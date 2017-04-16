2 5. vr condiciones de manejo-aspectos físico técnicos_progra

PLAN ESPECIALDE MANEJO Y PROTECCIÓN DEL CENTRO HISTÓRICO DE VILLA DEL ROSARIO Y SU ZONADE INFLUENCIA TOMO II – FORMULACIÓN...
  1. 1. PLAN ESPECIALDE MANEJO Y PROTECCIÓN DEL CENTRO HISTÓRICO DE VILLA DEL ROSARIO Y SU ZONADE INFLUENCIA TOMO II – FORMULACIÓN V. CONDICIONES DE MANEJO – ASPECTOS FÍSICO TÉCNICOS – PROGRAMAS DE DINAMIZACIÓN SANDRA KARIME ZABALA CORREDOR Arquitectura – Urbanismo - Patrimonio Consultora 78 V. CONDICIONES DE MANEJO – ASPECTOS FÍSICO – TÉCNICOS – PROGRAMAS DE DINAMIZACIÓN En el contexto general del PEMP, los programas de dinamización juegan un papel fundamental en la medida en que reúne las acciones no físicas que se requieren para el logro de los objetivos propuestos. El PEMP para el centro histórico de Villa del Rosario incluye cuatro programas de dinamización:  Historia, arqueología y patrimonio  Fortalecimiento de la actividad turística  Aportes para el mejoramiento de la actividad económica  Divulgación y promoción Los tres primeros se desarrollan en este Título V, y el cuarto, Divulgación y Promoción en el Título VII, Plan de Divulgación, como respuesta a la estructura determinada por el Decreto 763 de 2009 para los PEMP.
  2. 2. PLAN ESPECIALDE MANEJO Y PROTECCIÓN DEL CENTRO HISTÓRICO DE VILLA DEL ROSARIO Y SU ZONADE INFLUENCIA TOMO II – FORMULACIÓN V. CONDICIONES DE MANEJO – ASPECTOS FÍSICO TÉCNICOS – PROGRAMAS DE DINAMIZACIÓN SANDRA KARIME ZABALA CORREDOR Arquitectura – Urbanismo - Patrimonio Consultora 79 1. HISTORIA, ARQUEOLOGÍA Y PATRIMONIO INMATERIAL Villa del Rosario debe su relevancia y nivel nacional, al importante papel que tuvo en algunos momentos cruciales de la historia del país. Esa historia, así como los elementos físicos que hoy materializan ese pasado glorioso, y los que dejaron de existir pero dejaron huellas en algunos casos aún ocultas, requieren programas que permitan su fortalecimiento y afianzamiento. Igual ocurre con las diferentes manifestaciones del patrimonio inmaterial de Villa del Rosario, que hacen parte de los valores que se quieren salvaguardar con el PEMP. Se plantean tres programas específicos:  Memoria histórica  Patrimonio arqueológico  Fortalecimiento del patrimonio inmaterial 1.1. MEMORIA HISTÓRICA Este programa incluye el desarrollo de estudios e investigaciones sobre diversos temas históricos, tales como:  El desarrollo urbano de la ciudad, en especial desde su fundación hasta el terremoto de 1875.  Los acontecimientos históricos más destacados, tales como la creación de la Gran Colombia, la Constitución de 1821, entre otras. Estas investigaciones están orientadas a documentar más profundamente los acontecimientos históricos y servir de base para publicaciones, programas, capacitaciones, cátedras y otros medios para que la relevancia histórica de Villa del Rosario sea reconocida a nivel nacional e internacional. 1.2. PATRIMONIO ARQUEOLÓGICO Las transformaciones que ha sufrido el centro histórico de Villa del Rosario, en especial como resultado del terremoto de 1875, hacen pensar que en el subsuelo existan evidencias que pueden ayudar a documentar y reconstruir mejor la historia de la ciudad, incluso en épocas prehispánicas. En tal sentido se plantea este programa, orientado a realizar las diversas prospecciones y excavaciones necesarias, en especial en el sector de Villa Antigua. De igual forma, en cada una de las intervenciones que se realicen en el espacio público o en predios públicos o privados, se requiere realizar los estudios de arqueología preventiva según lo determina la Ley de la Cultura y los Decretos 833 de 2002 y 763 de 2009.
  3. 3. PLAN ESPECIALDE MANEJO Y PROTECCIÓN DEL CENTRO HISTÓRICO DE VILLA DEL ROSARIO Y SU ZONADE INFLUENCIA TOMO II – FORMULACIÓN V. CONDICIONES DE MANEJO – ASPECTOS FÍSICO TÉCNICOS – PROGRAMAS DE DINAMIZACIÓN SANDRA KARIME ZABALA CORREDOR Arquitectura – Urbanismo - Patrimonio Consultora 80 1.3. FORTALECIMIENTO DEL PATRIMONIO INMATERIAL Las diversas manifestaciones del patrimonio inmaterial hacen parte de los valores a proteger y afianzar en el centro histórico de Villa del Rosario. Se destaca en especial:  Las festividades propias de la ciudad, en particular la fiesta de Nuestra Señora del Rosario patrona de Villa del Rosario, las fiestas de San Pedro y San Pablo, la fiesta de la Inmaculada Concepción y el festival de la Cachama  La artesanía de diversos tipos, en especial la talla en madera, el trabajo del mimbre, el bambú y el ratán, la cerámica, entre otras.  Las actividades y la cotidianidad asociadas a la condición fronteriza, que tiene implicaciones en la cultura del lugar Su fortalecimiento debe hacerse a partir de capacitaciones, estudios e investigaciones, planeación y programación de los eventos y festividades, entre otros. Son temas que además de contribuir al afianzamiento del sentido de pertenencia de los rosarienses y los nortesantanderianos, contribuyen al crecimiento de la actividad turística si se encaminan adecuadamente.
