLAN DE DIVULGACIÓN SANDRA KARIME ZABALA CORREDOR Arquitectura – Urbanismo - Patrimonio Consultora 124 El presente Plan de Divulgación busca la aplicación selectiva de al menos tres funciones de la comunicación, claramente diferenciadas y articuladas. Estas se identifican con los respectivos niveles en lo local, regional, nacional o internacional: La función informativa que privilegia la capacidad de la comunicación para distribuir datos útiles para el logro de los objetivos propuestos: dimensión divulgativa y sensibilizadora. La función educativa que asume la capacidad pedagógica de la comunicación, como aportadora de insumos útiles a la construcción de nuevos saberes o como portadora de elementos culturales que permitan a los interlocutores trascender de la información a la formación: dimensión de apropiación. Una función movilizadora que privilegia la capacidad de la comunicación para incitar a la acción: dimensión de sostenibilidad. Para garantizar el desarrollo del proceso anterior se requiere involucrar el componente de evaluación y monitoreo del Plan de manera permanente. 1.2. OBJETIVOS 1.2.1. OBJETIVO GENERAL Divulgar y posicionar el PEMP entre los distintos actores sociales para generar un reconocimiento de los valores patrimoniales del centro histórico de Villa del Rosario, mediante acciones informativas, educativas y movilizadoras que generen sentido de pertenencia y apropiación para el mejoramiento de la calidadde vida de la comunidad, en los ámbitos local, metropolitano, nacional e internacional, como una fuente potencial de desarrollo económico. 1.2.2. OBJETIVOS ESPECÍFICOS  Divulgar los valores de los Bienes de Interés Cultural del centro histórico de Villa del Rosario.  Fortalecer la identidad cultural y el sentido de pertenencia de las comunidades hacía el valor patrimonial del centro histórico de Villa del Rosario.  Diseñar una estrategia de mercadeodirigida a los diferentes ámbitos local, regional nacional e internacional, para posicionar el centro histórico de Villa del Rosario como un lugar de atractivo turístico cultural que genere desarrollo económico.  Diseñar una estrategia de evaluación y seguimiento que garantice el cumplimiento de los objetivos propuestos.
  4. 4. PLAN ESPECIAL DE MANEJO Y PROTECCIÓN DELCENTRO HISTÓRICO DE VILLA DEL ROSARIO Y SU ZONA DE INFLUENCIA TOMO II – FORMULACIÓN VII. PLAN DE DIVULGACIÓN SANDRA KARIME ZABALA CORREDOR Arquitectura – Urbanismo - Patrimonio Consultora 125 2. LINEAMIENTOS Y DESARROLLO DEL PLAN DE DIVULGACIÓN La ejecución de un PEMP parte de la vinculación de los diferentes actores existentes a nivel local, regional, nacional e internacional, en un proceso de apropiación que permita identificar los valores de los Bienes de Interés Cultural, como insumo fundamental para el desarrollo económico y social. El Plan de Divulgación del Plan Especial de Manejo y Protección del centro histórico de Villa del Rosario y su Zona de Influencia está orientado a informar, formar y movilizar a la comunidad hacía la valoración del BIC, como base para su sostenibilidad y su intervención con una mirada integral. El Plan de Divulgación está conformado por la acciones de comunicación que deben desarrollarse entre los diferentes actores sociales vinculados en el proceso del PEMP, y busca vincular a otros sectores como potenciales promotores. Las acciones a ejecutar son las siguientes:  Acciones para fortalecer el compromiso ciudadano y el sentido de pertenencia  Estrategia de mercadeo  Posicionamiento del PEMP con sus respectivas estrategias de evaluación y seguimiento. 2.1. ACCIONES PARA FORTALECER EL COMPROMISO CIUDADANO Y EL SENTIDO DE PERTENENCIA Como acción fundamental para la protección del patrimonio del centro histórico de Villa del Rosario, se requiere fortalecer y afianzar el compromiso y el sentido de pertenencia de la comunidad con el lugar y su patrimonio. Esto implica conocer los valores, las características de su patrimonio, la forma de intervenirlo, la historia del lugar, entre otros. Para ello se plantean tres frentes de acción: investigaciones y publicaciones; capacitación, formación y sensibilización; y organización y participación ciudadana. Corresponden a acciones desde la función educativa y movilizadora de la comunicación. 2.1.1. INVESTIGACIONES Y PUBLICACIONES Las investigaciones y publicaciones cumplen varios propósitos en el Plan de Divulgación: apoyar la adecuada conservación y puesta en valor del patrimonio; afianzar el compromiso ciudadano a partir de la divulgación de valores e historia; dar a conocer los valores del centro histórico de Villa del Rosario tanto para quienes ya lo conocen como para quienes se quiere atraer.
