2 6. condiciones de manejo - aspectos institucionales y finan

  1. 1. PLAN ESPECIAL DE MANEJO Y PROTECCIÓN DEL CENTRO HISTÓRICO DE VILLA DEL ROSARIO Y SU ZONA DE INFLUENCIA TOMO II – FORMULACIÓN VI. CONDICIONES DE MANEJO – ASPECTOS INSTITUCIONALES Y FINANCIEROS VI. CONDICIONES DE MANEJO –ASPECTOS INSTITUCIONALES Y FINANCIEROS El centro histórico de Villa del Rosario es un activo fundamental para el desarrollo, la competitividad y el mejoramiento de la calidad de vida. En ese sentido el PEMP, más que un proyecto de recuperación del patrimonio construido, es un proyecto de ciudad con una visión de futuro. La visión de ciudad que materializa el PEMP implica aprovechar las ventajas comparativas del centro histórico para que Villa del Rosario sea vista, ya no como un alto en el camino, sino como un destino. Como proyecto de ciudad futura y base de desarrollo y competitividad, el PEMP basa su factibilidad económica y financiera en un modelo económico sostenible, construido a partir de la evaluación actual y futura de las características, potencialidades y proyecciones de la economía local, principalmente del centro histórico y su patrimonio construido, como un motor para aumentar la actividad económica, el valor del suelo, los ingresos públicos y los empleos estables. El PEMP apunta a viabilizar la protección del patrimonio, la cual sólo será posible si éste es rentable y útil a la sociedad, y si su conservación se articula con mecanismos de gestión y financiación que permitan obtener los recursos necesarios para su puesta en valor. La materialización de las diferentes propuestas del PEMP, así como la aplicación del modelo económico y financiero sólo es factible si se tiene una base institucional desde la administración municipal y desde una entidad mixta que lidere el proceso de gestión requerido para cumplir los objetivos. De esta forma, este Título VI desarrollo tanto los aspectos institucionales y administrativos requeridos para materializar los diferentes planteamientos del PEMP, como la estrategia económica y financiera, incluyendo un ejemplo demostrativo de aplicación del modelo planteado. SANDRA KARIME ZABALA CORREDOR Arquitectura – Urbanismo - Patrimonio Consultora 93
  2. 2. PLAN ESPECIAL DE MANEJO Y PROTECCIÓN DEL CENTRO HISTÓRICO DE VILLA DEL ROSARIO Y SU ZONA DE INFLUENCIA TOMO II – FORMULACIÓN VI. CONDICIONES DE MANEJO – ASPECTOS INSTITUCIONALES Y FINANCIEROS 1. ASPECTOS ADMINISTRATIVOS Este capítulo contiene las bases administrativas e institucionales necesarias para hacer realidad lo planteado en el PEMP para el centro histórico de Villa del Rosario y su zona de influencia. Tales bases tienen dos énfasis principales:  El fortalecimiento institucional requerido en la administración municipal para enfrentar las nuevas realidades generadas por el PEMP.  La creación de un organismo público-privado encargado de la gestión del PEMP que, de la mano de la administración municipal, haga realidad los diferentes planteamientos del Plan. 1.1. FORTALECIMIENTO INSTITUCIONAL La elaboración del PEMP para el centro histórico de Villa del Rosario implica la generación en el municipio de unas nuevas realidades asociadas a la valoración y protección de las edificaciones, la dinámica inmobiliaria, la actividad económica, el turismo, entre otras. Tales condiciones requieren que la administración municipal responda efectivamente, de tal forma que las oportunidades de crecimiento que se generen no se pierdan, se actúe eficientemente en la protección del patrimonio y se aproveche de la mejor forma posible la dinámica creada, para incrementar las finanzas municipales, aumentar la actividad económica y mejorar la calidad de vida de los rosarienses a partir de los puntos anteriores y del mejoramiento físico, económico y social resultante. En tal sentido, se requiere el fortalecimiento institucional especialmente en las entidades y aspectos relacionados a continuación:  Es importante fortalecer la Secretaria de Planeación Municipal de Villa del Rosario con personal idóneo en temas patrimoniales, de tal manera que ésta pueda asumir de forma responsable las funciones de revisión y aprobación de proyectos en edificaciones de nivel 2 y 3 de intervención, conceptos que son nuevos para Villa del Rosario. De la misma manera, esta entidad debe ser capaz de asumir la dinámica inmobiliaria generada a partir de los planteamientos del PEMP. Esto implica la oportuna expedición de licencias y el control urbano efectivo, entre otras funciones.  Se sugiere que se cree o se acoja un órgano asesor del municipio para revisión de los proyectos antes mencionados. Para tal fin se considera conveniente trabajar con la Consejo Departamental de Patrimonio.  Si bien se plantea la creación del Ente Gestor como órgano encargado de la gestión del PEMP, se requiere que la Alcaldía de Villa del Rosario establezca el o los SANDRA KARIME ZABALA CORREDOR Arquitectura – Urbanismo - Patrimonio Consultora 94
  3. 3. PLAN ESPECIAL DE MANEJO Y PROTECCIÓN DEL CENTRO HISTÓRICO DE VILLA DEL ROSARIO Y SU ZONA DE INFLUENCIA TOMO II – FORMULACIÓN VI. CONDICIONES DE MANEJO – ASPECTOS INSTITUCIONALES Y FINANCIEROS interlocutores directos con el Ente Gestor, como los encargados de asumir las responsabilidades que en cualquier caso deben seguir siendo asumidas por la administración municipal. Esto implica aspectos técnicos, económicos, financieros, sociales, etc.  Igualmente la Subsecretaria de Vías e Infraestructuras debe ser fortalecida para manejar, de la mano con el Ente Gestor, las diversas intervenciones en vías, parques, redes de servicios públicos, entre otros.  Es fundamental asumir con mayor fuerza las tareas de apoyo al mejoramiento e incremento de la actividad turística para lo cual se requiere que la Secretaria de Educación, Cultura y Turismo se reestructure o se fortalezca, de tal manera que el turismo no sea una más de las múltiples tareas de esa institución, sino que tenga un respaldo institucional que le permita aprovechar y desarrollar todo su potencial. Se requiere igualmente que la administración municipal, con el apoyo de la gobernación, el Área Metropolitana y el Ente Gestor, asuma la tarea de revisión del POT, de tal forma que se terminen de completar las bases para la implementación del PEMP y del proyecto de ciudad allí planteado. Para este fin es fundamental asegurar la contratación del personal idóneo, en especial en lo relacionado con los instrumentos de gestión y financiación, temas patrimoniales y aspectos administrativos. 1.2. ENTE GESTOR: ASOCIACIÓN PÚBLICO-PRIVADA COMO BASE PARA LA GESTIÓN DEL PEMP La acción en la protección y conservación del patrimonio requiere, además de una institucionalidad municipal fortalecida, un frente gestor del centro histórico y del PEMP, de tal forma que esa tarea no se mezcle con otras que impidan que el día a día de la administración se interponga a la labor continuada de gestión, necesaria para hacer realidad lo propuesto. Como se menciona en el numeral anterior (1.1), es necesario fortalecer la administración municipal de Villa del Rosario para asumir las nuevas dinámicas que se van a generar a partir del PEMP. Sin embargo, la tarea de ejecutar y gestionar el PEMP no debe ser asumida exclusivamente por la administración pública, ya que la única forma de garantizar la sostenibilidad del centro histórico a largo plazo es mediante la vinculación de la comunidad y del sector privado, de tal forma que se asegure su continuidad en el tiempo, que se amplíen las fuentes para la obtención de recursos, y para que su implementación no dependa exclusivamente de la voluntad de la administración municipal y departamental de turno y no esté marcadas por los cambios de las administraciones territoriales cada cuatro años. Así mismo, las políticas internacionales en materia de ordenamiento territorial están apuntando a la vinculación directa del sector privado y las comunidades, en el entendimiento de la tarea de ordenamiento, y en este caso también la de preservación, SANDRA KARIME ZABALA CORREDOR Arquitectura – Urbanismo - Patrimonio Consultora 95
