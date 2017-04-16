2 4. vr condiciones de manejo-aspectos físico técnicos_inter

PLAN ESPECIALDE MANEJO Y PROTECCIÓN DEL CENTRO HISTÓRICO DE VILLA DEL ROSARIO Y SU ZONADE INFLUENCIA TOMO II – FORMULACIÓN...
  1. 1. PLAN ESPECIALDE MANEJO Y PROTECCIÓN DEL CENTRO HISTÓRICO DE VILLA DEL ROSARIO Y SU ZONADE INFLUENCIA TOMO II – FORMULACIÓN IV. CONDICIONES DE MANEJO – ASPECTOS FÍSICO TÉCNICOS – INTERVENCIONES INTEGRALES ENEL TERRITORIO Y EL PATRIMONIO SANDRA KARIME ZABALA CORREDOR Arquitectura – Urbanismo - Patrimonio Consultora 38 IV. CONDICIONES DE MANEJO - ASPECTOS FÍSICO TÉCNICOS – INTERVENCIONES INTEGRALES EN EL TERRITORIO Y EL PATRIMONIO Como se menciona en el Título I de este documento de formulación, la primera de las líneas estratégicas es la denominada Intervenciones Integrales en el Territorio y el patrimonio, en la cual se reúnen principalmente las actuaciones físicas desde cuatro grupos:  Actuaciones estructurantes  Actuaciones transversales  Actuaciones en el patrimonio inmueble  Normativa y control GRAFICO 1-1 INTERVENCIONES INTEGRALES EN EL TERRITORIO Y EL PATRIMONIO FUENTE: Consultoría 2010 INTERVENCIONES INTEGRALES EN EL TERRITORIO Y EL PATRIMONIO PROGRAMAS DE DINAMIZACIÓN BASES ADMINISTRATIVAS, ECONÓMICAS Y FINANCIERAS FORTALECIMIENTO INSTITUCIONAL ACTUACIONES ESTRUCTURANTES ACTUACIONES TRANSVERSALES ACTUACIONES EN EL PATRIMONIO INMUEBLE NORMATIVAY CONTROL HISTORIA + PATRIMONIO + ARQUEOLOGÍA FORTALECIMIENTO DE LA ACTIVIDAD TURÍSTICA MEJORAMIENTO DE LA ACTIVIDAD ECONÓMICA DIVULGACIÓN Y PROMOCIÓN ENTE GESTOR DEL PEMP ESTRATEGIADE FINANCIACIÓN
  2. 2. PLAN ESPECIALDE MANEJO Y PROTECCIÓN DEL CENTRO HISTÓRICO DE VILLA DEL ROSARIO Y SU ZONADE INFLUENCIA TOMO II – FORMULACIÓN IV. CONDICIONES DE MANEJO – ASPECTOS FÍSICO TÉCNICOS – INTERVENCIONES INTEGRALES ENEL TERRITORIO Y EL PATRIMONIO SANDRA KARIME ZABALA CORREDOR Arquitectura – Urbanismo - Patrimonio Consultora 39 1. ACTUACIONES ESTRUCTURANTES PLANO 1-1 ACTUACIONES ESTRUCTURANTES FUENTE: Consultoría 2010. Son los proyectos prioritarios del PEMP y corresponden a acciones integrales a realizarse en ejes y sectores que son estratégicos en el centro histórico por su localización, y/o por su relevancia histórica y cultural, por lo cual pueden ser factores detonantes de desarrollo, reactivación y recuperación de sus zonas aledañas y del centro histórico como conjunto. Las actuaciones estructurantes definidas por el PEMP son las siguientes.
  3. 3. PLAN ESPECIALDE MANEJO Y PROTECCIÓN DEL CENTRO HISTÓRICO DE VILLA DEL ROSARIO Y SU ZONADE INFLUENCIA TOMO II – FORMULACIÓN IV. CONDICIONES DE MANEJO – ASPECTOS FÍSICO TÉCNICOS – INTERVENCIONES INTEGRALES ENEL TERRITORIO Y EL PATRIMONIO SANDRA KARIME ZABALA CORREDOR Arquitectura – Urbanismo - Patrimonio Consultora 40  Parque Grancolombiano  Paseos Carreras 7 y 8  Recuperación Ambiental Quebradas  Ejes Urbanos Calles 4 y 7  Desarrollo Integral Sector La Casona  Centro Internacional de Negocios 1.1. PARQUE GRANCOLOMBIANO PLANO 1.1-1 PARQUE GRANCOLOMBIANO
  4. 4. PLAN ESPECIALDE MANEJO Y PROTECCIÓN DEL CENTRO HISTÓRICO DE VILLA DEL ROSARIO Y SU ZONADE INFLUENCIA TOMO II – FORMULACIÓN IV. CONDICIONES DE MANEJO – ASPECTOS FÍSICO TÉCNICOS – INTERVENCIONES INTEGRALES ENEL TERRITORIO Y EL PATRIMONIO SANDRA KARIME ZABALA CORREDOR Arquitectura – Urbanismo - Patrimonio Consultora 41 FUENTE: Consultoría 2010. El parque Grancolombiano es el espacio más importante y simbólico de la ciudad. Contiene en sí mismo y en su entorno inmediato, las edificaciones, elementos y lugares más representativos que materializan los acontecimientos históricos que hacen a Villa del Rosario relevante a nivel nacional e internacional. El parque Grancolombiano y el sector de Villa Antigua en general, son la articulación de Villa del Rosario con el Área Metropolitana y con Venezuela. Por su carácter y diversidad de valores, es la zona con mayores potenciales para la reactivación económica y el reposicionamiento de la ciudad y,
  5. 5. PLAN ESPECIALDE MANEJO Y PROTECCIÓN DEL CENTRO HISTÓRICO DE VILLA DEL ROSARIO Y SU ZONADE INFLUENCIA TOMO II – FORMULACIÓN IV. CONDICIONES DE MANEJO – ASPECTOS FÍSICO TÉCNICOS – INTERVENCIONES INTEGRALES ENEL TERRITORIO Y EL PATRIMONIO SANDRA KARIME ZABALA CORREDOR Arquitectura – Urbanismo - Patrimonio Consultora 42 en consecuencia, este proyecto se visualiza como detonante de desarrollo con influencia en todo el municipio. Es por lo tanto un proyecto de primera prioridad. En este proyecto se propone la puesta en valor del parque en sí mismo y de las manzanas en su contorno, enfocados hacia el aprovechamiento de los potenciales para el incremento de las actividades turísticas y culturales, el intercambio comercial binacional y la consolidación como sector de vivienda para suplir demandas del área metropolitana. El proyecto incluye diversas acciones y frentes de actuación:  Arqueología:  Se requiere realizar prospecciones arqueológicas en el parque y en las zonas aledañas para identificar información de la ciudad original, de tal forma que contribuya a la clarificación de la historia de Villa del Rosario y su desarrollo urbano, en especial en el período anterior al terremoto de 1875.  Igualmente deben realizarse acciones de arqueología preventiva de acuerdo con lo definido por las normas vigentes al respecto, en cualquier intervención que se realice en el área del proyecto.  Movilidad:  Se plantea gestionar con el municipio, el Área Metropolitana, el departamento y la nación, la construcción de la variante a la vía de conexión con Venezuela, de tal forma que sea posible sacar el tráfico pesado de éste, que es el sector más valioso y representativo de Villa del Rosario.  Según lo que arrojen los estudios de momento, se plantea que la circulación vehicular de paso se concentre sólo en una de las calzadas actuales, garantizando la conectividad peatonal a nivel, y la otra sea peatonal con paso restringido de vehículos para acceso a predios o conexiones viales indispensables.  El transporte público debe restringirse únicamente al Sistema Integradode Transporte, sin carril exclusivo para los buses y sin estaciones ni paradas a lo largo del parque; estás deben estar antes y después del parque.  Espacio público:  El parque Grancolombiano debe intervenirse para permitir y potenciar su consolidación como lugar de actividades culturales y de recreación pasiva. Su tratamiento debe estar enfocado a conservar sus valores ambientales, resaltar los elementos e inmuebles patrimoniales y resaltar los valores históricos del lugar. Es fundamental integrar el nuevo espacio público generado a partir de la transformación de las vías que hoy lo circundan tras la desviación del tráfico pesado, de tal forma que se identifique como un solo parque y un solo espacio. Debe igualmente permitir una mayor permeabilidady retomar de forma alegórica el trazado original de ciudad (por ejemplo con accesos, senderos, arborización u otros elementos en donde existían vías). Se debe estudiar el estado de la escultura de
  6. 6. PLAN ESPECIALDE MANEJO Y PROTECCIÓN DEL CENTRO HISTÓRICO DE VILLA DEL ROSARIO Y SU ZONADE INFLUENCIA TOMO II – FORMULACIÓN IV. CONDICIONES DE MANEJO – ASPECTOS FÍSICO TÉCNICOS – INTERVENCIONES INTEGRALES ENEL TERRITORIO Y EL PATRIMONIO SANDRA KARIME ZABALA CORREDOR Arquitectura – Urbanismo - Patrimonio Consultora 43 Santander (N-1), realizar el respectivo plan de mantenimiento y actuación y las acciones requeridas para garantizar su buen estado.  Se plantea la construcción del Cenotafio del General Santander, preferiblemente en el lugar donde ya se hicieron obras para tal fin o para su tumba, en años anteriores.  Se deben igualmente construir parques asociados a dos de los elementos de Nivel 1, dando siempre prioridad a resaltar la relevancia de ellos y a garantizar su salvaguarda y puesta en valor: ruina de la Capilla de Santa Ana y árbol del Tamarindo Histórico. En relación con este último (árbol) se requiere hacer estudios para identificar posibles problemas y tomar las acciones necesarias para garantiza su protección y mantenimiento en el tiempo.  Implementación de usos en el espacio público bajo la figura de aprovechamiento económico retribuido al municipio, algunos de ellos asociados a ferias y eventos de atracción turística. En todos los casos las actividades, infraestructuras e instalaciones requeridas para el aprovechamiento económico del espacio público, debesupeditarse a la condición patrimonial del parque y sus diferentes elementos.  Edificaciones:  Puesta en valor e intervención en las edificaciones de nivel 1, según sus necesidades particulares y su estado de conservación y mantenimiento:  Casa de Santander: obras de mantenimiento preventivo y correctivo  Templo Histórico: consolidación de las ruinas  La Bagatela: obras de mantenimiento preventivo  Estación del tren: obras de restitución, restauración y adecuación  Ruinas de la Capilla de Santa Ana: consolidación de las ruinas y construcción del parque  Intervención en nueve (9) edificaciones de nivel 2 por parte de los propietarios, con la coordinación e impulso del Ente Gestor y el apoyo a la financiación planteados en el Título VI de este documento de Formulación.  Promoción de desarrollos inmobiliarios preferiblemente de manzanas completas, en predios de nivel 3 y en parte de los lotes no construidos de nivel 2, de acuerdo con la reglamentación establecida en la Resolución de adopción de este PEMP. Preferiblemente deben combinar usos comerciales y de servicios (incluidas oficinas asociadas al intercambio comercial con Venezuela) en los pisos bajos y viviendas para suplir la demanda metropolitana en los pisos altos. Según se adelante la gestión, pueden realizarse proyectos de renovación urbana mediante planes parciales y unidades de actuación que incluyan la puesta en valor de las edificaciones patrimoniales. Los nuevos desarrollos deben considerar los valores ambientales de los centros de manzana existentes. PLANO 1.1-2 MODELO DE NUEVOS DESARROLLOS PARQUE GRANCOLOMBIANO
  7. 7. PLAN ESPECIALDE MANEJO Y PROTECCIÓN DEL CENTRO HISTÓRICO DE VILLA DEL ROSARIO Y SU ZONADE INFLUENCIA TOMO II – FORMULACIÓN IV. CONDICIONES DE MANEJO – ASPECTOS FÍSICO TÉCNICOS – INTERVENCIONES INTEGRALES ENEL TERRITORIO Y EL PATRIMONIO SANDRA KARIME ZABALA CORREDOR Arquitectura – Urbanismo - Patrimonio Consultora 44 FUENTE: Consultoría 2010.  Actividad económica:  Desde este proyecto se apoyo la generación de oferta de servicios asociados al intercambio internacional, al turismo y a la actividad cultural, tanto en los nuevos desarrollos como en las edificaciones que se preservan.  El programa de recalificación de los usos comerciales y de servicios existentes es fundamental para mejorar la calidad de la oferta en estos campos y asegurar una adecuada oferta futura.  La actividad inmobiliaria propuesta en este proyecto es el principal aporte a la reactivación económica del municipio, no solo por la creación de empleos y los beneficios del negocio inmobiliario en sí mismo, sino también por la futura generación de impuestos prediales,
  8. 8. PLAN ESPECIALDE MANEJO Y PROTECCIÓN DEL CENTRO HISTÓRICO DE VILLA DEL ROSARIO Y SU ZONADE INFLUENCIA TOMO II – FORMULACIÓN IV. CONDICIONES DE MANEJO – ASPECTOS FÍSICO TÉCNICOS – INTERVENCIONES INTEGRALES ENEL TERRITORIO Y EL PATRIMONIO SANDRA KARIME ZABALA CORREDOR Arquitectura – Urbanismo - Patrimonio Consultora 45 de industria y comercio, plusvalías y otras posibilidades de aumentar las finanzas públicas de Villa del Rosario. Esto último aplica para los diferentes proyectos planteados en este PEMP. 1.2. PASEOS CARRERAS 7 Y 8 PLANO 1.2-1 PASEOS CARRERAS 7 Y 8 FUENTE: Consultoría 2010.
