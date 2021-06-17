Successfully reported this slideshow.
Jump Start Planning and Implementation of Rare Drug Strategy Webinar 4: Why Invest in Rare Disease Infrastructure June 17, 2021
Webinar 1: Every 18 Minutes. May 20, 2021 1:00 pm - 2:30 pm EDT Webinar 2: Matching Access to Risk May 27, 2021 1:00 pm - ...
IMPACT-HTA for rare diseases: Canada and EU Karen Facey, Evidence-based Health Policy Consultant Outcomes Based Agreements...
Karen Facey, Evidence-based Health Policy Consultant Following a career as a statistician in the pharmaceutical industry a...
Panelists: • Kevin Kuo, Rare Blood Disorders Clinic, Toronto General Hospital, University Health Network • Thierry Lacaze,...
Kevin Kuo, University Health Network Dr Kuo is a Clinical Investigator and Staff Hematologist at Toronto General Hospital’...
Michael May, CCRM Michael May is President and CEO of the Centre for Commercialization of Regenerative Medicine (CCRM), a ...
Panelists • Heather Logan, CADTH • Deborah Marshall, University of Calgary Moderator: Bill Dempster, 3Sixty Public Affairs...
Heather Logan, CADTH Heather is Executive Strategy Lead at CADTH. She has more than 20 years experience working with local...
Collaborative Canadian Network for Rare Diseases (CCN4RD) • Nation-wide, cross-disease, cross-disciplinary, patient-inclus...
Patient data: Registries and Real- World Evidence • Status of and best practices for patient registries in Canada and acro...
IMPACT HTA WP10 Appraisal Framework Suitable for Rare Disease Treatments Karen Facey k.facey@btinternet.com @KMFacey Canad...
2 01 02 03 04 COUNTRY APPRAISAL PROCESSES COMMITTEE OBSERVATIONS PATIENT REPORTED OUTCOMES MANAGED ENTRY AGREEMENTS Do cou...
13 (41%) of the 32 participating countries have some form of special HTA appraisal process informing routine use of medici...
Alternative reimbursement rules Decision modifiers Different (appraisal) committees Disease-specific input to inform appra...
Country vignettes for 35 countries
6 SMC (Scotland) NICE (England) CADTH (Canada) • New Drugs Committee (NDC) • Patient & Clinician Engagement (PACE) • SMC A...
7 700 pages of submission 4 hrs 50 mins
3 How is QoL being considered in rare diseases and what are the nuances specific to rare diseases important to be aware of...
Desktop research of all 283 AIFA registries 9 4 NICE stakeholder workshops Targeted and public consultation on OBMEA tools...
10 Principles – equality, encouraging innovation Nature of condition Clinical effectiveness Organisational issues Patient,...
Structured Appraisal Deliberation Evidence Submissions and Critical Assessment IMPACT HTA Appraisal Framework that enables...
12 Evidence Submission and Critical Assessment Appraisal Deliberation considers all dimensions of value Iterative Clinical...
13 Evidence Submission and Critical Assessment Appraisal Deliberation considers all dimensions of value Iterative Clinical...
14 Evidence Submission and Critical Assessment Appraisal Deliberation considers all dimensions of value Iterative Clinical...
15 Evidence Submission and Critical Assessment Appraisal Deliberation considers all dimensions of value Iterative Clinical...
16 Evidence Submission and Critical Assessment Appraisal Deliberation considers all dimensions of value Iterative Clinical...
17 Evidence Submission and Critical Assessment Appraisal Deliberation considers all dimensions of value Iterative Clinical...
18 Evidence Submission and Critical Assessment Appraisal Deliberation considers all dimensions of value Iterative Clinical...
Evidence Submission and Critical Assessment processes address all dimensions of value and identify uncertainties 19 Apprai...
Implementing Outcomes-based Agreements in Canada June 17, 2021 CORD Webinar Series Why Invest in Rare Disease Infrastructu...
Implementing Outcomes-based Agreements in Canada Agenda 1. OBAs and rare disease therapies: Why focus on OBA implementatio...
An agreement between a manufacturer and a payer in which the manufacturer will issue a refund or rebate to the payer based...
What are outcomes-based agreements addressing? OBAs are a solution to address uncertainties that create barriers to timely...