  4. 4. PLAN ESPECIAL DE MANEJO Y PROTECCIÓN DEL CENTRO HISTÓRICO DE VILLA DEL ROSARIO Y SU ZONA DE INFLUENCIA TOMO II – FORMULACIÓN VI. CONDICIONES DE MANEJO – ASPECTOS INSTITUCIONALES Y FINANCIEROS como una tarea que no es exclusiva de la administración pública, incluso así se tuvieran los recursos para hacerlo. El PEMP es el elemento fundamental para el proceso de recuperación y puesta en valor del centro histórico de Villa del Rosario; es su carta de navegación. Pero un plan por sí mismo no es capaz de impulsar las inversiones públicas o privadas, al igual que las administraciones por sí solas tampoco pueden financiar el proceso de rehabilitación de las ciudades. La experiencia muestra que los fines de rehabilitación de los centros históricos solamente pueden lograrse mediante la unión público-privado y con instrumentos de gestión eficientes basados en la concertación de diversos agentes. El desafío planteado por el PEMP, como proyecto de recuperación y sostenibilidad del desarrollo del centro histórico de Villa del Rosario, requiere una respuesta operativa nueva, lo cual implica su gerenciamiento bajo una lógica empresarial y moderna mediante un Ente Gestor de alto nivel, credibilidad, prestigio, con capacidad de acción y gestión, organizado a partir de una cultura de resultados. El Ente Gestor del centro histórico de Villa del Rosario es la “empresa de la ciudad” responsable, junto con la administración municipal, de la materialización del PEMP como proyecto ciudad. Es una empresa de economía mixta de la cual hacen parte todas las fuerzas públicas y privadas representativas y necesarias para su puesta en marcha. Su carácter mixto libera la ejecución del PEMP de las limitaciones económicas y de los cambios que se produzcan en los gobiernos locales o regionales. Debe tener las capacidades técnicas y económicas que le permitan obtener credibilidad y confianza por parte de los diferentes actores, para actuar a largo plazo y tener un énfasis especial en la gestión de recursos económicos, técnicos, humanos, entre otros. Para ello debe ser dotado de la capacidad y las competencias para realizar directamente, coordinar, articular y/o impulsar la ejecución del conjunto de proyectos, programas y/o acciones planteadas, de la mano con la administración municipal quien es la directa responsable de la implementación del PEMP. En términos económicos el Ente Gestor es el responsable de la recuperación y re-inversión de las plusvalías que el PEMP induce como proyecto urbano. En este sentido el Ente Gestor no es una competencia ni para la administración municipal ni para las empresas de promoción inmobiliarias y de construcción, sino un movilizador y facilitador de las inversiones y de la ejecución de los diversos programas y proyectos. Algunos criterios a tener en cuenta para la generación del Ente Gestor son:  El centro histórico es ante todo un territorio urbano, permeado por relaciones de tipo social, cultural, económico, político y funcional.  Se entiende que el patrimonio, en todas sus manifestaciones (cultural, material, inmaterial, urbano, arquitectónico), constituye un activo para el desarrollo económico y social de un territorio en el que compite o se complementa con otros activos, derivados de la actividad económica, social, urbana o política. SANDRA KARIME ZABALA CORREDOR Arquitectura – Urbanismo - Patrimonio Consultora 96
  5. 5. PLAN ESPECIAL DE MANEJO Y PROTECCIÓN DEL CENTRO HISTÓRICO DE VILLA DEL ROSARIO Y SU ZONA DE INFLUENCIA TOMO II – FORMULACIÓN VI. CONDICIONES DE MANEJO – ASPECTOS INSTITUCIONALES Y FINANCIEROS  Para que el patrimonio cumpla su rol de generador de desarrollo económico y social, esto es, de productor de mejores condiciones de vida, es necesaria una inversión focalizada, continuada y sistemática de recursos económicos, técnicos y humanos.  Toda inversión de recursos busca obtener beneficios a corto, mediano y largo plazo. Estos beneficios pueden ser económicos, sociales, ambientales, etc. y deben ser medibles.  Para asegurar la viabilidad y sostenibilidad del PEMP se requiere generar beneficios económicos generales (retorno de capital después de una inversión, lo cual hace rentable o al menos equilibrada una operación), cualquiera que sea su naturaleza. Este concepto es la base de la sostenibilidad económica del proyecto: si no hay retorno medible no hay sostenibilidad.  La ciudad y el centro histórico pertenecen a todos y es por naturaleza de utilidad pública. La lógica económica obliga a relacionar estos clientes respecto a los usos a proponer: la mejor protección para el patrimonio es un uso sostenible. En este concepto de cliente del proyecto es fundamental integrar el tema de la cohesión social.  Cualquier tipo de proyecto en su formulación integral y sobre todo económica, debe plantear una estrategia social que permita que los habitantes más desposeídos del sector participen de los beneficios.  La información constituye la base para la organización social, la promoción de la asociación y la generación de confianza de los diferentes actores.  La evaluación y el seguimiento permanente constituyen un insumo fundamental para la medición y ajuste de las políticas de intervención. 1.2.1. FUNCIONES DEL ENTE GESTOR Algunas de las principales funciones del Ente Gestor son:  Concebir, definir y realizar los montajes financiero y operativo de los proyectos de inversión urbana e inmobiliaria, cuya herramienta fundamental es la constitución de un banco de proyectos.  Determinar el plan de realización e inversión plurianual, sus objetivos y resultados cuantitativos y cualitativos.  Gestionar y promover el proyecto al más alto nivel con el fin de obtener los financiamientos requeridos.  Controlar los terrenos e inmuebles objeto de las inversiones ya sea por la vía de la asociación con los propietarios o por la adquisición.  Liberar y sanear física y jurídicamente los terrenos e inmuebles a intervenir, según la necesidad de cada caso. SANDRA KARIME ZABALA CORREDOR Arquitectura – Urbanismo - Patrimonio Consultora 97
  6. 6. PLAN ESPECIAL DE MANEJO Y PROTECCIÓN DEL CENTRO HISTÓRICO DE VILLA DEL ROSARIO Y SU ZONA DE INFLUENCIA TOMO II – FORMULACIÓN VI. CONDICIONES DE MANEJO – ASPECTOS INSTITUCIONALES Y FINANCIEROS  Realizar directamente y/o asegurar la realización de las inversiones según el plan plurianual de ejecución de proyectos, articulando el tratamiento del espacio público, de las infraestructuras, de los equipamientos y la producción inmobiliaria.  Organizar la producción inmobiliaria por la vía de la venta de los terrenos e inmuebles saneados a promotores inmobiliarios, y su capacidad de construcción que garantiza el nivel de rentabilidad adecuada, por la vía de una convención de realización.  Ejecutar y/o contratar la ejecución de los programas transversales físicos y no físicos que hacen parte del proceso de mejoramiento, de generación de calidad de vida y valor agregado y, por lo tanto, de competitividad del sitio.  Promocionar permanentemente el PEMP.  Realizar programas continuados de sensibilización y capacitación, orientados a los diversos temas planteados en el PEMP, en especial en el tema de patrimonio y en el plan de divulgación.  Coordinar con las diferentes entidades involucradas, para asegurar la acción sinérgica y ordena de cada una de ella en las diversas intervenciones integrales planteadas por el PEMP. 1.2.2. CONDICIONES DE ÉXITO Para asegurar su rol y cumplir cabalmente su misión, el Ente Gestor deberá reunir las siguientes condiciones fundamentales:  Autosuficiencia: debe ser autosuficiente en términos de funcionamiento. Los recursos para ello no pueden estar sujetos a los cambios de administración municipal, departamental o nacional, por lo cual el Ente Gestor debe producir sus propios recursos de funcionamiento por la vía del establecimiento de contratos relacionados con su objeto y misión.  Capacidad Técnica y Económica: sus realizaciones y actuaciones deben ser exitosas en todo sentido. Deben ser un producto de alto nivel de calidad, ejecutadas en los plazos establecidos, con estricto apego a los presupuestos aprobados para así lograr los niveles de rentabilidad anunciados y asegurar su multiplicación. Para ello requiere contar con equipos humanos idóneos y recursos que respalden las acciones.  Participación: debe integrarse por toda institución, empresa o persona natural para la cual el éxito del proyecto implica un beneficio en su actividad principal y quiera estar vinculada. Esto incluye el sector público, el privado, la comunidad, las agremiaciones, entre otros.  Estabilidad: para cumplir con su rol de empresa responsable de la materialización del PEMP, su plan de realizaciones, sus compromisos y objetivos principales deben permanecer en el tiempo y ser elementos de continuidad que permitan traspasar los SANDRA KARIME ZABALA CORREDOR Arquitectura – Urbanismo - Patrimonio Consultora 98
  7. 7. PLAN ESPECIAL DE MANEJO Y PROTECCIÓN DEL CENTRO HISTÓRICO DE VILLA DEL ROSARIO Y SU ZONA DE INFLUENCIA TOMO II – FORMULACIÓN VI. CONDICIONES DE MANEJO – ASPECTOS INSTITUCIONALES Y FINANCIEROS periodos de las diferentes administraciones publicas. “El ente gestor es el encargado de materializar de un proyecto de ciudad, no el proyecto de una administración.”  