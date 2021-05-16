Brain tumors advanced

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
 Congenital: dermoid, epidermoid, teratoma  Traumatic: subdural & extradural hematomas  Inflammatory: **Non-specific: e...
Orkin et al., 2009
Spinal cord tumors
age MRI Localiza tion Brain tumor histopathol ogy
 Neuronal cells: in grey matter, basal ganglion and brain stem  Glial cells: ➢ Oligodendroglial cells: grey matter ➢ Ast...
Astrocyte GFAP oligodendrocyte
Neuronal cell synaptophysin, neu N, NFP
 1ry: interestic pattern of the tumor e.g; rossttes  2ry: modifications made on the tumor by its environment; usually in...
 Rosette formation  Microcystic pattern: diffuse astrocytoma  Biphasic: pilocytic astrocytoma  Fried egg: oligodendrog...
Microcystic pattern: diffuse astrocytoma Biphasic: pilocytic astrocytoma Fried egg: oligodendroglioma Perivascular or angi...
Pallisade: acoustic shwannoma Whorled: meningioma Nested: paraganglioma Pleomorphic: glioblastoma
Patternless: reactive glosis should be considered
 Gliomas: GFAP  Neuronal: synaptophysin, Neu N, NFP  Meningioma: EMA  Mesenchymal: vimentin  Germ cell: PLAP  Pineal...
 classification schemes tend to distinguish between benign and malignant lesions on histologic grounds  the clinical cou...
 some glial tumors with benign histologic features may infiltrate large regions of the brain and lead to serious clinical...
 Even the most highly malignant gliomas rarely metastasize outside the CNS.  Distant metastasis in 5 conditions only: 1....
•The subarachnoid space provides a pathway for spread, so seeding along the brain and spinal cord can occur in highly anap...
 Localized: supratentorial, infratentorial  Regional: cross midline or more than one site.  Distant: csf seeding or dir...
 Gliomas  poorly differentiated tumors  meningiomas.  as well as a short review about other tumors: *paraneoplastic sy...
the most common group of primary brain tumors, include  Astrocytomas  Oligodendrogliomas  ependymomas.
Grade IV Grade III Grade II Grade I glioblastoma Anaplastic astroctyoma Diffuse astrocytoma Pilocytic astrocytoma Giant ce...
The two major categories of astrocytic tumors are  infiltrating astrocytomas  non-infiltrating neoplasms, of which the m...
 about 80% of adult primary brain tumors.  Site: Usually in the cerebral hemispheres, may also occur in the cerebellum, ...
diffuse astrocytoma (grade II/IV) anaplastic astrocytoma (grade III/IV) glioblastoma (grade IV/IV) N.B: The grade I/IV cat...
 Low-grade tumors variable gross appearance from subtle, barely visible lesions to large, soft, gelatinous, gray-white il...
 Gliomatosis cerebri: diffuse enlargement of affected brain regions; usually, no distinct mass is seen  Giant cell GBMs ...
diffuse astrocytomas are characterized by  a mild to moderate increase in glial cellularity  variable nuclear pleomorphi...
 Anaplastic astrocytomas show regions that are more densely cellular and have greater nuclea pleomorphism; mitotic figure...
Diffuse astrocytoma. A, The right frontal tumor has expanded gyri, which led to flattening (arrows). B, There is bilateral...
Diffuse astrocytoma II/IV: microcystic pattern
At least 20%
Size of specimen
 In glioblastoma (previously called glioblastoma multiforme) is similar to anaplastic astrocytoma with the additional fea...
 In the condition called gliomatosis cerebri: • multiple regions of the brain, in some cases the entire brain, are infilt...
 Certain genetic alterations correlate with the progression of infiltrating astrocytomas from low to high grade.  most c...
Gliomatosis cerebri of left side III/IV
A, Post-contrast T1-weighted coronal MRI shows a large mass in the right parietal lobe with “ring” enhancement. B, Gliobla...
Marked vascular proliferation Glioblastoma multiforme, WHO grade IV.
Large cell glioblastoma gliosarcoma III OR IV GBM PNET
 GFAP: +ve in low grade variable in high grade  Ki-67: low in low grade (5%) -anaplastic (5-10%) glioblastoma (15-20%) ...
 Metastatic carcinoma and melanoma  Lymphoma  Reactive astrocytes  Oligodendroglioma vs smal cell glioblastoma  Demyl...
 Patients with well-differentiated diffuse astrocytomas may be treated with surgery, radiation, or both; most patients di...
 constitute 5% to 15% of gliomas  are most common in the fourth and fifth decades.  Site: mostly in the cerebral hemisp...
Gross picture:  well-circumscribed, gelatinous, gray masses,  often with cysts,  focal hemorrhage, and calcification  ...
 Microscopic picture o composed of sheets of regular cells with spherical nuclei containing finely granular chromatin (si...
 As the tumor cells infiltrate cerebral cortex, there is often formation of secondary structures, often with tumor cells ...
 characterized by increased : ➢ cell density ➢ nuclear anaplasia ➢ mitotic activity (minimum 6mitosis/10hpf) ➢ endothelia...
II/IV
 Show Foci of Homer Wright rossettes and Perivascular pseudorossetes synaptophysin GFAP
 GFAP: negative except for minigemistocytes & gliofibrillary oligodendrocytes  Synaptophysin, Neu-N, neurofilament: -ve ...
 The most common genetic alterations are loss of heterozygosity for chromosomes 1p and 19q, seen in up to 80% of cases  ...
 The prognosis in this neoplasm is still better than that of a GBM without an oligodendroglioma component with overall su...
 Pilocytic astrocytoma  Diffuse astrocytoma  Clear cell ependymoma  Small cell glioblastoma
 Typically occur in children and young adults  Occur at any site along the ventricular system; most commonly in the four...
 In adults, spinal tumors present between the ages of 30 and 40 years  Signs & symptoms: hydrocephalus, including nausea...
Gross Pathology  Soft gray-pink tumors that may be solid or cystic  Areas of hemorrhage or necrosis may be present  Typ...
Microscopic picture:  most ependymomas are well differentiated behave as WHO grade II/IV lesions  Cellular tumors compos...
● Perivascular pseudorosettes consist of tumor cells arranged around blood vessels ● True rosettes consist of columnar cel...
Low-power view shows a moderately cellular glial tumor with classic perivascular pseudorosettes.
Highpower view shows classic ependymal rosettes. Notice glial cells radially arranged to form a canal
cellular
Clear cell
tanycytic
papillary
 anaplastic ependymomas (WHO grade III/IV): reveal increased cell density, high mitotic rates, areas of necrosis, and les...
 GFAP: diffuse specially in pseudorossetes  AE1/AE3: mostly +ve  EMA: dot like cytoplasmic positivity  CD99: diffuse a...