  5. 5. PLAN ESPECIAL DE MANEJO Y PROTECCIÓN DELCENTRO HISTÓRICO DE VILLA DEL ROSARIO Y SU ZONA DE INFLUENCIA TOMO II – FORMULACIÓN VII. PLAN DE DIVULGACIÓN SANDRA KARIME ZABALA CORREDOR Arquitectura – Urbanismo - Patrimonio Consultora 126 Algunas de las investigaciones y publicaciones cumplen más de uno de los propósitos arriba mencionados, sin embargo en este documento se presentan en dos grupos.  PARA APOYAR LA ADECUADA INTERVENCIÓN EN EL TERRITORIO Aunque el centro histórico de Villa del Rosario fue declarado Monumento Nacional (hoy BIC Nacional) en 1971, el concepto de protección del patrimonio solo ha estado dirigido a los hitos significativos de la ciudad. Con este PEMP se introduce en Villa del Rosario el concepto de arquitectura doméstica como patrimonio y, en consecuencia, los diversos temas asociados a su protección e intervención. En tal sentido se requieren publicaciones sobre la norma, la forma de intervenir el patrimonio, las señales de patologías de las edificaciones y cómo enfrentarlas, entre otras. Deben ser publicaciones que se repartan gratuitamente entre los propietarios de las edificaciones patrimoniales y los habitantes del centro histórico.  PARA AFIANZAR EL COMPROMISO CIUDADANO El fortalecimiento del sentido de pertenencia y el compromiso de los ciudadanos con el centro histórico de Villa del Rosario y con su patrimonio, puede apoyarse a partir de investigaciones y publicaciones sobre su historia y sus valores:  Estudio integral, para documentar, compendiar y publicar la historia de Villa del Rosario, con amplia divulgación entre los rosarienses. Esta publicación también debe estar dirigida a los visitantes, historiadores y en general todas las personas interesadas en Villa del Rosario. Deben haber por lo menos dos versiones: una completa y técnica, y otra simplificada, fácil de entender y de recordar. Las exploraciones arqueológicas propuestas especialmente para el sector de Villa Antigua, así como las investigaciones planteadas en los programas de dinamización para complementar y aclarar la historia de la ciudad, deben ser tenidas en consideración para fortalecer estas investigaciones y publicaciones.  Investigaciones y publicaciones sobre valores del centro histórico de Villa del Rosario, orientadas principalmente a documentar, profundizar, resaltar y poner en evidencia los valores históricos, naturales, culturales y sociales de la zona y la ciudad. 2.1.2. CAPACITACIÓN, FORMACIÓN Y SENSIBILIZACIÓN Esta tarea, que se complementa con las investigaciones y publicaciones del punto anterior, busca una mayor divulgación de valores, características, formas de intervención, historia, con el fin de sensibilizar y de tener una base de conocimiento más sólida para los diferentes propósitos del PEMP.