Confiabilidad: Inicialmente la credibilidad y confianza y confianza del Ente Gestor será aportada por las instituciones que lo constituyen y por el equipo profesional que lo integra. Esto implica que el Ente Gestor, como empresa, debe ser capaz de ganarse rápidamente la confianza de los diferentes actores, sobre todo económicos. Esta confianza deberá basarse en la calidad y eficiencia des sus realizaciones, en el respeto del conjunto de normativas aplicables y en la integración sistemática de la cultura de cumplimiento de los objetivos y la obtención de resultados. “El éxito del PEMP es indisociable del éxito del Ente Gestor”  Flexibilidad y capacidad de reacción: el Ente Gestor debe tener las capacidades técnicas, operativas y financieras para adaptarse a situaciones inesperadas, para concretar proyectos no previstos, incluidas emergencias, para aprovechar oportunidad que se presenten en el camino, sin que se pierda el rumbo principal trazado por el PEMP. 1.2.3. SOPORTE JURÍDICO Para asegurar su rol de responsable de la materialización del PEMP como proyecto de ciudad y llevar a cabo legalmente las misiones que lo posibilitan, éstas deben ser objeto de un acuerdo entre las instituciones públicas involucradas y el Ente Gestor. Este acuerdo determina las misiones del ámbito público a transferir, delegar o contratar al Ente Gestor. El acuerdo define el objetivo, alcance y perímetro de la misión, los resultados y productos a obtener, los plazos y etapas en los cuales estos serán producidos así como los medios, remuneraciones y/o contrapartidas que las instituciones públicas otorgarán al Ente Gestor a cambio. La materialización del PEMP del centro histórico de Villa del Rosario requiere la implementación de un acuerdo interinstitucional por lo menos en las siguientes materias:  Formulación de los proyectos de aplicación de los instrumentos de gestión y financiamiento: formulación del proyecto de valorización, la gestión de cobro y la garantía de financiamiento para las obras de recalificación y producción de espacio público, otras.  Formulación y ejecución de proyectos y programas transversales: formulación de planes de movilidad en el perímetro del centro histórico, gestión e implementación de los programas de rehabilitación de inmuebles y de recuperación de cubiertas y fachadas, entre otros.  Garantías de crédito a inversiones del ámbito público: garantías de crédito a inversiones en equipamiento y/o programas transversales a ejecutar por el Ente Gestor, cuyo reembolso a término provendrá del incremento cuantitativo proyectado de los impuestos prediales y de industria y comercio. SANDRA KARIME ZABALA CORREDOR Arquitectura – Urbanismo - Patrimonio Consultora 99
  8. 8. PLAN ESPECIAL DE MANEJO Y PROTECCIÓN DEL CENTRO HISTÓRICO DE VILLA DEL ROSARIO Y SU ZONA DE INFLUENCIA TOMO II – FORMULACIÓN VI. CONDICIONES DE MANEJO – ASPECTOS INSTITUCIONALES Y FINANCIEROS  Concesiones de inversión y explotación: concesión de valorización, inversión, promoción y explotación del parque inmobiliario subutilizado por las instituciones; concesión de inversión, realización y explotación del sistema de parqueaderos que se genere. 1.2.4. RÉGIMEN JURÍDICO El Ente Gestor es una asociación publico-privada. Corresponde a una Sociedad Anónima con participación de capital mixto en la cual la definición de los porcentajes de participación pública y privada debe ser objeto de análisis y negociación entre los diferentes actores. 1.2.5. LOS ACCIONISTAS Se sugiere que los accionistas iniciales del Ente Gestor del centro histórico de Villa del Rosario sean:  Sector Público: Alcaldía de Villa del Rosario, Gobernación de Norte de Santander, Área Metropolitana, instituciones de nivel nacional tales como Ministerios, Direcciones Nacionales, etc.  Sector Privado: empresas de servicios públicos, empresas concesionarias de la malla vial, empresas de promoción inmobiliaria, empresas de hotelería y turismo, instituciones financieras, universidades, otras empresas emblemáticas de la ciudad o el departamento, propietarios de inmuebles y terrenos, ciudadanos interesados, otros.  Entidades gremiales y mixtas: Cámara de Comercio, CAMACOL, Fenalco, lonjas de bienes raíces, asociaciones de hoteleros, restauranteros, comerciantes y similares, ONG, otras asociaciones y agremiaciones. 1.2.6. CAPITAL ACCIONARIO • COMPOSICIÓN El capital debe estar conformado por capital público y privado. La repartición entre ellos debe ser objeto de un análisis caso a caso y por acuerdo de los socios iniciales, con el fin de asegurar un esquema de administración y toma de decisiones concordante con la lógica empresarial moderna propuesta para esta empresa, organizada a partir de una cultura de resultados. • PATRIMONIO INICIAL La definición de composición y monto definitivos del patrimonio y capital inicial es parte del proceso de conformación. SANDRA KARIME ZABALA CORREDOR Arquitectura – Urbanismo - Patrimonio Consultora 100
  9. 9. PLAN ESPECIAL DE MANEJO Y PROTECCIÓN DEL CENTRO HISTÓRICO DE VILLA DEL ROSARIO Y SU ZONA DE INFLUENCIA TOMO II – FORMULACIÓN VI. CONDICIONES DE MANEJO – ASPECTOS INSTITUCIONALES Y FINANCIEROS Este monto obedece a tres elementos principales:  El plan plurianual de realización e inversiones  La capacidad de aporte en bienes y capital de los socios iniciales  La capacidad de endeudamiento que requiere la obtención de los créditos de inversión para el financiamiento del plan de realización inversión. • RESERVAS Se debe prever la conformación de las siguientes reservas:  Reserva legal  Reserva para la readquisición de acciones  Reserva para el fondo de inversiones y conformación del banco de tierras • DERECHO DE PREFERENCIA SOBRE LAS ACCIONES Se establecerá el derecho de preferencia sobre la emisión de nuevas acciones y sobre la venta de acciones por parte de accionistas. Este derecho privilegia en primer término a la institución y en segunda instancia a los accionistas en porcentaje similar a su participación accionaría. • VALOR DE LAS ACCIONES El valor inicial de las acciones es parte del análisis y negociación previa a la creación del Ente Gestor. Este valor debe ser lo suficientemente bajo para que no sea un factor excluyente de su composición, pero a su vez lo suficientemente alto para que la compra de éstas sea una inversión importante que amerite una participación activa en el control y destino del Ente Gestor. 1.2.7. ORGANIZACIÓN Y ADMINISTRACIÓN Se plantean los siguientes organigramas generales como una base que puede servir para la organización del Ente Gestor. GRÁFICOS 1.2.7-1. Y 1.2.7-2. - PROPUESTA DE ORGANIGRAMAS GENERALES SANDRA KARIME ZABALA CORREDOR Arquitectura – Urbanismo - Patrimonio Consultora 101
  10. 10. PLAN ESPECIAL DE MANEJO Y PROTECCIÓN DEL CENTRO HISTÓRICO DE VILLA DEL ROSARIO Y SU ZONA DE INFLUENCIA TOMO II – FORMULACIÓN VI. CONDICIONES DE MANEJO – ASPECTOS INSTITUCIONALES Y FINANCIEROS Esquema de Gobierno Gestión de Activos Gerencia de Proyectos Promoción Dirección de programas FUENTE: Consultoría 2010 Es importante recalcar que el Ente Gestor debe trabajar completamente de la mano de la administración municipal y, por lo tanto, además de ser la Alcaldía y sus diferentes dependencias, socios fundamentales del Ente Gestor, su organización y administración debe incluir delegados (entidades y personas) del municipio que aseguren una coordinación real y efectiva de las diferentes acciones. 1.2.8. PLAN DE FINANCIAMIENTO, REALIZACIONES E INVERSIONES La previsión de realizaciones e inversiones determina las metas a producir anualmente, las cuales deben ser contrastados con las proyecciones de crecimiento de la demanda, del recaudo impositivo en términos de predial e industria y comercio, de la capacidad de endeudamiento resultante del capital social a constituir, etc. El plan de realizaciones permite determinar los presupuestos de los puntos que se definen a continuación. • PRESUPUESTO DE INVERSIÓN El plan de inversiones identifica con anticipación las necesidades financieras para la completa realización de las acciones y proyectos del PEMP que el Ente Gestor ejecuta. Se elabora como un plan de tesorería plurianual, basado en la previsión de realizaciones por periodos mínimos de 5 años. Incluye los gastos, ingresos, aportes de capital, créditos, intereses y reembolsos, así como los honorarios que el Ente Gestor debe recuperar por cada una de estas actuaciones. Cada uno de ellos debe estar especificado para cada año y en montos acumulados. Este documento es sometido al análisis y validación previa del Comité de Inversiones antes de su aprobación por la Asamblea General. SANDRA KARIME ZABALA CORREDOR Arquitectura – Urbanismo - Patrimonio Consultora 102
  11. 11. PLAN ESPECIAL DE MANEJO Y PROTECCIÓN DEL CENTRO HISTÓRICO DE VILLA DEL ROSARIO Y SU ZONA DE INFLUENCIA TOMO II – FORMULACIÓN VI. CONDICIONES DE MANEJO – ASPECTOS INSTITUCIONALES Y FINANCIEROS • PRESUPUESTO DE FUNCIONAMIENTO Para asegurar el éxito y la sostenibilidad del Ente Gestor es fundamental que éste sea capaz de generar los recursos necesarios para solventar sus gastos corrientes de funcionamiento, los cuales son objeto de un presupuesto específico, elaborado a partir del plan de inversiones y realizaciones. Este presupuesto debe ser aprobado por la junta directiva y su aplicación debe ser objeto de un seguimiento y control por el comité de seguimiento presupuestario. En ningún caso el capital social o el capital de inversiones pueden ser usados para financiar gastos corrientes, lo cual implica una contabilidad analítica y una gestión precisa por la vía de la definición de objetivos y resultados de la relación entre la masa de salarios respecto a los ingresos que éstos producen. Los ingresos necesarios para el financiamiento del gasto corriente provienen de los honorarios por servicios y prestaciones que el Ente Gestor ejecuta en el marco de la ejecución del PEMP, incluidos en los montos de inversión de cada proyecto y programa. La modalidad de estos honorarios se incorpora a los contratos específicos que perfeccionan los acuerdos interinstitucionales entre el Ente Gestor y las instituciones públicas, y en los contratos con empresas y/o personas beneficiarias. A continuación se mencionan algunas de las principales posibles fuentes de ingresos del Ente Gestor. INGRESOS INICIALES Constituidos por los honorarios provenientes de:  Misiones delegadas por la vía del acuerdo interinstitucional, como el análisis y formulación de los instrumentos de financiamiento (valorización, reparto de cargas y beneficios, etc.).  Gestión y explotación de los inmuebles aportados por los accionistas.  Concesiones de gestión y explotación del espacio público. (parqueaderos, amueblamiento urbano, otros).  Donaciones realizadas para los diferentes proyectos, que se recuperan mediante los diferentes instrumentos y empiezan a ser parte del capital. INGRESOS A MEDIANO PLAZO Constituidos por los honorarios provenientes de:  Servicios de gestión y explotación de inmuebles en alquiler y sub alquiler  Asesoría a privados para el montaje y realización de proyectos de rehabilitación de inmuebles  Interventoría de operaciones propias a realizar por el área operativa del Ente Gestor de las operaciones y de terceros. SANDRA KARIME ZABALA CORREDOR Arquitectura – Urbanismo - Patrimonio Consultora 103