Molecular Genetics:  spinal ependymomas :the NF2 gene commonly mutated.  Supratentorial lesions are more likely to show ...
 Complete surgical resection may offer long survival time; many eventually recur, and death often results  Patients with...
 Mets adenocarcinoma  Fibrillary astrocytoma  Astroblastoma  Choroid plexus papilloma or carcinoma
➢ related lesions that occur in the filum terminale of the spinal cord ➢ contain papillary elements in a myxoid background...
IHC D.D  GFAP, S100, Vimenten  EMA , CK  PAS, Alcian blue  Chordoma  Chordoid glioma of 3rd ventricle  Mets mucin se...
 In Myxopapillary ependymomas, prognosis depends on completeness of surgical resection; if the tumor has extended into th...
 Older pt  Fourth > lateral ventricle > spinal cord  Usually incidental finding during autopsy  Micro: **clusters of m...
IHC: **GFAP **S100 **MIB-1 D.D: **Ependymoma Age-clinical- rossetes and pseudo
 Pilocytic astrocytoma (I/IV)  Pilomyxoid astrocytoma (II/IV)  Subependymal giant cell astrocytoma (SEGA) (I/IV)  Pleo...
 Age: predominantly in children and young adults;usually presents in the first two decades  Most common glioma in childr...
 When arising in the brain stem, it is usually exophytic dorsally or extends into the cerebellopontine angle  Signs and ...
 Typically well-circumscribed CONTRAST ENHANCING , soft, gray, discrete tumors  Cyst formation in about 50% of cases
Pilocytic astrocytoma in the cerebellum with a nodule of tumor in a cyst.
 composed of bipolar cells with long, thin “hairlike” processes that are GFAP-positive and form dense fibrillary meshwork...
 Presence of elongated corckscrew esinophiliv Rosenthil fibers help the diagnosis BUT not a need to diagnose  necrosis a...
Classic architecture of densely fibrillated areas alternating with microcystic areas, with ch.ch Rosenthil fibers
Diffuse variant: note rosenthal fibers
 GFAP  Synaptophysin: may be  P53  MIB-1: low (1-4%)
 Diffuse astrocytoma  Pilomyxoid astrocytoma  PXA  Hemangioblastoma (cyst forming)
 Important to distinguish pilocytic astrocytomas from diffuse astrocytomas because treatment and prognosis are different ...
 Closely related to pilocytic astrocytoma but more aggressive  High tendency for recurrence and CSF dissemuination  Age...
Monomorphic cells, myxoid background, pseudorossettes
 IHC: **GFAP **Synaptophysin **neuronal markers **MIB-1: 2-20%  D.D: Pilocytic astrocytoma
 Age: children and young adult (<18y)  Site: sureficial hemisphere (temporal) with meningeal involvement  symptoms: lon...
Pleomorphic xanthoastrocytoma, WHO grade II,
 If high mitotic activity or necrosis: anaplastic PXA  IHC: **GFAP, S100, CD34 **Synaptophysin and NFP **MBI-1 < 1% EXCE...
 MOST common neoplastic process involving brain in pts with TS  AGE: childhood and adolesence  Site: exophytic well def...
GEMISTOCYTES, Spindle fibrillary, neuronal
 IHC: **GFAP, S100. Synaptophysin, neurofilament *** calss III B-tubulin and neuropeptides (somatostatin & mat-enkephalin...
1. Astroblastoma : may be low or highgrade with pseudorossetes and fibrosis (like ependymoma but extraventricular).(GFAP- ...
Astroblastoma d.d: ependymoma, papilary meningioma, angiocentric glioma
Angiocentric gliomas : d.d: astrocytoma, ependymoma, pilocytic astrocytoma, astroblastoma
Chordoid glioma D.D: Chordoma, chordoid meningioma
though of neuroectodermal origin, express few if any of the phenotypic markers of mature cells as they retain cellular fea...
 Malignant neoplasm of cerebellum composed of primitive cells usually with neuronal differentiation  Most occur before 1...
Gross picture:  The tumor is often well circumscribed  gray and friable  may be seen extending to the surface of the ce...
Sagittal section of brain showing medulloblastoma destroying the superior midline cerebellum
Microscopic picture:  extremely cellular, with sheets of anaplastic cells and true rossetes (Homer-Wright rosettes).  tu...
Highly cellular tumor, spreading in the subarachnoid space, composed of small cells with carrot-shaped nuclei and indistin...
Molecular Genetics.  The most common genetic alteration is loss of material from 17p  MYC amplification may also be foun...
 Propensity for leptomeningeal dissemination  Surgical resection with craniospinal radiation is the typical treatment  ...
 Age: Rare malignant neoplasm most commonly in children younger than 3 years  Site: About 50% of cases occur in the post...
 large, with a soft consistency, and spread along the surface of the brain.
Microscopic picture:  The rhabdoid cells have eosinophilic cytoplasm, sharp cell borders and eccentrically located nuclei...
 alterations in chromosome 22 (>90% of cases) are a hallmark of rhabdoid tumor.  functional deletions involving hSNF5/IN...
 highly aggressive tumors Resistant to standard therapy for primitive neuroectodermal neoplasms; mean survival time is 10...
MENINGIOMAS
 Common tumor accounting for 24% to 30% of all primary intracranial neoplasms  age: Typically found in middle-aged adult...
 Signs & symptoms: related to an enlarging intracranial mass or increased intracranial pressure; may have focal neurologi...
Gross Pathology  Firm, well-defined, tan-white tumor often showing attachment to a segment of dura  may show a yellow or...
parasagittal multilobular meningioma attached to the dura with compression of underlying brain
Microscopic picture:  Most meningiomas have a relatively low risk of recurrence or aggressive growth, and so are consider...
 transitional, which share features of the syncytial and fibroblastic types  psammomatous, with psammoma bodies, apparen...
Meningioma with a whorled pattern of cell growth and psammoma bodies
 The most common cytogenetic abnormality is loss of chromosome 22, that harbors the NF2 gene, which encodes the protein m...
 Treatment is complete surgical resection; typically offers an excellent prognosis with classic meningiomas  Radiation t...
 They are defined as clinical syndromes involving non metastatic systemic effects that accompany malignant disease.  the...
 Among the well-recognized paraneoplastic syndromes are various patterns of encephalomyelitis: • Subacute cerebellar dege...
 The peripheral nervous system can also be affected: • Subacute sensory neuropathy It is marked by loss of sensory neuron...
 The major underlying mechanism is the development of an immune response against tumor antigens  These ABs cross-react w...
 A variety of inherited diseases are associated with the occurrence of tumors.  In most, the pattern of inheritance is a...
 autosomal dominant disorder  one of the more common genetic disorders  characterized by neurofibromas (plexiform and s...
 there is a propensity for the neurofibromas, particularly plexiform neurofibromas, to undergo malignant degeneration at ...
