DINAMIKA ATMOSFER DALAM KEHIDUPAN
COBA KAMU BAYANGKAN? Bagaimana jika bumi ini tidak mempunyai ‘selimut’ dan sinar matahari langsung menembus permukaan bumi...
Atmosfer bumi sangat penting bagi kelangsungan makhluk hidup di muka bumi Lithosfer Hidrosfer Biosfer Atmosfer Bumi KENAPA...
Jadi definisi atmosfer adalah ……… Atmosfer adalah selimut gas yang menyelubungi planet bumi. Atmosfer memiliki lapisan yan...
Nitrogen (78%) Oksigen (21%) Uap air, krypton, neon, xinon, hidrogen, kalium dan ozon (0,07%) Argon (0,9%) Karbondi- oksid...
ATMOSFER ADALAH LAPISAN UDARA. ADA LAPISAN APA SAJA ITU?
Ionosfer Termofer Mesosfer Stratosfer Tropsfer
Lapisan Troposfer, yang berada pada jarak 0 sampai dengan 12 kilo meter dari muka bumi. Lapisan inilah yang paling menjaga...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Lapisan atmosfer

38 views

Published on

............

Published in: Science
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Lapisan atmosfer

  1. 1. DINAMIKA ATMOSFER DALAM KEHIDUPAN
  2. 2. COBA KAMU BAYANGKAN? Bagaimana jika bumi ini tidak mempunyai ‘selimut’ dan sinar matahari langsung menembus permukaan bumi ?
  3. 3. Atmosfer bumi sangat penting bagi kelangsungan makhluk hidup di muka bumi Lithosfer Hidrosfer Biosfer Atmosfer Bumi KENAPA YA?
  4. 4. Jadi definisi atmosfer adalah ……… Atmosfer adalah selimut gas yang menyelubungi planet bumi. Atmosfer memiliki lapisan yang sangat tebal, bahkan jaraknya sampai ribuan kilometer dari bumi ke atas atau ke luar angkasa.
  5. 5. Nitrogen (78%) Oksigen (21%) Uap air, krypton, neon, xinon, hidrogen, kalium dan ozon (0,07%) Argon (0,9%) Karbondi- oksida (0,03%) Gas apa saja yang terdapat pada atmosfer?
  6. 6. ATMOSFER ADALAH LAPISAN UDARA. ADA LAPISAN APA SAJA ITU?
  7. 7. Ionosfer Termofer Mesosfer Stratosfer Tropsfer
  8. 8. Lapisan Troposfer, yang berada pada jarak 0 sampai dengan 12 kilo meter dari muka bumi. Lapisan inilah yang paling menjaga dan menstabilkan keadaan bumi. Di lapisan ini fenomena cuaca dan iklim terjadi. Lapisan Stratosfer, yang berjarak dengan lapisan permukaan bumi sekitar di atas 12 kilo meter sampai dengan 60 kilo meter. Pada bagian inilah yang terkenal dengan lapisan ozon. Lapisan Mesosfer, berada pada ketinggian 60 sampai dengan 80 kilo meter di atas permukaan bumi. Merupakan pelindung dan penyelamat bumi dari jatuhnya benda benda langit seperti meteor. Lapisan Termosfer, terletak sekitar 80 kilo meter sampai dengan 100 kilo meter dari permukaan bumi. Pada lapisan ini terkenal dengan adanya proses ionisasi pada atom-atom serta molekulnya yang menghasilkan cahaya berwarna warni di angkasa. Cahaya tersebut akan sangat nampak di daerah kutub utara dan selatan, yang di kenal dengan nama aurora. Lapisan Ionosfer, yang berjarak dari permukaan bumi sekitar 100 kilo meter sampai dengan 800 kilo meter. Pada lapisan ini terjadi proses pemantulan gelombang radio yang berasal dari bumi, satelit dan roket biasanya terletak di lapisan ini.

×