  12. 12. PLAN ESPECIAL DE MANEJO Y PROTECCIÓN DEL CENTRO HISTÓRICO DE VILLA DEL ROSARIO Y SU ZONA DE INFLUENCIA TOMO II – FORMULACIÓN VI. CONDICIONES DE MANEJO – ASPECTOS INSTITUCIONALES Y FINANCIEROS INGRESOS A LARGO PLAZO Provienen principalmente de los honorarios a integrar a cada proyecto por concepto de ingeniería y gestión financiero-cooperativa del montaje de los proyectos de inversión. Estos honorarios se establecen en términos de porcentaje del volumen total de inversión del proyecto y se sitúan entre el 2,5% y el 5 % y son recuperados según el estado de avance de cada proyecto. 1.2.9. HOJA DE RUTA La materialización del PEMP se divide en cuatro etapas principales:  Puesta en funcionamiento  Validación del plan plurianual de inversiones  Ejecución del plan de realizaciones  Ejecución de proyectos de inversión • PUESTA EN FUNCIONAMIENTO Esta etapa, necesita la realización de las siguientes acciones o sub etapas:  Formulación y negociación del proyecto de creación del Ente Gestor  Difusión y gestión de acuerdos de integración  Constitución del Ente Gestor  Realización de la primera reunión, que determina las personas encargadas de su gobierno y gerenciamiento.  Firma del acuerdo marco o mandato interinstitucional por el cual la Alcaldía y las otras instancias públicas misionan, delegan o contratan al Ente Gestor para la materialización del PEMP. • VALIDACIÓN DEL PLAN PLURIANUAL DE INVERSIONES. Esta etapa necesita la realización de las siguientes acciones o sub etapas:  Transformación del PEMP y sus ejes prioritarios de inversión en un programa plurianual de realizaciones y proyectos  Formulación del programa de inversiones e ingresos  Modelación de ingresos  Validación del Plan plurianual de realizaciones e inversiones SANDRA KARIME ZABALA CORREDOR Arquitectura – Urbanismo - Patrimonio Consultora 104
  13. 13. PLAN ESPECIAL DE MANEJO Y PROTECCIÓN DEL CENTRO HISTÓRICO DE VILLA DEL ROSARIO Y SU ZONA DE INFLUENCIA TOMO II – FORMULACIÓN VI. CONDICIONES DE MANEJO – ASPECTOS INSTITUCIONALES Y FINANCIEROS • EJECUCIÓN DEL PLAN DE REALIZACIONES La ejecución del PEMP implica la materialización de los siguientes tipos de actividades y/o acciones:  Constitución, instalación y puesta en funcionamiento del equipo operativo del Ente Gestor.  Análisis, formulación y promulgación de los decretos que establecen la base tributaria que permite la recuperación de las inversiones  Gestión de financiamientos globales reembolsables y/o garantías.  Negociación de cofinanciamientos y/o de compromisos de ejecución conjunta, de iniciativas tales como soterración de redes, mejoramiento del mobiliario urbano, control de parqueos, ejecución de programas de competitividad, desarrollo del turismo, con entidades publicas, empresas de servicios, concesionarios públicos, asociaciones gremiales, entre otras. • EJECUCIÓN DE PROYECTOS DE INVERSIÓN La ejecución del PEMP implica la realización de un gran número de acciones de orden diferente en plazos diversos: la materialización de proyectos de renovación urbana, la ejecución de proyectos de recalificación del espacio público, la rehabilitación de inmuebles, la asesoría y consejo a los habitantes para la recuperación de sus inmuebles, entre otros. Por lo anterior, es necesario definir una lógica unificada de seguimiento de proyecto de inversión- realización, a partir de las etapas siguientes:  Formulación del proyecto de inversión- realización  Pre gestión de financiamientos específicos  Validación del proyecto de inversión – realización por la instancia de gobierno del Ente Gestor  Concepción del proyecto de inversión realización  Obtención de los financiamientos  Control  Mercadeo  Definición y establecimiento de los contratos y/o acuerdos de ejecución  Ejecución física y/o realización de la prestación  Recepción de la ejecución física, intelectual o de servicios  Puesta en funcionamiento Balance SANDRA KARIME ZABALA CORREDOR Arquitectura – Urbanismo - Patrimonio Consultora 105
  14. 14. PLAN ESPECIAL DE MANEJO Y PROTECCIÓN DEL CENTRO HISTÓRICO DE VILLA DEL ROSARIO Y SU ZONA DE INFLUENCIA TOMO II – FORMULACIÓN VI. CONDICIONES DE MANEJO – ASPECTOS INSTITUCIONALES Y FINANCIEROS 2. ASPECTOS ECONÓMICOS Y FINANCIEROS 2.1. PATRIMONIO COMO GENERADOR DE RIQUEZA La propuesta general para el manejo económico y financiero del PEMP, parte de reconocer el centro histórico de Villa del Rosario y su patrimonio como bienes útiles y como activos económicamente productivos, generadores de capital, que pueden y deben contribuir directamente en el desarrollo, el aumento de la competitividad, la generación de riqueza y el mejoramiento de la calidad de vida en el municipio e incluso en el Área Metropolitana de Cúcuta. Las edificaciones alojan en sí mismas uno o varios usos y actividades, lo cual ya les da un valor que se incrementa por ser patrimonial. Pero ese valor se aumenta en la medida en que se atrae e impulsa la actividad turística, se hace atractivo para usos tales como restaurantes, vivienda de estratos altos, comercio y servicios destacados, temas planteados por el PEMP. La condición patrimonial del centro histórico y de algunas de sus edificaciones, más que un castigo y un factor de estancamiento, es un aporte fundamental para el beneficio general de Villa del Rosario y los rosarienses. El patrimonio puede y debe ser sostenible a partir de sus diversas potencialidades, para lo cual este PEMP, más que una posición paternalista, define y utiliza herramientas e instrumentos que guíen y posibiliten tanto la protección del patrimonio, como los diferentes planteamientos físicos y no físicos de este PEMP. Así mismo, se parte de reconocer la posibilidad de recuperar, incluso con creces, la inversión que se realice en el centro histórico de Villa del Rosario, como consecuencia de su visión como generador de riqueza, no solo en dinero y beneficios para los propietarios de las edificaciones, sino también para todo el municipio y para sus habitantes: mayor recaudo de impuestos predial (por el incremento del área edificada), aumento del impuesto de industria y comercio (por el turismo y el aumento de población que consume bienes y servicios), incremento de la competitividad del municipio, mejoramiento de la actividad económica, aumento de las condiciones y la calidad de vida, entre otros. 2.2. TIPOS DE ACCIONES A FINANCIAR El planteamiento económico y financiero del PEMP para el centro histórico de Villa del Rosario tiene en cuenta los siguientes tipos de proyectos que requieren recursos:  Programas transversales no físicos, que con frecuencia se dejan al margen frente a proyectos de intervención física, pero en la práctica pueden incluso tener mayores efectos que las intervenciones físicas y, por lo general, implican menores recursos económicos. Algunos ejemplos de ellos son publicaciones, capacitaciones, acciones SANDRA KARIME ZABALA CORREDOR Arquitectura – Urbanismo - Patrimonio Consultora 106