 The course of the disease is highly variable; some individuals who carry a mutated gene have no symptoms, while others d...
 autosomal dominant disorder  resulting in a range of tumors, most commonly bilateral eighth-nerve schwannomas and multi...
 Results from mutations in NF2 gene  individuals with NF2 also have non- neoplastic lesions, (schwannosis), meningioangi...
 an autosomal dominant syndrome,  occurring at a frequency of approximately 1 in 6000 births.  It is characterized by t...
 Cortical tubers are often epileptogenic, and surgical resection can be beneficial when medical management of the seizure...
Mutations involve  tuberous sclerosis locus (TSC1) is found on chromosome 9q34, and it encodes a protein known as hamarti...
 Cortical hamartomas of tuberous sclerosis are firm areas of the cortex that have been likened to potatoes, hence the app...
 These multiple droplike masses that bulge into the ventricular system gave rise to the term candle-guttering.  In subep...
Peripheral nerve sheath tumors have several unique features.  association with common familial tumor syndromes, including...
 These are benign tumors that exhibit Schwann cell differentiation and often arise directly from peripheral nerves.  Sch...
 local compression of the involved nerve or adjacent structures (e.g., brainstem or spinal cord).  Within the cranial va...
 within the dura, sensory nerves are preferentially involved, including branches of the trigeminal nerve and dorsal roots...
 Schwannomas are well-circumscribed, encapsulated masses that abut the associated nerve without invading it, a feature th...
A, schwannomas often contain dense eosinophilic Antoni A areas (left) and loose, pale Antoni B areas (right), as well as h...
Microscopically,  admixture of dense and loose areas referred to as Antoni A and Antoni B areas, respectively  Antoni A ...
 silver stains or immunostains for neurofilament proteins demonstrate that axons are largely excluded from the tumor, alt...
 Neurofibromas may be either sporadic or NF1- associated.  Different types of neurofibroma can be distinguished dependin...
 Only the Schwann cells in neurofibromas show complete loss of the NF1 gene product,  Haploinsufficiency for the NF1 gen...
Localized cutaneous neurofibroma. Gross:  small, welldelineated but unencapsulated nodular lesions  arise in the dermis ...
Diffuse neurofibroma.  morphologic features similar to those seen in localized cutaneous neurofibromas, but exhibits a di...
Plexiform neurofibroma.  These tumors grow within and expand nerve fascicles, entrapping associated axons.  The external...
 Most MPNSTs (approximately 85%) are high- grade tumors  low-grade variants are recognized  About half arise in NF1 pat...
 poorly defined tumor masses that frequently infiltrate along the axis of the parent nerve and invade adjacent soft tissu...
 An interesting phenomenon observed in MPNST is described as “divergent differentiation.”  This term refers to the prese...
Brain tumors advanced
Brain tumors advanced
Brain tumors advanced
Brain tumors advanced
Brain tumors advanced
Brain tumors advanced
Brain tumors advanced
Brain tumors advanced
Brain tumors advanced
Brain tumors advanced
Brain tumors advanced
Brain tumors advanced
Brain tumors advanced
Brain tumors advanced
Brain tumors advanced
Brain tumors advanced
Brain tumors advanced
Brain tumors advanced
Brain tumors advanced
Brain tumors advanced
Brain tumors advanced
Brain tumors advanced
Brain tumors advanced
Brain tumors advanced
Brain tumors advanced
Brain tumors advanced
Brain tumors advanced
Brain tumors advanced
Brain tumors advanced
Brain tumors advanced
Brain tumors advanced
Brain tumors advanced
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Health & Medicine
53 views
May. 16, 2021

Brain tumors advanced

2016 who classification of brain tumors for postgraduate

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Brain tumors advanced

  1. 1.  Congenital: dermoid, epidermoid, teratoma  Traumatic: subdural & extradural hematomas  Inflammatory: **Non-specific: e.g abcess **Specific: tuberculoma, syphilitic gumma, fungal granulomas  Parasitic: cysticercosis, hydatid cyst, ameobic abcess, shistosoma japonicum  neoplasms
  2. 2. Orkin et al., 2009
  3. 3. Spinal cord tumors
  4. 4. age MRI Localiza tion Brain tumor histopathol ogy
  5. 5.  Neuronal cells: in grey matter, basal ganglion and brain stem  Glial cells: ➢ Oligodendroglial cells: grey matter ➢ Astrocytes: mainly in white matter ❖ Gemistocyte in early injury ❖ Spindle in chronic and healed lesions ➢ Ependymal cells: lining ventricular system (brain surface and choroid) and central canal of spinal cord ➢ Microglial cells: brain phagocytic cells ➢ Choroid cells: with ependymal cells.produce CSF
  6. 6. Astrocyte GFAP oligodendrocyte
  7. 7. Neuronal cell synaptophysin, neu N, NFP
  8. 8.  1ry: interestic pattern of the tumor e.g; rossttes  2ry: modifications made on the tumor by its environment; usually indicated invasiveness  3ry: marked changes due to hage, necrosis and tissue reaction; cause diagnostic difficulties.
  9. 9.  Rosette formation  Microcystic pattern: diffuse astrocytoma  Biphasic: pilocytic astrocytoma  Fried egg: oligodendroglioma  Perivascular or angicytic: lymphoma  Pallisade: acoustic shwannoma  Whorled: meningioma  Nested: paraganglioma  Pleomorphic: glioblastoma  Patternless: reactive glosis should be considered
  10. 10. Microcystic pattern: diffuse astrocytoma Biphasic: pilocytic astrocytoma Fried egg: oligodendroglioma Perivascular or angicytic: lymphoma
  11. 11. Pallisade: acoustic shwannoma Whorled: meningioma Nested: paraganglioma Pleomorphic: glioblastoma
  12. 12. Patternless: reactive glosis should be considered
  13. 13.  Gliomas: GFAP  Neuronal: synaptophysin, Neu N, NFP  Meningioma: EMA  Mesenchymal: vimentin  Germ cell: PLAP  Pineal tumors: retinal S-AG  Shwannoma: S100  Ependymomas and oligodendrogliomas: no ihc, deletions of 22 and 1p 19q
  14. 14.  classification schemes tend to distinguish between benign and malignant lesions on histologic grounds  the clinical course of disease is influenced by relatively unique features of brain tumors
  15. 15.  some glial tumors with benign histologic features may infiltrate large regions of the brain and lead to serious clinical deficits and poor prognosis.  any neoplasm can have lethal consequences if it is located in a critical region, as when a benign meningioma, by compressing the medulla, causes cardiorespiratory arrest.