Why focus on OBA implementation? ✓ Removing barriers to OBAs by figuring out the “how” of implementation. ✓ Closing the ga...
“If you think agreeing to an OBA is hard, wait until you get to the implementation.” - DR. PHILIP SPEARPOINT, Pope Woodhea...
June 17, 2021 7 MISSION STATEMENT To advance the opportunity for the use of outcomes-based agreements in Canada to the ben...
How many OBAs are there in Canada? ✓ Research on OBAs in Canada ✓ Seeking out opportunities to share learnings with stakeh...
A Canadian story: Steps toward outcomes-based agreements June 17, 2021 9 Quebec is leading HTA recommendations that includ...
Rare Disease high price, low patient population, high unmet need June 17, 2021 10
11 The Building Blocks of Outcomes-based Agreement Implementation An overview of RWE & OBA Working Group Initiatives
June 17, 2021 12 Research & Tools 1. OBA Research Documents • When is it appropriate to have an outcomes-based agreement? ...
June 17, 2021 13 7-Step OBA Implementation Process Qualitative Tool
June 17, 2021 14 Research & Tools 1. Decision Modelling Tool: Outcomes-Based Agreement vs. Price Discount Contract • Model...
June 17, 2021 15 OBA Decision Modelling Tool Quantitative Tool
Canadian PSP Data Capabilities Survey Quantitative Tool 1 Broad data collection is occurring today within PSPs, including ...
Work in progress Demonstration Project: Operationalizing an OBA in Canada, in collaboration with Dr. Winson Cheung (Albert...
The building blocks of outcomes-based agreement implementation in Canada
SURVEY Canadian Outcomes-Based Agreements Experience & Perceptions • Launching July 2021, 20-minute self-serve online. • G...
Implementing Outcomes-based Agreements in Canada June 17, 2021 CORD Webinar Series Why Invest in Rare Disease Infrastructu...
Healthcare
51 views
Jun. 17, 2021

Webinar 4: Why Invest in Rare Disease Infrastructure

When: June 17, 2021 @ 1:00pm – 2:30pm ET
We cannot afford to make rare disease drugs available … unless we also invest in a rare disease infrastructure. It would be wasteful, irresponsible, and counterproductive. Canada should not just buy drugs for rare diseases; Canada should be discovering drugs, manufacturing drugs, and exporting drugs to serve patients worldwide. Some of that $500 million annual rare drug funding needs to be invested in partnerships to develop our physical, digital and human infrastructure.

To “jump start” development of a blueprint for a future-oriented rare disease infrastructure, we bring together Canadian leaders from patient organizations, research consortiums, academic institutions, clinical centres of expertise, and bio, pharmaceutical, genomic, and digital technology enterprises. What are Canada’s strengths and capabilities? What are priorities and opportunities? What will it take to excel?

Panel 1: Assessing and Accessing Rare Therapies: Yes, We Can!

IMPACT-HTA for rare diseases: Canada and EU (Karen Facey, Evidence-based Health Policy Consultant)
Outcomes Based Agreements: What is needed and Where are we now (Allison Wills, 20Sense)
Panel 2: Building on Health Infrastructure for Rare and Beyond

UHN Rare Blood Cell Clinic (Kevin Kuo, University Health Network)
Maternal Infant Child and Youth Research Network (Thierry Lacaze, Alberta Health Services)
Centre for Commercialization of Regenerative Medicines (Michael May, CCRM)
Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Community (Homira Osman, Muscular Dystrophy Canada)
Panel 3: Jump Start Now: What Will It Take?

