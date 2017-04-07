LA INVESTIGACIÓN APLICADA y las NORMAS A.P.A ROBIN SANCHEZ 4-710-2178
Se fundamenta en….  Es imprescindible en la formación profesional, ya que genera nuevos conocimientos que realimentan las...
La investigación aplicada en el campo de la Orientación….  Se parte de la forma cómo se entiende la realidad en la discip...
Complejidad….  Existe cuando no se separan los componentes que constituyen un todo o cuando se observa un todo como tal y...
La investigación en Orientación debe….  Situar a la persona y el acontecimiento en su contexto, comprender cómo es modifi...
La investigación aplicada o práctica se caracteriza….  Por la forma en que analiza la realidad social y aplica sus descub...
ESTILO DE CITAS Y REFERENCIAS DE LA AMERICAN PSYCHOLOGICAL ASSOCIATION (A.P.A.)
PRESENTACIÓN DE LAS REFERENCIAS….  En el apartado “Referencias” deberán incluirse única y exclusivamente las referencias ...
NORMAS PARA LA PRESENTACIÓN DE LA BIBLIOGRAFÍA…. • Apellido del Autor, (coma) • Inicial del Nombre. (punto) • Año de Publi...
Publicaciones periódicas • Apellido del autor, (coma) • Inicial del nombre. (punto) • Año de publicación entre paréntesis....
Trabajos de grado, de ascenso y documentos no publicados…. • Apellido del autor, (coma) • Inicial del nombre. (punto) • Añ...
Informes técnicos y documentos de carácter legal • Título sin subrayado o itálicas • Información adicional entre paréntesi...
Medios audiovisuales:  • Proporcione el nombre y, entre paréntesis, la función del creador o colaboradores principales (p...
ORDEN DE LAS REFERENCIAS BIBLIOGRÁFICAS  En general, las referencias bibliográficas se ordenan ALFABÉTICAMENTE LETRA POR ...
VARIOS TRABAJOS DEL MISMO AUTOR Y DE AÑOS DIFERENTES  Se ordenan CRONOLÓGICAMENTE en función del año de publicación, come...
VARIAS REFERENCIAS DEL MISMO AUTOR COMO PRINCIPAL, EN PUBLICACIÓN CON OTROS AUTORES  Se toma en cuenta su apellido para e...
DISTINTAS REFERENCIAS DE LOS MISMOS AUTORES EN EL MISMO ORDEN  Se ordenan cronológicamente en función de los años de publ...
  1. 1. LA INVESTIGACIÓN APLICADA y las NORMAS A.P.A ROBIN SANCHEZ 4-710-2178
  2. 2. Se fundamenta en….  Es imprescindible en la formación profesional, ya que genera nuevos conocimientos que realimentan las disciplinas y el ejercicio profesional.  La investigación requiere rigurosidad y excelencia; además, sostiene la plataforma para proponer y desarrollar nuevas investigaciones. Así como de los deberes y derechos de quienes investigan, lo que implica una nueva forma de pensar la práctica investigativa, de manera que se ofrezcan soluciones en función de los contextos, las acciones de las personas y los cambios filosóficos, ontológicos, epistemológicos y metodológicos en investigación.  La investigación basada en el conocimiento y la comprensión de cómo perciben las personas su realidad y a sí mismas; es decir, aquella que se enfoca en el desarrollo de acciones para el mejoramiento de la realidad que se investiga es vista a lo largo del ensayo como una necesidad operativa.
  3. 3. La investigación aplicada en el campo de la Orientación….  Se parte de la forma cómo se entiende la realidad en la disciplina; luego, se argumentan razones importantes de por qué y para qué investigar en Orientación.  Se hace referencia a lo compleja que resulta la investigación como tal, para enfocar el ensayo propiamente en lo que es investigación aplicada, con una breve mención de algunos tipos de investigación clasificados en la nomenclatura práctica, aplicada o empírica  Vista como un proceso investigativo científico, serio y riguroso, y como una forma necesaria y óptima para conocer las realidades desde la evidencia misma.