  6. 6. PLAN ESPECIAL DE MANEJO Y PROTECCIÓN DELCENTRO HISTÓRICO DE VILLA DEL ROSARIO Y SU ZONA DE INFLUENCIA TOMO II – FORMULACIÓN VII. PLAN DE DIVULGACIÓN SANDRA KARIME ZABALA CORREDOR Arquitectura – Urbanismo - Patrimonio Consultora 127 Algunos de los temas objeto de capacitación y formación para la comunidad, son:  Educación y sensibilización en los colegios, y en general a los ciudadanos, sobre los valores del centro histórico de Villa del Rosario  Historia unificada de Villa del Rosario  Asociatividad y generación de cadenas productivas  Cultura ciudadana: cultura tributaria, respeto a la norma, cultura de la legalidad, sostenibilidad y competitividad, otros  Código de buen comportamiento de comunidad, operadores, visitantes, otros. 2.1.3. ORGANIZACIÓN Y PARTICIPACIÓN CIUDADANA Se requiere que la comunidad se organice de forma tal que pueda participar activamente tanto en la puesta en marcha y el seguimiento del PEMP, como en las diferentes acciones orientadas a proteger los valores y mejorar el centro histórico. Una de las formas organizadas de la comunidad para actuar en la protección del patrimonio, es el programa vigías del patrimonio, promovido y organizado por el Ministerio de Cultura. 2.2. ESTRATEGIA DE MERCADEO El Plan de Divulgación también busca apoyar el posicionamiento del centro histórico de Villa del Rosario a nivel nacional e internacional (marketing territorial), la promoción turística, la atracción de inversionistas privados y el mejoramiento de la actividad económica, mediante diversas acciones de comunicación. 2.2.1. PUBLICACIONES Y MATERIAL PROMOCIONAL Publicaciones de alta calidad que se puedan adquirir en cualquier parte del país e incluso en el exterior, así como presentaciones digitales, videos y otro tipo de documentos, son elementos de gran utilidad en la divulgación del centro histórico de Villa del Rosario y su patrimonio. Todo este material puede estar en diferentes idiomas y debe plantear opciones según el tipo de proyecto y el tipo de actor a contactar. Además de las publicaciones mencionadas en otros apartes de este Plan de Divulgación, son relevantes en la estrategia de mercadeo:  Guías turísticos, mapas y similares.  Material promocional del centro histórico de Villa del Rosario.  Folletos, libros y otras publicaciones que los visitantes adquieran como recuerdo de su viaje o que los incite a conocer el lugar.
  7. 7. PLAN ESPECIAL DE MANEJO Y PROTECCIÓN DELCENTRO HISTÓRICO DE VILLA DEL ROSARIO Y SU ZONA DE INFLUENCIA TOMO II – FORMULACIÓN VII. PLAN DE DIVULGACIÓN SANDRA KARIME ZABALA CORREDOR Arquitectura – Urbanismo - Patrimonio Consultora 128 2.2.2. ESTRATEGIA PROMOCIONAL Se requiere una estrategia promocional en el país y en el exterior mediante las embajadas y consulados especialmente de los países libertados por Bolívar, para mostrar la historia e importancia del centro histórico de Villa del Rosario e invitar a la gente a ir y a invertir en el sector. Esta campaña debe basarse tanto en la relevancia histórica y los valores actuales de Villa del Rosario, como en los proyectos que allí se realicen. La estrategia promocional incluye asegurar que los encargados de difundir las noticias (medios de comunicación, periodistas) conozcan el centro histórico de Villa del Rosario, sus valores y su relevancia para el país y parte de Latinoamérica. A nivel local y metropolitano se propone crear puntos donde se proporcione la información requerida para atender las inquietudes de los visitantes, promover la elaboración de suvenires relacionados con el patrimonioy la identidad local a través de empresas cooperativas comunitarias, promover la conformación de grupos de guianza turística y el diseño y ejecución de la señalización turística. 