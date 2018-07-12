=====<<>>=====

BOOK REVIEW :

Book title: The best book of the month Durable Limited Power of Attorney Kit



Author: Enodare



publisher: Enodare



Book thickness: 398 p



Year of publication: 2006



Best Sellers Rank : #2



BOOK DESCRIPTION :

A durable limited power of attorney is a legal document which allows you to appoint someone you trust to make specific financial, legal and other business decisions on your behalf during any period in which you are incapacitated and unable to do so yourself. Durable limited powers of attorney are, as the name suggests, limited in scope. They allow your agent to act as your authorized legal representative only in relation to the specific matters you specify in your power of attorney document. These matters may relate to real estate, financial instruments, a business, litigation, banking, insurance and virtually any other matter. This Durable Limited Power of Attorney Kit contains all the information and ready-to-use lawyer prepared legal forms necessary to create a durable limited power of attorney to cover almost any conceivable situation. It also contains all the documents and forms necessary to revoke your power of attorney. Simply follow the instructions and you can have your durable power of attorney prepared in a matter of minutes - quickly and easily!