  4. 4. Complejidad….  Existe cuando no se separan los componentes que constituyen un todo o cuando se observa un todo como tal y los elementos que lo influyen.  la totalidad es un todo concreto, que se puede definir como la síntesis de pluralidad y unidad. Hace referencia al significado que tiene en el trabajo metodológico y operativo de la investigación comunitaria donde, para su comprensión, esa totalidad tiene valor de contexto, de circunstancia o de hecho. Es decir, es la totalidad de “alguien”, tomando en cuenta que toda unidad está llena de contradicciones, por lo que no existen los fenómenos sociales lineales, sino que hay que estudiarlos y comprenderlos en la realidad dada, con los aspectos dinámicos, las fuerzas y variables que lo influyen.
  5. 5. La investigación en Orientación debe….  Situar a la persona y el acontecimiento en su contexto, comprender cómo es modificado, tomar en cuenta todos los elementos que forman parte de él e identificar relaciones entre la situación puntual y el contexto, de manera que las soluciones a los acontecimientos-problema se produzcan, bajo el enfoque de pensamiento complejo.
  6. 6. La investigación aplicada o práctica se caracteriza….  Por la forma en que analiza la realidad social y aplica sus descubrimientos en la mejora de estrategias y actuaciones concretas, en el desarrollo y mejoramiento de éstas, lo que, además, permite desarrollar la creatividad e innovar.  Situar a la persona en un contexto, visto como el medio al que pertenece, integrado por la cultura y en la cultura la humaniza, observa, percibe, aprende y actúa; por lo tanto, es el que crea una realidad propia que puede ser intervenida, mejorada o transformada por quien investi- ga, emplea la práctica como investigación y ésta, a su vez, como práctica.
  7. 7. ESTILO DE CITAS Y REFERENCIAS DE LA AMERICAN PSYCHOLOGICAL ASSOCIATION (A.P.A.)
  8. 8. PRESENTACIÓN DE LAS REFERENCIAS….  En el apartado “Referencias” deberán incluirse única y exclusivamente las referencias de todas aquellas fuentes que han sido citadas dentro del texto y viceversa.  Los elementos de cada fuente a registrar en las referencias son generalmente los siguientes: autor, año de publicación, título de la publicación, lugar y datos de la editorial que hace la publicación.  Cuando se trate de publicaciones periódicas se deberá escribir el nombre del autor, el título completo del artículo y el de la revista donde fue publicado, aun cuando éstos sean extensos, incluyendo además el año de publicación, el número del volumen, el número del impreso entre paréntesis y los números de las páginas.  Se debe prestar especial atención a la escritura correcta tanto de los nombres propios como de las palabras escritas en otro idioma, incluyendo las tildes (acentos) u otras marcas especiales.  En el caso de obras de autor desconocido, se cita como un Anónimo, si es firmado como tal, si no se indica únicamente el título de la obra.  Si el autor de la obra es también su editor, se usa la palabra: Autor, en lugar de la editorial.  En el caso de un artículo o capítulo de un libro compilado, el nombre completo del editor o compilador no se invierte. Es decir, se permite colocar primero las iniciales del nombre y luego el apellido.  Cuando un libro está por publicarse, o si un artículo ha sido aprobado para su publicación, se coloca: en imprenta o en prensa.  Los términos editorial y volumen deben omitirse por estar implícitos en la referencia.  En los artículos publicados en periódicos, además del año, se indica el mes y el día de la publicación. Para señalar la página o páginas se usan las abreviaturas p. o pp.  Cada entrada en las referencias debe tener una sangría francesa.