2.2.3. EVENTOS Y CONCURSOS REGIONALES, NACIONALES E INTERNACIONALES La realización de eventos y concursos en el centro histórico de Villa del Rosario puede contribuir enormemente en su divulgación. Para esto se debe partir de la relevancia histórica de Villa del Rosario en la independencia del país y de Latinoamérica. En ese sentido se pueden realizar eventos tales como:  Proyectos con estudiantes: promoción de elaboración de proyectos conjuntos de diversas universidades del país, incluso a nivel internacional. Además de obtenerse ideas que pueden alimentar el mejoramiento y preservación del lugar, se puede empezar a generar un compromiso de estos grupos de jóvenes con el centro histórico de Villa del Rosario, vincularlos a la realidad y hacerlos partícipes de la búsqueda de mejores opciones.  Fortalecer y promocionar a nivel nacional los eventos existentes, como el festival de la Cachama y la fiesta de la Virgen del Rosario.  Concursos arquitectónicos para proyectos específicos del PEMP: el marketing territorial que se logra con este tipo de concursos es de gran valía.  Congresos sobre temas asociados a patrimonio, historia, frontera, comercio y otras ventajas comparativas del centro histórico de Villa del Rosario. 2.3. POSICIONAMIENTO DEL PLAN ESPECIAL DE MANEJO Y PROTECCIÓN El PEMP, como instrumento de planificación que está fijando un norte para el futuro del centro histórico de Villa del Rosario, requiere que sea apropiado en primer lugar por los residentes del
  8. 8. PLAN ESPECIAL DE MANEJO Y PROTECCIÓN DELCENTRO HISTÓRICO DE VILLA DEL ROSARIO Y SU ZONA DE INFLUENCIA TOMO II – FORMULACIÓN VII. PLAN DE DIVULGACIÓN SANDRA KARIME ZABALA CORREDOR Arquitectura – Urbanismo - Patrimonio Consultora 129 sector, pero también que lo conozcan, lo utilicen y lo apoyen los diferentes actores que pueden o deben hacer parte de su puesta en marcha. En tal sentido, desde este frente se plantean acciones principalmente informativas que den a conocer el plan y ayuden a su posicionamiento. 2.3.1. POSICIONAMIENTO LOCAL Y METROPOLITANO Son acciones dirigidas a la comunidad local y del Área Metropolitana, de tal forma que no sólo conozcan la existencia del PEMP, sino también su sustentación, sus propuestas y la forma como puede involucrarse tanto en su puesta en marcha como en su seguimiento y control. Para ello se plantean:  Presentaciones, seminarios, reuniones con los funcionarios, comunidad, grupos específicos.  Materiales impresos tales como afiches, folletos, otros. 2.3.2. POSICIONAMIENTO DEPARTAMENTAL, NACIONAL E INTERNACIONAL Se requiere igualmente el posicionamiento del PEMP en estas otras escalas del territorio, con el fin de conseguir apoyos y alianzas estratégicas, así como inversionistas tanto del sector público como del privado. Para ello se recomienda, en una primera fase, enviar material impreso sobre el PEMP. Posteriormente se requiere hacer la gestión de acciones y proyectos específicos.
  9. 9. PLAN ESPECIAL DE MANEJO Y PROTECCIÓN DELCENTRO HISTÓRICO DE VILLA DEL ROSARIO Y SU ZONA DE INFLUENCIA TOMO II – FORMULACIÓN VII. PLAN DE DIVULGACIÓN SANDRA KARIME ZABALA CORREDOR Arquitectura – Urbanismo - Patrimonio Consultora 130 3. MEDICIÓN Y EVALUACIÓN El sistema de seguimiento y evaluación para el Plan de Divulgación del PEMP del centro histórico de Villa del Rosario y su Zona de Influencia está conformado por indicadores de gestión que permiten medir el grado de cumplimiento de los objetivos planteados. Este sistema permitirá hacer seguimiento en la etapa de operación del proyecto, medir el cumplimiento de los objetivos establecidos y evaluar qué tanto se ha modificadola situación inicial después de haber implementado las diferentes acciones de comunicación. La medición que se desarrolle en el Plan de Divulgación del PEMP deberá partir de la situación inicial al emprender las acciones de comunicación, que son susceptibles de ser modificadas con la ejecución del mismo y que puedan ser atribuidas a la acción comunicativa. La medición en comunicación se centrará en los siguientes aspectos:  Se requiere determinar una línea base en términos de visitantes del sector, y luego se ubicarán encuestas en los restaurantes y hoteles existentes, con preguntas relacionadas con el motivo de la visita: ¿Cómo se enteró de la existencia del centro histórico de Villa del Rosario? ¿Qué le llamó más la atención? y otras que servirán de retroalimentación para la ejecución del PEMP. Conviene aplicar anualmente este instrumento de medición. El indicador está determinado por la diferencia entre el número de visitantes antes de implementarse el Plan de Divulgación y durante su ejecución, y su visión sobre el lugar.  