  9. 9. PLAN ESPECIALDE MANEJO Y PROTECCIÓN DEL CENTRO HISTÓRICO DE VILLA DEL ROSARIO Y SU ZONADE INFLUENCIA TOMO II – FORMULACIÓN IV. CONDICIONES DE MANEJO – ASPECTOS FÍSICO TÉCNICOS – INTERVENCIONES INTEGRALES ENEL TERRITORIO Y EL PATRIMONIO SANDRA KARIME ZABALA CORREDOR Arquitectura – Urbanismo - Patrimonio Consultora 46 Corresponde a las principales vías del sector alto del centro histórico de Villa del Rosario, reconocido como centro urbano. Su intervención integral se orienta a poner en valor su espacio público, sus edificaciones, sus usos y actividades. El papel de este sector del centro histórico como principal centralidad urbana significa que las acciones que se realicen en él tienen implicaciones para toda la ciudad y, en consecuencia todos los ciudadanos se ven beneficiados. Se plantea para estos dos ejes urbanos, un proyecto integral orientado principalmente a mejorar la imagen urbana de este sector del centro histórico y a propiciar el encuentro de los ciudadanos. Integra acciones de recalificación del espacio público para convertirlas en vías amables con el peatón que lo inviten a recorrerlas, de la mano con la puesta en valor de las edificaciones patrimoniales allí localizadas y el mejoramiento de las edificaciones no patrimoniales en cuanto a imagen y habitabilidad. El proyecto incluye:  Espacio público:  Intervención integral de las carreras 7 y 8 con el propósito de convertirlas en paseos urbanos de prelación peatonal, donde el vehículo conviva con el peatón pero este último sea el protagonista. La intervención implica ampliación de andenes, arborización, amoblamiento urbano, manejo de materiales amigables para la circulación peatonal, retiro de obstáculos, entre otros.  Intervención integral del parque los Libertadores para resaltar su condición de espacio principal del centro urbano. Se requiere poner en valor con especial atención en el cuidado de la vegetación existente y en los elementos simbólicos.  Conformación como espaciopúblicode reunión y encuentro del parque de la Virgen. Es el espacio público de remate del proyecto para la carrera 7.  Movilidad:  La movilidad vehicular se restringe al disminuirse el ancho de las calzadas y aumentarse los andenes o aceras, de tal manera que si bien continúa el tránsito vehicular, la prelación la tiene el peatón.  El transporte público colectivo no se permite por estas dos vías y se organiza en el territorio según lo que se define en el numeral 2.1.2 de este Título IV  Edificaciones:  Puesta en valor e intervención en las edificaciones de nivel 1, según sus necesidades particulares y su estado de conservación y mantenimiento:  Iglesia de Nuestra Señora del Rosario: obras de mantenimiento preventivo y correctivo  Casa de la Cultura: obras de restauración, rehabilitación y mantenimiento  Colegio Manuel Antonio Rueda: obras de rehabilitación y mantenimiento
  10. 10. PLAN ESPECIALDE MANEJO Y PROTECCIÓN DEL CENTRO HISTÓRICO DE VILLA DEL ROSARIO Y SU ZONADE INFLUENCIA TOMO II – FORMULACIÓN IV. CONDICIONES DE MANEJO – ASPECTOS FÍSICO TÉCNICOS – INTERVENCIONES INTEGRALES ENEL TERRITORIO Y EL PATRIMONIO SANDRA KARIME ZABALA CORREDOR Arquitectura – Urbanismo - Patrimonio Consultora 47  Intervención en veinte y tres (23) edificaciones de nivel 2 por parte de los propietarios, con la coordinación e impulso del Ente Gestor y el apoyo a la financiación planteados en el Título VI de este documento de Formulación.  Intervención en edificaciones de nivel 3 orientadas a mejorar su imagen externa (fachadas)en las edificaciones que se mantengan, aumentar sus condiciones de estabilidad, habitabilidad y salubridad, e incrementar en lo posible su área construida para generar nuevas unidades habitacionales en pisos altos y comerciales y de servicios en primer piso (subdivisión). Igualmente, desarrollo de nuevas construcciones en los predios de edificaciones nivel 3 que se defina remplazar. Las intervenciones se harán por parte de los propietarios, con la coordinación e impulso del Ente Gestor y el apoyo a la financiación planteados en el Título VI de este documento de Formulación.  Fortalecimiento de los usos centrales:  En el propósito de garantizar la permanencia de la vivienda en el centro urbano, además de la generación de nuevas edificaciones a partir de la rehabilitación de las edificaciones de nivel 2 y 3 o de la posible construcción de nuevas edificaciones en los niveles 3, se requiere concebir condiciones propicias y programas orientados a crear las condiciones demandadas por este uso para su adecuado funcionamiento. Esto incluye comercio de proximidad, equipamientos, facilidades de estacionamientos, condiciones ambientales adecuadas, entre otros.  Se requiere estudiar y posteriormente actuar en la solución de necesidades de los equipamientos más representativos, de tal forma que se asegure su permanencia en el centro histórico. Igualmente se requiere estudiar los impactos generados por los diferentes equipamientos para plantear acciones orientadas a su mitigación.  Se debe promover la generación de nuevos usos de comercio y servicios asociados a su condición de centralidad municipal.  El programa de recalificación de los usos comerciales y de servicios existentes es igualmente fundamental en este proyecto, especialmente porque estas actividades hacen parte de los usos centrales que se pretender mantener en el centro urbano, pero es prioritario que mejoren su calidad en muy diversos aspectos.  Actividad económica:  Se fortalece la actividad económica a partir del aumento y mejoramiento de la oferta de bienes y servicios, y la actividad inmobiliaria puntual asociada a las ampliaciones y subdivisiones de edificaciones o al remplazo de algunos de los inmuebles de nivel 3.  Arqueología:  Deben realizarse acciones de arqueología preventiva de acuerdo con lo definido por las normas vigentes al respecto, en cualquier intervención que se realice en el área del proyecto.
  11. 11. PLAN ESPECIALDE MANEJO Y PROTECCIÓN DEL CENTRO HISTÓRICO DE VILLA DEL ROSARIO Y SU ZONADE INFLUENCIA TOMO II – FORMULACIÓN IV. CONDICIONES DE MANEJO – ASPECTOS FÍSICO TÉCNICOS – INTERVENCIONES INTEGRALES ENEL TERRITORIO Y EL PATRIMONIO SANDRA KARIME ZABALA CORREDOR Arquitectura – Urbanismo - Patrimonio Consultora 48 1.3. RECUPERACIÓN AMBIENTAL QUEBRADAS El proyecto parte de la necesidad de mitigar los riesgos asociados a la invasión actual de la ronda y el cauce de las quebradas que pasan por el centro histórico de Villa del Rosario, el requerimiento de disminuir sus niveles de contaminación, y la posibilidad de aprovechar el potencial que ofrecen estos cuerpos de agua para aumentar y mejorar la oferta de espacio público. PLANO 1.3-1 RECUPERACIÓN AMBIENTAL QUEBRADAS FUENTE: Consultoría 2010.
  12. 12. PLAN ESPECIALDE MANEJO Y PROTECCIÓN DEL CENTRO HISTÓRICO DE VILLA DEL ROSARIO Y SU ZONADE INFLUENCIA TOMO II – FORMULACIÓN IV. CONDICIONES DE MANEJO – ASPECTOS FÍSICO TÉCNICOS – INTERVENCIONES INTEGRALES ENEL TERRITORIO Y EL PATRIMONIO SANDRA KARIME ZABALA CORREDOR Arquitectura – Urbanismo - Patrimonio Consultora 49 La recuperación de rondas es un tema obligatorio para los municipios, que se retoma en este PEMP por localizarse dentro del territorio del centro histórico algunas de ellas. Se priorizan la quebrada Los Ángeles y la toma Díaz por su ubicación estratégica. El proyecto incluye:  Medio ambiente:  Acciones de descontaminación y manejo ambiental de los cuerpos de agua  Liberación de las rondas y los cauces de las quebradas y tomas, hoy invadidas por edificaciones  Implementación de un programa de educación ambiental para concientizar sobre los riesgos de la invasión de rondas y cauces, los beneficios de su recuperación, formas de actuar, entre otros.  Espacio público:  Construcción del parque lineal de carácter urbano en las rondas de la quebrada los Ángeles y la toma Díaz, una vez se hayan liberado  Generación de una plazoleta aledaña al mercado que actúe como articulación de este proyecto con los Paseos carrera 7 y 8.  Edificaciones:  Intervención en siete (7) inmuebles de nivel 2 por parte de los propietarios, con la coordinación e impulso del Ente Gestor y el apoyo a la financiación planteada en el Título VI de este documento de Formulación.  Arqueología:  Deben realizarse acciones de arqueología preventiva de acuerdo con lo definido por las normas vigentes al respecto, en cualquier intervención que se realice en el área del proyecto. 1.4. EJES URBANOS CALLES 4 Y 7 Corresponden a los dos ejes que articulan los sectores principales en los cuales está dividido el centro histórico de Villa del Rosario. Se plantea su manejo como paseos urbanos que inviten a los ciudadanos a recorrerlos, y como proyecto integral que incluye espacio público, edificaciones, movilidad, entre otros, para que estas dos vías cumplan de una mejor forma su tarea de vinculación y articulación de los diferentes sectores del centro histórico. El proyecto incluye:  Espacio público:
  13. 13. PLAN ESPECIALDE MANEJO Y PROTECCIÓN DEL CENTRO HISTÓRICO DE VILLA DEL ROSARIO Y SU ZONADE INFLUENCIA TOMO II – FORMULACIÓN IV. CONDICIONES DE MANEJO – ASPECTOS FÍSICO TÉCNICOS – INTERVENCIONES INTEGRALES ENEL TERRITORIO Y EL PATRIMONIO SANDRA KARIME ZABALA CORREDOR Arquitectura – Urbanismo - Patrimonio Consultora 50  Intervención integral de calzadas y andenes de las calles 4 y 7 y adecuación como paseos urbanos con énfasis en la conectividad peatonal. Para tal propósito se requiere ampliar los espacios de circulación peatonal y mejorar sus condiciones urbanas incluyendo vegetación, amoblamiento, tratamiento de pisos, entre otros. Es fundamental igualmente su vinculación con espacios de reunión y permanencia y con las quebradas existentes.  Intervención integral en los espacios de reunión encuentro existentes en los costados de estas vías e integración a los proyectos de las vías PLANO 1.4-1 EJES URBANOS CALLE 4 Y 7. FUENTE: Consultoría 2010.  Movilidad:  Estas dos vías mantienen la circulación vehicular tanto de transporte público colectivo como de particulares, pero compartiendo de forma más equilibrada el espacio con la circulación peatonal, de tal forma que pueda cumplirse el propósito de convertirlas en
  14. 14. PLAN ESPECIALDE MANEJO Y PROTECCIÓN DEL CENTRO HISTÓRICO DE VILLA DEL ROSARIO Y SU ZONADE INFLUENCIA TOMO II – FORMULACIÓN IV. CONDICIONES DE MANEJO – ASPECTOS FÍSICO TÉCNICOS – INTERVENCIONES INTEGRALES ENEL TERRITORIO Y EL PATRIMONIO SANDRA KARIME ZABALA CORREDOR Arquitectura – Urbanismo - Patrimonio Consultora 51 paseos urbanos. Puede requerirse la afectación predial para ampliar el espacio para las diferentes circulaciones, según lo determinen los diseños que se realicen para las vías.  El capítulo 2 de este Título IV determina condiciones de la movilidad vehicular y peatonal y de transporte público colectivo.  Edificaciones:  Intervención en una (1) edificación de nivel 2 por parte de los propietarios, con la coordinación e impulso del Ente Gestor y el apoyo a la financiación planteados en el Título VI de este documento de Formulación.  Intervención en edificaciones de nivel 3 orientadas a mejorar su imagen externa (fachadas)en las edificaciones que se mantengan, aumentar sus condiciones de estabilidad, habitabilidad y salubridad, e incrementar en lo posible su área construida para generar nuevas unidades habitacionales en pisos altos y comerciales y de servicios en primer piso (subdivisión). Igualmente, desarrollo de nuevas construcciones tanto en los predios de edificaciones nivel 3 que se defina remplazar, como en predios baldíos. Las intervenciones se harán por parte de los propietarios, con la coordinación e impulso del Ente Gestor y el apoyo a la financiación planteados en el Título VI de este documento de Formulación.  Promoción de desarrollos inmobiliarios en los predios baldíos y en los que se generen por posibles procesos de remplazo de las edificaciones de nivel 3, de acuerdo con la reglamentación establecida en la Resolución de adopción de este PEMP. Preferiblemente deben combinar usos comerciales y de servicios en los pisos bajos y viviendas para suplir la demanda metropolitana y municipal en los pisos altos. Según se adelante la gestión, pueden realizarse proyectos de renovación urbana mediante planes parciales y unidades de actuación que incluyan la puesta en valor de las edificaciones patrimoniales, cuando corresponda.  Actividad económica:  A partir de la generación de nuevos espacios y locales para el desarrollo de actividades comerciales y de servicios, la recalificación de los usos comerciales y de servicios existentes y la actividad inmobiliaria propuesta.  Arqueología:  Deben realizarse acciones de arqueología preventiva de acuerdo con lo definido por las normas vigentes al respecto, en cualquier intervención que se realice en el área del proyecto.