  16. 16.  Even the most highly malignant gliomas rarely metastasize outside the CNS.  Distant metastasis in 5 conditions only: 1. Medulloblastoma to bones and LNS 2. Extracranial growth of GBM after craniotomy to lung and cervical LNS 3. Meningiothelial sarcoma to lungs and LNS 4. 1ry lymphoma to LNS 5. Peritoneal mets of gliomas and medulloblastoma after ventriculo peritoneal shunts
  17. 17. •The subarachnoid space provides a pathway for spread, so seeding along the brain and spinal cord can occur in highly anaplastic as well as in well-differentiated neoplasms that extend into the CSF. •Since histologic features can be extremely variable from one region of the neoplasm to another, a single small biopsy specimen might not be representative of the worst aspects of a tumor.
  18. 18.  Localized: supratentorial, infratentorial  Regional: cross midline or more than one site.  Distant: csf seeding or direct extention.
  19. 19.  Gliomas  poorly differentiated tumors  meningiomas.  as well as a short review about other tumors: *paraneoplastic syndromes *familial tumor syndromes.
  20. 20. the most common group of primary brain tumors, include  Astrocytomas  Oligodendrogliomas  ependymomas.
  21. 21. Grade IV Grade III Grade II Grade I glioblastoma Anaplastic astroctyoma Diffuse astrocytoma Pilocytic astrocytoma Giant cell glioblastoma Gliomatosis cerebrii PXA SEGA gliosarcoma Anaplastic oligodendroglio ma Chordoid glioma of third ventricle Angiocentric glioma Anaplastic ependymoma Fibromyxoid astrocytoma Desmoplastic infantile astrocytoma Oligodendroglio ma/oligoastrocy toma Myxopapillary ependymoma ependymoma subependymom a
  22. 22. The two major categories of astrocytic tumors are  infiltrating astrocytomas  non-infiltrating neoplasms, of which the most common are the pilocytic astrocytomas.
  23. 23.  about 80% of adult primary brain tumors.  Site: Usually in the cerebral hemispheres, may also occur in the cerebellum, brainstem, or spinal cord.  Age: most often in the 4th through 6th decades.  most common presenting signs and symptoms : seizures, headaches, and focal neurologic deficits related to the anatomic site of involvement.
  24. 24. diffuse astrocytoma (grade II/IV) anaplastic astrocytoma (grade III/IV) glioblastoma (grade IV/IV) N.B: The grade I/IV category is limited to pilocytic astrocytoma
  25. 25.  Low-grade tumors variable gross appearance from subtle, barely visible lesions to large, soft, gelatinous, gray-white ill-defined masses bluring the gray-white border and expanding the cortex and white matter  GBMs typically large involving more than one lobe — Extension across the corpus callosum results in involvement of both hemispheres (butterfly glioma) — Hemorrhage and large areas of necrosis are characteristic
  26. 26.  Gliomatosis cerebri: diffuse enlargement of affected brain regions; usually, no distinct mass is seen  Giant cell GBMs and gliosarcoma may each be sharply circumscribed and firm owing to presence of connective tissue components
  27. 27. diffuse astrocytomas are characterized by  a mild to moderate increase in glial cellularity  variable nuclear pleomorphism  an intervening feltwork of fine, GFAP- positive astrocytic processes that give the background a fibrillary appearance.  The transition between neoplastic and normal tissue is indistinct  It is bland looking may resemble reactive process representing a diagnosis pitfall.
  28. 28.  Anaplastic astrocytomas show regions that are more densely cellular and have greater nuclea pleomorphism; mitotic figures are often observed.  gemistocytic astrocytoma • abundant eosinophilic cytoplasm, short fibrillary processes and eccentric nuclei • Presence of at least 20% of gemistocytes is necessaryfor this designation
  29. 29. Diffuse astrocytoma. A, The right frontal tumor has expanded gyri, which led to flattening (arrows). B, There is bilateral expansion of the septum pellucidum by gray, glassy tumor.
  30. 30. Diffuse astrocytoma II/IV: microcystic pattern
  31. 31. At least 20%
  32. 32. Size of specimen
  33. 33.  In glioblastoma (previously called glioblastoma multiforme) is similar to anaplastic astrocytoma with the additional features of : • Necrosis occurs in a serpentine pattern in areas of hypercellularity. Tumor cells collect along the edges of the necrotic regions, producing a histologic pattern referred to as pseudo-palisading. • Vascular cell proliferation characterized by tufts of piled-up cells that bulge into the lumen. forms a ball-like structure, the glomeruloid body.
  34. 34.  In the condition called gliomatosis cerebri: • multiple regions of the brain, in some cases the entire brain, are infiltrated by neoplastic astrocytes. • Because of the widespread infiltration, this process follows an aggressive course and is considered to be a grade III/IV lesion—independent of the appearance of the individual tumor cells
  35. 35.  Certain genetic alterations correlate with the progression of infiltrating astrocytomas from low to high grade.  most common in the low-grade astrocytomas: *mutations affecting p53 *overexpression of (PDGF-A) and its receptor.  The transition to higher grade astrocytoma is associated with *disruption of two tumor suppressor genes, RB and p16/CDKNaA *an unknown putative tumor suppressor on chromosome 19q.
  36. 36. Gliomatosis cerebri of left side III/IV
  37. 37. A, Post-contrast T1-weighted coronal MRI shows a large mass in the right parietal lobe with “ring” enhancement. B, Glioblastoma appearing as a necrotic, hemorrhagic, infiltrating mass
  38. 38. Marked vascular proliferation Glioblastoma multiforme, WHO grade IV.