  4. 4. PLAN ESPECIALDE MANEJO Y PROTECCIÓN DEL CENTRO HISTÓRICO DE VILLA DEL ROSARIO Y SU ZONADE INFLUENCIA TOMO II – FORMULACIÓN V. CONDICIONES DE MANEJO – ASPECTOS FÍSICO TÉCNICOS – PROGRAMAS DE DINAMIZACIÓN SANDRA KARIME ZABALA CORREDOR Arquitectura – Urbanismo - Patrimonio Consultora 81 2. FORTALECIMIENTO DE LA ACTIVIDAD TURÍSTICA Una de las principales potencialidades de Villa del Rosario y sus habitantes es el turismo que se puede generar a partir de sus valores históricos, patrimoniales y ambientales. Este capítulo recoge tanto algunas consideraciones iniciales sobre la situación actual del turismo, como unos lineamientos y programas para conseguir que el potencial turístico del centro histórico de Villa del Rosario pase a ser una actividad económica relevante y una oportunidad real para mejorar la calidad de vida de sus habitantes. 2.1. CONSIDERACIONES INICIALES El centro histórico de Villa del Rosario reúne valores culturales de gran importancia para la historia nacional, los cuales, sumados a los valores ambientales y urbanos, conforman un conjunto armónico, especialmente sobresaliente en el sector del parque Grancolombiano, que resulta de interés para turistas y visitantes. A pesar de lo anterior y de la relevancia de Villa del Rosario para la historia nacional y suramericana, Villa del Rosario no ha sido hasta el momento un destino turístico debido a múltiples factores tanto generales como la falta de promoción, como específicos por ejemplo los problemas del parque Grancolombiano causados por el paso de la vía internacional, la falta de protección del patrimonio, el manejo inadecuado de los usos del suelo, entre otros. Es importante destacar que el turismo, como actividad económica, es una de las posibilidades de desarrollo económico de los lugareños. Tal como lo plantea la Organización Mundial del Turismo OMT y la Conferencia de las Naciones Unidas para el Comercio y el Desarrollo UNCTAD, el turismo es uno de los “motores de desarrollo” para los países menos desarrollados ya que por una parte provoca la dinamización de la economía por su “intersectorialidad” y efecto multiplicador y adicionalmente “su carácter de actividad prestacional de servicios basada en prestaciones personales in situ” (UNCTAD-OMT, 2002). Se requieren diversas estrategias y acciones que conlleven a su puesta en valor y al desarrollo y aprovechamiento de las oportunidades que brinda el turismo, de una manera responsable, sostenible y competitiva, las cuales se organizan en los siguientes programas:  El mejoramiento general de las condiciones de Villa del Rosario y su zona de influencia, en aspectos no necesariamente relacionados con la actividad turística.  El mejoramiento y complementación de la infraestructura turística.  La actuación en los atractivos turísticos en Villa del Rosario.  La organización, mejoramiento y ampliación de los productos turísticos.  El apoyo al mejoramiento de la calidad del servicio y a la generación de cadenas de valor.  La organización de acciones y programas de mercadeo territorial.
  5. 5. PLAN ESPECIALDE MANEJO Y PROTECCIÓN DEL CENTRO HISTÓRICO DE VILLA DEL ROSARIO Y SU ZONADE INFLUENCIA TOMO II – FORMULACIÓN V. CONDICIONES DE MANEJO – ASPECTOS FÍSICO TÉCNICOS – PROGRAMAS DE DINAMIZACIÓN SANDRA KARIME ZABALA CORREDOR Arquitectura – Urbanismo - Patrimonio Consultora 82 2.2. RECALIFICACIÓN URBANA DEL CENTRO HISTÓRICO DE VILLA DEL ROSARIO La actividad turística se nutre de las infraestructuras, servicios, equipamientos y condiciones existentes en los territorios motivo de visita, destinados en general a los habitantes y usuarios del lugar y al funcionamiento corriente de cada sitio. No es una actividad que completamente funcione a partir de su propia infraestructura y atractivos. Esto es especialmente válido cuando se trata de turismo cultural y es una de las causas principales de los conflictos y riesgos que genera esta actividad. En el caso concreto de Villa del Rosario, en los aspectos físico técnicos de este PEMP se plantea una serie de programas, proyectos y acciones orientadas a reordenar el territorio y proteger el patrimonio, que en su totalidad son bases fundamentales para el desarrollo del turismo. Se destacan en especial:  Las diferentes acciones orientadas a recuperar y poner en valor el parque Grancolombiano y sus alrededores.  Las actuaciones sobre el patrimonio inmaterial en sus diferentes manifestaciones.  Los proyectos y programas orientados a proteger, aumentar y mejorar las condiciones ambientales del centro histórico y sus componentes.  El desarrollo del Centro Internacional de Negocios, en el cual se incluyen usos que promueven una mayor afluencia de turistas, así como infraestructuras para el turismo.  El mejoramiento de la imagen urbana y del espacio público.  En general las diferentes acciones propuestas para recalificar el territorio. 2.3. INFRAESTRUCTURA Y SERVICIOS TURÍSTICOS La actividad turística en si misma requiere equipamientos, servicios y otras dotaciones e infraestructuras para su funcionamiento. En Villa del Rosario se requieren infraestructuras de dos tipos:  El comercio y los servicios asociados al turismo  Los que brindan orientación e información al turista Todas estas infraestructuras deben asegurar la accesibilidad para personas en condición de discapacidad, así como para la tercera edad: rampas de acceso, baños accesibles, museo con información turística en código para personas invidentes, etc. Igualmente deben responder a la determinante del PEMP de asegurar la sostenibilidad ambiental, para lo cual se requiere el trabajo de ellos con manejo de energías renovables y otros temas asociados al diseño con respeto ambiental.