  15. 15. PLAN ESPECIALDE MANEJO Y PROTECCIÓN DEL CENTRO HISTÓRICO DE VILLA DEL ROSARIO Y SU ZONADE INFLUENCIA TOMO II – FORMULACIÓN IV. CONDICIONES DE MANEJO – ASPECTOS FÍSICO TÉCNICOS – INTERVENCIONES INTEGRALES ENEL TERRITORIO Y EL PATRIMONIO SANDRA KARIME ZABALA CORREDOR Arquitectura – Urbanismo - Patrimonio Consultora 52 1.5. DESARROLLO INTEGRAL SECTOR LA CASONA Corresponde a un área piloto del centro urbano en el cual se podría generar una dinámica inmobiliaria basada en la rehabilitación de las edificaciones existentes y el aprovechamiento de su potencial constructivo. Se pretende fortalecer el uso residencial en este sector para asegurar su permanencia como uso mayoritario en el centro histórico, sin desechar otros usos centrales. Este proyecto incluye:  Espacio público:  Intervención en las vías locales para el mejoramiento de las condiciones de andenes, el retiro de obstáculos para la circulación peatonal, la unificación de materiales, el incremento de la arborización y el amoblamiento urbano. El manejo del espacio público en este proyecto está orientado o la generación de condiciones adecuadas para propiciar el uso residencial. PLANO 1.5-1 SECTOR LA CASONA
  16. 16. PLAN ESPECIALDE MANEJO Y PROTECCIÓN DEL CENTRO HISTÓRICO DE VILLA DEL ROSARIO Y SU ZONADE INFLUENCIA TOMO II – FORMULACIÓN IV. CONDICIONES DE MANEJO – ASPECTOS FÍSICO TÉCNICOS – INTERVENCIONES INTEGRALES ENEL TERRITORIO Y EL PATRIMONIO SANDRA KARIME ZABALA CORREDOR Arquitectura – Urbanismo - Patrimonio Consultora 53 FUENTE: Consultoría 2010.  Movilidad:  El sector va a tener un eje de circulación del transporte público colectivo (carrera 6 - sentido sur norte).  Las demás condiciones de movilidad son las mismas que en el resto del centro histórico, según se especifica en el capítulo 2 de este Título IV.  Edificaciones:  Puesta en valor e intervención de La Casona, única edificación de nivel 1, de acuerdo con el proyecto ya en marcha para su adecuación como equipamiento colectivo.
  17. 17. PLAN ESPECIALDE MANEJO Y PROTECCIÓN DEL CENTRO HISTÓRICO DE VILLA DEL ROSARIO Y SU ZONADE INFLUENCIA TOMO II – FORMULACIÓN IV. CONDICIONES DE MANEJO – ASPECTOS FÍSICO TÉCNICOS – INTERVENCIONES INTEGRALES ENEL TERRITORIO Y EL PATRIMONIO SANDRA KARIME ZABALA CORREDOR Arquitectura – Urbanismo - Patrimonio Consultora 54  Intervención en doce (12) edificaciones de nivel 2 por parte de los propietarios, con la coordinación e impulso del Ente Gestor y el apoyo a la financiación planteados en el Título VI de este documento de Formulación.  Intervención en edificaciones de nivel 3 orientadas a mejorar su imagen externa (fachadas)en las edificaciones que se mantengan, aumentar sus condiciones de estabilidad, habitabilidad y salubridad, e incrementar en lo posible su área construida para generar nuevas unidades habitacionales en pisos altos y comerciales y de servicios en primer piso (subdivisión). Igualmente, desarrollo de nuevas construcciones tanto en los predios de edificaciones nivel 3 que se defina remplazar, como en predios baldíos. Las intervenciones se harán por parte de los propietarios, con la coordinación e impulso del Ente Gestor y el apoyo a la financiación planteados en el Título VI de este documento de Formulación.  Actividad económica:  A partir de la generación de nuevos espacios y locales para el desarrollo de actividades comerciales y de servicios, la recalificación de los usos comerciales y de servicios existentes y la actividad inmobiliaria propuesta.  Arqueología:  Deben realizarse acciones de arqueología preventiva de acuerdo con lo definido por las normas vigentes al respecto, en cualquier intervención que se realice en el área del proyecto. 1.6. CENTRO INTERNACIONAL DE NEGOCIOS El Centro Internacional de Negocios es un proyecto planeado para el desarrollo de un predio sin desarrollar localizado en la zona de influencia, al norte de la casa de Santander, que ofrece oportunidades básicas para la concreción de los objetivos de este PEMP, en especial en relación con la oferta de espacios para alojar usos y actividades fundamentales para la reactivación económica municipal y del Área Metropolitana, el aprovechamiento de la localización fronteriza, y el fortalecimiento e incremento de la vivienda. El PEMP lo concibe como un proyecto con usos múltiples que se definirán con base en los resultados de los estudios de mercado y factibilidad que deben realizarse para su definición final. Los posibles usos y actividades a incluir en el proyecto, de los cuales deberán seleccionarse algunos según el mencionado estudio, son:  Almacén ancla, comercio y servicios dirigido a diferentes grupos.  Servicios complementarios tales como salas de internet, casas de cambio, restaurantes, comercio y servicios  Oficinas, espacios y locales para servicios asociados al intercambio internacional.
  18. 18. PLAN ESPECIALDE MANEJO Y PROTECCIÓN DEL CENTRO HISTÓRICO DE VILLA DEL ROSARIO Y SU ZONADE INFLUENCIA TOMO II – FORMULACIÓN IV. CONDICIONES DE MANEJO – ASPECTOS FÍSICO TÉCNICOS – INTERVENCIONES INTEGRALES ENEL TERRITORIO Y EL PATRIMONIO SANDRA KARIME ZABALA CORREDOR Arquitectura – Urbanismo - Patrimonio Consultora 55  Hotel con facilidades para eventos y convenciones  Centro de eventos y de alta tecnología, con auditorios, salas de exposición y oficinas empresariales.  Zona franca.  Vivienda, siempre y cuando no sea el uso principal. PLANO 1.6-1 CENTRO INTERNACIONAL DE NEGOCIOS FUENTE: Consultoría 2010. El proyecto debe generar además espacios públicos y equipamientos, vinculados física y funcionalmente con los espacios y actuaciones del proyecto parque Grancolombiano, y deben ser cedidos a la ciudad de acuerdo con lo establecido en las normas vigentes. En este proyecto, al igual que en las otras actuaciones estructurantes, se requieren acciones de arqueología preventiva de acuerdo con lo definido por las normas vigentes al respecto.
  19. 19. PLAN ESPECIALDE MANEJO Y PROTECCIÓN DEL CENTRO HISTÓRICO DE VILLA DEL ROSARIO Y SU ZONADE INFLUENCIA TOMO II – FORMULACIÓN IV. CONDICIONES DE MANEJO – ASPECTOS FÍSICO TÉCNICOS – INTERVENCIONES INTEGRALES ENEL TERRITORIO Y EL PATRIMONIO SANDRA KARIME ZABALA CORREDOR Arquitectura – Urbanismo - Patrimonio Consultora 56 2. ACTUACIONES TRANSVERSALES Son acciones a realizarse en la totalidad del centro histórico, orientadas a solucionar los problemas y aprovechar las potencialidades y oportunidades de los diferentes componentes urbanos del centro histórico. El PEMP plantea cuatro actuaciones transversales:  Accesibilidad y movilidad  Espacio público e imagen urbana  Fortalecimiento de usos centrales  Servicios públicos 2.1. ACCESIBILIDAD Y MOVILIDAD PLANO 2.1-1 ACCESIBILIDAD Y MOVILIDAD EN EL NIVEL URBANO
  20. 20. PLAN ESPECIALDE MANEJO Y PROTECCIÓN DEL CENTRO HISTÓRICO DE VILLA DEL ROSARIO Y SU ZONADE INFLUENCIA TOMO II – FORMULACIÓN IV. CONDICIONES DE MANEJO – ASPECTOS FÍSICO TÉCNICOS – INTERVENCIONES INTEGRALES ENEL TERRITORIO Y EL PATRIMONIO SANDRA KARIME ZABALA CORREDOR Arquitectura – Urbanismo - Patrimonio Consultora 57 FUENTE: Consultoría 2010. Los centros urbanos, por el hecho de concentrar usos y actividades que sirven a la totalidad de la ciudad, suelen ser territorios con problemas de movilidad generados por la concentración de vehículos, la demanda de estacionamientos y el paso de la gran mayoría de las rutas de transporte público. El centro histórico de Villa del Rosario no es la excepción, aunque no en la proporción de lo que ocurre en otras ciudades. El funcionamiento de la movilidad tiene implicaciones directas en la competitividad y efectividad del centro histórico y en la adecuada preservación del patrimonio, por lo cual su organización y optimización resultan prioritarias en este PEMP. En tal sentido, la propuesta integral para el centro histórico de Villa del Rosario planteada por este PEMP, incluye como uno de sus frentes principales de acción su recalificación urbana, para la cual es fundamental la reorganización de la accesibilidad y la movilidad para equilibrar las prioridades de las circulaciones peatonal y vehicular, hoy liderada por esta última, y para permitir una mayor funcionalidad urbana del centro. En esta actuación transversal se plantean acciones orientadas a conectar adecuadamente el centro histórico de Villa del Rosario con el resto de la ciudad y el Área Metropolitana, y a organizar la movilidad vehicular y peatonal en su territorio. 2.1.1. ACCESIBILIDAD Y CONECTIVIDAD CON EL ÁREA METROPOLITANA Y CON VENEZUELA La interdependencia de Villa del Rosario con los otros municipios del Área Metropolitana, en especial con Cúcuta, y con la frontera venezolana, implica la necesidad de reorganizar y fortalecer las vías que conectan el municipio con sus vecinos. Hoy esa vinculación se hace mediante la autopista Internacional. Como ya se ha mencionado, esta vía pasa justamente por el sector que concentro los principales hitos del centro histórico y de la ciudad, y genera dificultades tanto para la protección del patrimonio como para la utilización y disfrute del Parque Grancolombiano y los BIC localizados en él. Como respuesta a lo anterior, se requiere la construcción de la variante de conexión con Venezuela de tal forma que salga del centro histórico el transporte de carga y el pesado, y se mantenga el paso para los vehículos particulares. La Alcaldía de Villa del Rosario y el Ente Gestor del centro histórico deberán realizar las labores de gestión para definir el trazado más conveniente de los que están propuestos o alguno diferente, y para conseguir los recursos para su financiación, partiendo de su condición de vía de conexión internacional, lo cual implica la inversión de recursos de la Nación, el Departamento y el Área Metropolitana.