  9. 9. NORMAS PARA LA PRESENTACIÓN DE LA BIBLIOGRAFÍA…. • Apellido del Autor, (coma) • Inicial del Nombre. (punto) • Año de Publicación entre paréntesis. (punto) • Título de la obra en cursiva. (punto) • Edición entre paréntesis. (punto) • Ciudad, (coma) • País: (dos puntos) • Editorial. (punto)
  10. 10. Publicaciones periódicas • Apellido del autor, (coma) • Inicial del nombre. (punto) • Año de publicación entre paréntesis. (punto) • Título del artículo. (punto) • Nombre de la publicación en cursiva, (coma) • Número del volumen en cursiva • Número del ejemplar entre paréntesis, (coma) • Número de la (s) página (s). (punto)
  11. 11. Trabajos de grado, de ascenso y documentos no publicados…. • Apellido del autor, (coma) • Inicial del nombre. (punto) • Año de presentación entre paréntesis. (punto) • Título de trabajo o tesis en cursiva. (punto) • Denominación: se debe especificar si se trata de trabajo de grado de licenciatura o de maestría, tesis doctoral o trabajo de ascenso; con la indicación de no publicado, (coma) • Institución donde fue presentado, (coma) • Ciudad, (coma) • País. (punto)
  12. 12. Informes técnicos y documentos de carácter legal • Título sin subrayado o itálicas • Información adicional entre paréntesis (N° de decreto o resolución, por ejemplo). (punto) • Fecha entre paréntesis (incluyendo año, mes y día). (punto) • Número de la publicación en cursiva. (coma) • Fecha de la publicación en el siguiente orden: año, día y mes. ( punto)
  13. 13. Medios audiovisuales:  • Proporcione el nombre y, entre paréntesis, la función del creador o colaboradores principales (productor, director, libretistas).  • Identifique el trabajo como un material del tipo que sea entre corchetes inmediatamente después del título.  • Ponga el país de origen (don de se hizo y se exhibió por primera vez), así como el nombre de la productora.  • Cuando el material sea de circulación limitada, proporcione entre paréntesis el nombre y dirección del distribuidos al final de la referencia. Medios Electrónicos:  • La fecha que se provee en la información electrónica no es necesariamente la de su publicación original, pues normalmente con lo que se cuenta es con la fecha en la que fue agregada a la base de datos que se está consultando.  • La finalidad de realizar las citas de este tipo es permitir que la información original pueda ser retomada por cualquier persona interesada repitiendo la búsqueda original.  • El uso de los signos de puntuación y las letras mayúsculas, especialmente en las direcciones electrónicas, requiere que éstas deban referirse en forma idéntica a como aparecen en las bases de datos.
  14. 14. ORDEN DE LAS REFERENCIAS BIBLIOGRÁFICAS  En general, las referencias bibliográficas se ordenan ALFABÉTICAMENTE LETRA POR LETRA, de acuerdo con el apellido del autor o del primer autor en el caso de que sean varios los autores del documento.  Ejemplo: ♦ Sánchez, E. se coloca antes que Torres. F. Si el apellido del autor tiene un prefijo y este es considerado normalmente como parte del apellido (por ejemplo: De la Fuente), la ordenación alfabética debe hacerse considerando al prefijo como parte del apellido del autor. Si el prefijo no es usado comúnmente como parte del apellido (Ej.: von Helmholtz), dicho prefijo no se toma en cuenta para el orden alfabético, y se usa como parte del segundo nombre (Ej.: Helmholtz, H.L.F. von).
  15. 15. VARIOS TRABAJOS DEL MISMO AUTOR Y DE AÑOS DIFERENTES  Se ordenan CRONOLÓGICAMENTE en función del año de publicación, comenzando por el trabajo que fue publicado primero.  Ejemplos: ♦ López, C. (1992) Estrés y Ansiedad. Buenos Aires: Paidos. ♦ López, C. (1993) Psicología. México: Trillas.
  16. 16. VARIAS REFERENCIAS DEL MISMO AUTOR COMO PRINCIPAL, EN PUBLICACIÓN CON OTROS AUTORES  Se toma en cuenta su apellido para el orden de la bibliografía. Los siguientes autores se ordenan alfabéticamente a partir del segundo autor. En estos casos no se toma en cuenta el año de publicación.  Ejemplos: Santalla, Z., Santiesteban, C. y Rodríguez, P. (1991)  Santalla, Z., Santiesteban, C. y Zamora, J. (1989) Si se citan dos o más publicaciones, una en la que hay un único autor y otras en las cuales dicho autor publica con otros autores, pero en las que sigue figurando como autor principal, se coloca primero la publicación en la que aparece como único autor, y luego las que comparte con otros autores. Como en el caso anterior, el apellido del autor principal es el que se toma en cuenta para el orden de la bibliografía, luego para los siguientes autores, se ordena alfabéticamente a partir del segundo autor.  Ejemplos: ♦ Kaufman, J.R. (1991) ♦ Kaufman, J.R., Cochran, D.F. y Jones, K. (1987) ♦ Kaufman, J.R., Santalla, Z., y Ramírez, E. (1985)
  17. 17. DISTINTAS REFERENCIAS DE LOS MISMOS AUTORES EN EL MISMO ORDEN  Se ordenan cronológicamente en función de los años de publicación, al igual que se hace con los trabajos de un mismo autor pero de años distintos. Ejemplo:  ♦ Santalla, Z., y Ramírez, E. (1985)  ♦ Santalla, Z., y Ramírez, E. (1988)

×