  6. 6. PLAN ESPECIALDE MANEJO Y PROTECCIÓN DEL CENTRO HISTÓRICO DE VILLA DEL ROSARIO Y SU ZONADE INFLUENCIA TOMO II – FORMULACIÓN V. CONDICIONES DE MANEJO – ASPECTOS FÍSICO TÉCNICOS – PROGRAMAS DE DINAMIZACIÓN SANDRA KARIME ZABALA CORREDOR Arquitectura – Urbanismo - Patrimonio Consultora 83 2.3.1. COMERCIO Y SERVICIOS Son parte fundamental de la prestación de servicios turísticos, en la medida que suplen necesidades básicas de los visitantes, como la alimentación, la hidratación, el descanso, el hospedaje, la adquisición de recuerdos y regalos, entre otros. El comercio y los servicios son eslabones básicos de las cadenas de valor asociadas al turismo y uno de los medios para redistribuir las ganancias y beneficios generados por esta actividad. Existen cuatro grupos principales de comercio y servicios propuestos en la zona:  Los restaurantes, cafés y puntos de venta de bebidas y comestibles, que requieren estar distribuidos en el territorio. Se requieren productos y servicios de calidad y variados, para lo cual el programa de generación de calidad y cadenas de valor (ver numeral 2.6) es de gran relevancia. La oferta gastronómica incluye tanto el mejoramiento de los establecimientos existentes, como la generación de otros nuevos. En todos los casos es fundamental asegurar calidad en el servicio, la planta física, los productos, la presentación, entre otros.  El comercio de artesanías, suvenires, publicaciones, postales y otros elementos que los visitantes estén interesados en adquirir como recuerdo de la visita, como regalo, por interés, o por cualquier otro interés. La innovación permanente es una condición básica.  Servicios de hospedaje de diversos tipos y para diferentes grupos, en especial de los estándares altos de los cuales hoy hay carencia.  Otros servicios requeridos por los visitantes como internet, cajeros automáticos, correo, alquiler de bicicletas y caballos, transporte interno, otros. 2.3.2. INFRAESTRUCTURA PARA ORIENTACIÓN E INFORMACIÓN A LOS VISITANTES Son apoyos importantes para el funcionamiento de la actividad turística:  Uno o dos puntos de información turística, asociados a algunos de los atractivos o a los puntos de acceso al centro histórico. Además de información, debe tener material promocional y venta de souvernirs.  Señalización turística en el aeropuerto de Cúcuta, en vías principales de las ciudades del Área Metropolitana, en Villa del Rosario, en el centro histórico, en los diferentes atractivos y servicios. 2.4. ATRACTIVOS TURÍSTICOS Involucra aquellos aspectos relacionados con el mejoramientode los bienes culturales así como con los componentes de la zona que la hacen potencialmente atractiva para los visitantes, a partir del desarrollo de actividades que le den valor agregado. El principal atractivo del centro histórico de Villa del Rosario es el Complejo Histórico dentro del cual se destacan el parque Grancolombiano, el Templo Histórico, la casa del general Santander, las
  7. 7. PLAN ESPECIALDE MANEJO Y PROTECCIÓN DEL CENTRO HISTÓRICO DE VILLA DEL ROSARIO Y SU ZONADE INFLUENCIA TOMO II – FORMULACIÓN V. CONDICIONES DE MANEJO – ASPECTOS FÍSICO TÉCNICOS – PROGRAMAS DE DINAMIZACIÓN SANDRA KARIME ZABALA CORREDOR Arquitectura – Urbanismo - Patrimonio Consultora 84 ruinas de la capilla de Santa Ana, la Bagatela, el árbol históricodel Tamarindo, entre otros. Acciones tales como el desvío del tráfico pesado y la organización de los usos en las edificaciones con frente al parque son fundamentales para el adecuado funcionamiento del Complejo Histórico. El centro urbano y las quebradas pueden igualmente convertirse en atractivos turísticos en la medida en que se realicen las diferentes acciones propuestas por el PEMP para mejorar su imagen, recuperar el patrimonio y las condiciones ambientales. Es fundamental asegurar el mantenimiento, aseo, accesibilidad para personas en condición de discapacidad y tercera edad, de los diversos atractivos. Algunas acciones generales para mejorar el atractivo de Villa del Rosario como lugar turístico son:  Viajes de familiarización con operadores turísticos, orientados a promover el diseño de paquetes especializados; y con medios de comunicación regionales y nacionales para el posicionamiento de la zona.  Implantación de señalética que interprete los valores históricos y culturales asociados del centro histórico.  Creación del Centro Artesanal y Tecnológico de la Arcilla que incluya otras muestras representativas del departamento, de alta calidad.  