  21. 21. PLAN ESPECIALDE MANEJO Y PROTECCIÓN DEL CENTRO HISTÓRICO DE VILLA DEL ROSARIO Y SU ZONADE INFLUENCIA TOMO II – FORMULACIÓN IV. CONDICIONES DE MANEJO – ASPECTOS FÍSICO TÉCNICOS – INTERVENCIONES INTEGRALES ENEL TERRITORIO Y EL PATRIMONIO SANDRA KARIME ZABALA CORREDOR Arquitectura – Urbanismo - Patrimonio Consultora 58 2.1.2. TRANSPORTE PÚBLICO COLECTIVO El paso del transporte público colectivo por el centro histórico de Villa del Rosario tiene implicaciones directas en su patrimonio y en los diferentes componentes urbanos, con incidencia directa en la competitividad de Villa del Rosario y su zona central. La condición del centro histórico como principal centralidad de Villa del Rosario implica que pasen por él la gran mayoría de las rutas de transporte público colectivo que sirven a la ciudad. Así mismo, la interdependencia con Cúcuta y otros municipios del Área Metropolitana hace necesaria su interconexión mediante transporte público colectivo de carácter local e integrado, que en la actualidad está siendo planificado como el Sistema Integrado de Transporte Público del Área Metropolitana de Cúcuta (SITP). Se plantea desde este PEMP las rutas que debe tomar el transporte público en el centro histórico, y otras condicionantes que permitan mitigar y prevenir los impactos que genera (ver planos PRO-05A y 05B):  La ruta troncal del Sistema Integrado de Transporte Público pasará por la autopista Internacional, de acuerdo con las modificaciones que tendrá esta vía según se establece en la Actuación Estructurante Parque Grancolombiano. Lo fundamental en este tipo de proyectos, como se expresa en el numeral 1.1 de este Título IV, es asegurar que los impactos negativos sean mínimos, para lo cual se plantea, por ejemplo, la necesidad de localizar las estaciones o paraderos antes o después del parque.  El transporte público colectivo local debe interconectarse con la Ruta Troncal del Sistema Integrado de Transporte Público y hacer parte del mismo sistema. La circulación del transporte público colectivo local debe hacerse por las vías definidas en el plano PRO-05B. El propósito es generar un circuito que permita las principales conexiones sin afectar, con el paso de buses y busetas, las partes más emblemáticas de la zona alta del centro histórico (Centro Urbano), como son las carreras 7 y 8 y el Parque los Libertadores. 2.1.3. MOVILIDAD PEATONAL El PEMP plantea diferentes acciones orientadas a mejorar las condiciones y facilidades para una más adecuada movilidad peatonal:  La carrera 0 se peatonaliza según se describe en el numeral 1.1. de este Título IV. En esta zona es fundamental permitir una conectibilidad peatonal fácil y segura del Parque Grancolombiano, especialmente en la carrera 0 Este.  Las calles 4 y 7 se adecúan como paseos urbanos para permitir e impulsar una más segura y agradable circulación peatonal. Para tal fin se tendrán andenes más amplios, con vegetación, amoblamiento y facilidades tanto para la movilidad peatonal como para propiciar la permanencia y disfrute de estos espacios por parte de los transeúntes. Es de gran relevancia
  22. 22. PLAN ESPECIALDE MANEJO Y PROTECCIÓN DEL CENTRO HISTÓRICO DE VILLA DEL ROSARIO Y SU ZONADE INFLUENCIA TOMO II – FORMULACIÓN IV. CONDICIONES DE MANEJO – ASPECTOS FÍSICO TÉCNICOS – INTERVENCIONES INTEGRALES ENEL TERRITORIO Y EL PATRIMONIO SANDRA KARIME ZABALA CORREDOR Arquitectura – Urbanismo - Patrimonio Consultora 59 en estas dos vías la integración de los diversos espacios de reunión y encuentro existentes y propuestos.  Las carreras 7 y 8 también se intervienen para convertirlas en paseos urbanos con un carácter diferente a los anteriores por tratarse de dos vías de importante actividad institucional y comercial. Se plantean como ejes de prelación peatonal.  Las demás vías del centro histórico mantienen su condición, pero se requiere el retiro de obstáculos en andenes y, en lo posible, la ampliación de aceras y zonas de circulación peatonal y la disminución de la velocidad vehicular para proteger a los transeúntes. 2.2. MEDIO AMBIENTE, ESPACIO PÚBLICO E IMÁGEN URBANA Por ser la imagen de la ciudad, el sitio de encuentro de los ciudadanos y una parte fundamental del patrimonio y los valores del centro histórico, el espacio público requiere ser tratado con especial cuidado. Es de resaltar que en los diferentes procesos de participación, realizados para la elaboración y definición de este PEMP, los ciudadanos expresaron descontento con la imagen del centro histórico de Villa del Rosario, asociadoa la calidad del espacio público y de las fachadas de las edificaciones, estas últimas pertenecientes al espacio público según la definición de la Ley 9 de 1989. Igualmente se encontró déficit de espacio público por habitante, es especial en el sector alto (Centro Urbano). La estructura del espacio público del centro histórico del Villa del Rosario se caracteriza por concentrar la mayor área de espacios de reunión, encuentro y permanencia en el sector de Villa Antigua, en particular por la presencia del Parque Grancolombiano. Así mismo se reconoce que los espacios públicos para la circulación peatonal son reducidos, discontinuos, con obstáculos y con condiciones adversas para los peatones en relación con diversos factores, entre ellos el clima. Desde el punto de vista ambiental se destaca la presencia de las quebradas, invadidas y en ocasiones desaparecidas bajo edificaciones, y con altos niveles de contaminación. Como respuesta a los puntos anteriores esta actuación transversal está orientada principalmente a mejorar la imagen urbana del centro histórico de Villa del Rosario y a propiciar el encuentro de los ciudadanos en el espacio público a partir de la generación de nuevos espacios para ese fin, el mejoramiento de los existentes, y la puesta en valor de las rondas de los cuerpos de agua y de los espacios de circulación peatonal para que también cumplan la función de propiciar y permitir la reunión de los ciudadanos, como consecuencia de sus facilidades, condiciones y atractivo. Este programa de estructura en cinco frentes de acción: Adecuación de quebradas y otros cuerpos de agua; red de circulación peatonal; espacios de reunión, encuentro y permanencia; imagen y paisaje urbano; y aprovechamiento económico.
  23. 23. PLAN ESPECIALDE MANEJO Y PROTECCIÓN DEL CENTRO HISTÓRICO DE VILLA DEL ROSARIO Y SU ZONADE INFLUENCIA TOMO II – FORMULACIÓN IV. CONDICIONES DE MANEJO – ASPECTOS FÍSICO TÉCNICOS – INTERVENCIONES INTEGRALES ENEL TERRITORIO Y EL PATRIMONIO SANDRA KARIME ZABALA CORREDOR Arquitectura – Urbanismo - Patrimonio Consultora 60 2.2.1. QUEBRADAS Y OTROS CUERPOS DE AGUA A pesar de las malas condiciones de las quebradas, tomas y otros cuerpos de agua que existen en el centro histórico de Villa del Rosario, son potenciales importantes para el incremento de la cantidad y la calidad del espacio público. Su recuperación, además de ser un requerimiento establecido por normas del nivel nacional, es una oportunidad importante que si bien requiere recursos y esfuerzos importantes, también trae innegables beneficios que van desde la mitigación de los riesgos de inundación y deslizamientos, hasta la generación de espacios de reunión de los ciudadanos, el mejoramiento de las condiciones ambiental, la puesta en valor de la imagen urbana, entre otras. Se propone prioritariamente el manejo de la Quebrada los Ángeles y la Toma Díaz, pero es necesario intervenir los diversos cuerpos de agua existentes (ver numeral 1.3 de este título IV). 2.2.2. RED DE CIRCULACIÓN PEATONAL Hasta hoy, en las vías del centro histórico de Villa del Rosario se ha privilegiado la circulación de los vehículos, situación que este PEMP planea revertir, de tal forma que también los peatones tengan facilidades y prelación para su movilidad según una red jerarquizada en ese sentido:  Se plantea la peatonalización de la carrera 0, dejando paso para vehículos en condiciones especiales tales como giros, accesos y otras excepciones imprescindibles.  La circulación vehicular debe concentrarse en la carrera 0 Este (costado oriental del Parque Grancolombiano) con semáforos peatonales y tratamientos de piso que permitan esta circulación sin riesgo.  Se generan cuatro paseos urbanos, las calles 4 y 7 y las carreras 7 y 8, con las características ya definidas en las respectivas actuaciones estructurantes (numerales 1.2 y 1.4) y en el numeral correspondiente a la movilidad peatonal (2.1.3) 2.2.3. ESPACIOS DE REUNIÓN, ENCUENTRO Y PERMANENCIA El requerimiento de aumentar el índice de espacio público por habitante en el centro histórico, implica tanto la creación de nuevos parques y plazas, como la puesta en valor de los espacios existentes. En el primer caso, se generan algunos nuevos parques, algunos de ellos hoy manejados como espacios residuales:  Parque del Árbol del Tamarindo Histórico  Parques lineales de la quebrada los Ángeles (incluido el sector de la calle 7) y la Toma Díaz. En el segundo caso, se trata tanto de parques reconocidos por la comunidad como relevantes, como espacios que también podrían ser hoy considerados como residuales:
  24. 24. PLAN ESPECIALDE MANEJO Y PROTECCIÓN DEL CENTRO HISTÓRICO DE VILLA DEL ROSARIO Y SU ZONADE INFLUENCIA TOMO II – FORMULACIÓN IV. CONDICIONES DE MANEJO – ASPECTOS FÍSICO TÉCNICOS – INTERVENCIONES INTEGRALES ENEL TERRITORIO Y EL PATRIMONIO SANDRA KARIME ZABALA CORREDOR Arquitectura – Urbanismo - Patrimonio Consultora 61  El Parque Grancolombiano  El Parque de las Ruinas de la Capilla de Santa Ana  El Parque de los Libertadores  El conjunto de parques pequeños localizados en el costado sur de la calle 4. Cada uno de ellos, dependiendo de sus características y su estado, deben ser intervenidos según el enfoque, las intenciones y los lineamientos de la actuación estructurante en la que se localiza. Como mínimo requieren acciones de mantenimiento preventivo y correctivo y acciones orientadas a un mejor aprovechamiento de su espacio para el disfrute colectivo. En los parques es fundamental el fortalecimiento de su carácter “verde”: arborización, empradización y vegetación en general. 2.2.4. IMAGEN Y PAISAJE URBANO Dado que el espacio público es la “cara” de una ciudad, su estado e imagen tienen un papel fundamental, con mayor razón en un centro histórico en el que se ha identificado la necesidad de mejorar y aumentar su atractivo. El espacio público está compuesto tanto por las calles, plazas, parques y plazoletas, como por la parte externa de las edificaciones, que lo delimitan y en gran parte caracterizan su imagen. Actuar en el paisaje urbano del centro histórico de Villa del Rosario y mejorar su imagen, implica acciones en esos dos elementos.  ACCIONES EN EL ESPACIO PÚBLICO El mejoramiento de la imagen urbana requiere acciones en el espacio público tales como mejoramiento y uniformidadde tratamientode andenes y zonas peatonales, amoblamiento urbano, señalización, iluminación del espacio público y de las edificaciones especiales, arborización en los parques y avenidas (ejes ambientales), diseño integral como ejes que inviten a la permanencia, de las vías peatonales. Igualmente relevante es la soterración de redes de servicios públicos, sostenidas generalmente en las fachadas de las edificaciones o en postes o árboles. Son unos de los elementos que más afectan la escena urbana y, por lo tanto, la oportunidad que ofrece el trabajo propuesto en las vías debe ser aprovechada para actuar en este campo.  ACCIONES EN LAS EDIFICACIONES El papel del estado y tratamiento de las fachadas de las edificaciones, en ocasiones tiene incluso más injerencia en la imagen de la ciudad desde el espacio público, que las vías, parques y plazas en sí mismos.