  15. 15. PLAN ESPECIAL DE MANEJO Y PROTECCIÓN DEL CENTRO HISTÓRICO DE VILLA DEL ROSARIO Y SU ZONA DE INFLUENCIA TOMO II – FORMULACIÓN VI. CONDICIONES DE MANEJO – ASPECTOS INSTITUCIONALES Y FINANCIEROS de divulgación, temas relacionados con gestión, estudios y acciones para mejoramiento del turismo y el comercio, entre muchos otros.  Actuaciones físicas transversales para el mejoramiento por ejemplo del espacio público, la movilidad, los equipamientos.  Intervenciones físicas en la estructura de lo público (sistemas generales principalmente) incluidas en las actuaciones estructurantes.  Proyectos en la estructura de lo privado (proyectos en predios y edificaciones ya sean de adecuación, rehabilitación, obras nuevas) incluidas principalmente en las actuaciones estructurantes. En las cuentas generantes del PEMP, estas acciones corresponden a más del 90% de los recursos presupuestados, en un caso hipotético de intervención total. Estas intervenciones son parte fundamental de la estrategia de financiación general del PEMP, en la medida que asumen cargas provenientes de otros frentes de acción.  La preservación integral de las edificaciones y elementos clasificados como Nivel 1, (0,89% del número de predio y 7,5% del área predial) todos ellos de propiedad pública, que implican acciones diferentes según su estado actual y su naturaleza.  La preservación e intervención de las edificaciones de nivel 2, todas ellas de propiedad privada, que constituyen el 7,16% del área predial y el 3,8% del número de inmuebles y elementos patrimoniales (incluyendo niveles 1 y 2). En este punto es importante destacar que el patrimonio arquitectónico de los centros históricos está constituido por un lado por las edificaciones singulares, en su mayoría clasificadas como nivel 1 y de propiedad pública y, por el otro lado, principalmente por edificaciones de arquitectura doméstica, que dispuestas en un territorio urbano, conforman un conjunto armónico que se quiere preservar. Estas edificaciones, en términos generales, son de propiedad privada y, posiblemente por esa razón, no han sido objeto de la inversión de recursos ni de la identificación y ejecución de programas e instrumentos que hagan viable su protección, diferentes a una norma urbana, por lo general acompañada de un muy débil control urbano, y de algunos incentivos que no han sido lo suficientemente fuertes para hacer efectiva su adecuada puesta en valor y protección. Lo más complejo de este tema es, en primer lugar, que estas edificaciones corresponden a la mayor parte del patrimonio arquitectónico de los centros históricos; y en segundo lugar, la existencia de una compleja dicotomía entra la concepción de este patrimonio como parte del interés general, versus la propiedad privada de la mayor parte de estas edificaciones, lo cual implica restricciones para la intervención pública en ellos y, a su vez, obligaciones para los propietarios, en muy poca medida respaldadas por instrumentos y apoyos de quien decide que se deben preservar. SANDRA KARIME ZABALA CORREDOR Arquitectura – Urbanismo - Patrimonio Consultora 107
  16. 16. PLAN ESPECIAL DE MANEJO Y PROTECCIÓN DEL CENTRO HISTÓRICO DE VILLA DEL ROSARIO Y SU ZONA DE INFLUENCIA TOMO II – FORMULACIÓN VI. CONDICIONES DE MANEJO – ASPECTOS INSTITUCIONALES Y FINANCIEROS El planteamiento financiero y económico de este PEMP reconoce esas condiciones, y hace propuestas específicas que contribuyen a romper ese círculo vicioso y a apoyar de forma efectiva y real, el propósito de puesta en valor y preservación del patrimonio.  La intervención en las edificaciones de nivel 3, que a pesar de no tener una condición patrimonial que se quiera preservar, hace parte integral del centro histórico y, como tal, tienen implicaciones en el conjunto Para las edificaciones de nivel 3, este PEMP identifica la necesidad del mejoramiento de fachadas para contribuir en el propósito de conseguir una imagen urbana más atractiva, aumentar las condiciones de edificabilidad y, en lo posible, incrementar las áreas construidas para ampliar la oferta de vivienda, comercio y servicios. También se plantea para los niveles 3, dependiendo de su localización, la posibilidad de obras nuevas que se desarrollen ya sea como proyectos independientes o como gestiones concertadas entre vecinos para planteamientos, por ejemplo de unidades por manzana, a partir del reemplazo de las edificaciones existentes y la construcción de predios baldíos. Esto implica el posible desarrollo de planes parciales de renovación, y la segura labor de gestión para coordinar a los diferentes propietarios e interesados. 2.3. CRITERIOS DE LA ESTRATEGIA ECONÓMICA Y FINANCIERA La estrategia económica y financiera del PEMP para el centro histórico de Villa del Rosario parte de siete criterios principales:  La focalización de la inversión de la administración municipal  La articulación de la inversión pública de los diferentes niveles (nacional, departamental, metropolitana, municipal), de proyectos estratégicos (Sistema Integrado de Transporte del Área Metropolitana de Cúcuta) y concesiones  El aprovechamiento y canalización de los beneficios que ofrecen las diversas potencialidades y vocaciones de Villa del Rosario y de su centro histórico  La utilización de los instrumentos de gestión y financiación ya existentes y la generación de los nuevos que permitan las normas vigentes  La vinculación del sector privado y sus posibles inversiones  La búsqueda continúa de nuevas fuentes de financiación. SANDRA KARIME ZABALA CORREDOR Arquitectura – Urbanismo - Patrimonio Consultora 108
  17. 17. PLAN ESPECIAL DE MANEJO Y PROTECCIÓN DEL CENTRO HISTÓRICO DE VILLA DEL ROSARIO Y SU ZONA DE INFLUENCIA TOMO II – FORMULACIÓN VI. CONDICIONES DE MANEJO – ASPECTOS INSTITUCIONALES Y FINANCIEROS 2.3.1. FOCALIZACIÓN DE LA INVERSIÓN MUNICIPAL Transformar el centro histórico en un motor de desarrollo, competitividad y calidad de vida de Villa del Rosario, implica materializar los proyectos y programas incluidos en el presente PEMP en un periodo de tiempo limitado. CUADRO 2.3.1-1 PROPUESTA DE INVERSIÓN PROPUESTA DE INVERSIÓN ANUAL PROYECTO 351 % inversión propuesta vs inversión total 4.68 % % inversión propuesta vs inversión sectorial 49.5 % FUENTE: Consultoría 2010 El municipio de Villa del Rosario cuenta con pocos recursos de inversión, como consecuencia de diferentes razones, entre ellas la fuerza que tiene la economía informal (ver diagnóstico). El presupuesto municipal para 2009 fue de $37.337 millones de los cuales $7.527 millones, correspondientes al 20,2%, fueron para inversión pública. De esos recursos, se plantea en el ejercicio demostrativo desarrollado más adelante, que se destinen $351 millones de la inversión urbana-ambiental (4,7% de la inversión total y 49,5% de la inversión sectorial) en el centro histórico. El planteamiento del PEMP sobre esa inversión es focalizar en el centro histórico inicialmente la mayor parte de ese presupuesto de inversión, partiendo del planteamiento ya mencionado, de la recuperación que se hará de estos recursos y del incremento de los recaudos municipales tanto por ganancias producto de esas inversiones, como por el aumento de ingresos asociados a impuestos, participación en plusvalías y similares. En ese sentido, la focalización de la inversión, en primer lugar se hace más efectiva que acciones pequeñas dispersas y, en segundo lugar, se convierte en un buen negocio para el municipio, que le permite aumentar sus ingresos para poder invertir luego en otros sectores y zonas de Villa del Rosario. 2.3.2. ARTICULACIÓN DE LA INVERSIÓN PÚBLICA La focalización de la inversión como estrategia de sumar esfuerzos que conduzcan al logro de mejores resultados, como consecuencia de la sinergia producida, implica igualmente la coordinación y concentración de las inversiones de los diferentes niveles de gobierno (nación, departamento, área metropolitana, municipio), así como de las concesiones existentes y de proyectos estratégicos (especialmente el SITP). SANDRA KARIME ZABALA CORREDOR Arquitectura – Urbanismo - Patrimonio Consultora 109
  18. 18. PLAN ESPECIAL DE MANEJO Y PROTECCIÓN DEL CENTRO HISTÓRICO DE VILLA DEL ROSARIO Y SU ZONA DE INFLUENCIA TOMO II – FORMULACIÓN VI. CONDICIONES DE MANEJO – ASPECTOS INSTITUCIONALES Y FINANCIEROS La tarea del Ente Gestor y de la administración municipal debe estar enfocada, en uno de sus frentes, a conseguir recursos de esas diferentes instancias, teniendo como bandera el enfoque ya planteado de la visión del centro histórico y su patrimonio como activos productivos y generadores de riqueza, y el consecuente planteamiento de recuperación de la inversión. 2.3.3. VOCACIÓN Y POTENCIALIDADES DE VILLA DEL ROSARIO COMO FUENTE DE FINANCIACIÓN El diagnóstico del centro histórico de Villa del Rosario permite identificar potencialidades y oportunidades importantes para la puesta en valor del patrimonio y la recalificación de la zona, asociados a la vocación del lugar: el comercio internacional, la vivienda local y aquella producto de la demanda de Cúcuta y el Área Metropolitana, el turismo cultural de negocios y de convenciones, y servicios asociados a los negocios internacionales. El desarrollo y aprovechamiento de esas vocaciones y potencialidades son bases indiscutibles para la financiación del PEMP, en especial la oferta inmobiliaria que se debe generar para alojar los usos mencionados, con la cual se pueden utilizar los instrumentos de gestión que se plantean en el siguiente punto, ya que están orientados a permitir el reparto equitativo de las cargas y los beneficios tanto entre los particulares, como de estos con la ciudad y su administración municipal. 2.3.4. INSTRUMENTOS DE GESTIÓN Y FINANCIACIÓN Los instrumentos de gestión y financiación de la Ley 388 de 1997 son herramientas que facilitan el propósito de repartir equitativamente las cargas y los beneficios derivados del ordenamiento urbano entre los diferentes afectados positiva o negativamente. Las cargas asociadas a las propuestas del PEMP son:  El mejoramiento del espacio público existente  El suelo y las obras para la generación de nuevo espacio público  El mejoramiento de equipamientos existentes  El suelo y las obras para la construcción de nuevos equipamientos  Las redes de servicios públicos  Las recuperación de las quebradas  La preservación del patrimonio Los beneficios son:  La edificabilidad permitida por la norma, para los diferentes predios si se utiliza y hace efectiva. SANDRA KARIME ZABALA CORREDOR Arquitectura – Urbanismo - Patrimonio Consultora 110
