Halogenation reactivity

Halogenation

Halogenation reactivity

  1. 1. Prepared by .-R.M. shelake Asst. Prof. Sojar college of pharmacy khandvi
  2. 2. Contents Introduction Reaction Mechanism
  3. 3. Introduction When benzene reacts with halogens like Cl2, Br2 etc. in the presence Lewis acid catalyst then it gives halobenzene.
  4. 4. Reaction
  5. 5. Mechanism Step 1: Chloronium ion formed
  6. 6. Step 2: Slow rate determining step
  7. 7. Step 3: fast step,chlorobenzene formed by using catalyst FeCI3