CADTH (Heather Logan)
University of Calgary (Deborah Marshall)
All Penelists

Webinar 4: Why Invest in Rare Disease Infrastructure

  1. 1. Jump Start Planning and Implementation of Rare Drug Strategy Webinar 4: Why Invest in Rare Disease Infrastructure June 17, 2021
  2. 2. Webinar 1: Every 18 Minutes. May 20, 2021 1:00 pm - 2:30 pm EDT Webinar 2: Matching Access to Risk May 27, 2021 1:00 pm - 2:30 pm EDT Webinar 3: Bringing Home the 5% Solution Jun 10 , 2021 1:00 pm - 2:30 pm EDT Jump Start Planning and Implementation of Rare Drug Strategy - Webinar Series Webinar 4: Why Invest in Rare Disease Infrastructure Jun 17 , 2021 1:00 pm - 2:30 pm EDT
  3. 3. IMPACT-HTA for rare diseases: Canada and EU Karen Facey, Evidence-based Health Policy Consultant Outcomes Based Agreements: What is needed and Where are we now Allison Wills, 20Sense Moderator: Bill Dempster, 3Sixty Public Affairs Welcome and Brief Overview Durhane Wong-Rieger, CORD Bill Dempster, 3Sixty Public Affairs Panel 1: Assessing and Accessing Rare Therapies: Yes, We Can!
  4. 4. Karen Facey, Evidence-based Health Policy Consultant Following a career as a statistician in the pharmaceutical industry and medicines regulation, Karen entered the field of Health Technology Assessment (HTA). She also chaired the government committee that created the new funding formula for the NHS. In 2014, Karen was named as one of the top 100 practicing scientists in the UK. Panel 1 - Bios Allison Wills, 20Sense Specialty Pharmaceutical Consultant & Industry Commentator Allison is a Partner and Consultant at 20Sense Specialty Pharmaceutical Consulting. She previously worked at Janssen specializing in trade relations, hospital contracting, access and patient support program management for specialty pharmaceutical products.
  5. 5. Panelists: • Kevin Kuo, Rare Blood Disorders Clinic, Toronto General Hospital, University Health Network • Thierry Lacaze, Maternal Infant Child and Youth Research Network (MICYRN), Alberta Health Services • Michael May, Centre for Commercialization of Regenerative Medicines (CCRM) • Homira Osman, Muscular Dystrophy Canada Moderator: Durhane Wong-Rieger, CORD Panel 2 - Building on Health Infrastructure for Rare and Beyond
  6. 6. Kevin Kuo, University Health Network Dr Kuo is a Clinical Investigator and Staff Hematologist at Toronto General Hospital’s Red Blood Cell Disorders Program. He holds the position of Assistant Professor Division of Hematology, Department of Medicine, Faculty of Medicine, at the University of Toronto. He is a frequent speaker on red blood cell disorders and the research being done to develop innovative therapies to treat them, including gene therapy. Thierry Lacaze, Alberta Health Services Dr. Lacaze received his medical degree from the University Paris. In 2003, Thierry moved to Edmonton to become the inaugural Director of the Women and Children Health Research Institute (WCHRI), then became Senior Scientist at the Children's Hospital of Eastern Ontario (CHEO) Research Institute. He also held the position of Scientific Director of the Clinical Research Unit at CHEO. Thierry is the Regional Program Director and Section Head of Neonatology at Alberta Health Services and Scientific Director of Maternal Infant Child Youth Research Network (MICYRN). Panel 2 - Bios
  7. 7. Michael May, CCRM Michael May is President and CEO of the Centre for Commercialization of Regenerative Medicine (CCRM), a Canadian, not-for-profit that develops technologies, launches new companies and catalyzes investment in the field of regenerative medicine, including cell and gene therapy. Dr. May completed his PhD in Chemical Engineering at the University of Toronto. Homira Osman, Muscular Dystrophy Canada Dr. Homira Osman is the VP of Research & Public Policy at Muscular Dystrophy Canada. Her background is in clinical audiology, neuroscience research and knowledge translation. In her role, Dr. Osman has overall strategic and operational responsibility for all elements of research, knowledge translation, clinical relationships and advocacy work at Muscular Dystrophy Canada. Panel 2 - Bios
  8. 8. Panelists • Heather Logan, CADTH • Deborah Marshall, University of Calgary Moderator: Bill Dempster, 3Sixty Public Affairs Panel 3 - Jump Start Now: What Will It Take?
