the silent sister free audiobooks to listen to

In The book, Riley MacPherson has spent her entire life believing that her older sister Lisa committed suicide as a teenag...
●Written By: Diane Chamberlain ●Narrated By: Susan Bennett ●Publisher: Macmillan Audio ●Date: October 2014 ●Duration: 11 h...
Summary The Secret Sister is Diane Chamberlain’s story of family tragedy and eventual redemption. The story’s main charact...
Diane Chamberlain is an American author of adult fiction. DianeChamberlain is the New York Times, USA Today and Sunday Tim...
