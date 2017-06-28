presentación F y Q

FÍSICA Y QUÍMICA
FÍSICA Y QUÍMICA “RECICLANDO EN BOADILLA” ALUMNOS 2º ESO A Y F
FÍSICA Y QUÍMICA Masa reciclada familia media (4 personas): 1,69 kg en una semana Masa reciclada por persona 422,5 g (en u...
FQ ESTIMACIÓN FAMILIA (4 personas): 1 SEMANA : 1,69 kg 1 AÑO: 88,12 kg 1 VIDA (85 años): 7.490,2 kg
FQ RESULTADOS SOCIEDAD DESARROLLADA (1500 Millones): 1 SEMANA: 633.750.000 kg 1 AÑO: 33.045.000.000 kg 1 VIDA (85 años): 5...
FQ
FÍSICA Y QUÍMICA PRESENTACIÓN DE RESULTADOS EN OTROS GRUPOS DE TRABAJO VALORACIÓN Y ANÁLISIS OTRAS MUESTRAS
FQ GRÁFICA DE CONSUMO SEGÚN TIPO PLÁSTICOS
FQ Reciclando en Boadilla (GRUPO 3) Gramos de plástico que gasta una familia: ● Al día: 137g ● A la semana: 950 g ● Al mes...
FQ ESTIMACIÓN CONSUMO EN EL MUNDO DESARROLLADO (1500 MILLONES ) EN UN AÑO 1.456.560.000.000.000 g 1.456.560.000.000 kg
FQ TIPOS DE PLÁSTICO Termoplásticos Termoestables Elastómeros
FQ TERMOPLÁSTICOS
FQ TERMOESTABLES
FQ Caucho natural: para neumáticos, mangueras, gomas elásticas, etc.. Neopreno caucho sintético: para trajes de inmersión....
FQ VENTAJAS Conservan y mantienen los alimentos Cómodos e innovadores Seguros e higiénicos
FQ ¿DÓNDE LOS ENCONTRAMOS?
¿QUÉ SON LAS ISLAS DE PLÁSTICOS? Áreas donde se concentran los desechos marinos en los océanos, originando manchas constit...
FQ IMPACTO EN LA FAUNA Los residuos presentes en estas islas causan problemas a la fauna marina, que queda atrapada y asfi...
FQ ALTERNATIVA Y SOLUCIONES Uso de plásticos biodegradables, que tardan menos en degradarse y son ecológicos. Uso de plást...
FQ Uso de plásticos biodegradables (tardan menos en degradarse y son ecológicos. ALTERNATIVA Y SOLUCIONES (se destruyen po...
FOTOS DEL PROCESO DE RECICLAJE POLIETILENO DE BAJA DENSIDAD PLÁSTICO/METAL POLIETILENO DE ALTA DENSIDAD PLÁSTICO/CARTÓN FQ
  1. 1. FÍSICA Y QUÍMICA
  2. 2. FÍSICA Y QUÍMICA “RECICLANDO EN BOADILLA” ALUMNOS 2º ESO A Y F
  3. 3. FÍSICA Y QUÍMICA Masa reciclada familia media (4 personas): 1,69 kg en una semana Masa reciclada por persona 422,5 g (en una semana)
  4. 4. FQ ESTIMACIÓN FAMILIA (4 personas): 1 SEMANA : 1,69 kg 1 AÑO: 88,12 kg 1 VIDA (85 años): 7.490,2 kg
  5. 5. FQ RESULTADOS SOCIEDAD DESARROLLADA (1500 Millones): 1 SEMANA: 633.750.000 kg 1 AÑO: 33.045.000.000 kg 1 VIDA (85 años): 5.617.650.000.000 kg
  6. 6. FQ
  7. 7. FÍSICA Y QUÍMICA PRESENTACIÓN DE RESULTADOS EN OTROS GRUPOS DE TRABAJO VALORACIÓN Y ANÁLISIS OTRAS MUESTRAS
  8. 8. FQ GRÁFICA DE CONSUMO SEGÚN TIPO PLÁSTICOS
  9. 9. FQ Reciclando en Boadilla (GRUPO 3) Gramos de plástico que gasta una familia: ● Al día: 137g ● A la semana: 950 g ● Al mes: 3801 g (3,8 kg) ● Al año: 45612 g (45,6 kg) ● Toda la vida (85 años aprox.): 3877020 g (3877 kg) Gramos de plástico que genera una persona: ● Al día: 34 g ● A la semana: 238 g ● Al mes: 952 g ● Al año: 11424 g (11,4 kg) ● Toda la vida (85 años aprox.): 971040 g (971 kg)
  10. 10. FQ ESTIMACIÓN CONSUMO EN EL MUNDO DESARROLLADO (1500 MILLONES ) EN UN AÑO 1.456.560.000.000.000 g 1.456.560.000.000 kg
  11. 11. FQ TIPOS DE PLÁSTICO Termoplásticos Termoestables Elastómeros
  12. 12. FQ TERMOPLÁSTICOS
  13. 13. FQ TERMOESTABLES
  14. 14. FQ Caucho natural: para neumáticos, mangueras, gomas elásticas, etc.. Neopreno caucho sintético: para trajes de inmersión. ELASTÓMEROS
  15. 15. FQ VENTAJAS Conservan y mantienen los alimentos Cómodos e innovadores Seguros e higiénicos
  16. 16. FQ ¿DÓNDE LOS ENCONTRAMOS?
  17. 17. ¿QUÉ SON LAS ISLAS DE PLÁSTICOS? Áreas donde se concentran los desechos marinos en los océanos, originando manchas constituidas por zonas de basura vinculadas entre sí.
  18. 18. FQ IMPACTO EN LA FAUNA Los residuos presentes en estas islas causan problemas a la fauna marina, que queda atrapada y asfixiada por los plásticos.
  19. 19. FQ ALTERNATIVA Y SOLUCIONES Uso de plásticos biodegradables, que tardan menos en degradarse y son ecológicos. Uso de plásticos fotodegradables, que se destruyen por la acción de la luz solar Uso de bolsas de tela, que pueden ser reutilizadas un mayor número de veces. Reutilización de las bolsas que ya se poseen.
  20. 20. FQ Uso de plásticos biodegradables (tardan menos en degradarse y son ecológicos. ALTERNATIVA Y SOLUCIONES (se destruyen por la acción de la luz solar) Uso de bolsas de tela, (se reutilizan mayor número de veces) Uso de plásticos fotodegradables
  21. 21. FOTOS DEL PROCESO DE RECICLAJE POLIETILENO DE BAJA DENSIDAD PLÁSTICO/METAL POLIETILENO DE ALTA DENSIDAD PLÁSTICO/CARTÓN FQ