  9. 9. Heather Logan, CADTH Heather is Executive Strategy Lead at CADTH. She has more than 20 years experience working with local, provincial, and national decision-makers, and is known for her facilitative leadership style and strong commitment to delivering results. With a background as a Nursing Officer in the Canadian Armed Forces, as a health care administrator, and as a systems leader, Heather brings a unique and collaborative perspective to complex subject areas in the health and pharmaceutical sectors. Heather has an MHSc and a BScN from the University of Toronto. Deborah Marshall, University of Calgary Dr. Marshall holds a Canada Research Chair, Health Services and Systems Research as an Associate Professor at the University of Calgary and Arthur J.E. Child Chair of Rheumatology Outcomes Research in the McCaig Institute of Bone and Joint Health. She is the Director of Health Technology Assessment at the Alberta Bone and Joint Health Institute, a Senior Scientist of the Arthritis Research Center of Canada. She has experience in technology assessment agencies, academia and pharmaceutical and diagnostics industry research settings in Canada, the United States, and Europe. Panel 3 - Bios
  10. 10. Collaborative Canadian Network for Rare Diseases (CCN4RD) • Nation-wide, cross-disease, cross-disciplinary, patient-inclusive network (physical and virtual) to support optimal use of Rare Disease Treatments, including locus of Real-World Data collection and management • National hub within WHO-RDI Collaborative Global Network for Rare Diseases Canada Rare Drug Strategy: Pre-Election Activities Workstreams Health Technology Assessment for Rare Disease Treatments • Appropriate, consistent, transparent, and inclusive framework and methodology for assessing “place in therapy” of drugs and other treatments including cell and gene therapies • Bridging uncertainties from clinical trials and real- world performance toward managed access/performance-based arrangements • Inclusive of Real-World Evidence requirements and analysis
  11. 11. Patient data: Registries and Real- World Evidence • Status of and best practices for patient registries in Canada and across jurisdictions; core and disease-specific elements; data-sharing and privacy • Real-world evidence as foundational element for timely, monitored, and cost-effective usage of RD treatments Canada Rare Drug Strategy: Pre-Election Activities Workstreams cont... Value-based pricing of Rare Disease treatments • Realistic picture of drug prices and costs in Canada across private and public drug plans and what this should look like • Realistic assessment of Canadian drug prices within OECD countries and where we want to be • How to strike the balance of timely access, value- based pricing, and sustainability of healthcare investment
  12. 12. IMPACT HTA WP10 Appraisal Framework Suitable for Rare Disease Treatments Karen Facey k.facey@btinternet.com @KMFacey Canadian Organization for Rare Disorders calls upon all stakeholders to “jump start” the national rare disease drug strategy Webinar 4 (June 17): Why Invest in Rare Disease Infrastructure Assessing and Accessing Rare Therapies: Yes, We Can! IMPACT HTA is a European Commission (EC) funded Horizon 2020 project. Results presented reflect the authors’ views and not those of the EC. The EC is not liable for any use of the information communicated.
  13. 13. 2 01 02 03 04 COUNTRY APPRAISAL PROCESSES COMMITTEE OBSERVATIONS PATIENT REPORTED OUTCOMES MANAGED ENTRY AGREEMENTS Do country appraisal processes for RDTs differ, and how? How can appraisal processes for medicines for rare diseases be improved? How to better use patient reported outcome measures and utilities in the appraisal process? When and how to implement outcome-based managed entry agreements? IMPACT-HTA WP10: Appraisal of Rare Disease Treatments (RDTs) APPRAISAL FRAMEWORK *More information can be found at: https://www.impact-hta.eu/work-package-10
  14. 14. 13 (41%) of the 32 participating countries have some form of special HTA appraisal process informing routine use of medicines for rare diseases Integration with standard HTA process Eligibility of rare disease treatments* Germany England Lithuania Norway Sweden Slovakia Italy Belgium New Zealand Separate Partially separate Adapted * Rare disease treatment with orphan designation from European Medicines Agency (“Orphan Medicinal Product”, OMP); ultra-rare disease treatments defined by individual country definitions Slovakia Romania Expedited Rarity weighted Scotland Exempt from HTA Latvia, Bulgaria Scotland separate same rare (OMP) ultra-rare Source: Nicod E, Whittal A, Drummond M, Facey K. Are supplemental appraisal/reimbursement processes needed for rare disease treatments? An international comparison of country approaches. Orphanet Journal of Rare Diseases, 2020; 15:189 32/37 countries included: • 41% special process • 53% standard process • 6% other programs applicable to rare disease treatments