  19. 19. PLAN ESPECIAL DE MANEJO Y PROTECCIÓN DEL CENTRO HISTÓRICO DE VILLA DEL ROSARIO Y SU ZONA DE INFLUENCIA TOMO II – FORMULACIÓN VI. CONDICIONES DE MANEJO – ASPECTOS INSTITUCIONALES Y FINANCIEROS  La posibilidad de desarrollar unos usos específicos en los predios, también a partir de la norma urbana establecida.  Los beneficios económicos resultantes de todos los puntos anteriores. Podrían identificarse como beneficios generales de la ciudad, obtenidos como resultado de las diferentes acciones planteadas:  El mejoramiento de la calidad de vida, consecuencia de un territorio con más adecuadas condiciones de movilidad, espacio público, equipamientos, medio ambiente, servicios públicos, así como la mayor competitividad que se deriva de todo ello.  La puesta en valor y preservación del patrimonio, el cual es de interés general del municipio y de sus ciudadanos, por los diversos motivos ya planteados en otras partes de este documento. Los instrumentos y herramientas que permiten el reparto equitativo buscado y la recuperación de las inversiones realizadas son la valorización, la participación en plusvalías por obra pública o por norma, los derechos de edificabilidad, la transferencia de derechos de construcción y desarrollo, los impuestos, en especial el predial. Igualmente se considera como una oportunidad para captar las plusvalías, la ejecución directa de obras en espacio público, equipamientos, vías y otros elementos de la estructura de lo público. Los instrumentos y herramientas se utilizarán una vez se tengan las aprobaciones legales requeridas (Acuerdos municipales, inclusión en el PBOT, otros) y con las proyecciones financieras definitivas. El Ente Gestor juega un papel fundamental en la aplicación de los diferentes instrumentos planteados, en la medida en que es facilitador y un filtro para asegurar que todos ganen y que se haga realidad la actividad inmobiliaria propuesta. • VALORIZACIÓN Sirve para financiar obras en la estructura de lo público (vías, movilidad, espacio público). Para su distribución se parte del entendimiento del centro histórico como lugar que atañe a toda la ciudad y, por lo tanto su mejoramiento beneficia a todos los ciudadanos. • PARTICIPACIÓN EN PLUSVALÍAS POR OBRA PÚBLICA Se puede aplicar de forma alternativa con la valorización, pero es necesario tener en consideración que ésta sólo puede ser cobrada con las licencias de construcción que se obtengan para el desarrollo o modificación de los predios. SANDRA KARIME ZABALA CORREDOR Arquitectura – Urbanismo - Patrimonio Consultora 111
  20. 20. PLAN ESPECIAL DE MANEJO Y PROTECCIÓN DEL CENTRO HISTÓRICO DE VILLA DEL ROSARIO Y SU ZONA DE INFLUENCIA TOMO II – FORMULACIÓN VI. CONDICIONES DE MANEJO – ASPECTOS INSTITUCIONALES Y FINANCIEROS • PARTICIPACIÓN EN PLUSVALÍAS POR NORMA Permite al municipio participar en las ganancias que obtienen los propietarios de la tierra, como consecuencia del otorgamiento de una norma con mayores posibilidades de desarrollo que las actuales. Al igual que el anterior, solo puede ser cobrada en forma asociada a las licencias de construcción, por lo cual es de incierta recaudación. • DERECHOS DE EDIFICABILIDAD Pueden manejarse como una forma alternativa de captar las plusvalías por edificabilidad y usos, en la medida en que son títulos que adquiere el constructor para poder desarrollar la mayor edificabilidad y los usos determinados en las normas. • TRANSFERENCIA DE DERECHOS DE CONSTRUCCIÓN Y DESARROLLO (TDCD) GENERADOS POR PREDIOS DE CONSERVACIÓN DE PATRIMONIO CULTURAL Y AMBIENTAL Este instrumento está concebido en la Ley 388 como una compensación por la carga derivada del tratamiento de conservación y, en consecuencia, permite que esta carga sea repartida de forma más equitativa. La identificación de edificaciones privadas, como inmuebles a preservar, implica el reconocimiento de ellas como parte de la cultura local y, por ende, su condición de pertenecer al “interés general”. Se reconoce igualmente la existencia de unas cargas asociadas al tratamiento de conservación. Este instrumento permite pasar de una actitud paternalista hacia el patrimonio, como consecuencia de los puntos anteriores, a la entrega de más herramienta que haga viable su salvaguarda. Este instrumento consiste en la posibilidad que tienen los predios definidos como generadores de los derechos transferibles, para vender el potencial de edificabilidad que no pueda utilizarse propiamente en el predio, a compradores localizados en las zonas definidas como receptoras. El Ente Gestor actúa como el organismo que apoya a las partes para que estas negociaciones se realicen, evitando sobre o sub valoraciones y especulaciones. Este instrumento se relaciona directamente con el anterior, dado que en las zonas que se definan como receptoras, los derechos que se adquieran para alcanzar una mayor edificabilidad, inicialmente deben ser los generados por la conservación del patrimonio arquitectónico y ambiental. Este PEMP plantea como generadores de derechos transferibles de construcción y desarrollo las zonas de rondas hídricas, las edificaciones de nivel 2, y los inmuebles de nivel 3 en la medida en que no aprovechen la totalidad de su potencial de edificabilidad. De esta forma, la carga producida por el tratamiento de conservación es compensada al propietario por medio de la compra y venta de los derechos de edificabilidad no utilizados. En el caso de los predios localizados en rondas hídricas será del 100%, mientras SANDRA KARIME ZABALA CORREDOR Arquitectura – Urbanismo - Patrimonio Consultora 112
  21. 21. PLAN ESPECIAL DE MANEJO Y PROTECCIÓN DEL CENTRO HISTÓRICO DE VILLA DEL ROSARIO Y SU ZONA DE INFLUENCIA TOMO II – FORMULACIÓN VI. CONDICIONES DE MANEJO – ASPECTOS INSTITUCIONALES Y FINANCIEROS que en las edificaciones de nivel 2 y 3 variará de acuerdo con el inmueble, su localización y los vecinos que tenga, y que restrinjan sus posibilidades de aprovechar el potencial de edificabilidad. Es fundamental que en las edificaciones de nivel 2 se asegure la destinación de por lo menos una parte de los recursos adquiridos por medio de la TDCD, en la puesta en valor y preservación del inmueble de conservación y, en las edificaciones de nivel 3, en el mejoramiento de su imagen externa (fachada). • IMPUESTOS Los impuestos, en especial el predial, son igualmente una forma de recuperar las inversiones y de financiar los proyectos planteados por el PEMP. Aunque es uno de los recaudos generales del municipio, se mencionan en este PEMP debido a que uno de los beneficios importantes que obtiene Villa del Rosario con la implementación del PEMP, es el aumento de este tributo, como consecuencia del incremento de las áreas construidas. En tal sentido, se plantea que se reglamente la destinación específica en el centro histórico, de una parte significativa de esos recaudos en los primeros años, mientras se concretan las diferentes acciones que luego van a permitir que esta zona genere recursos que la administración puede invertir en el resto del municipio. • EJECUCIÓN DE OBRAS La ejecución directa de obras, que se descontarían de los otros medios de recuperación de los recursos según lo permitan y determinen las normas vigentes y las reglamentaciones que se definan, son otra forma de recuperar las inversiones y las plusvalías. • PLANES PARCIALES Es importante tener en cuenta igualmente, que el municipio puede definir la delimitación y priorización para realizar planes parciales ya sean de desarrollo o de renovación urbana, según se determine su conveniencia. 2.3.5. INVERSIÓN PRIVADA La realidad de las finanzas municipales, así como la necesidad ya mencionada de vincular a las comunidades y al sector privado en general al proceso de mejoramiento y desarrollo de las ciudades, conllevan a definir, como parte de la estrategia de financiación del PEMP, la vinculación de la inversión privada. SANDRA KARIME ZABALA CORREDOR Arquitectura – Urbanismo - Patrimonio Consultora 113