Creación de una galería con exhibición permanente de artistas del departamento y muestras esporádicas de invitados.  Adecuación de un espacio dentro del parque Grancolombiano para la apertura de una muestra gastronómica los días domingos, que ofrezca productos de alta calidad y con excelente estética y armonía con el entorno, en articulación con el Centro Artesanal y Tecnológico de la Arcilla.  Apertura un domingo de cada mes, de un mercado campesino con productos de la región. 2.5. PRODUCTOS TURÍSTICOS El centro histórico de Villa del Rosario es ante todo un producto de turismo histórico y cultural, resultado de su relevancia histórica para el país y Latinoamérica, y del interés que se genera en muchos turistas por visitar los lugares que pueden “contar”, a partir de los testigos que han permanecido, algunas partes del pasado que hacen parte de la cultura colombiana actual. En el centro histórico de Villa del Rosario se puede igualmente promover el turismo de convenciones, a partir de la posible generación de salones e infraestructura para tal fin en el Centro Internacional de Negocios, lo cual podría ser de especial interés si se asocia al atractivo histórico y cultural. Complementa el centro histórico, como producto turístico, los diferentes eventos culturales asociados principalmente a las diferentes manifestaciones del patrimonio inmaterial, como festivales musicales, danzas, etc.
  8. 8. PLAN ESPECIALDE MANEJO Y PROTECCIÓN DEL CENTRO HISTÓRICO DE VILLA DEL ROSARIO Y SU ZONADE INFLUENCIA TOMO II – FORMULACIÓN V. CONDICIONES DE MANEJO – ASPECTOS FÍSICO TÉCNICOS – PROGRAMAS DE DINAMIZACIÓN SANDRA KARIME ZABALA CORREDOR Arquitectura – Urbanismo - Patrimonio Consultora 85 2.6. CALIDAD DEL SERVICIO Y CADENAS DE VALOR Incluye actividades enfocadas al mejoramiento de las condiciones de calidad de los establecimientos que prestan servicios gastronómicos, de guianza e información turística en la zona, de tal manera que apoyen la estadía del visitante ofreciéndole servicios de excelente calidad. Los servicios que se promuevan deben ser armónicos con el carácter de área patrimonial, de tal manera que se eviten impactos significativos. Para la puesta en valor del centro histórico de Villa del Rosario se requiere la activa y directa participación de los prestadores de servicios que hacen parte de la cadena de valor del turismo, fortaleciendo su capacidad de articulación y trabajo en equipo con otros actores que ofrecen bienes y servicios complementarios en la zona. Para ello se deben identificar cada uno de los eslabones de la cadena productiva (artesanos, alojamiento, gastronomía, transportadores, venta de dulces, guianza e información turística, operadores turísticos, etc.), y proponer mecanismos de articulación mediante alianzas que faciliten el diseño, operación y comercialización de productos turísticos con altos niveles de calidad. Algunos de los frentes de trabajo de este programa son:  Capacitación en servicio al cliente, mesa y bar, técnicas de cocina, gastronomía, manipulación y manejo higiénico de alimentos, principalmente.  Convenio con el Sena para capacitar a un grupo de personas de Villa del Rosario como guías especializados.  Promoción de una alianza estratégica con acuerdos comerciales entre los empresarios y el Fondo de Promoción Turística del departamento, así como con alojamientos localizados en Villa del Rosario y en Cúcuta, para que incluyan, dentro de la información promocional del departamento, la oferta gastronómica localizada en Villa del Rosario.  Establecimiento de acuerdos entre Corpatrimonio y algunos restaurantes, dado el valor agregado de atracción que generan, siempre y cuando exalten los valores culturales de la tradición culinaria nortesantanderiana y nacional, y reúnan excelentes condiciones de calidad. 2.6.1. CAPACITACIÓN Y ASISTENCIA TÉCNICA Un primer apoyo al mejoramiento de la calidad, así como la formación y consolidación de cadenas de valor, es la capacitación y asistencia técnica que estimule y brinde herramientas tanto a los actuales empresarios, como a las futuras generaciones:  Campaña de sensibilización dirigida a la comunidad residente en la zona y a los habitantes de Villa del Rosario y el Área Metropolitana, sobre los valores históricos, culturales y naturales del centro histórico de Villa del Rosario.  Capacitación y asistencia técnica a los guías de turismo en el manejo de los guiones especializados en técnicas especializadas de guianza, y en la historia y valores de Villa del Rosario, en alianza con el Sena y universidades de la región.