  39. 39. Large cell glioblastoma gliosarcoma III OR IV GBM PNET
  40. 40.  GFAP: +ve in low grade variable in high grade  Ki-67: low in low grade (5%) -anaplastic (5-10%) glioblastoma (15-20%)  IDH1: +VE in low grade diffuse and 2ry glioblastoma - -ve in 1ry glioblastoma  P53: +ve in low g d.d from pilocytic and gliosis  AE1/AE3: +VE in high g  Synaptophysin : +ve in NE of GBM also for GFAP, NSE, HIGH MIB-1
  41. 41.  Metastatic carcinoma and melanoma  Lymphoma  Reactive astrocytes  Oligodendroglioma vs smal cell glioblastoma  Demylinating disease (MBP)
  42. 42.  Patients with well-differentiated diffuse astrocytomas may be treated with surgery, radiation, or both; most patients die of the disease within 10 years; progression to a high-grade tumor commonly occurs (secondary GBM)  Anaplastic astrocytoma may be treated with surgery and radiation; patients typically die in 2 to 3 years  GBM is a highly aggressive tumor with a poor outcome; death usually results within 1 year; younger patients may have a slightly better outcome  Astrocytomas of the brain stem occur most commonly in the first decade in the ventral pons, encasing the basilar artery and associated with poor prognosis
  43. 43.  constitute 5% to 15% of gliomas  are most common in the fourth and fifth decades.  Site: mostly in the cerebral hemispheres, with a predilection for white matter  Thalamus in younger patients, rare in spinal cord or cerebellum.  Signs and symptoms: years of neurologic complaints, often including seizures
  44. 44. Gross picture:  well-circumscribed, gelatinous, gray masses,  often with cysts,  focal hemorrhage, and calcification  MRI: welldefined mass, enhancement indicates anaplastic type
  45. 45.  Microscopic picture o composed of sheets of regular cells with spherical nuclei containing finely granular chromatin (similar to normal oligodendrocytes) surrounded by a clear halo of cytoplasm (retraction artifact) (fried egg apperance) not in frozen, cytology o contains a delicate network of anastomosing capillaries (chicken-wire). o Calcification, present in 90% of tumors, ranges from microscopic foci to massive depositions
  46. 46.  As the tumor cells infiltrate cerebral cortex, there is often formation of secondary structures, often with tumor cells arrayed around neurons (perineuronal and perivascular satellitosis).  Mitotic activity is usually very difficult to detect  Oligodendrogliomas are considered to be WHO grade II/IV lesions .  2 other type of cells may be present: **minigemistocytes **gliofibrillary oligodendrocytes
  47. 47.  characterized by increased : ➢ cell density ➢ nuclear anaplasia ➢ mitotic activity (minimum 6mitosis/10hpf) ➢ endothelial proliferation can often be found indicating aggressive behavoir. ➢ Geographic necrosis if present (aggressive)
  48. 48. II/IV
  49. 49.  Show Foci of Homer Wright rossettes and Perivascular pseudorossetes synaptophysin GFAP
  50. 50.  GFAP: negative except for minigemistocytes & gliofibrillary oligodendrocytes  Synaptophysin, Neu-N, neurofilament: -ve except in neurocytic diff  CK  MIB-1  P53: -ve in low grade,+ve in high grade
  51. 51.  The most common genetic alterations are loss of heterozygosity for chromosomes 1p and 19q, seen in up to 80% of cases  Tumors with these changes have long- lasting responses to chemotherapy and radiation.  Those with additional genetic changes have shorter-lived responses, and those without loss of 1p and 19q seem to be resistant to therapy.
  52. 52.  The prognosis in this neoplasm is still better than that of a GBM without an oligodendroglioma component with overall survival 3 to 5 years  Some studies show that oligoastrocytomas and pure oligodendrogliomas respond similarly to chemotherapy and show no significant differences in survival  it has been reported that patients with pure oligodendrogliomas or oligoastrocytomas do better than those with pure astrocytomas  Combined loss of 1p and 19q is associated with improved survival in oligoastrocytomas compared with oligoastrocytomas without deletions of 1p and 19q
  53. 53.  Pilocytic astrocytoma  Diffuse astrocytoma  Clear cell ependymoma  Small cell glioblastoma
  54. 54.  Typically occur in children and young adults  Occur at any site along the ventricular system; most commonly in the fourth ventricle and spinal cord, followed by the lateral ventricles  May occasionally occur in the deep white matter away from the ventricle (mainly cellular variant)  in children: more commonly in the infratentorial region
  55. 55.  In adults, spinal tumors present between the ages of 30 and 40 years  Signs & symptoms: hydrocephalus, including nausea, vomiting, and headache; patients occasionally develop seizures  Posterior fossa tumors may cause visual disturbances or cerebellar ataxia
  56. 56. Gross Pathology  Soft gray-pink tumors that may be solid or cystic  Areas of hemorrhage or necrosis may be present  Typically protrude from the ventricular lining and fill the ventricular lumen  well demarcated, but may invade the adjacent brain parenchyma
  57. 57. Microscopic picture:  most ependymomas are well differentiated behave as WHO grade II/IV lesions  Cellular tumors composed of monomorphic cells with round to oval hyperchromatic nuclei and long fibrillary cell processes  Characteristically form perivascular pseudorosettes and true rosettes
  58. 58. ● Perivascular pseudorosettes consist of tumor cells arranged around blood vessels ● True rosettes consist of columnar cells arranged around a central lumen; not present in most ependymomas  Varients: **cellular (II/IV) **Papillary (II/IV) **Clear cell ** Tanycytic (II/IV)
  59. 59. Low-power view shows a moderately cellular glial tumor with classic perivascular pseudorosettes.
  60. 60. Highpower view shows classic ependymal rosettes. Notice glial cells radially arranged to form a canal
  61. 61. cellular
  62. 62. Clear cell
  63. 63. tanycytic
  64. 64. papillary
  65. 65.  anaplastic ependymomas (WHO grade III/IV): reveal increased cell density, high mitotic rates, areas of necrosis, and less evident ependymal differentiation.
  66. 66.  GFAP: diffuse specially in pseudorossetes  AE1/AE3: mostly +ve  EMA: dot like cytoplasmic positivity  CD99: diffuse and dot like  Nestin: positivity associated with poor prognosis  MIB-1 index
  67. 67. Molecular Genetics:  spinal ependymomas :the NF2 gene commonly mutated.  Supratentorial lesions are more likely to show alterations in chromosome 9.  Ependymomas do not seem to share the genetic alterations that are found in other gliomas, such as mutations in p53.  Deletions involving chromosome 22
  68. 68.  Complete surgical resection may offer long survival time; many eventually recur, and death often results  Patients with spinal ependymomas do much better because complete surgical resection is more feasible
  69. 69.  Mets adenocarcinoma  Fibrillary astrocytoma  Astroblastoma  Choroid plexus papilloma or carcinoma
  70. 70. ➢ related lesions that occur in the filum terminale of the spinal cord ➢ contain papillary elements in a myxoid background, admixed with ependymoma-like cells. ➢ The myxoid areas contain neutral and acidic mucopolysaccharides
  71. 71. IHC D.D  GFAP, S100, Vimenten  EMA , CK  PAS, Alcian blue  Chordoma  Chordoid glioma of 3rd ventricle  Mets mucin secreting adenocarcinoma  paraganglioma
  72. 72.  In Myxopapillary ependymomas, prognosis depends on completeness of surgical resection; if the tumor has extended into the subarachnoid space and surrounded the roots of the cauda equina, recurrence is likely.
