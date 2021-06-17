Webinar 4: Why Invest in Rare Disease Infrastructure

When: June 17, 2021 @ 1:00pm – 2:30pm ET

We cannot afford to make rare disease drugs available … unless we also invest in a rare disease infrastructure. It would be wasteful, irresponsible, and counterproductive. Canada should not just buy drugs for rare diseases; Canada should be discovering drugs, manufacturing drugs, and exporting drugs to serve patients worldwide. Some of that $500 million annual rare drug funding needs to be invested in partnerships to develop our physical, digital and human infrastructure.



To “jump start” development of a blueprint for a future-oriented rare disease infrastructure, we bring together Canadian leaders from patient organizations, research consortiums, academic institutions, clinical centres of expertise, and bio, pharmaceutical, genomic, and digital technology enterprises. What are Canada’s strengths and capabilities? What are priorities and opportunities? What will it take to excel?



Panel 1: Assessing and Accessing Rare Therapies: Yes, We Can!



IMPACT-HTA for rare diseases: Canada and EU (Karen Facey, Evidence-based Health Policy Consultant)

Outcomes Based Agreements: What is needed and Where are we now (Allison Wills, 20Sense)

Panel 2: Building on Health Infrastructure for Rare and Beyond



UHN Rare Blood Cell Clinic (Kevin Kuo, University Health Network)

Maternal Infant Child and Youth Research Network (Thierry Lacaze, Alberta Health Services)

Centre for Commercialization of Regenerative Medicines (Michael May, CCRM)

Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Community (Homira Osman, Muscular Dystrophy Canada)

Panel 3: Jump Start Now: What Will It Take?



CADTH (Heather Logan)

University of Calgary (Deborah Marshall)

All Penelists