  9. 9. PLAN ESPECIALDE MANEJO Y PROTECCIÓN DEL CENTRO HISTÓRICO DE VILLA DEL ROSARIO Y SU ZONADE INFLUENCIA TOMO II – FORMULACIÓN V. CONDICIONES DE MANEJO – ASPECTOS FÍSICO TÉCNICOS – PROGRAMAS DE DINAMIZACIÓN SANDRA KARIME ZABALA CORREDOR Arquitectura – Urbanismo - Patrimonio Consultora 86  Programa de capacitación y asistencia técnica para el mejoramiento de la calidad de cada uno de los eslabones de la cadena de valor del turismo, con especial énfasis en gastronomía, alojamiento, guianza, bilingüismo, servicio al cliente, mercadeo, contabilidad, técnicas de cocina, manejo higiénico y manipulación de alimentos, mesa y bar, entre otros.  Asistencia técnica a los alojamientos, restaurantes y comercio para el mejoramiento de las condiciones de la planta física, dotación, decoración, estética, y mejoramiento del servicio en general.  Asistencia técnica en desarrollo de la capacidad empresarial, en formulación de planes de negocios para nuevos proyectos, y en estrategias para aumentar la capacidad asociativa.  Asistencia técnica para la formulación de planes de mejoramiento de las unidades productivas del turismo, a partir del análisis de la capacidad de gestión de cada negocio, enfocados a la planta física y la decoración, al mejoramiento del servicio al cliente, a la renovación de la dotación de los establecimientos, al fortalecimiento de las estrategias de promoción y comercialización, entre otros, y tomar decisiones estratégicas como destino para la captación de nuevos segmentos de mercado.  Incorporación de los colegios de Villa del Rosario al programa “Colegios amigos del Turismo” del Ministerio de Comercio, Industria y Turismo.  Diseño de una cartilla sobre el patrimonio histórico cultural del centro histórico de Villa del Rosario y distribución en los colegios del Área Metropolitana. 2.6.2. ALIANZAS ESTRATÉGICAS La planificación y organización de la actividad turística en Villa del Rosario está directamente asociada a la generación de cadenas de valor, a partir de alianzas estratégicas entre los diferentes prestadores de servicios en el sector y de éstos con socios estratégicos externos, tanto públicos como privados, que participen con conocimiento, recursos, demanda cautiva, visitantes y otros aportes para hacer realidad los propósitos planteados. La gestión y concreción de alianzas estratégicas implica:  Generación de alianzas estratégicas entre los propietarios de la tierra, los dueños de los diferentes negocios y lugares localizados en Villa del Rosario.  Creación de alianzas estratégicas entre los empresarios locales, preferiblemente ya asociados, y prestadores de servicios turísticos del Área Metropolitana, Norte de Santander, y otros destinos y rutas turísticas cercanas que les permita hacer propuestas conjuntas de circuitos, programas, paquetes turísticos, entre otros. Para esto se plantea la realización de ruedas de negocios, participación conjunta en eventos comerciales, ferias y encuentros empresariales.  Gestión y concreción de alianzas con socios estratégicos para hacer posibles las diferentes propuestas de Villa del Rosario: inversionistas, Cámaras de Comercio, transportadores, prestadores de servicios, otros.  Vinculación de las universidades a los temas turísticos y otros que sirvan para crear cadenas de valor que integren los servicios educativos con el sector turístico. Se pueden aprovechar
  10. 10. PLAN ESPECIALDE MANEJO Y PROTECCIÓN DEL CENTRO HISTÓRICO DE VILLA DEL ROSARIO Y SU ZONADE INFLUENCIA TOMO II – FORMULACIÓN V. CONDICIONES DE MANEJO – ASPECTOS FÍSICO TÉCNICOS – PROGRAMAS DE DINAMIZACIÓN SANDRA KARIME ZABALA CORREDOR Arquitectura – Urbanismo - Patrimonio Consultora 87 aquellas facultades que puedan apoyar programas de formación y capacitación para el mejoramiento de la calidad y la puesta en el valor de Villa del Rosario, a través por ejemplo del apoyo en el diseño de rutas, guiones temáticos e interpretación patrimonial.  Acuerdo con la policía para contar con Policías de turismo de manera permanente en la zona.  Mejoramiento de las condiciones de seguridad diurna y nocturna, que disminuya el imaginario existente entre los residentes, de ser una zona insegura.  Alianza entre la oficina de turismo del municipio con Corpatrimonio y con el Departamento, enfocada a diseñar una campaña de sensibilización dirigida a los residentes de Villa del Rosario, Cúcuta y el Área Metropolitana, sobre el valor histórico y cultural de la zona.  Viajes de familiarización con operadores turísticos para promover el diseño de paquetes especializados y con medios de comunicación regionales y nacionales para el posicionamiento de la zona.  Acuerdos entre Corpatrimonio y el Fondo de Promoción Turística del departamento, para que se cuente con un recorrido histórico cultural dirigido a los residentes, que facilite la apropiación de los valores de la zona. Debe ser gratuito y realizarse el último domingo de cada mes, en chiva desde Cúcuta y San Antonio a la zona.  