  22. 22. PLAN ESPECIAL DE MANEJO Y PROTECCIÓN DEL CENTRO HISTÓRICO DE VILLA DEL ROSARIO Y SU ZONA DE INFLUENCIA TOMO II – FORMULACIÓN VI. CONDICIONES DE MANEJO – ASPECTOS INSTITUCIONALES Y FINANCIEROS Está dirigida principalmente a las intervenciones a realizarse en las edificaciones, en sus diferentes modalidades. Con la aplicación de los instrumentos del punto anterior, estas inversiones contribuyen en forma directa en la implementación integral del PEMP. 2.3.6. OTRAS FUENTES DE FINANCIACIÓN Y DE RECURSOS Además de lo ya expuesto, existen otros instrumentos y posibles fuentes para la obtención de los recursos necesarios para la implementación del PEMP. Aunque en este numeral se mencionan algunas de esas otras fuentes, resulta fundamental la continua búsqueda de recursos y fuentes para hacer realidad los diferentes planteamientos. El Ente Gestor tiene en esta materia una de sus principales tareas. • IVA DE TELEFONÍA CELULAR Un porcentaje del IVA a la telefonía celular está destinado a proyectos culturales, incluyendo el patrimonio construido. Los municipios deben presentar proyectos específicos a las gobernaciones para conseguir estos recursos. • LÍNEA DE CRÉDITO CON TASA COMPENSADA – CONPES 3658 DEL 26 DE ABRIL DE 2010 Es uno de los instrumentos generados específicamente para promover el aumento y consolidación del uso residencial en los centros históricos. Una vez se reglamente y ponga en marcha será una de las principales fuentes de financiación de intervenciones en edificaciones de propiedad privada. • TIF-BASE IMPUESTO PREDIAL El CONPES 3658 igualmente propone la realización de estudios para concretar la generación en Colombia, de una figura similar a los TIF (Tax Incremental Financing), “...el cual permite “apalancar” los mayores ingresos futuros del impuesto sobre la propiedad, generados por estas intervenciones”. Esta es una clara posibilidad para conseguir recursos necesarios para financiar los diferentes proyectos del PEMP. • APORTES DE EMPRESAS PRIVADAS Y COOPERACIÓN INTERNACIONAL Son recursos que en principio podrían ser considerados inversiones a fondo perdido, aunque se suman a las realizaciones cuyas inversiones son recuperables mediante los mecanismos ya expuestos u otros diferentes que surjan en el proceso de ejecución del PEMP. SANDRA KARIME ZABALA CORREDOR Arquitectura – Urbanismo - Patrimonio Consultora 114
  23. 23. PLAN ESPECIAL DE MANEJO Y PROTECCIÓN DEL CENTRO HISTÓRICO DE VILLA DEL ROSARIO Y SU ZONA DE INFLUENCIA TOMO II – FORMULACIÓN VI. CONDICIONES DE MANEJO – ASPECTOS INSTITUCIONALES Y FINANCIEROS En el caso de las empresas privadas, los recursos pueden ser obtenidos a cambio de publicidad. En el segundo caso, son parte de los recursos de cooperación que tienen destinados algunos países para Colombia. • APROVECHAMIENTO ECONÓMICO DEL ESPACIO PÚBLICO Como se menciona en el numeral 2.2 del Título IV del documento de Formulación, el espacio público del centro histórico de Villa del Rosario puede ser aprovechado económicamente por particulares, con una retribución hacia el municipio que, además de evidenciar la condición pública de esos espacios, permite captar recursos para inversiones públicas. • RECURSOS PÚBLICOS: NACIÓN, DEPARTAMENTO, ÁREA METROPOLITANA Como producto de la gestión que realicen la administración municipal y el Ente Gestor, deben conseguirse aportes de las entidades públicas del nivel nacional, departamental y metropolitano, que son recuperables como parte de la estrategia económica y financiera general. Estos recursos son de importante significación en el proceso de implementación del PEMP, ya que pueden ser considerados como “capital semilla” y como acciones demostrativas, que ayudan a generar credibilidad y confianza en el PEMP, sus resultados y beneficios y, en consecuencia, impulsan la inversión del sector privado y el pago de impuestos y contribuciones de los ciudadanos. Los recursos del sector público deben invertirse en acciones en la estructura de lo público (espacio público, equipamientos, servicios públicos), así como en estudios, asesorías y otros trabajos orientados a concretar los diferentes planteamientos del PEMP. • OTRAS FUENTES DEL CONPES Para materializar el objetivo 2, el CONPES plantea alternativas para que los Entes Territoriales optimicen los recursos financieros y atraigan una mayor inversión. Todos ellos, en la medida en que sean aplicables ahora o más adelante, deben ser explorados por el Ente Gestor y la administración municipal para la obtención de recursos. 2.4. EJERCICIO DEMOSTRATIVO En este numeral se sintetizan los resultados del ejemplo demostrativo de aplicación de los diferentes elementos contenidos en el modelo económico y financiero del PEMP. El desarrollo de cada uno de los proyectos se encuentra en el Anexo No. 1 de este documento. El ejercicio se realiza a partir del desarrollo de las seis (6) actuaciones estructurantes, bajo supuestos de un aprovechamiento casi total del potencial de edificabilidad, ya sea por SANDRA KARIME ZABALA CORREDOR Arquitectura – Urbanismo - Patrimonio Consultora 115
  24. 24. PLAN ESPECIAL DE MANEJO Y PROTECCIÓN DEL CENTRO HISTÓRICO DE VILLA DEL ROSARIO Y SU ZONA DE INFLUENCIA TOMO II – FORMULACIÓN VI. CONDICIONES DE MANEJO – ASPECTOS INSTITUCIONALES Y FINANCIEROS venta o por compra de derechos de construcción y desarrollo, o por la utilización de la edificabilidad permitida. 2.4.1. PRESUPUESTO GENERAL El ejercicio realizado arroja un presupuesto general que incluye dos grupos principales de valores: las inversiones en los elementos de interés general, que hacen parte de las ya mencionadas cargas (espacios públicos, equipamientos, intervención de inmuebles nivel 1 y nivel 2); y las inversiones inmobiliarias, que son una parte fundamental del modelo económico y financiero planteado en la medida en que estas operaciones adquieran los derechos transferibles de construcción y desarrollo generados por el patrimonio ambiental y arquitectónico. CUADRO 2.4.1-1 PRESUPUESTO GENERAL ITEMS DE INVERSIONES PARQUE GRAN COLOMBIANO CARRERAS 7-8 SECTOR QUEBRADAS + CALLES 4-7 LA CASONA CENTRO INTERNACIONAL DE NEGOCIOS TOTALES % Espacio Público 25.249 7.785 30.415 6.002 9.399 78.851 4,5% Equipamientos 3.274 1.495 2.752 2.115 1.460 11.097 0,6% Recuperación Inmuebles N1 - N2 7.117 6.973 8.501 2.710 - 25.301 1,4% Total Inversión Proyecto Urbano 35.640 16.253 41.668 10.827 10.859 115.249 6,5% Generación Suelo Edificable 94.570 51.969 57.195 63.382 16.927 284.043 16,1% Inversión Inmobiliaria 405.077 193.351 345.591 259.727 163.351 1.367.098 77,4% Total Inversión Inmobiliaria 499.647 245.320 402.786 323.109 180.278 1.651.141 93,5% TOTAL INVERSIÓN 535.287 261.573 444.454 333.936 191.137 1.766.390 100,0% FUENTE: Consultoría 2010 Como lo muestra el cuadro 2.4.1-1 para la inversión en elementos de interés general, se estima que se requerirían al rededor de $90.000 millones para el mejoramiento y la generación de espacio público y equipamientos, y cerca de $25.000 millones para la intervención de los inmuebles de interés cultural. Es importante tener en consideración que la intervención en estos últimos está financiada en parte por los recursos obtenidos de la venta de derechos transferibles de construcción y desarrollo, y el resto por los créditos con tasa compensada planteados por el CONPES, que asumirían los propietarios. SANDRA KARIME ZABALA CORREDOR Arquitectura – Urbanismo - Patrimonio Consultora 116
  25. 25. PLAN ESPECIAL DE MANEJO Y PROTECCIÓN DEL CENTRO HISTÓRICO DE VILLA DEL ROSARIO Y SU ZONA DE INFLUENCIA TOMO II – FORMULACIÓN VI. CONDICIONES DE MANEJO – ASPECTOS INSTITUCIONALES Y FINANCIEROS La inversión en espacio público y equipamientos tiene diversas fuentes, como se muestra más adelante, pero una parte significativa resulta de los procesos inmobiliarios que asumen estos valores como cargas a redistribuir de forma más equitativa. Los valores de este primer grupo corresponden al 6,5% de los costos generales del ejercicio. El segundo grupo, esto es la inversión inmobiliaria, corresponde a una cifra aproximada de 1’650.000 millones de pesos (93,5% de los costos totales del ejercicio), en la cual se incluyen los valores del suelo como si todos se adquirieran por compra, los procesos de saneamiento de los mismos y la inversión necesaria para la producción inmobiliaria de la totalidad de la inversión en nuevos desarrollos de las seis actuaciones estructurantes. En el ejercicio demostrativo se asume la construcción de la totalidad de los proyectos en predios y el valor de todo el suelo, esto último teniendo en consideración que ya sea por adquisición o por participación de los propietarios en los desarrollos, se requiere incluir el valor del suelo en el presupuesto general. 2.4.2. FUENTES DE FINANCIACIÓN CUADRO 2.4.2-1 FUENTES DE FINANCIACIÓN Y RECUPERACIÓN DE INVERSIONES Y CAPITAL INVERSIÓN FINANCIAMIENTO RECUPERACIONES Proyectos Cantidad M2 Monto Millones$ Fuente Monto Millones$ Plazo Promedio Anual Fuente Monto Millones$ Plazo Años Saldo Millones$ Espacio Público 271.461 78.851 Alcaldía 5.614 16 351 Valorización 4.401 16 Concesiones 15.096 9 1.677 Plusvalía obra 7.727 16 Min Cultura 4.851 3 1.617 Comercialización 1 48.026 16 Inv Privada 48.026 16 3.002 - Total 73.587 16 6.647 Total 60.154 (13.433) Equipamientos 4.142 11.097 Inversión 11.097 13 854 Plusvalía Norma 11.097 16 Total 11.097 13 854 Total 11.097 16 - Recuperación Inmuebles N1y N2 75.976 25.301 Transferencia Edificabilidad 10.498 12 875 Transferencia Edificabilidad 10.498 12 Crédito Findeter 14.803 12 1.234 Crédito Findeter 14.803 12 Total 25.301 12 2.109 Total 25.301 12 - Generación Suelo edificable 828.370 284.043 Capital 93.970 13 7.228 Comercialización 1 397.220 16 Crédito Findeter 56.893 13 4.376 Intereses (13.611) 13 (1.047) Ingresos pre comercialización 198.217 13 15.247 Total 335.469 13 25.804 Total 397.220 16 61.752 Producción Inmobiliaria 889.185 1.367.098 Inversión Privada 1.367.098 16 85.444 Comercialización 2 1.583.576 16 Total 1.367.098 16 85.444 Total 1.583.576 16 216.478 TOTALES 1.766.390 1.812.552 2.077.349 FUENTE: Consultoría 2010 En el ejercicio demostrativo se plantean fuentes de financiación para cada uno de los tipos de inversión, como se observa en el cuadro 2.4.2-1. SANDRA KARIME ZABALA CORREDOR Arquitectura – Urbanismo - Patrimonio Consultora 117