  73. 73.  Older pt  Fourth > lateral ventricle > spinal cord  Usually incidental finding during autopsy  Micro: **clusters of monomorphic cells with fibrillary matrix **rare true rossets, not typical pseudorossetes **microcysts filled with basophilic amorphous sub. **microcalcification
  74. 74. IHC: **GFAP **S100 **MIB-1 D.D: **Ependymoma Age-clinical- rossetes and pseudo
  75. 75.  Pilocytic astrocytoma (I/IV)  Pilomyxoid astrocytoma (II/IV)  Subependymal giant cell astrocytoma (SEGA) (I/IV)  Pleomorphic xanthoastrocytoma (PXA) (II/IV)
  76. 76.  Age: predominantly in children and young adults;usually presents in the first two decades  Most common glioma in children  Site: Most frequently in the cerebellum; may be in the optic nerve, third ventricle, hypothalamus, brain stem, cerebral hemispheres, or thalamus
  77. 77.  When arising in the brain stem, it is usually exophytic dorsally or extends into the cerebellopontine angle  Signs and symptoms: Patients can present with either focal or nonlocalized neurologic deficits or symptoms of increased intracranial pressure; may present with seizures
  78. 78.  Typically well-circumscribed CONTRAST ENHANCING , soft, gray, discrete tumors  Cyst formation in about 50% of cases
  79. 79. Pilocytic astrocytoma in the cerebellum with a nodule of tumor in a cyst.
  80. 80.  composed of bipolar cells with long, thin “hairlike” processes that are GFAP-positive and form dense fibrillary meshworks and eosinophilic granular bodies often present.  often biphasic with a loose microcystic pattern in addition to the fibrillary areas.  An increase in the number of blood vessels, often with thickened walls or vascular cell proliferation, is seen but does not imply an unfavorable prognosis.
  81. 81.  Presence of elongated corckscrew esinophiliv Rosenthil fibers help the diagnosis BUT not a need to diagnose  necrosis and mitoses are uncommon.  narrow infiltrative border with the surrounding brain.  DIFFUSE VARIANT: lack loose microcystic component , good prognosis
  82. 82. Classic architecture of densely fibrillated areas alternating with microcystic areas, with ch.ch Rosenthil fibers
  83. 83. Diffuse variant: note rosenthal fibers
  84. 84.  GFAP  Synaptophysin: may be  P53  MIB-1: low (1-4%)
  85. 85.  Diffuse astrocytoma  Pilomyxoid astrocytoma  PXA  Hemangioblastoma (cyst forming)
  86. 86.  Important to distinguish pilocytic astrocytomas from diffuse astrocytomas because treatment and prognosis are different  Typically cured by complete resection; overall prognosis is excellent  Rare tumors have an aggressive clinical course, and transformation to glioblastoma has been reported
  87. 87.  Closely related to pilocytic astrocytoma but more aggressive  High tendency for recurrence and CSF dissemuination  Age: most common children and young adults  Site: most common optic chiasma and thalamus  Symptoms: mainly visual disturbances and failure to thrive  Gross: ill defined myxoid mass
  88. 88. Monomorphic cells, myxoid background, pseudorossettes
  89. 89.  IHC: **GFAP **Synaptophysin **neuronal markers **MIB-1: 2-20%  D.D: Pilocytic astrocytoma
  90. 90.  Age: children and young adult (<18y)  Site: sureficial hemisphere (temporal) with meningeal involvement  symptoms: long history of seizures mainly  Gross: well defined enhanching mass or cyst with mural nodule involving leptomeninges.
  91. 91. Pleomorphic xanthoastrocytoma, WHO grade II,
  92. 92.  If high mitotic activity or necrosis: anaplastic PXA  IHC: **GFAP, S100, CD34 **Synaptophysin and NFP **MBI-1 < 1% EXCEPT anaplastic PXA  D.D: **Glioblastoma **Pilocytic astrocytoma **ganglion cell tumors.
  93. 93.  MOST common neoplastic process involving brain in pts with TS  AGE: childhood and adolesence  Site: exophytic well defined mass ,solid, tan projecting from wall of lateral ventricle  Symptoms: related to obstruction of CSF flow and hydrocephalus
  94. 94. GEMISTOCYTES, Spindle fibrillary, neuronal
  95. 95.  IHC: **GFAP, S100. Synaptophysin, neurofilament *** calss III B-tubulin and neuropeptides (somatostatin & mat-enkephalin) ***MIB-1: low.  D.D: ***gemistocytic astrocytoma ***subependymal glial nodule
  96. 96. 1. Astroblastoma : may be low or highgrade with pseudorossetes and fibrosis (like ependymoma but extraventricular).(GFAP- Vimentin-EMA) 2. Angiocentric glioma (I/IV)(GFAP- Vimentin- EMA) (nerounal markers) 3. Chordoid glioma of 3rd ventricle (II/IV): GFAP +ve fibrillary cells in a mucinous background (PAS- Alcian blue- mucin) (GFAP-Vimentin) (CD34-CD31-EMA-CK-S100-NEU N- Snaptophysin- neurofilament) N.B: WHO considered them as gliomas as they express GFAP
  97. 97. Astroblastoma d.d: ependymoma, papilary meningioma, angiocentric glioma
  98. 98. Angiocentric gliomas : d.d: astrocytoma, ependymoma, pilocytic astrocytoma, astroblastoma
  99. 99. Chordoid glioma D.D: Chordoma, chordoid meningioma
  100. 100. though of neuroectodermal origin, express few if any of the phenotypic markers of mature cells as they retain cellular features of primitive, undifferentiated cells  Medulloblastoma (WHO Grade IV)  Atypical Teratoid/Rhabdoid Tumor (WHO Grade IV)
  101. 101.  Malignant neoplasm of cerebellum composed of primitive cells usually with neuronal differentiation  Most occur before 16 years of age (peak, 17 years)  May occur in adulthood; most often between 21 and 40 years  Symptoms and signs of cerebellar dysfunction (gait abnormalities, ataxia) or increased intracranial pressure
  102. 102. Gross picture:  The tumor is often well circumscribed  gray and friable  may be seen extending to the surface of the cerebellar folia and involving the leptomeninges
  103. 103. Sagittal section of brain showing medulloblastoma destroying the superior midline cerebellum
  104. 104. Microscopic picture:  extremely cellular, with sheets of anaplastic cells and true rossetes (Homer-Wright rosettes).  tumor cells are small, with scant cytoplasm and hyperchromatic nuclei that are frequently elongated or crescent shaped.  Mitoses are abundant.  The desmoplastic variant is characterized by areas of stromal response, marked by collagen and reticulin deposition and nodules of cells forming “pale islands” that have more neuropil and show greater expression of neuronal markers.
  105. 105. Highly cellular tumor, spreading in the subarachnoid space, composed of small cells with carrot-shaped nuclei and indistinct cytoplasm forming Homer-Wright rosettes.
