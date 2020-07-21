Successfully reported this slideshow.
Lesson 1: Introduction :) (perkenalan)
Quran Says… Q.S. Ar-Rum: 22 “Dan diantara tanda-tanda kekuasaan- Nya, ialah menciptakan langit dan bumi dan berlain-lainan...
Hari ini kamu akan belajar… 1. Mengenalkan diri sendiri 2. Menyebutkan ciri khas diri sendiri 3. Mengenalkan oranglain 4. ...
Let’s sing! 4 What is your name? My name is….. What is your name? It is nice to meet you! Let’s be friends! This is my fri...
Let’s sing! 5
Setelah menyanyikan lagu tadi, kamu belajar ungkapan apa saja? - What is your name? - My name is… - This is my friend, ….....
Beberapa ungkapan untuk memberitahu jati diri: - I’m from…. - I am … years old - I live in… 7
Setelah belajar 5 ungkapan sebelumnya, kamu akan belajar memberitahu ciri khas diri sendiri dan orang lain - I have… (blue...
9 My name is Aisha. I am 12 years old. I’m from Indonesia. I have light skin and I always wear a glasses. It’s nice to mee...
10 My name is Ali. I am 14 years old. I’m from Africa. I have dark skin and curly hair. It’s nice to meet you! Let’s be fr...
“ 11 Mari berlatih. Bisakah kamu mengenalkan diri sendiri sambil memberitahu ciri khas diri yang kamu punya?
“ 12 Mari berlatih. Sekarang bisakah kamu mengenalkan satu orang temanmu sambil memberitahu ciri khas diri yang mereka pun...
MoralsAnanda diharapkan saling menghargai perbedaan yang ada pada diri oranglain. Manusia diciptakan berbeda-beda dan dimi...
Thanks! Any questions? You can find me at × @raniinsani2 [slideshare] × raninsani98@gmail.com
Credits Special thanks to all the people who made and released these awesome resources for free: × Presentation template by SlidesCarnival × Photographs by Unsplash
Introduction 7th Grade

  15. 15. Credits Special thanks to all the people who made and released these awesome resources for free: × Presentation template by SlidesCarnival × Photographs by Unsplash 15