Formulación de un proyecto a presentar ante Cofomypime y el Ministerio de Comercio, Industria y Turismo, enfocado a apoyar y fortalecer a los empresarios que cuentan con iniciativas para el mejoramiento y/o fortalecimiento de los servicios y su consolidación como oferentes, de tal manera que puedan ser más competitivos a partir de acciones de apoyo a la asociatividad, el desarrollo productivo, el mercadeo y promoción, la innovación tecnológica, entre otros. 2.7. MERCADEO TERRITORIAL Y PROMOCIÓN TURÍSTICA Esta estrategia está enfocada a adelantar acciones para posicionar a Villa del Rosario en el mercado nacional e internacional, de tal manera que se alargue la estadía del visitante en la zona, aportando así a una mayor diversificación económica. Para este fin se proponen las siguientes acciones:  Investigación de mercados actuales y potenciales  Diseño de la imagen de marca de Villa del Rosario  Diseño e implementación de una campaña promocional basada en la relevancia histórica de Villa del Rosario, que incorpore los valores históricos, culturales y naturales de Villa del Rosario, las ventajas comparativas y los potenciales del sector  Estrategia promocional en los terminales de transporte de las ciudades de origen del mercado, así como en los trayectos de las rutas intermunicipales que pasan por la región  Promoción del destino mediante volantes en los peajes de las vías principales con las que se conecta Villa del Rosario.  Vallas amigables de bajo impacto ambiental que destaquen la presencia del centro histórico de Villa del Rosario.
  11. 11. PLAN ESPECIALDE MANEJO Y PROTECCIÓN DEL CENTRO HISTÓRICO DE VILLA DEL ROSARIO Y SU ZONADE INFLUENCIA TOMO II – FORMULACIÓN V. CONDICIONES DE MANEJO – ASPECTOS FÍSICO TÉCNICOS – PROGRAMAS DE DINAMIZACIÓN SANDRA KARIME ZABALA CORREDOR Arquitectura – Urbanismo - Patrimonio Consultora 88  Diseño de material promocional, guías y mapas de alta calidad que destaque las rutas temáticas y los atractivos, así como los servicios turísticos de apoyo a la actividad: hoteles, restaurantes, cafés, etc.  Acuerdos con otros lugares de interés del país, para la promoción conjunta como lugares patrimoniales.  Diseño de una estrategia promocional a través de las tecnologías de información y comunicación.  Diseño e implementación de una estrategia promocional que integre los esfuerzos de los empresarios de la zona, con la oficina de turismo del municipio, así como con el Fondo de Promoción Turística departamental que incluya volantes, afiches, entre otros, dirigida al mercado fronterizo, a los residentes de la ciudad de Cúcuta, a los huéspedes alojados en los diversos hoteles de Villa del Rosario y de Cúcuta y su área de influencia.  Proyección de un video promocional de la zona en las rutas que conectan a Cúcuta con Venezuela.  Fortalecimiento de la oficina de turismo de Villa del Rosario para que promueva el turismo cultural de la zona.  Fortalecimiento de Corpatrimonio para que cuente con recursos económicos que faciliten su labor de promoción y gestión del BIC Casa Natalicia de Santander, así como la puesta en valor y adecuación de los otros espacios de carácter cultural, que apoyen y diversifiquen la puesta en valor del parque Grancolombiano.  Formulación por parte del municipio de un proyecto para el mejoramiento de las condiciones de infraestructura turística de la zona, a presentar ante el Fondo de Promoción Turística de Colombia.  Fortalecimiento de los procesos de integración de la oferta cultural de Villa del Rosario a los productos turísticos culturales que ofrece el departamento y la ciudad de Cúcuta, a través de las acciones promocionales que adelanta el Fondo de Promoción Turística del departamento  Diseño de un mapa del centro histórico, con un recorrido tentativo que permita orientar e informar a los visitantes sobre sus valores históricos y culturales.  Diseño de guiones temáticos alusivos a los valores históricos y culturales de los BIC localizados en el centro histórico y articulación de los mismos al material promocional de Villa del Rosario. 2.8. TURISMO SOSTENIBLE Se requiere la implementación de buenas prácticas para la promoción de un turismo que aporte a las tres dimensiones del desarrollo sostenible, de tal forma que su prevengan y mitiguen al máximo los impactos negativos que esta actividad puede generar y se maximicen los impactos positivos:  A la dimensión sociocultural: mediante la promoción del respeto y autenticidad sociocultural de la población de Villa del Rosario, el Área Metropolitana y el departamento de