  106. 106. Molecular Genetics.  The most common genetic alteration is loss of material from 17p  MYC amplification may also be found and is also associated with a more aggressive clinical course.  Several other signaling pathways are altered in medulloblastoma including: ➢ the sonic hedgehog–patched pathway ➢ the WNT signaling pathway ➢ Notch signaling pathway.  Tumors that have increased levels of neurotrophin receptor TRKC have a better clinical outcome, as do those that show nuclear accumulation of β-catenin.
  107. 107.  Propensity for leptomeningeal dissemination  Surgical resection with craniospinal radiation is the typical treatment  Negative prognostic factors: ➢ incomplete surgical resection, ➢ large cell and anaplastic subtype, ➢ isochromosome 17q, loss of 17p, or amplification of MYCC or MYCN  Good prognostic factor: presence of extensive nodularity
  108. 108.  Age: Rare malignant neoplasm most commonly in children younger than 3 years  Site: About 50% of cases occur in the posterior fossa, with a predilection for the cerebellopontine angle; other reported sites include suprasellar region, pineal region, cerebrum, and spinal cord  May be intra-axial or extra-axial, with predilection for leptomeningeal dissemination  Symptoms may be nonlocalizing, consisting of lethargy, vomiting, and failure to thrive; in posterior fossa tumors, focal signs are usually cranial nerve palsies
  109. 109.  large, with a soft consistency, and spread along the surface of the brain.
  110. 110. Microscopic picture:  The rhabdoid cells have eosinophilic cytoplasm, sharp cell borders and eccentrically located nuclei. can take on an elongated appearance that mimics a rhabdomyosarcoma cell.  Rhabdoid cells are rarely a majority of the tumor; instead, are mixed with a small-cell component, or other histologic patterns (mesenchymal and epithelial).  Mitotic activity is extremely prominent.
  111. 111.  alterations in chromosome 22 (>90% of cases) are a hallmark of rhabdoid tumor.  functional deletions involving hSNF5/INI1 gene are seen in the majority of tumors.
  112. 112.  highly aggressive tumors Resistant to standard therapy for primitive neuroectodermal neoplasms; mean survival time is 10 to 15 months  Immunohistochemistry and evaluation for the presence of a mutation of the hSNF5/INI1 gene should be performed to confirm the diagnosis.  Seeding of the subarachnoid space is common
  113. 113. MENINGIOMAS
  114. 114.  Common tumor accounting for 24% to 30% of all primary intracranial neoplasms  age: Typically found in middle-aged adults; occasionally seen in children  More commonly occurs in females (3:2)
  115. 115.  Signs & symptoms: related to an enlarging intracranial mass or increased intracranial pressure; may have focal neurologic deficits or rarely seizures  Rarely arises from the optic nerve, causing visual symptoms, or within the spinal cord, causing radicular pain; may also rarely involve the ventricular system
  116. 116. Gross Pathology  Firm, well-defined, tan-white tumor often showing attachment to a segment of dura  may show a yellow or gelatinous cut surface owing to lipid or mucin accumulation  Frequent infiltration of bone and scalp  Atypical or anaplastic meningioma — Typically causes considerable cerebral edema — Brain invasion is frequently present
  117. 117. parasagittal multilobular meningioma attached to the dura with compression of underlying brain
  118. 118. Microscopic picture:  Most meningiomas have a relatively low risk of recurrence or aggressive growth, and so are considered WHO grade I/IV.  Various histologic patterns are observed, with no prognostic significance.  syncytial (“meningothelial”), whorled clusters of cells that sit in tight groups without visible cell membranes  fibroblastic, with elongated cells and abundant collagen
  119. 119.  transitional, which share features of the syncytial and fibroblastic types  psammomatous, with psammoma bodies, apparently formed from calcification of the syncytial nests of meningothelial cells  secretory, with PAS-positive intracytoplasmic droplets and intracellular lumens by electron microscopy  microcystic, with a loose, spongy appearance  Xanthomatous degeneration, metaplasia (often osseous), and moderate nuclear pleomorphism are common in meningiomas.  Among these lesions, proliferation index has been shown to be a predictor of biologic behavior
  120. 120. Meningioma with a whorled pattern of cell growth and psammoma bodies
  121. 121.  The most common cytogenetic abnormality is loss of chromosome 22, that harbors the NF2 gene, which encodes the protein merlin  Higher grade meningiomas often accumulate other genetic alterations as well.
  122. 122.  Treatment is complete surgical resection; typically offers an excellent prognosis with classic meningiomas  Radiation therapy has been shown to be beneficial in recurrent or unresectable tumors  Benign meningiomas have a recurrence rate of up to 25%; atypical meningiomas are associated with a 29% to 52% recurrence rate; anaplastic meningiomas have recurrence rate range of 50% to 94%
  123. 123.  They are defined as clinical syndromes involving non metastatic systemic effects that accompany malignant disease.  these syndromes are collections of symptoms that result from substances produced by the tumor, and they occur remotely from the tumor itself.  The symptoms may be endocrine, neuromuscular or musculoskeletal, cardiovascular, cutaneous, hematologic, gastrointestinal, renal, or miscellaneous in nature.
  124. 124.  Among the well-recognized paraneoplastic syndromes are various patterns of encephalomyelitis: • Subacute cerebellar degeneration, with destruction of Purkinje cells, gliosis, and a mild inflammatory infiltrate, can be present. • Limbic encephalitis, characterized by subacute dementia and marked by perivascular inflammatory cuffs, microglial nodules, some neuronal loss, and gliosis • Eye movement disorders, most commonly opsoclonus, may be found, often with other evidence of cerebellar and brainstem dysfunction.
  125. 125.  The peripheral nervous system can also be affected: • Subacute sensory neuropathy It is marked by loss of sensory neurons from dorsal root ganglia, in association with lymphocytic inflammation. • Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome, caused by antibodies against the voltage-gated calcium channel in the presynaptic elements of the neuromuscular junction. This can be seen in the absence of malignancy as well.
  126. 126.  The major underlying mechanism is the development of an immune response against tumor antigens  These ABs cross-react with antigens in the central or peripheral nervous systems.  The relationship among the underlying malignant process, the clinical features, and the target antigens is unclear.  Some tumor types are associated with multiple types of autoantibodies, and the same antibodies can be present in different clinical syndromes
  127. 127.  A variety of inherited diseases are associated with the occurrence of tumors.  In most, the pattern of inheritance is autosomal dominant, with involvement of tumor suppressor genes.  In several of these syndromes, tumors of the nervous system are a prominent aspect of the disease.  Other syndromes include tumors of the CNS as part of their spectrum, but the bulk of disease burden lies elsewhere
  128. 128.  autosomal dominant disorder  one of the more common genetic disorders  characterized by neurofibromas (plexiform and solitary), gliomas of the optic nerve, pigmented nodules of the iris (Lisch nodules), and cutaneous hyperpigmented macules (café au lait spots).