  15. 15. Alternative reimbursement rules Decision modifiers Different (appraisal) committees Disease-specific input to inform appraisal Conditional approval More leniency around quality of evidence Different requirements for clinical submission Different requirements for economic submission Different WTP Different budget Different formulary listing Earlier start Categories of EVIDENCE submissions ASSESSMENT of the evidence APPRAISAL/ deliberative process decision-making PRICING, REIMBURSEMENT of the RDT More flexibility in economic modelling 4 Different decision rules Broader consideration of value 32 countries • 41% supplemental (13/32) • 53% standard (17/32) • 6% applicable to RDTs (2/32) Impact of different country processes for appraising rare disease treatments: features of supplemental processes
  16. 16. Country vignettes for 35 countries
  17. 17. 6 SMC (Scotland) NICE (England) CADTH (Canada) • New Drugs Committee (NDC) • Patient & Clinician Engagement (PACE) • SMC Appraisal Committee (orphan, ultra-orphan framework/pathway) • HST and TA Appraisal Committee • Canadian Drug Expert Committee (CDEC) Tisagenlecleucel B-cell acute lymphocytic leukaemia Patisiran Amyloidosis Lumacaftor/Ivacaftor & Tezacaftor/Ivacaftor Cystic Fibrosis Voretigene Neparvovec Inherited Retinal Disorder Onasemnogene Abeparvovec Spinal Muscular Atrophy Volanesorsen Familial chylomicronaemia Emapalumab Primary paediatric haemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis 2 How are these decisions being made in practice? 30 interviews of individuals involved throughout the observed appraisals OBSERVATIONS INTERVIEWS TREATMENTS OBSERVED Ethnographic observation and interviews of Appraisal Committees
  18. 18. 7 700 pages of submission 4 hrs 50 mins
  19. 19. 3 How is QoL being considered in rare diseases and what are the nuances specific to rare diseases important to be aware of? What is known in the literature? on use of PROs/HSUVs in rare diseases and implications for HTA Consideration of PROs/HSUVs for RDTs in practice across 4 countries PROM/HSUV techniques • Interpretation • Influence on decision • Other evidence to support assessment, interpretation of QoL Recommendations for improving use of PRO data and HSUV in HTA of RDTs Scoping of the literature & cross-county document analyses of HTA decisions
  20. 20. Desktop research of all 283 AIFA registries 9 4 NICE stakeholder workshops Targeted and public consultation on OBMEA tools HTAi Workshop Nusinersen for spinal muscular atrophy, Tisagenlecleucel for cancer Methods to develop tools for Outcomes-Based Managed Entry Agreements When and how to implement outcome-based managed entry agreements?
  21. 21. 10 Principles – equality, encouraging innovation Nature of condition Clinical effectiveness Organisational issues Patient, carer, family impacts Ethical issues Cost- effectiveness, budget impact Rapid Progression Severe Unmet Need Premature death Children Rare ?Ultra ?Non-cancer
  22. 22. Structured Appraisal Deliberation Evidence Submissions and Critical Assessment IMPACT HTA Appraisal Framework that enables consistent flexibility to ensure fairness for RDTs 1. The entire HTA process is shaped around clearly defined decision-making domains and modifiers 2. All relevant evidence is obtained for each domain of decision-making and all modifiers 3. Critical assessment of clinical evidence explicitly considers what evidence could have been generated in the rare condition 4. Critical assessment of economic models takes account of paucity of knowledge in RDs and judges whether the model is sufficient for decision-making 5. Appraisal committees are bespoke for RDTs, or general appraisal committees include several RD specialists 6. The deliberative appraisal discussion is driven by the domains of decision-making and use of modifiers is clearly understood 7. Uncertainties are characterized in terms of form, extent and implications for decision-making 8. Outcomes-Based Managed Entry Agreements may be used to resolve decision-relevant uncertainties, if collection of sufficient data feasible Clinical and patient experts are involved throughout appraisal process to explain context of condition, existing care pathway and help resolve uncertainties related to determination of treatment value Iterative Clinical and Patient Input