  25. 25. PLAN ESPECIALDE MANEJO Y PROTECCIÓN DEL CENTRO HISTÓRICO DE VILLA DEL ROSARIO Y SU ZONADE INFLUENCIA TOMO II – FORMULACIÓN IV. CONDICIONES DE MANEJO – ASPECTOS FÍSICO TÉCNICOS – INTERVENCIONES INTEGRALES ENEL TERRITORIO Y EL PATRIMONIO SANDRA KARIME ZABALA CORREDOR Arquitectura – Urbanismo - Patrimonio Consultora 62 En el caso del centro histórico de Villa del Rosario, ya sea por la forma como fueron construidas la ciudad y sus edificaciones, o por la desprotección que hasta el momento ha tenido la arquitectura doméstica patrimonial, la imagen urbana conformada por el conjunto de edificaciones no deja satisfechos a los ciudadanos. En consecuencia, como parte de las tareas de intervención en las edificaciones de los tres niveles de intervención, se requiere el manejo de las fachadas, de tal forma que se contribuya al propósito de mejoramiento del paisaje urbano. La intervención de las edificaciones para mejorar el paisaje urbano también incluye la reglamentación y control de la publicidad exterior visual y el control de la exhibición de productos comerciales en las fachadas. 2.2.5. APROVECHAMIENTO ECONÓMICO El clima de Villa del Rosario, propicio para la permanencia en el espacio público bajo la sombra durante el día, o sin protección en horas de la tarde y la noche, hacen viable la posibilidad de utilizar algunos espacios para la ubicación de mesas de establecimientos de venta de servicios alimentarios, que deben ser retribuidos al municipio tanto económicamente como en el mantenimiento y cuidado de los lugares ocupados. Esta figura debe asegurar la circulación y libre paso de los peatones; debe, en todos los casos, ir acompañada de retribución económica al municipio; y requiere, antes de implementarse, tener la reglamentación establecida por las autoridades competentes. Ésta es una figura que tiene riesgos por mitigar y prevenir con la reglamentación ya mencionada, pero que trae grandes beneficios al centro histórico y al municipio, ya que genera recursos para otras acciones en el espacio público, asegura el mantenimiento y cuidado de los lugares y garantiza dinamismo en el espacio público. Es necesario realizar estudios previos que sustenten la reglamentación e implementación de esta medida, para lo cual se sugiere realizar estudios de caso de otras ciudades colombianas y alrededor del mundo donde ya se utiliza. 2.3. FORTALECIMIENTO DE USOS CENTRALES Como parte de la política de asegurar la continuidad del carácter del centro histórico como principal centralidad de Villa del Rosario, resulta prioritario garantizar la permanencia, en condiciones adecuadas y equilibradas, de usos que históricamente han estado y deben continuar estando en su territorio, ya que son una parte fundamental de su función como centralidad. En la gran mayoría de las ciudades, algunos de estos usos tienen la tendencia a desaparecer de las zonas centrales, a aumentarse desequilibradamente, o a perder calidad. Aunque no es aún una tendencia visible en Villa del Rosario, dada la experiencia internacional resulta fundamental tomar acciones preventivas al respecto.
  26. 26. PLAN ESPECIALDE MANEJO Y PROTECCIÓN DEL CENTRO HISTÓRICO DE VILLA DEL ROSARIO Y SU ZONADE INFLUENCIA TOMO II – FORMULACIÓN IV. CONDICIONES DE MANEJO – ASPECTOS FÍSICO TÉCNICOS – INTERVENCIONES INTEGRALES ENEL TERRITORIO Y EL PATRIMONIO SANDRA KARIME ZABALA CORREDOR Arquitectura – Urbanismo - Patrimonio Consultora 63 Como respuesta a lo anterior, el PEMP plantea programas y acciones de acuerdo con las características y el comportamiento de cada uno de ellos. 2.3.1. EQUIPAMIENTOS URBANOS Los equipamientos principales de la ciudad son por lo general hitos emblemáticos para los ciudadanos y ayudan a consolidar el sentido de pertenencia y el carácter central de los territorios en los que se localizan. Equipamientos tales como aquellos que sirven de sede a la administración pública municipal, metropolitana, departamental o nacional, la justicia, los concejos municipales, o algunos equipamientos deportivos, educativos o de salud, entre otros, son usos que deben permanecer en el centro histórico, pero preferiblemente en mejores condiciones que como normalmente existen. Para ese propósito se plantea:  Elaboración del estudio de las condiciones actuales y las óptimas para el adecuado funcionamiento de los equipamientos y mejoramiento de sus instalaciones, así como las acciones requeridas para esto último.  Elaboración del o los estudios acerca de los impactos negativos generados por los equipamientos actuales o que podrían llegar a generar los futuros. Con base en los resultados deben definirse y realizarse las acciones de prevención y mitigación de los mismos. El modelo para estos estudios son los Planes de Regularización y Manejo y los Planes de implantación realizados en Bogotá para estos usos, como consecuencia del reconocimiento de ellos como prioritarios para la ciudad y sus habitantes, pero al mismo tiempo como frecuentes generadores de fuertes impactos en el territorio.  Generación de nuevos equipamientos orientados principalmente a apoyar la permanencia y el crecimiento del uso residencial y al fortalecimiento de la actividad turística. 2.3.2. COMERCIO Y SERVICIOS La concentración de estos usos es una de las características de los centros urbanos. Su tendencia al crecimiento en lugares dejados por usos más débiles, como la vivienda, es una tendencia común, como también lo es una frecuente disminución de la calidad y variedad de la oferta, la planta física de los establecimientos, la atención al cliente. Se requiere por lo tanto establecer bases para controlar su posible crecimiento desmedido y para mejorar la oferta de estos dos usos, a partir de acciones tales como el programa mejoramiento de la oferta comercial planteado en más detalle en los Título V (Programas de Dinamización), y orientado a temas tales como la formalización del comercioy los servicios, la atención al público, el manejo de vitrinas, la imagen física de los establecimientos, bases sólidas de contabilidad, otros.
  27. 27. PLAN ESPECIALDE MANEJO Y PROTECCIÓN DEL CENTRO HISTÓRICO DE VILLA DEL ROSARIO Y SU ZONADE INFLUENCIA TOMO II – FORMULACIÓN IV. CONDICIONES DE MANEJO – ASPECTOS FÍSICO TÉCNICOS – INTERVENCIONES INTEGRALES ENEL TERRITORIO Y EL PATRIMONIO SANDRA KARIME ZABALA CORREDOR Arquitectura – Urbanismo - Patrimonio Consultora 64 2.3.3. ACTIVIDAD RESIDENCIAL La condición de la actividad residencial como uso débil frente a otros como el comercio, los servicios, los equipamientos e incluso la industria, desde el punto de vista económico, inmobiliarioy de condiciones para su adecuado funcionamiento, hacen que tienda a migrar a otras partes de la ciudad dejando los centros urbanos sin dolientes y sin vitalidad y dinamismo en los diferentes días de la semana y épocas del año. Esta tendencia mundial ha implicadoque en aquellos lugares donde ha ocurrido este fenómeno se tenga como política básica para la recuperación de los centros urbanos, la recuperación y aumento de la vivienda. Aunque en el centro histórico de Villa del Rosario la actividad residencial sigue siendo mayoritaria, se requiere actuar de forma preventiva para evitar que se disminuya y, por el contrario, incidir en su incremento. El apoyo a la permanencia y el incremento de la actividad residencial en el centro histórico de Villa del Rosario se propone a partir de:  Apoyo a la intervención de edificaciones existentes con uso residencial, con énfasis en la preservación de valores en el caso de edificaciones patrimoniales, enfocadas al mejoramiento de las condiciones de habitabilidad, estabilidad y salubridad. Incluye prioritariamente los inmuebles clasificados como nivel 2 (tipo arquitectónico) pero también las edificaciones de nivel 3 que se vayan a mantener.  Oferta de nueva vivienda para diferentes estratos, de acuerdo con los diferentes proyectos de las actuaciones estructurantes, que pueden surgir a partir de subdivisión por propiedad horizontal de edificaciones existentes, nuevas edificaciones que remplacen a edificaciones existentes de nivel 3, o nuevos desarrollos de mayores escalas producto de procesos de renovación urbana o de desarrollo de predios baldíos.  Generación de condiciones del entorno para el adecuado funcionamiento del uso residencial, tales como manejo de usos conflictivos, contaminación auditiva, existencia de espacios de reunión y encuentro, en especial parques, ente otros. 2.4. SERVICIOS PÚBLICOS En el campo de los servicios públicos se requieren acciones importantes en todo el casco urbano, que superan las posibilidades de desarrollo desde el PEMP. En cualquier caso se plantean acciones que requieren estudios adicionales del nivel municipal, que deben arrojar cifras y condiciones más específicas de cada uno de los temas. Son acciones orientadas a mejorar las condiciones de los servicios públicos, en tres campos principales:  La renovación de redes  La iluminación urbana
  28. 28. PLAN ESPECIALDE MANEJO Y PROTECCIÓN DEL CENTRO HISTÓRICO DE VILLA DEL ROSARIO Y SU ZONADE INFLUENCIA TOMO II – FORMULACIÓN IV. CONDICIONES DE MANEJO – ASPECTOS FÍSICO TÉCNICOS – INTERVENCIONES INTEGRALES ENEL TERRITORIO Y EL PATRIMONIO SANDRA KARIME ZABALA CORREDOR Arquitectura – Urbanismo - Patrimonio Consultora 65  La soterración de redes 2.4.1. RENOVACIÓN DE REDES Como consecuencia de la obsolescencia de las redes de los servicios públicos en el centro histórico, debido a los años de construidas y a los cambios sustanciales que en esta tema se ha dado con el paso de tiempo, se propone su paulatina renovación, asociada a los diferentes proyectos para vías y espacio público planteados en este PEMP. El Desarrollo prioritario de tales renovaciones serán las asociadas a las Actuaciones Estructurantes. 2.4.2. ILUMINACIÓN URBANA El diagnóstico arroja la necesidad de mejorar la iluminación urbana del centro histórico de Villa del Rosario, para superar problemas tanto de luminosidad, como de seguridad y de imagen. Se plantea por lo tanto el mejoramiento de la iluminación urbana, asociada a los proyectos del PEMP y prioritariamente a las Actuaciones Estructurantes, incluyendo la estandarización de lámparas y elementos de mobiliario urbano asociados. Así mismo se propone involucrar en los diferentes proyectos, iluminación artística puntual de los hitos más destacados, de tal forma que, además de resaltar sus valores arquitectónicos, contribuya en el mejoramiento de la imagen urbana del sector. 2.4.3. SOTERRACIÓN DE REDES Como se menciona en el numeral 2.2.4 de este Título IV, en el propósito de mejorar la imagen urbana, se requiere invertir en la soterración de redes aéreas de energía eléctrica, telefonía, televisión por cable, entre otras instalaciones que hoy se fijan en fachadas, árboles, postes y otros elementos. La priorización de estas acciones de soterración debe estar asociada a las Actuaciones Estructurantes.
  29. 29. PLAN ESPECIALDE MANEJO Y PROTECCIÓN DEL CENTRO HISTÓRICO DE VILLA DEL ROSARIO Y SU ZONADE INFLUENCIA TOMO II – FORMULACIÓN IV. CONDICIONES DE MANEJO – ASPECTOS FÍSICO TÉCNICOS – INTERVENCIONES INTEGRALES ENEL TERRITORIO Y EL PATRIMONIO SANDRA KARIME ZABALA CORREDOR Arquitectura – Urbanismo - Patrimonio Consultora 66 3. ACTUACIONES EN EL PATRIMONIO ARQUITECTÓNICO Y MUEBLE Si bien en los diferentes componentes de la formulación del PEMP se incluyen acciones orientadas a proteger y poner en valor el patrimonio arquitectónico y mueble, en este capítulo se hacen explícitas dichas actuaciones desde seis campos principales:  Mejoramiento de fachadas  Plan cubiertas  Intervención en edificaciones N1 – Conservación Integral  Intervención en edificaciones N2 – Tipo Arquitectónico  Intervención monumentos en el espacio público  Asistencia técnica para intervenciones 3.1. MEJORAMIENTO DE FACHADAS Este programa, asociado al propósito de mejoramiento de la imagen urbana, incluye acciones transversales en las diferentes edificaciones de Nivel 1 y 2, orientadas a recuperar, mantener y conservar las fachadas. Debe partir del inventario del estado actual de las fachadas, como base para la priorización de acciones y las posteriores intervenciones. Su financiación y gestión corren a cargo de los propietarios, con apoyo en los instrumentos de financiación (en especial la transferencia de derechos de construcción y desarrollo y la taza compensada del Ministerio de Cultura) y en las labores del Ente Gestor. 3.2. PLAN CUBIERTAS El deterioro de las cubiertas en las edificaciones patrimoniales de las ciudades colombianas, ha sido identificadocomo uno de los principales problemas para su protección, debidoa su incidencia en el estado y la calidad de la totalidad de la edificación. Como respuesta a esa realidad, se plantea éste como un programa transversal prioritario de restauración de cubiertas, que debe partir del inventario detallado que se realice acerca de su estado, en especial en las edificaciones de nivel 2 (tipo arquitectónico) y la priorización que se derive de ese primer ejercicio. Al igual que en el programa de mejoramiento de fachadas, la financiación y gestión están a cargo de los propietarios con apoyo en el Ente Gestor y en los instrumentos de financiación mencionados.