  12. 12. PLAN ESPECIALDE MANEJO Y PROTECCIÓN DEL CENTRO HISTÓRICO DE VILLA DEL ROSARIO Y SU ZONADE INFLUENCIA TOMO II – FORMULACIÓN V. CONDICIONES DE MANEJO – ASPECTOS FÍSICO TÉCNICOS – PROGRAMAS DE DINAMIZACIÓN SANDRA KARIME ZABALA CORREDOR Arquitectura – Urbanismo - Patrimonio Consultora 89 Norte de Santander, la conservación del patrimonio cultural y sus valores tradicionales, y contribuciones para el entendimiento y tolerancia intercultural.  A la dimensión ambiental: a través del uso óptimo de los recursos naturales, el mantenimiento de los procesos ecológicos esenciales, y la ayuda a la conservación y valoración de la diversidad biológica.  A la dimensión económica: mediante la garantía de tener actividades económicas viables a largo plazo con beneficios socioculturales bien distribuidos (oportunidades de empleo estable e ingresos y servicios sociales); y la contribución a la reducción de la pobreza y el mejoramiento de la calidad de vida para la población. El énfasis del turismo sostenible esta en tres ejes temáticos, enfocados a la minimización de impactos negativos:  Responsabilidad social  Compromiso ambiental  Manejo y buen uso del patrimonio histórico, cultural y natural. La propuesta de gestión de la sostenibilidadturística en Villa del Rosario se desarrolla a partir de los criterios y ejes temáticos contenidos en el siguiente cuadro. CUADRO 2.8-1 EJES TEMÁTICOS DEL TURISMO SOSTENIBLE TIPO DE CRITERIO EJE TEMÁTICO CRITERIOS AMBIENTALES Manejode residuos Gestión delagua Gestión de la energía Uso de productos químicos Manejode la contaminación atmosférica,auditivay visual u otras Manejode otros impactosambientales CRITERIOS SOCIO CULTURALES Acciones de conservación,manejoy gestión delpatrimoniocultural Prevención de impactossociales:drogadicción, mendicidad,comercio sexual y otros impactos socioculturales Acciones parala organización ó formalización de vendedores ambulantes Otros impactos socioculturalesgenerados por el turismo CRITERIOS ECONÓMICOS Imagen y promoción Generación de empleo y desarrollo dela capacidadempresarialgeneradopor la actividad turística Fortalecimientode la cadena devalorhacia la sostenibilidad Tipo de microempresas turísticasgestionadas por la población local Seguridadde la comunidad,visitantesy turistas Desarrollode lascapacidades técnicas en gestión del turismo Otros impactos económicosdel turismo GESTIÓN DEL DESTINO Identificación de actores,competencias,líneas de actuación y responsabilidades FUENTE: Consultoría 2010.
  13. 13. PLAN ESPECIALDE MANEJO Y PROTECCIÓN DEL CENTRO HISTÓRICO DE VILLA DEL ROSARIO Y SU ZONADE INFLUENCIA TOMO II – FORMULACIÓN V. CONDICIONES DE MANEJO – ASPECTOS FÍSICO TÉCNICOS – PROGRAMAS DE DINAMIZACIÓN SANDRA KARIME ZABALA CORREDOR Arquitectura – Urbanismo - Patrimonio Consultora 90 Para la gestión de un turismo sostenible en Villa del Rosario se requiere crear un comité de sostenibilidad que identifique los posibles impactos y plantee las buenas prácticas de sostenibilidad, según el caso.
  14. 14. PLAN ESPECIALDE MANEJO Y PROTECCIÓN DEL CENTRO HISTÓRICO DE VILLA DEL ROSARIO Y SU ZONADE INFLUENCIA TOMO II – FORMULACIÓN V. CONDICIONES DE MANEJO – ASPECTOS FÍSICO TÉCNICOS – PROGRAMAS DE DINAMIZACIÓN SANDRA KARIME ZABALA CORREDOR Arquitectura – Urbanismo - Patrimonio Consultora 91 3. APORTES PARA EL MEJORAMIENTO DE LA ACTIVIDAD ECONÓMICA Las diversas intervenciones programadas y normas planteados por el PEMP son un aporte para el mejoramiento de la actividadeconómica de Villa del Rosario y su centro histórico, así como para el incremento de la calidad de vida y de los ingresos de la administración municipal. Se requiere, sin embargo, programas orientados a apoyar este mejoramiento en cuatro frentes relacionados con el PEMP:  La actividad turística  La infraestructura y normas orientadas a promover los negocios internacionales  El desarrollo inmobiliario  El comercio y los servicios 3.1. ACTIVIDAD TURÍSTICA El turismo puede llegar a ser una fuente importante de generación de ingresos de Villa del Rosario y sus habitantes. La historia y el patrimonio natural y construido de Villa del Rosario son bases fundamentales para el desarrollo de la actividad turística. Este tema se desarrolla en el Capítulo 2 de este Título V. 3.2. BASES PARA NEGOCIOS INTERNACIONALES La colindancia con Venezuela otorga a Villa del Rosario posibilidades importantes para el desarrollo de negocios internacionales en diferentes materias. En respuesta a esa realidad, el PEMP plantea:  La inclusión del Centro Internacional de Negocios como una de las actuaciones estructurantes. Este proyecto, de acuerdo con los resultados que arrojen los estudios de mercado y de factibilidad, incluirá espacios y oportunidades para el desarrollo de negocios internacionales, mediante oficinas, locales comerciales, zona franca, instalaciones de apoyo a la negociación, entre otros.  La promoción de oficinas y locales comerciales para estos negocios, en los nuevos desarrollos inmobiliarios, principalmente en sus pisos bajos, y en especial en las nuevas edificaciones propuestas frente al parque Grancolombiano.