  23. 23. 12 Evidence Submission and Critical Assessment Appraisal Deliberation considers all dimensions of value Iterative Clinical and Patient Input 1. Entire HTA process is shaped around clearly defined decision-making domains and any decision modifiers Ø submission templates Ø expert review forms Ø critical assessment processes
  24. 24. 13 Evidence Submission and Critical Assessment Appraisal Deliberation considers all dimensions of value Iterative Clinical and Patient Input 2. All relevant evidence is obtained for each domain of decision-making and all decision modifiers Submissions from Industry • The best possible clinical evidence - RCTs, Novel trial designs, use of pre-authorisation RWD • Reduce bias - Blinded assessment of important outcomes, avoidance of missing data • Economic models not overly complex • Consistent assumptions and realistic scenario analyses • Nature of condition, patient-based evidence, organisational issues Other evidence for other domains Stakeholder submissions (including audits, surveys etc), literature reviews, expert meetings, interviews, consensus surveys, questionnaires
  25. 25. 14 Evidence Submission and Critical Assessment Appraisal Deliberation considers all dimensions of value Iterative Clinical and Patient Input 3. Critical assessment of clinical evidence explicitly considers what evidence could have been generated in the rare condition • What matters (according to clinicians and patients) and is not measured in the clinical trial? Ø impact of disease and treatments on patients’ lives • Limitations of PRO data need to be documented (e.g. use of unvalidated or insensitive instruments, insufficiently powered studies, potential bias in open label studies) 4. Critical assessment of economic models takes account of paucity of knowledge in rare diseases and judges whether the model is sufficient for decision-making • Discuss construct of economic model over entire time horizon with clinicians to ensure it is a sufficiently good representation of the condition and agree best assumptions • Health State Utility Values – challenges! Ø EQ5D may be high at baseline for chronic rare diseases (response shift phenomenon) Ø Disease states described in vignettes need to be verified by unbiased clinicians and patients Ø More work needed on inclusion of carer impacts
  26. 26. 15 Evidence Submission and Critical Assessment Appraisal Deliberation considers all dimensions of value Iterative Clinical and Patient Input 5. Appraisal committees are bespoke for RDTs, or general appraisal committees include several RD specialists • Training at outset of committee membership (beyond cost effectiveness) to discuss decision- making framework, how to balance evidence, discretion offered by decision-modifiers in association with value judgements 6. The deliberative appraisal discussion is driven by the domains of decision-making and use of modifiers is clearly understood • Committee members should consider disparities between evidence and stakeholder inputs and share considerations of best assumptions • Elements of patient benefit not in clinical studies and weaknesses in the construct of the economic model should be clearly articulated to understand what is not represented in the quantitative evidence. • Committee should document how it has appraised the evidence and inputs within the decision-making framework and key considerations that influence determination of value including how the decision- making domains were balanced.
  27. 27. 16 Evidence Submission and Critical Assessment Appraisal Deliberation considers all dimensions of value Iterative Clinical and Patient Input 7. Uncertainties are characterized in terms of form, extent & implications for decision-making Economic Modelling Uncertainties (Decision, Structural, Methodology, Parameter) + uncertain knowledge (mechanism of disease, diagnosis, progression) + risks to health system (delivery, impact) + unknown unknowns… 8. Outcomes-Based Managed Entry Agreements may be used to resolve decision-relevant uncertainties, if collection of sufficient data is feasible Purposeful approach to data collection for decision-relevant uncertainties – agreed by all parties in a public document, aligned across health jurisdictions, with ongoing monitoring to ensure data quality Checklist to determine feasibility of an OBMEA Template for an OBMEA ToR for an OBMEA monitoring committee Patient Group submission form for re-appraisal after an OBMEA IMPACT-HTA WP10 OBMEA tools – available at: impact-hta.eu/work-package-10