  26. 26. PLAN ESPECIAL DE MANEJO Y PROTECCIÓN DEL CENTRO HISTÓRICO DE VILLA DEL ROSARIO Y SU ZONA DE INFLUENCIA TOMO II – FORMULACIÓN VI. CONDICIONES DE MANEJO – ASPECTOS INSTITUCIONALES Y FINANCIEROS Es importante destacar que las inversiones públicas se concentran en el espacio público. Para los equipamientos se asume que serán financiados por la inversión privada, como parte de las cargas que se asumen en los desarrollos inmobiliarios. La intervención en los inmuebles de nivel 1 y 2 son financiadas mediante la transferencia de derechos de construcción y desarrollo y el crédito con tasa compensada planteado por el CONPES. La producción inmobiliaria corre totalmente a cargo de los promotores privados, pero el trabajo previo de gestión y saneamiento de suelo incluye recursos del Ente Gestor, créditos de Findeter e ingresos de pre-comercialización. 2.4.3. RECUPERACIÓN DE LAS INVERSIONES El cuadro 2.4.2-1, igualmente incluye una propuesta de recuperación de las inversiones proyectadas en el ejercicio demostrativo. Se destaca la utilización de la valorización en las primeras intervenciones que se realicen en el espacio público, de tal forma que se genere credibilidad en el PEMP, y posteriormente podría hacerse la recuperación mediante plusvalía por obra y aprovechamiento económico del espacio público. Respecto a los equipamientos, se plantea en este ejercicio que la inversión inmobiliaria asume no solo el suelo sino también su construcción y, por lo tanto, son una de las formas de recuperar la participación del municipio en las plusvalías. Los temas relacionados con la inversión inmobiliaria son recuperados a partir de la comercialización de los productos. 2.4.4. CRONOGRAMA CUADRO 2.4.4-1 CRONOGRAMA SANDRA KARIME ZABALA CORREDOR Arquitectura – Urbanismo - Patrimonio Consultora 118
  27. 27. PLAN ESPECIAL DE MANEJO Y PROTECCIÓN DEL CENTRO HISTÓRICO DE VILLA DEL ROSARIO Y SU ZONA DE INFLUENCIA TOMO II – FORMULACIÓN VI. CONDICIONES DE MANEJO – ASPECTOS INSTITUCIONALES Y FINANCIEROS FUENTE: Consultoría 2010 El ejercicio demostrativo plantea la ejecución de las actuaciones estructurantes del PEMP en un plazo de trece (13) años, iniciando con el Parque Grancolombiano y el Centro Internacional de Negocios, como acciones detonantes de la nueva dinámica urbana y de la reactivación económica esperadas. 2.4.5. RESULTADOS Y BENEFICIOS CUADRO 2.4.5-1 RESULTADOS Y BENEFICIOS INDICADORESINDICADORES UNIDADUNIDAD MUNICIPIOMUNICIPIO 20092009 IMPACTO PROMEDIOIMPACTO PROMEDIO ANUALANUAL MontoMonto MontoMonto %% ESPACIO PÚBLICOESPACIO PÚBLICO Espacio público recalificado M2 220.150 100,00% Nuevo espacio público M2 51.311 23,30% EDIFICABILIDADEDIFICABILIDAD Edificabilidad adicional* M2 599.514 100,00% Déficit habitacional municipio (DANE) UNIDADES 1.282 423 33,00% Nuevas unidades VIS UNIDADES 423 33,00% Producción habitacional (DANE) UNID./AÑO 1.875 167 8,90% Nuevas unidades de vivienda (totales) UNIDADES 2.668 SANDRA KARIME ZABALA CORREDOR Arquitectura – Urbanismo - Patrimonio Consultora 119
  28. 28. PLAN ESPECIAL DE MANEJO Y PROTECCIÓN DEL CENTRO HISTÓRICO DE VILLA DEL ROSARIO Y SU ZONA DE INFLUENCIA TOMO II – FORMULACIÓN VI. CONDICIONES DE MANEJO – ASPECTOS INSTITUCIONALES Y FINANCIEROS Nueva área construida de comercio y servicios M2 420.700 EDIFICACIONES PATRIMONIALESEDIFICACIONES PATRIMONIALES Edificaciones N1 intervenidas % 100% Edificaciones N2 intervenidas % 64,2% GENERACIÓN DE EMPLEOGENERACIÓN DE EMPLEO Empleo (DANE) % 14% 689 RECAUDOS MUNICIPALESRECAUDOS MUNICIPALES Predial por construcción adicional* Millones $ 844 44.955 Millones $/AÑO 2.810 333% ICA adicional Millones $ 535 27.611 Millones $/AÑO 1.726 323% Plusvalía norma Millones $ 41.971 Millones $/AÑO 2.623 Total recaudos adicionales*Total recaudos adicionales* Millones $Millones $ 1.3791.379 114.537114.537 7.1597.159 519%519% FUENTE: Consultoría 2010 Como resultados de la ejecución de las actuaciones estructurantes, el ejercicio demostrativo arroja los resultados que se sintetizan en el cuadro 2.4.5-1:  El mejoramiento de la totalidad del espacio público existente (alrededor de 220.000 metros cuadrados) y la generación de aproximadamente 51.000 metros cuadrados adicionales (23.3%), resultantes de los procesos de renovación urbana que se plantean para algunos de los sectores del centro histórico.  Cerca de 600.000 metros cuadrados adicionales de edificabilidad para uso residencia de diferentes tipos y estratos, que permite disminuir en 423 unidades (33%) el déficit actual de VIS (1.282 unidades en 2009), y que ofrece opciones para la demanda de unidades de vivienda de otros estratos por parte del Área Metropolitana, identificada como una de las mayores oportunidades del centro histórico de Villa del Rosario. El ejercicio demostrativo plantea generar en promedio 167 unidades al año, que equivalen al 8,9% de lo producido en 2009 (1.875 unidades).  Alrededor de 420.000 metros cuadrados construidos para el desarrollo de las actividades de comercio y servicios en los diversos temas que se plantean en las propuestas del PEMP.  La intervención del 100% de los inmuebles y elementos clasificados como nivel 1.  La intervención de aproximadamente el 64% de las edificaciones de nivel 2, que son aquellas localizadas en las áreas delimitadas para las actuaciones estructurantes. SANDRA KARIME ZABALA CORREDOR Arquitectura – Urbanismo - Patrimonio Consultora 120
  29. 29. PLAN ESPECIAL DE MANEJO Y PROTECCIÓN DEL CENTRO HISTÓRICO DE VILLA DEL ROSARIO Y SU ZONA DE INFLUENCIA TOMO II – FORMULACIÓN VI. CONDICIONES DE MANEJO – ASPECTOS INSTITUCIONALES Y FINANCIEROS  La generación de aproximadamente setecientos empleos, asociados principalmente a la industria de la construcción, que ayudan a disminuir el déficit de 14% identificado en el 2009.  La edificabilidad adicional en vivienda, comercio y servicios permite que el impuesto predial se incremente en cerca de $45.000 millones en total, ($2.810 por año) que corresponden al 333% del predial recaudado en 2009, que fue de $844 millones.  Se calcula que la nueva oferta de comercio y servicios puede llegar a generar un impuesto de industria y comercio adicional de aproximadamente $28.000 millones ($1’726 por año), que equivalen al 323% de los recaudos de 2009 ($535 millones).  La mayor edificabilidad planteada por la norma permitiría al municipio participar en las plusvalías por un valor cercano a los $42.000 millones ($2.623 por año) que se recuperan mediante la compra de derechos adicionales de construcción y desarrollo provenientes de los predios de patrimonio ambiental o cultural, o como venta directa de la administración municipal; la inversión en obras que se asumen como nuevas cargas adicionales al desarrollo; o directamente por participación económica en las plusvalías.  El total de los recaudos adicionales por concepto de impuestos predial y de industria y comercio, y de la participación en plusvalías es de más de $7.000 millones, que equivalen al 519% del recaudo de 2009.  Como rentabilidad se plantea unos beneficios económicos sobre el capital de alrededor de $62.000 millones, que representan una rentabilidad anualizada de 4,1%, una Tasa Interna de Retorno (TIR) de 9,5%, y la obtención del punto de equilibrio al octavo año. Los puntos anteriores, así como las acciones físicas en sí mismas, implican mejoramiento de los elementos que conforman la estructura de lo público, (espacio público, movilidad, equipamientos, servicios públicos); ponen en valor y protegen el patrimonio ambiental y cultural; promueven el incremento de la actividad económica y, en consecuencia, aumentan los ingresos de los particulares y el número de empleos; incrementan los recaudos municipales, entre otros. Todo ello trae como resultados para el centro histórico, el municipio y sus habitantes, el aumento de la calidad de vida y la competitividad, así como bases sólidas para fortalecer la identidad y el sentido de pertenencia de los ciudadanos, y para definir un papel destacado de de Villa del Rosario en el contexto del Área Metropolitana. Por su parte, los privados que se vinculen al Ente Gestor o que inviertan en los diferentes proyectos, obtienen rentabilidad sobre el capital, promoción urbana y rentabilidad por valorización y explotación de los activos. SANDRA KARIME ZABALA CORREDOR Arquitectura – Urbanismo - Patrimonio Consultora 121
  30. 30. PLAN ESPECIAL DE MANEJO Y PROTECCIÓN DEL CENTRO HISTÓRICO DE VILLA DEL ROSARIO Y SU ZONA DE INFLUENCIA TOMO II – FORMULACIÓN VI. CONDICIONES DE MANEJO – ASPECTOS INSTITUCIONALES Y FINANCIEROS CONTENIDO VI. CONDICIONES DE MANEJO –ASPECTOS INSTITUCIONALES Y FINANCIEROS 93 1. ASPECTOS ADMINISTRATIVOS 94 1.1. FORTALECIMIENTO INSTITUCIONAL 94 1.2. ENTE GESTOR: ASOCIACIÓN PÚBLICO-PRIVADA COMO BASE PARA LA GESTIÓN DEL PEMP 95 2. ASPECTOS ECONÓMICOS Y FINANCIEROS 106 2.1. PATRIMONIO COMO GENERADOR DE RIQUEZA 106 2.2. TIPOS DE ACCIONES A FINANCIAR 106 2.3. CRITERIOS DE LA ESTRATEGIA ECONÓMICA Y FINANCIERA 108 2.4. EJERCICIO DEMOSTRATIVO 115 CONTENIDO 122 SANDRA KARIME ZABALA CORREDOR Arquitectura – Urbanismo - Patrimonio Consultora 122