  15. 15. PLAN ESPECIALDE MANEJO Y PROTECCIÓN DEL CENTRO HISTÓRICO DE VILLA DEL ROSARIO Y SU ZONADE INFLUENCIA TOMO II – FORMULACIÓN V. CONDICIONES DE MANEJO – ASPECTOS FÍSICO TÉCNICOS – PROGRAMAS DE DINAMIZACIÓN SANDRA KARIME ZABALA CORREDOR Arquitectura – Urbanismo - Patrimonio Consultora 92 3.3. DESARROLLO INMOBILIARIO El PEMP plantea desarrollos inmobiliarios que van desde la adecuación y/o ampliación de edificaciones existentes, en especial aquellas con valores patrimoniales, hasta el desarrollo de predios de mediano o gran tamaño que hasta el momento han permanecido baldíos total o parcialmente, pasando por renovación urbana, entre otros. El desarrollo inmobiliario, además de ser una fuente importante de generación de empleos, apoya a futuro la creación de nuevos negocios que se localicen en los locales y oficinas construidos para ello, e implica nuevos ingresos para las arcas municipales por concepto de impuesto predial, de industria y comercio, plusvalías, entre otros. Para hacer realidad los desarrollos inmobiliarios en sus diferentes modalidades es fundamental la labor del Ente Gestor, entidad de asociación público-privada propuesta por este PEMP para liderar, junto con la administración municipal, la gestión de las diferentes propuestas planteadas. El Ente Gestor impulsa los desarrollos inmobiliarios a partir de labores asociadas al saneamiento de predios, la promoción de la vinculación de los propietarios de la tierra, y la búsqueda y obtención de inversionistas y de promotores inmobiliarios. 3.4. COMERCIO, SERVICIOS Y EMPRESAS La concentración de comercio, servicios y empresas, es una de las características propias de los centros urbanos que debe continuar para garantizar su papel como principal centralidad del municipio. De todas formas, en el propósito de mejorar la actividad económica de Villa del Rosario y su centro histórico, se requiere mejorar la calidad del comercio, los servicios y las empresas, así como aumentar su número. Para ello se propone:  Un programa de mejoramiento de la oferta comercial, liderado preferiblemente por la Cámara de Comercio y Fenalco, con capacitaciones y asesorías que incluyan temas tales como servicio y atención a los clientes; oferta, variedad y calidad de los productos y servicios; mejoramiento físico de los establecimientos; vitrinismo y exhibición de productos; contabilidad, entre otros.  El fortalecimiento de la capacidad asociativa, que permita y promueva la generación de cadenas productivas y de empresas asociativas.  El apoyo al desarrollo de la capacidad empresarial que apoye el mejoramiento de las existentes e impulse la creación de nuevas, mediante formación y capacitación, apoyo a la actualización y el fortalecimiento tecnológico, investigación y capacitación en opciones de financiación, apoyo específico a empresas existentes, y fomento a la creación de nuevas empresas.  El fomento de la investigación, desarrollo e innovación, de tal forma que se creen nuevas opciones de productos, servicios y negocios, a partir de las ventajas comparativas y los productos característicos de Villa del Rosario y la región.
  16. 16. PLAN ESPECIALDE MANEJO Y PROTECCIÓN DEL CENTRO HISTÓRICO DE VILLA DEL ROSARIO Y SU ZONADE INFLUENCIA TOMO II – FORMULACIÓN V. CONDICIONES DE MANEJO – ASPECTOS FÍSICO TÉCNICOS – PROGRAMAS DE DINAMIZACIÓN SANDRA KARIME ZABALA CORREDOR Arquitectura – Urbanismo - Patrimonio Consultora 93
  17. 17. PLAN ESPECIALDE MANEJO Y PROTECCIÓN DEL CENTRO HISTÓRICO DE VILLA DEL ROSARIO Y SU ZONADE INFLUENCIA TOMO II – FORMULACIÓN V. CONDICIONES DE MANEJO – ASPECTOS FÍSICO TÉCNICOS – PROGRAMAS DE DINAMIZACIÓN SANDRA KARIME ZABALA CORREDOR Arquitectura – Urbanismo - Patrimonio Consultora 94 4. DIVULGACIÓN Y PROMOCIÓN El último de los programas necesarios para la dinamización del centro histórico de Villa del Rosario es la divulgación y promoción que se requieren para recordar al país y a Latinoamérica la importancia histórica de Villa del Rosario, fortalecer el sentido de pertenencia por parte de los ciudadanos, y promover la visita al lugar por parte de visitantes y turistas nacionales e internacionales. La divulgación y promoción del centro histórico de Villa del Rosario tiene tres frentes principales de trabajo:  Acciones para el fortalecimiento del compromiso ciudadano y el sentido de pertenencia  Estrategia de mercadeo  Acciones para el posicionamiento del PEMP. Aunque la divulgación y la promoción hacen parte de los programas de dinamización, para responder a lo establecidoen el Decreto 763 de 2009 este tema se desarrolla en el Título VII de este documento, que corresponde al Plan de Divulgación.