  28. 28. 17 Evidence Submission and Critical Assessment Appraisal Deliberation considers all dimensions of value Iterative Clinical and Patient Input MAHs and HTA bodies develop robust patient-based evidence Participation Scoping - focus on patients to be treated • nature of condition, care pathway, current management, experience of treatment in clinical trial or early access, important outcomes Patient and clinician “stories” videoed for reference by all assessors/committee members Critical assessment of evidence – clinical experts • Interpretation of effects in clinical studies • Validity of important modelling assumptions relating to clinical benefit • Construct of economic model and optimal inputs/assumptions • Health service impacts in terms of treatment administration and patient monitoring Appraisal – clinical and patient experts • Eligible patients, treatment positioning, balancing early access vs clinical trial data, utilities • Duration of treatment effect, treatment continuation rules • Infrastructure issues and health service readiness
  29. 29. 18 Evidence Submission and Critical Assessment Appraisal Deliberation considers all dimensions of value Iterative Clinical and Patient Input HTA bodies • Training about rationale for appraisal, use of decision-making framework and how they can make most impact • Plain language explanation of key aspects of condition, trial results, economic models, key assumptions to be discussed • Clarity on issues to be discussed with sufficient time to contribute • Clear point for inputs to a meeting, support by a staff member • Documentation of inputs, impact and burden on patients and clinical experts Patient group submissions • Reference sources and applicability to relevant population • Facts – outline a typical day • Don’t advocate – provide balanced insights – facts about impacts and experiences • Document negatives – who would not take treatment, what makes patients stop treatment Clinical expert(s) who commit to the whole appraisal process with clear registration of interests
  30. 30. Evidence Submission and Critical Assessment processes address all dimensions of value and identify uncertainties 19 Appraisal Deliberation considers all dimensions of value Iterative clinical and patient expert involvement to explain context of condition, care pathway and help resolve uncertainties Delivering Fair Appraisal of RDTs through Consistent Flexibility Karen Facey k.facey@btinternet.com Elena Nicod elena.nicod@unibocconi.it www.impact-hta.eu/work-package-10
  31. 31. Implementing Outcomes-based Agreements in Canada June 17, 2021 CORD Webinar Series Why Invest in Rare Disease Infrastructure? Presented by Allison Wills, Partner, 20Sense; Co-Chair of the RWE & OBA Working Group
  32. 32. Implementing Outcomes-based Agreements in Canada Agenda 1. OBAs and rare disease therapies: Why focus on OBA implementation? 2. Building blocks of OBA implementation: An overview of initiatives by the RWE & OBA Working Group. 3. How you can help to advance OBA implementation in Canada. 4. Discussion / Q&A
  33. 33. An agreement between a manufacturer and a payer in which the manufacturer will issue a refund or rebate to the payer based on how well the therapy performs in a real-world patient population, measured against an agreed-upon, pre-defined set of benchmarks. What is an outcomes-based agreement?
  34. 34. What are outcomes-based agreements addressing? OBAs are a solution to address uncertainties that create barriers to timely patient access to therapies. OBAs are not a replacement for clinical trials. OBAs are not appropriate for all drugs: when possible, simple market access agreements are preferrable.
  35. 35. Why focus on OBA implementation? ✓ Removing barriers to OBAs by figuring out the “how” of implementation. ✓ Closing the gaps on what is needed to build the infrastructure for OBAs. ✓ When there is a need for an OBA, the infrastructure to support it must be ready.
  36. 36. “If you think agreeing to an OBA is hard, wait until you get to the implementation.” - DR. PHILIP SPEARPOINT, Pope Woodhead & Associates Source: https://bit.ly/3cSXc4J
  37. 37. June 17, 2021 7 MISSION STATEMENT To advance the opportunity for the use of outcomes-based agreements in Canada to the benefit of all stakeholders in the Canadian healthcare system The Real-World Evidence & Outcomes-Based Agreements Working Group ✓ Established in 2019, the working group brings together organizations inspired by the opportunity for RWE generation to support OBAs in Canada. ✓ The scope of the working group includes all therapeutic areas, and both public and private payer markets. ✓ The working group values inclusion, knowledge sharing and collaboration, and invites input and participation from all relevant parties.