  30. 30. PLAN ESPECIALDE MANEJO Y PROTECCIÓN DEL CENTRO HISTÓRICO DE VILLA DEL ROSARIO Y SU ZONADE INFLUENCIA TOMO II – FORMULACIÓN IV. CONDICIONES DE MANEJO – ASPECTOS FÍSICO TÉCNICOS – INTERVENCIONES INTEGRALES ENEL TERRITORIO Y EL PATRIMONIO SANDRA KARIME ZABALA CORREDOR Arquitectura – Urbanismo - Patrimonio Consultora 67 3.3. INTERVENCIÓN EN EDIFICACIONES N1 – CONSERVACIÓN INTEGRAL Dependiendo del estado de cada uno de los inmuebles y de la valoración y programación que se determine en las actuaciones estructurantes a la que pertenece, se plantea la intervención en los espacios públicos, edificaciones, monumentos y elementos clasificados como Nivel 1, según lo sintetizado en el siguiente cuadro: CUADRO 3.3-1 EDIFICACIONES N1. ELEMENTO ACTUACIÓN ESTRUCTURANTE TIPO DE INTERVENCIÓN Parque Grancolombiano Parque Grancolombiano Protección, paisajismo, adecuación, mantenimiento. Templo Histórico Parque Grancolombiano Consolidación ruinas Casa Santander Parque Grancolombiano Mantenimiento Bagatela Parque Grancolombiano Mantenimiento Estación del Ferrocarril Parque Grancolombiano Restitución, restauración, adecuación Ruinas de la Capilla de Santa Ana Parque Grancolombiano Consolidación ruinas y creación parque Árbol de Tamarindo Parque Grancolombiano Protección árbol, creación parque Estatua del General Santander Parque Grancolombiano Plan de mantenimiento, intervención según plan Iglesia de Nuestra Señora del Rosario Paseos Carreras 7 y 8 Mantenimiento Casa de la Cultura Paseos Carreras 7 y 8 Restauración y mantenimiento Colegio Manuel Antonio Rueda Paseos Carreras 7 y 8 Rehabilitación y mantenimiento La Casona Desarrollo Integral Sector La Casona Restauración, adecuación, mantenimiento FUENTE: Consultoría 2010. Por tratarse de edificaciones y elementos emblemáticos, pertenecientes a entidades públicas, su intervención debe hacerse con recursos públicos asociados o resultantes de la estrategia de gestión y financiación definida para el PEMP.
  31. 31. PLAN ESPECIALDE MANEJO Y PROTECCIÓN DEL CENTRO HISTÓRICO DE VILLA DEL ROSARIO Y SU ZONADE INFLUENCIA TOMO II – FORMULACIÓN IV. CONDICIONES DE MANEJO – ASPECTOS FÍSICO TÉCNICOS – INTERVENCIONES INTEGRALES ENEL TERRITORIO Y EL PATRIMONIO SANDRA KARIME ZABALA CORREDOR Arquitectura – Urbanismo - Patrimonio Consultora 68 3.4. INTERVENCIÓN EN EDIFICACIONES N2 – TIPO ARQUITECTÓNICO En cada una de las Actuaciones Estructurantes está incluida la intervención en estas edificaciones, dependiendo del resultado de la valoración específica que se haga de su estado y la consecuente priorización. Además de la intervención en fachadas y cubiertas desarrolladas en los numerales 3.1 y 3.2 anteriores, se requiere actuar integralmente en las edificaciones para propender por su preservación general, pero también para mejorar sus condiciones de habitabilidad y sus posibilidades de auto-sostenibilidad. La financiación y gestión es nuevamente a cargo de los propietarios, con el apoyo del Ente Gestor y de los instrumentos planteados en el PEMP o aquellos que surjan en el proceso de implementación. 3.5. INTERVENCIÓN MONUMENTOS EN EL ESPACIO PÚBLICO Este programa incluye el inventario y valoración del estado de conservación, la identificación de las necesidades de intervención, la elaboración de los planes de mantenimiento y la intervención de los monumentos y esculturas localizados en el espacio público, según las prioridades y necesidades determinadas. 3.6. ASISTENCIA TÉCNICA PARA INTERVENCIONES Este programa consiste en el desarrollo de acciones de capacitación y asesoría sobre temas asociados a valores de las edificaciones, técnicas adecuadas de intervención, identificación de patologías y problemas de las edificaciones, trámites, financiación, entre otros; todo ello orientado a apoyar a los propietarios de inmuebles patrimoniales para conseguir su adecuada conservación. Este programa está directamente relacionado con el plan de divulgación, ya que debe estar soportado en publicaciones, talleres, charlas, reuniones. También requiere actuaciones concretas de asesoría por parte de personal idóneo en temas patrimoniales, y normativos.
  32. 32. PLAN ESPECIALDE MANEJO Y PROTECCIÓN DEL CENTRO HISTÓRICO DE VILLA DEL ROSARIO Y SU ZONADE INFLUENCIA TOMO II – FORMULACIÓN IV. CONDICIONES DE MANEJO – ASPECTOS FÍSICO TÉCNICOS – INTERVENCIONES INTEGRALES ENEL TERRITORIO Y EL PATRIMONIO SANDRA KARIME ZABALA CORREDOR Arquitectura – Urbanismo - Patrimonio Consultora 69 4. NORMATIVA Y CONTROL La condición particular del Centro Histórico de Villa del Rosario, al estar conformado por zonas geográficamente diferenciadas, establece determinantes que recoge el Plan Especial de Manejo y Protección en su planteamiento integral, como ya se ha visto en la respectiva propuesta de intervención. De la misma manera predetermina las decisiones de carácter normativo, en la medida en que son zonas funcionalmente diferentes y con características morfológicas y tipológicas también desiguales, incluso a su interior. Teniendo en cuenta esta condición, pese a la homogeneidad predominante en términos generales de la altura de un piso y el uso de vivienda, se requiere responder normativamente tanto a las condiciones particulares, como a las tendencias que se prevén, y a la necesidad de ordenamiento en los diferentes sectores normativos identificados. 4.1. VALORES A CONSERVAR Los principales valores identificados en Villa del Rosario se pueden estructurar en cuatro temas fundamentalmente: históricos, ambientales, urbanísticos y arquitectónicos. La norma urbana aborda el manejo físico de la ciudady en esa medida responde a las necesidades de regulación del territorio delimitado para la aplicación del PEMP, específicamente en los temas y elementos establecidos más adelante, buscando orientar su recuperación, preservación y sostenibilidad, según sea del caso. Los principales valores a preservar son:  Ambientales:  Las rondas de las quebradas y canales deben liberarse de edificaciones, recuperando así el potencial de espacio público para la creación de ejes ambientales que permitan el disfrute colectivo de sus beneficios en términos de calidad ambiental y recreación pasiva.  La arborización existente en centros de manzana, parques y vías, debe ser protegida, mantenida y recuperada.  Urbanísticos:  La paramentación tradicional de la ciudad debe ser conservada, y recuperada en los casos en que así se requiera. De la misma manera las nuevas intervenciones deben ser respetuosas del perfil predominante en la ciudad tradicional, valorándolo y evitando generar impactos negativos sobre él. Deben buscar complementarlo y consolidarlo.  Arquitectónicos:
  33. 33. PLAN ESPECIALDE MANEJO Y PROTECCIÓN DEL CENTRO HISTÓRICO DE VILLA DEL ROSARIO Y SU ZONADE INFLUENCIA TOMO II – FORMULACIÓN IV. CONDICIONES DE MANEJO – ASPECTOS FÍSICO TÉCNICOS – INTERVENCIONES INTEGRALES ENEL TERRITORIO Y EL PATRIMONIO SANDRA KARIME ZABALA CORREDOR Arquitectura – Urbanismo - Patrimonio Consultora 70  La intervención en las edificaciones con valor patrimonial debe valorar y conservar la composición general de sus espacios característicos como el salón, el comedor, el zaguán, las circulaciones, los patios, los componentes arquitectónicos propios de la edificación como muros principales y/o originales, puertas, ventanas, fachadas interiores y exteriores, escaleras, barandillas, antepechos, incluyendo los materiales y elementos decorativos interiores como cornisas, molduras y revestimientos de yesos y estucos originales. En general las intervenciones en las edificaciones existentes y las obras nuevas en los predios que así se permita, tienen por objeto generar las condiciones normales de habitación o uso, integrarse con el contexto urbano patrimonial en el que se localizan y empatar respetuosamente con los inmuebles de conservación integral y/o conservación del tipo arquitectónico cuando así corresponda. Las intervenciones pueden hacer interpretaciones contemporáneas de los valores tradicionales de la arquitectura rosariense, utilizando lenguajes actuales y sin generar falsos históricos o imitaciones de lenguajes antiguos. Se pretende que las edificaciones existentes que no cumplan con este lineamiento normativo realicen obras tendientes a modificar aquellos elementos disonantes con su entorno. 4.2. EDIFICABILIDAD Con el fin de responder a las características particulares de las diferentes partes que conforman el centro histórico, se identifican y definen sectores que permiten ordenar y regular las decisiones específicas sobre la edificabilidad para el área reglamentada. 4.2.1. SECTORES NORMATIVOS PARA EDIFICABILIDAD Se establecieron nueve (9) sectores normativos para la aplicación de la altura permitida y el índice de ocupación:  SECTOR A. En ampliaciones y obra nueva dos (2) pisos sobre espacio público; en obra nueva hacia el interior de los predios tres (3) pisos, equivalentes a nueve (9) metros al punto más alto de la edificación, incluyendo cubiertas  SECTOR B. En ampliaciones y obra nueva tres (3) pisos; en obra nueva hasta cuatro (4) pisos por adquisición de derechos de edificabilidad y desarrollo  SECTOR C. En ampliaciones y obra nueva tres (3) pisos sobre espacio público; en obra nueva hacia el interior de los predios cuatro (4) pisos por adquisición de derechos de edificabilidad y desarrollo  SECTOR D. En ampliaciones y obra nueva dos (2) pisos  SECTOR E. En ampliaciones y obra nueva tres (3) pisos sobre espacio público; en obra nueva cuatro (4) pisos hacia el interior de los predios y cinco (5) pisos sobre el Parque
  34. 34. PLAN ESPECIALDE MANEJO Y PROTECCIÓN DEL CENTRO HISTÓRICO DE VILLA DEL ROSARIO Y SU ZONADE INFLUENCIA TOMO II – FORMULACIÓN IV. CONDICIONES DE MANEJO – ASPECTOS FÍSICO TÉCNICOS – INTERVENCIONES INTEGRALES ENEL TERRITORIO Y EL PATRIMONIO SANDRA KARIME ZABALA CORREDOR Arquitectura – Urbanismo - Patrimonio Consultora 71 Grancolombiano. En obra nueva la altura mayor a tres (3) pisos se logra por adquisición de derechos de edificabilidad y desarrollo  SECTOR F. Tres (3) pisos y hasta cinco (5) pisos por adquisición de derechos de edificabilidad y desarrollo  SECTOR G. En ampliaciones y obra nueva tres (3) pisos; en obra nueva hasta cuatro (4) pisos por adquisición de derechos de edificabilidad y desarrollo  SECTOR H. Tres (3) pisos y hasta cuatro (4) pisos por adquisición de derechos de edificabilidad y desarrollo  SECTOR I. Tres (3) pisos y hasta cuatro (4) pisos por adquisición de derechos de edificabilidad y desarrollo 4.2.2. NORMAS PARA EDIFICABILIDAD La altura establecida para el Sector I, de expansión urbana, es indicativa para el momento en que se reglamente su incorporación y desarrollo mediante el respectivo plan parcial. Las alturas establecidas por sectores normativos son las máximas permitidas para las intervenciones, ya sean ampliaciones u obras nuevas, siempre cumpliendo con las exigencias particulares cuando sea del caso. Las nuevas construcciones pueden aislarse o empatar en forma y altura, sin sobrepasar la permitida y sin generar culatas con las edificaciones de niveles 1 y 2 y con aquellas de carácter permanente localizadas en el mismo predio o en los colindantes. Si la edificación contigua de carácter permanente es menor a la altura permitida, debeempatar con ella y retroceder en un tercio (1/3) del frente del predio, sin que sea menor a 3,0 metros, para alcanzar la respectiva altura permitida. Las fachadas laterales resultantes deben ser manejadas como tal, incluyendo la apertura de ventanas. El índice de ocupación se estableció por sectores normativos como sigue:  SECTORES A, B y D, índice de 0,70  SECTORES C, E, F, G y I, índice de 0,60  SECTOR H, índice de 0,50 Cuando el índice de ocupación existente es menor al establecido por sectores se puede ampliar el área ocupada hasta alcanzar el máximo permitido, siempre y cuando las condiciones del inmueble a conservar, si es del caso, las ambientales del predio y los empates con los inmuebles colindantes así lo permitan. Si el índice de ocupación de la construcción a conservar es mayor, puede mantenerlo siempre y cuando sea el correspondiente al inmueble original, lo cual debe estar avalado por la entidad
  35. 35. PLAN ESPECIALDE MANEJO Y PROTECCIÓN DEL CENTRO HISTÓRICO DE VILLA DEL ROSARIO Y SU ZONADE INFLUENCIA TOMO II – FORMULACIÓN IV. CONDICIONES DE MANEJO – ASPECTOS FÍSICO TÉCNICOS – INTERVENCIONES INTEGRALES ENEL TERRITORIO Y EL PATRIMONIO SANDRA KARIME ZABALA CORREDOR Arquitectura – Urbanismo - Patrimonio Consultora 72 competente, y soportado con documentos oficiales tales como licencias de construcción anteriores, aerofotografías u otros. El índice de construcción es el resultante de la correcta aplicación del índice de ocupación y la altura máxima permitida, sin sobrepasar ninguno de los dos y cumpliendo las disposiciones sobre aislamientos y empates. La dimensión mínima permitida para patios es de 3,00 metros de lado, y aumenta con la altura como sigue:  Hasta 3 pisos: 3 metros de lado  4 pisos: 4 metros de lado  5 pisos: 5 metros de lado Se permiten dimensiones menores únicamente cuando pertenezcan a la edificación original, lo cual debe estar avalado por la entidad competente y soportado con documentos oficiales como licencias de construcción anteriores, aerofotografías u otros. En las edificaciones a conservar, los patios y las circulaciones a su alrededor no pueden modificarse, construirse, ocuparse, alterarse ni en forma ni tamaño. Deben conservar su carácter como área libre sin construcciones. El planteamiento de aislamientos laterales no se permite en fachada ni en el primer cuerpo de la edificación a conservar. La dimensión mínima permitida para aislamiento posterior es 3 metros, y aumenta con la altura como sigue:  Hasta 3 pisos: 3 metros  4 pisos: 4 metros  5 pisos: 5 metros El planteamiento de nuevos antejardines no se permite. Todas las intervenciones deben garantizar la conservación del paramento de la manzana en la medida en que constituye un valor urbano reconocido a preservar. Los lotes baldíos deben cerrarse con muros que guarden la continuidad del paramento y su acabado debe ser con materiales de fachada. El desarrollo de voladizos no es permitido. Las ampliaciones corresponden a la adición de nuevos volúmenes o construcciones a partir del primer piso, que pueden desarrollarse hasta la altura permitida con el cumplimiento de las demás normas establecidas. Pueden desarrollarse anexas o exentas de las edificaciones permanentes existentes en el mismo predio o en los predios vecinos.