El impacto económico también es susceptible de ser medido. Un mayor número de visitantes, bien sea de carácter presencial o virtual, ejerce un efecto en la economía local. Se revisarán estas cifras con la Alcaldía de Villa del Rosario y con el Área Metropolitana, con base en los indicadores locales.  Es fundamental medir de manera cualitativa la apropiación de la población respecto al patrimonio y los valores del centro histórico de Villa del Rosario. Para ello se propone aplicar encuestas antes de comenzar la ejecución del PEMP y durante su aplicación.  Conviene desarrollar unos indicadores de gestión, que den cuenta del número de publicaciones en medios masivos nacionales e internacionales, sobre el centro histórico de Villa del Rosario.  Los eventos académicos y culturales a desarrollar en el Plan de Divulgación deberán contener un registro de asistentes y visitantes de acuerdo con los sectores que cada uno de ellos representa y su posible impacto a nivel regional, nacional e internacional.  La página Web se constituye en un insumo fundamental a ser medido de manera permanente. Deberá existir un reporte de visitantes que incluya la siguiente pregunta ¿Después de visitar esta página, desea visitar el centro histórico de Villa del Rosario? También debe incluir una sección de “Contacto” y manejar posibles niveles de vinculación con la zona, etc.
  10. 10. PLAN ESPECIAL DE MANEJO Y PROTECCIÓN DELCENTRO HISTÓRICO DE VILLA DEL ROSARIO Y SU ZONA DE INFLUENCIA TOMO II – FORMULACIÓN VII. PLAN DE DIVULGACIÓN SANDRA KARIME ZABALA CORREDOR Arquitectura – Urbanismo - Patrimonio Consultora 131 VII. PLAN DE DIVULGACIÓN 122 1. ASPECTOS PRELIMINARES 123 1.1. MARCO ORIENTADOR 123 1.2. OBJETIVOS 124 1.2.1. OBJETIVO GENERAL................................................................................................................................................124 1.2.2. OBJETIVOS ESPECÍFICOS......................................................................................................................................124 2. LINEAMIENTOS Y DESARROLLO DEL PLAN DE DIVULGACIÓN 125 2.1. ACCIONES PARA FORTALECER EL COMPROMISO CIUDADANO Y EL SENTIDO DE PERTENENCIA 125 2.1.1. INVESTIGACIONES Y PUBLICACIONES..........................................................................................................125 2.1.2. CAPACITACIÓN, FORMACIÓN Y SENSIBILIZACIÓN...............................................................................126 2.1.3. ORGANIZACIÓN Y PARTICIPACIÓN CIUDADANA..................................................................................127 2.2. ESTRATEGIA DE MERCADEO 127 2.2.1. PUBLICACIONES Y MATERIAL PROMOCIONAL........................................................................................127 2.2.2. ESTRATEGIA PROMOCIONAL.............................................................................................................................128 2.2.3. EVENTOS Y CONCURSOS REGIONALES, NACIONALES E INTERNACIONALES.........................128 2.3. POSICIONAMIENTO DEL PLAN ESPECIAL DE MANEJO Y PROTECCIÓN 128 2.3.1. POSICIONAMIENTO LOCAL Y METROPOLITANO...................................................................................129 2.3.2. POSICIONAMIENTO DEPARTAMENTAL, NACIONAL E INTERNACIONAL...................................129 3. MEDICIÓN Y EVALUACIÓN 130

×