  38. 38. How many OBAs are there in Canada? ✓ Research on OBAs in Canada ✓ Seeking out opportunities to share learnings with stakeholders to advance OBAs in Canada ✓ Focus on sharing of learnings is on OBA implementation ✓ Publicly-available information only 8
  39. 39. A Canadian story: Steps toward outcomes-based agreements June 17, 2021 9 Quebec is leading HTA recommendations that include "un suivi clinique“ (clinical follow-up), RWE-generation, and potential for reassessment (pricing, listing) at a future date. Albertafound a (new?) way of getting early access for SMA patients (at 6 weeks post-NOC on rare disease drug Zolgensma). Rare disease is leading with patient groups highly involved and vocal about the opportunity for OBAs. • 2017–2027 Québec Life Sciences Strategy • Galafold November 2018 • Spinraza December 2019 • Luxturna November 2020 • Zolgensma December 2020 • Listed on “case by case” basis January 27, 2021, announced by Health Minister Tyler Shandro. • Linked to “Zolgensma Day 1”? • Rare disease is leading in need. • Patient pressure on payers. • Patient advocates speaking about MEAs/OBA in public forums.
  40. 40. Rare Disease high price, low patient population, high unmet need June 17, 2021 10
  41. 41. 11 The Building Blocks of Outcomes-based Agreement Implementation An overview of RWE & OBA Working Group Initiatives
  42. 42. June 17, 2021 12 Research & Tools 1. OBA Research Documents • When is it appropriate to have an outcomes-based agreement? What are the benefits? • Using the patient support program infrastructure to collect outcomes data for OBAs. 2. OBA Case Studies • Product launch with the intent of establishing an outcomes-based agreement • Workshop on OBAs for complex drugs, using the PSP infrastructure to collect health outcomes data. 3. Tools Created 1. OBA Checklist: Identify when an OBA is Appropriate 2. 7-Step OBA Implementation Process 3. OBA Pricing Model/Payment Scheme Options 2019 Working Group Initiatives Qualitative
  43. 43. June 17, 2021 13 7-Step OBA Implementation Process Qualitative Tool
  44. 44. June 17, 2021 14 Research & Tools 1. Decision Modelling Tool: Outcomes-Based Agreement vs. Price Discount Contract • Model scenario testing: chronic, oncology, rare disease. • New approach with the ability to see OBA/PLA contract scenarios side-by- side, to aid decision making on OBA appropriateness. Math modelling. 2. Canadian Patient Support Program Data Capabilities Survey • 59 unique respondents, including in total 15 manufacturers, 10 PSP service providers, 6 others. • Insights on PSP data use, including health outcomes data collection, that could support OBAs. • Poster at CAPT conference Oct. 2020: Canada’s PSP infrastructure support the collection of real-world data for use in outcomes-based agreements? 2020 Working Group Initiatives Quantitative
  45. 45. June 17, 2021 15 OBA Decision Modelling Tool Quantitative Tool
  46. 46. Canadian PSP Data Capabilities Survey Quantitative Tool 1 Broad data collection is occurring today within PSPs, including RWD. Leaders are collecting health outcomes data, biomarker testing data, and connecting PSP with EMRs 3 Canadian stakeholders are gaining experience with PSP data use and will continue to invest in PSP data capabilities and applications. 2 PSP data are increasingly being leveraged for formal research and analyses. Research; Registries; HTA analysis; Publications. June 17, 2021 16
  47. 47. Work in progress Demonstration Project: Operationalizing an OBA in Canada, in collaboration with Dr. Winson Cheung (Alberta O2 Group) Study question: Is it possible to create an OBA operational process? Project objectives: 1. Determine if health outcomes for oncology drugs can be tracked with existing databases: O2 and Patient Support Programs (PSPs). 2. Determine how data tracking could be operationalized for the purpose of an OBA. Anticipated results: OBA operational process design, including measurable health outcomes and data source(s). June 17, 2021 17 2021 Working Group Initiative OBA Implementation
  48. 48. The building blocks of outcomes-based agreement implementation in Canada
  49. 49. SURVEY Canadian Outcomes-Based Agreements Experience & Perceptions • Launching July 2021, 20-minute self-serve online. • General OBA experience, readiness, data, and more. • Open to patients and patient organizations, HTA, pCPA, public and private payers, clinicians, academics. • Results will be made publicly available • To be notified: subscribe to mailing list ; LinkedIn; email me for more information awills@20sense.ca. Your help is needed to advance OBA implementation in Canada: 19
  50. 50. Implementing Outcomes-based Agreements in Canada June 17, 2021 CORD Webinar Series Why Invest in Rare Disease Infrastructure? Allison Wills, Partner, 20Sense; Co-Chair of the RWE & OBA Working Group awills@20sense.ca