  36. 36. PLAN ESPECIALDE MANEJO Y PROTECCIÓN DEL CENTRO HISTÓRICO DE VILLA DEL ROSARIO Y SU ZONADE INFLUENCIA TOMO II – FORMULACIÓN IV. CONDICIONES DE MANEJO – ASPECTOS FÍSICO TÉCNICOS – INTERVENCIONES INTEGRALES ENEL TERRITORIO Y EL PATRIMONIO SANDRA KARIME ZABALA CORREDOR Arquitectura – Urbanismo - Patrimonio Consultora 73 La posibilidad de desarrollar ampliaciones en cada predio será definido por la autoridad competente a partir de la aplicación de las normas. En ningún caso se permiten ampliaciones en altura sobre las edificaciones de conservación. Las ampliaciones deben solucionar los empates a que haya lugar, sin generar culatas. La aerofotografía del IGAC del año 2005 se constituye en el documento oficial mediante el cual se deben verificar las condiciones del inmuebleen estudio y de sus vecinos colindantes en cuanto a la ocupación y la altura, cuando esto sea viable. Así mismo se aceptan transformaciones que a la fecha cuenten con la respectiva licencia de construcción. La adecuación funcional de los inmueble para usos diferentes al de su origen, deben partir de la capacidad o viabilidad del mismo para albergar el respectivo uso permitido, lo cual incluye no alterar los elementos característicos y esenciales de la arquitectura, y que constituyen los valores a conservar, cuando así corresponda. Con el fin de garantizar la habitabilidad de las edificaciones, la altura mínima interna de los espacios se determinó en 2.30 m. Todos los espacios habitables deben tener iluminación y ventilación natural. En caso de construirse sótanos, no pueden sobresalir del nivel del terreno. Las rampas de acceso no pueden desembocar directamente sobre el espacio público; deben contar con un aislamiento al mismo nivel de éste, de 4.50 m contados desde el lindero del predio. El desarrollo de semisótanos no es permitido. Se permite el desarrollo de altillos, mansardas o buhardillas, siempre y cuando estén totalmente embebidos en la cubierta y no generen en ella apertura de vanos que cambien la forma de la misma, o modifiquen su estructura tradicional, como pares y nudillos, ni su forma o su pendiente. No se permite la apertura de ventanas, claraboyas, lucarnas o marquesinas en las cubiertas originales. Se permite el desarrollo de mezanines siempre y cuando la altura interior de los espacios resultantes no sea inferior a 2.50 m y estén retirados de la fachada mínimo 2.0 m. No pueden sobrepasar la altura permitida para el sector de edificabilidad correspondiente. Las intervenciones para reparación o reemplazode cubiertas antiguas deben mantener, proteger y preservar aquellos elementos que contribuyen a su carácter original como estructura, soluciones arquitectónicas de cumbreras, armaduras, soportes, limas, forma, pendiente, altura y material de recubrimiento, asegurando el aislamiento y la adecuada evacuación de aguas lluvias. Cuando sea necesario reponer materiales de cubierta deteriorados se debe garantizar su adecuada integración con el conjunto de la misma en lo relativo a composición, tamaño, forma, color y textura de los elementos reemplazados. Las nuevas cubiertas deben garantizar su adecuada integración con el conjunto urbano, mediante la utilización de materiales, formas, colores y texturas que así lo permitan.
  37. 37. PLAN ESPECIALDE MANEJO Y PROTECCIÓN DEL CENTRO HISTÓRICO DE VILLA DEL ROSARIO Y SU ZONADE INFLUENCIA TOMO II – FORMULACIÓN IV. CONDICIONES DE MANEJO – ASPECTOS FÍSICO TÉCNICOS – INTERVENCIONES INTEGRALES ENEL TERRITORIO Y EL PATRIMONIO SANDRA KARIME ZABALA CORREDOR Arquitectura – Urbanismo - Patrimonio Consultora 74 La instalación de cielorrasos no es permitida cuando oculten los valores espaciales y de la cubierta, como su estructura a la vista. Si por exigencias funcionales se requiere instalar elementos en cubiertas tales como conductos de ventilación, antenas de comunicación, dispositivos para la captación de energía solar, o similares, se deben adoptar las medidas necesarias para garantizar su integración y anular su impacto constructivo y estético en el conjunto urbano, previa autorización de la entidad local competente. La apertura de nuevas puertas, ventanas o vitrinas en fachadas no es permitida, salvo la liberación de aquellas que fueron clausuradas, tampoco se permite el sellamiento de vanos a excepción de aquellos abiertos posteriormente y que no correspondan a la edificación original. Para ambos casos se debe soportar técnica o documentalmente la condición original del inmueble. La modificación de los vanos existentes como ampliación, cambio de ventana a puerta o viceversa, o el cambio de sus características formales, no es permitida. Las intervenciones en edificaciones existentes o en nuevas construcciones deben cuidar que su composición de fachada sea respetuosa del entorno en que se localizan. Pueden utilizar nuevos materiales siempre y cuando permitan la integración con la imagen tradicional del centro histórico. Deben mantenerse y/o restituirse las fachadas en su composición, materiales originales de revestimiento y carpinterías, evitando la sustitución de los elementos arquitectónicos tales como vanos de puertas y ventanas, portadas, rejas, celosías, tejadillos, aleros, áticos y cornisas. Se permiten pequeñas alteraciones en las fachadas, siempre y cuando éstas se dirijan a eliminar elementos añadidos que afecten el valor del inmueble o participen en la recuperación de los criterios compositivos y valores de escenografía urbana y estéticos de las fachadas existentes, sin que en ningún caso se menoscaben los valores y elementos reconocidos del inmueble. El recubrimiento de las fachadas con materiales cerámicos, enchapes en baldosas o tabletas de arcilla, piedra, recubrimientos plásticos, placas metálicas o de fibro cemento u otros materiales, no es permitido. Tampoco el acabado en bloques y/o ladrillos a la vista, ni con pinturas de aceite y/o adherentes sintéticos para los muros. Las culatas existentes no deben tener como acabado final ladrillo ni bloque a la vista. Se deben utilizar los acabados de fachada según lo establecido sobre el tema en esta Resolución. Los elementos estructurales que conforman la edificación como muros portantes verticales de carga, pórticos, adintelados y todos aquellos elementos que aseguren la estabilidad estructural del inmueble y que respondan a técnicas y materiales constructivos tradicionales, deben ser protegidos integralmente. Cuando el estado de los mismos sea irrecuperable o existan fallas técnicas, puede buscarse su reconstrucción mediante materiales acordes con las técnicas constructivas tradicionales o con las actuales, siempre que mantengan todas aquellas características relacionadas con los valores arquitectónicos protegidos y se empleen en la medida de lo posible sistemas análogos a los sustituidos, sin generar falsos históricos ni problemas a los materiales originales que van a
  38. 38. PLAN ESPECIALDE MANEJO Y PROTECCIÓN DEL CENTRO HISTÓRICO DE VILLA DEL ROSARIO Y SU ZONADE INFLUENCIA TOMO II – FORMULACIÓN IV. CONDICIONES DE MANEJO – ASPECTOS FÍSICO TÉCNICOS – INTERVENCIONES INTEGRALES ENEL TERRITORIO Y EL PATRIMONIO SANDRA KARIME ZABALA CORREDOR Arquitectura – Urbanismo - Patrimonio Consultora 75 permanecer. De acuerdo con las normas internacionales se pueden utilizar materiales de construcción modernos, siempre y cuando no afecten el tipo arquitectónico y su entorno. El reforzamiento estructural es viable con sistemas metálicos, en madera, con tensores u otros materiales que garanticen la estabilidad de la edificación y la conservación de sus valores. No se permite el uso de cemento ni concreto en el revestimiento (pañete o reboque) o morteros de pega en muros de adobe o piedra. En ellos sólo se puede utilizar mezcla de cal y arena (argamasa). La subdivisión predial no es permitida, salvo en los casos de subdivisión del inmueble en diferentes unidades mediante el régimen de propiedad horizontal o de copropiedad. Los patios, zaguanes, circulaciones, galerías y escaleras deben ser tratados como áreas comunes de la copropiedad. Los englobes sólo se permiten para reintegrar la unidad arquitectónica original o para conformar los predios requeridos para el desarrollo de los proyectos inmobiliarios planteados por este PEMP. 4.3. USOS Como respuesta a la necesidad de ordenar los usos en el área reglamentada, se identifican y establecen sectores a partir de los cuales se reconocen las particularidades, se fortalecen y se regulan las tendencias del funcionamiento del centro histórico. 4.3.1. SECTORES NORMATIVOS PARA USOS Para los efectos correspondientes los sectores normativos se definieron y caracterizaron de la siguiente manera.  SECTOR I. Vivienda, comercio y servicios de mediano impacto con institucionales de mediano impacto.  SECTOR II. Vivienda con comercio y servicios complementarios de la vivienda.  SECTOR III. Parque de ronda.  SECTOR IV. Vivienda, comercio y servicios complementarios con institucionales de mediano impacto.  SECTOR V. Vivienda con comercio y servicios complementarios.  SECTOR VI. Vivienda con comercio, servicios de mediano impacto e institucional de bajo impacto  SECTOR VII. Recreativo, institucional cultural.  SECTOR VIII. Vivienda, comercio, servicios e institucional mediano impacto.  SECTOR IX. Vivienda con comercio y servicios de bajo impacto e institucional de mediano impacto.
  39. 39. PLAN ESPECIALDE MANEJO Y PROTECCIÓN DEL CENTRO HISTÓRICO DE VILLA DEL ROSARIO Y SU ZONADE INFLUENCIA TOMO II – FORMULACIÓN IV. CONDICIONES DE MANEJO – ASPECTOS FÍSICO TÉCNICOS – INTERVENCIONES INTEGRALES ENEL TERRITORIO Y EL PATRIMONIO SANDRA KARIME ZABALA CORREDOR Arquitectura – Urbanismo - Patrimonio Consultora 76 Los usos establecidos para el Sector IX, que es de expansión urbana, son indicativos para su incorporación y desarrollo mediante el respectivo plan parcial. La clasificación de los usos corresponde a la establecida en el Plan Básico de Ordenamiento Territorial (Acuerdo 043 de 2000) para toda la ciudad, y/o las disposiciones que lo modifiquen o complementen, según el listado del respectivo anexo. Se define en la resolución que los usos no contenidos en alguno de los grupos allí establecidos requieren de la autorización previa por parte del Ministerio de Cultura. Se reconoce que los usos permitidos en el centro histórico y su zona de influencia pueden ser principales, compatibles, condicionados o prohibidos, según lo establecido en el PBOT ya mencionado. .  Usos principales: son los usos deseables que coinciden con la función específica de la zona, ofrecen las mayores ventajas desde el punto de vista del desarrollo sostenible y contribuyen directamente a consolidar el modelo territorial.  Usos compatibles: son aquellos que complementan el uso principal y concuerdan con la potencialidad, productividad y protección del suelo y demás recursos naturales conexos.  Usos condicionados: son aquellos que presentan algún grado de incompatibilidadcon el uso principal y ciertos riesgos ambientales que pueden ser controlables por la autoridad ambiental o por el municipio.  Usos prohibidos: son aquellos incompatibles con el uso principal de una zona, con los propósitos de preservación ambiental o de planificación y por consiguiente, entrañan graves riesgos de tipo ecológico o social. Todo uso que no esté permitido como principal, compatible o condicionado, se entiende como prohibido. 4.3.2. ASIGNACIÓN DE USOS Los usos permitidos en el centro histórico y su zona de influencia son los contenidos en el siguiente cuadro. CUADRO 4.3.2-1 SECTORES NORMATIVOS DE USOS. SECTORES USOS PRINCIPALES COMPATIBLES CONDICIONADOS SECTOR I Vivienda Institucional: Grupo 1 y 2 Institucional: Grupo 3
  40. 40. PLAN ESPECIALDE MANEJO Y PROTECCIÓN DEL CENTRO HISTÓRICO DE VILLA DEL ROSARIO Y SU ZONADE INFLUENCIA TOMO II – FORMULACIÓN IV. CONDICIONES DE MANEJO – ASPECTOS FÍSICO TÉCNICOS – INTERVENCIONES INTEGRALES ENEL TERRITORIO Y EL PATRIMONIO SANDRA KARIME ZABALA CORREDOR Arquitectura – Urbanismo - Patrimonio Consultora 77 SECTORES USOS PRINCIPALES COMPATIBLES CONDICIONADOS Comercio: Grupo 2 Servicios: Grupo 2 Industrial: Grupo 1 SECTOR II Vivienda Comercio: Grupo 1 Servicios: Grupo 1 Institucional: Grupo 1 Industrial: Grupo 1 SECTOR III Recreacional: Grupo 1 SECTOR IV Vivienda Comercio: Grupo 1 Servicios: Grupo 1 Institucional: Grupo 1 y 2 Industrial: Grupo 1 SECTOR V Vivienda Comercio: Grupo 1 Servicios: Grupo 1 Industrial: Grupo 1 SECTOR VI Vivienda Comercio: Grupo 1 y 2 Servicios: Grupo 1 y 2 Institucional: Grupo 1 Industrial: Grupo 1 SECTOR VII Recreacional: Grupo 1 Institucional cultural SECTOR VIII Vivienda Comercio: Grupo 2 Servicios: Grupo 2 Institucional: Grupo 2 Servicios especiales: metropolitanos y fronterizos Comercio: Grupo 3 Servicios: Grupo 3 Institucional: Grupo 3 SECTOR IX Vivienda Comercio: Grupo 1 Servicios: Grupo 1 Institucional: Grupo 2 FUENTE: Consultoría 2010.
  41. 41. PLAN ESPECIALDE MANEJO Y PROTECCIÓN DEL CENTRO HISTÓRICO DE VILLA DEL ROSARIO Y SU ZONADE INFLUENCIA TOMO II – FORMULACIÓN IV. CONDICIONES DE MANEJO – ASPECTOS FÍSICO TÉCNICOS – INTERVENCIONES INTEGRALES ENEL TERRITORIO Y EL PATRIMONIO SANDRA KARIME ZABALA CORREDOR Arquitectura – Urbanismo - Patrimonio Consultora 78 4.4. NORMAS SOBRE ESTACIONAMIENTOS Se establece la exigencia de cupos de estacionamiento, según el nivel permitido de intervención y la actividad del inmueble de la siguiente manera:  En edificaciones de conservación integral (Nivel 1) no se exigen.  En edificaciones de conservación del tipo arquitectónico (Nivel 2): sólo se permite en aquellos que ya lo tienen y que cuentan con la respectiva licencia de construcción. No se permite la apertura de nuevos vanos o la ampliación o modificación de los vanos existentes para éste ni otro fin.  En edificaciones de conservación contextual (Nivel 3): se exigen de acuerdo con el uso. Se definen las exigencias de estacionamientos según el uso de los inmuebles como sigue:  Vivienda, un (1) cupo por cada tres (3) unidades de vivienda o trescientos (300) metros cuadrados de área construida.
  42. 42. PLAN ESPECIALDE MANEJO Y PROTECCIÓN DEL CENTRO HISTÓRICO DE VILLA DEL ROSARIO Y SU ZONADE INFLUENCIA TOMO II – FORMULACIÓN IV. CONDICIONES DE MANEJO – ASPECTOS FÍSICO TÉCNICOS – INTERVENCIONES INTEGRALES ENEL TERRITORIO Y EL PATRIMONIO SANDRA KARIME ZABALA CORREDOR Arquitectura – Urbanismo - Patrimonio Consultora 79  Comercio grupo 2, un (1) cupo por cada ochenta (80) metros cuadrados de construcción.  Servicios grupo 2 y 3, un (1) cupo por cada ochenta (80) metros cuadrados de construcción.  Hoteles, hostales y similares, un (1) cupo por cada dos (2) habitaciones.  Institucional grupo 1, 2 y 3, un (1) cupo por cada cien (100) metros cuadrados de construcción.  En los demás usos no se exige. Se determina que cuando los cupos de estacionamiento no se puedan localizar dentro del predio, se deberán pagar al Fondo Municipal de Estacionamientos de la administración municipal, a razón de un derecho por cada cupo exigido, de acuerdo con los valores y normas que expida la administración para tal fin. Se delega en la administración municipal reglamentar lo pertinente para la creación y funcionamiento del Fondo Municipal de Estacionamientos, en un término de tiempo de corto plazo. 4.5. NORMAS PARA EL ESPACIO PÚBLICO Cómo normas para la regulación del uso del espacio público se establecen las siguientes:  No permitir la utilización de parques, plazas, vías y andenes para el estacionamiento de los vehículos, ni su ocupación para la reparación de los mismos.  No permitir la utilización del espacio público para ventas ambulantes o estacionarias, a excepción de las áreas que se destinen y reglamenten específicamente para ello.  Delegar en la administración municipal el estudio y reglamentación de la ocupación temporal del espacio público con ventas o eventos, así como su localización específica y la retribución económica que el municipio debe obtener del mencionado uso. En los temas de publicidad, señalización y mobiliario en el espacio público se define lo siguiente:  No permitir la utilización del espacio público en forma permanente o temporal para hacer publicidad o propaganda. No permitir los pasacalles ni la instalación de vallas publicitarias en el centro histórico ni en su zona de influencia, atendiendo lo establecido en el literal b del Artículo 3 de la Ley 140 de 1994 sobre publicidad exterior visual.  Permitir avisos de carácter transitorio como carteles destinados a la propaganda de espectáculos, productos comerciales, avisos mortuorios u otros, sólo en carteleras, mogadores o soportes que se deben diseñar para tal fin y ser aprobados por el Ministerio de Cultura.  El diseño de los elementos que conforman la señalización de tráfico e identificación de predios, monumentos o lugares de interés, deben tener las dimensiones y colores reglamentarios en normas internacionales. El diseño de los soportes de estos elementos
  43. 43. PLAN ESPECIALDE MANEJO Y PROTECCIÓN DEL CENTRO HISTÓRICO DE VILLA DEL ROSARIO Y SU ZONADE INFLUENCIA TOMO II – FORMULACIÓN IV. CONDICIONES DE MANEJO – ASPECTOS FÍSICO TÉCNICOS – INTERVENCIONES INTEGRALES ENEL TERRITORIO Y EL PATRIMONIO SANDRA KARIME ZABALA CORREDOR Arquitectura – Urbanismo - Patrimonio Consultora 80 como el mobiliario urbano y su disposición en el espacio público deben contar con la autorización previa del Ministerio de Cultura. Respecto a las redes de servicios públicos se determinó lo siguiente:  Deben ubicarse de preferencia en el subsuelo, como medida para el mejor manejodel paisaje urbano de Villa del Rosario.  Las redes que tengan que ubicarse en el espacio aéreo deben disponerse de manera que no afecten negativamente los aleros o voladizos de las edificaciones y que no incomoden la circulación de peatones y vehículos. Respecto a elementos de las edificaciones relacionados con el especio público se establece lo siguiente:  Sólo se permite un aviso por cada local comercial, adosado a la fachada y sin sobrepasar el primer piso en su ubicación. Su área máxima será de 0.60 m2 y no podrá fijarse sobre vanos de puertas ni ventanas, ni sobre decoraciones, ni en portales. No se permiten avisos luminosos ni pintados directamente sobre paredes o pisos. Los avisos de profesionales pueden colocarse anexos a la puerta de acceso, en materiales tales como piedra, bronce, mármol o madera, cuya superficie no superará la dimensión de 0.50 por 0.25 metros.  Las antenas individuales se pueden instalar en forma discreta sobre las cubiertas. Se prohíbe su instalación en fachadas y terrazas. No se permite la instalación de antenas de transferencia de comunicación, ni parabólicas. La instalación de cualquier tipo de antena requiere la autorización de la Oficina Asesora de Planeación.  La instalación de tanques de agua debe estar contemplada al interior de las cubiertas. No pueden quedar a la vista.
  45. 45. PLAN ESPECIALDE MANEJO Y PROTECCIÓN DEL CENTRO HISTÓRICO DE VILLA DEL ROSARIO Y SU ZONADE INFLUENCIA TOMO II – FORMULACIÓN IV. CONDICIONES DE MANEJO – ASPECTOS FÍSICO TÉCNICOS – INTERVENCIONES INTEGRALES ENEL TERRITORIO Y EL PATRIMONIO SANDRA KARIME ZABALA CORREDOR Arquitectura – Urbanismo - Patrimonio Consultora 82 3. ACTUACIONES EN EL PATRIMONIO ARQUITECTÓNICO Y MUEBLE 66 3.1. MEJORAMIENTO DE FACHADAS 66 3.2. PLAN CUBIERTAS 66 3.3. INTERVENCIÓN EN EDIFICACIONES N1 – CONSERVACIÓN INTEGRAL 67 3.4. INTERVENCIÓN EN EDIFICACIONES N2 – TIPO ARQUITECTÓNICO 68 3.5. INTERVENCIÓN MONUMENTOS EN EL ESPACIO PÚBLICO 68 3.6. ASISTENCIA TÉCNICA PARA INTERVENCIONES 68 4. NORMATIVA Y CONTROL 69 4.1. VALORES A CONSERVAR 69 4.2. EDIFICABILIDAD 70 4.2.1. SECTORES NORMATIVOS PARA EDIFICABILIDAD.......................................................................................70 4.2.2. NORMAS PARA EDIFICABILIDAD.........................................................................................................................71 4.3. USOS 75 4.3.1. SECTORES NORMATIVOS PARA USOS..............................................................................................................75 4.3.2. ASIGNACIÓN DE USOS..............................................................................................................................................76 4.4. NORMAS SOBRE ESTACIONAMIENTOS 78 4.5. NORMAS PARA EL ESPACIO PÚBLICO 79