  129. 129.  there is a propensity for the neurofibromas, particularly plexiform neurofibromas, to undergo malignant degeneration at a higher rate than that observed for comparable tumors in the general population.  The tumor cells in NF1-related tumors lack NF1 expression due to biallelic inactivation of the NF1 gene.
  130. 130.  The course of the disease is highly variable; some individuals who carry a mutated gene have no symptoms, while others develop progressive disease with spinal deformities, disfiguring lesions, and compression of vital structures, including the spinal cord.
  131. 131.  autosomal dominant disorder  resulting in a range of tumors, most commonly bilateral eighth-nerve schwannomas and multiple meningiomas.  Gliomas, ependymomas of the spinal cord, also occur in these patients.  This disorder is much less common than NF1.
  132. 132.  Results from mutations in NF2 gene  individuals with NF2 also have non- neoplastic lesions, (schwannosis), meningioangiomatosis and glial hamartia.  There is some correlation between the type of mutation and clinical symptoms
  133. 133.  an autosomal dominant syndrome,  occurring at a frequency of approximately 1 in 6000 births.  It is characterized by the development of hamartomas and benign neoplasms involving the brain and other tissues.  Hamartomas within the CNS take the form of cortical tubers and subependymal nodules;  subependymal giant-cell astrocytomas are low grade neoplasms that appear to develop from the hamartomatous nodules in the same location.
  134. 134.  Cortical tubers are often epileptogenic, and surgical resection can be beneficial when medical management of the seizures is difficult.  Elsewhere in the body, lesions include renal angiomyolipomas, retinal glial hamartomas, pulmonary lymphangioleiomyomatosis and cardiac rhabdomyomas.  Cysts may be found at various sites, including the liver, kidneys, and pancreas.  Cutaneous lesions include angiofibromas, localized leathery thickenings (shagreen patches), hypopigmented areas (ash-leaf patches), and subungual fibromas
  135. 135. Mutations involve  tuberous sclerosis locus (TSC1) is found on chromosome 9q34, and it encodes a protein known as hamartin;  the more commonly mutated tuberous sclerosis locus (TSC2) is at 16p13.3 and encodes tuberin
  136. 136.  Cortical hamartomas of tuberous sclerosis are firm areas of the cortex that have been likened to potatoes, hence the appellation “tubers.”  composed of haphazardly arranged neurons that lack the normal laminar organization of neocortex.  some large cells have appearances intermediate between glia and neurons and often express intermediate filaments of both neuronal (neurofilament) and glial (GFAP) types.
  137. 137.  These multiple droplike masses that bulge into the ventricular system gave rise to the term candle-guttering.  In subependymal areas, a tumor unique to tuberous sclerosis, subependymal giant-cell astrocytoma, occurs, which is marked by having very large amounts of eosinophilic cytoplasm.
  138. 138. Peripheral nerve sheath tumors have several unique features.  association with common familial tumor syndromes, including neurofibromatosis type 1 (NF1), neurofibromatosis type 2 (NF2), and schwannomatosis.  MPNSTs seen in the context of NF1 are thought to arise through malignant transformationof preexisting benign plexiform neurofibromas.( which is uncommon in soft tissue tumors)
  139. 139.  These are benign tumors that exhibit Schwann cell differentiation and often arise directly from peripheral nerves.  Schwannomas are a component of NF2  even sporadic schwannomas are commonly associated with inactivating mutations in the NF2 gene on chromosome 22.
  140. 140.  local compression of the involved nerve or adjacent structures (e.g., brainstem or spinal cord).  Within the cranial vault, most schwannomas occur at the cerebellopontineangle, attached to the vestibular branch of the eighth nerve causing tinnitus and hearing loss.
  141. 141.  within the dura, sensory nerves are preferentially involved, including branches of the trigeminal nerve and dorsal roots.  When extradural, schwannomas can arise in association with large nerve trunks or as soft tissue lesions without an identifiable associated nerve.  Surgical removal is curative.  may recur locally if incompletely resected, but malignant transformation is extremely rare
  142. 142.  Schwannomas are well-circumscribed, encapsulated masses that abut the associated nerve without invading it, a feature that simplifies surgical excision.  Grossly, these tumors form firm, gray masses.
  143. 143. A, schwannomas often contain dense eosinophilic Antoni A areas (left) and loose, pale Antoni B areas (right), as well as hyalinized blood vessels (right). B, Antoni A area with the tumor cell nuclei aligned in palisading rows leaving anuclear zones and resulting in the formation of structures termed Verocay bodies.
  144. 144. Microscopically,  admixture of dense and loose areas referred to as Antoni A and Antoni B areas, respectively  Antoni A areas : The dense eosinophilic contain spindle cells arranged into cellular intersecting fascicles.  Palisading of nuclei is common and termed Verocay bodies  Antoni B areas : loose, hypocellular spindle cells in a prominent myxoid extracellular matrix associated with microcyst formation.  spindled elongated nucleus with a wavy or buckled shape.
  145. 145.  silver stains or immunostains for neurofilament proteins demonstrate that axons are largely excluded from the tumor, although they may become entrapped in the capsule.  The Schwann cell origin of these tumors is uniform immunoreactive for S-100.
  146. 146.  Neurofibromas may be either sporadic or NF1- associated.  Different types of neurofibroma can be distinguished depending on their growth pattern. • Superficial cutaneous neurofibromas often present as pedunculated nodules that can be seen isolated (if sporadic) or multiple (if NF1-associated). • Diffuse neurofibromas often present as a large plaquelike elevation of skin and are typically NF1- associated. • Plexiform neurofibromas can be found in deep or superficial locations in association with nerve roots or large nerves and are uniformly NF1-associated.
  147. 147.  Only the Schwann cells in neurofibromas show complete loss of the NF1 gene product,  Haploinsufficiency for the NF1 gene in other associated cells may also contribute to the growth of NF1-associated tumors.  plexiform neurofibromas and dermal neurofibromas arise from different neural crest derived precursor cells.  With rare exceptions, transformation to MPNST is only seen in plexiform neurofibromas.
  148. 148. Localized cutaneous neurofibroma. Gross:  small, welldelineated but unencapsulated nodular lesions  arise in the dermis and subcutaneous fat. Microscopically:  They have relatively low cellularity and contain bland Schwann cells admixed with stromal cells such as mast cells, perineurial cells, CD34+ spindle cells, and fibroblasts.  Adnexal structures are sometimes entrapped at the edges of the lesion.
  149. 149. Diffuse neurofibroma.  morphologic features similar to those seen in localized cutaneous neurofibromas, but exhibits a distinctly different growth pattern.  The tumor diffusely infiltrates the dermis and subcutaneous connective tissue, entrapping fat and appendage structures and producing a plaque-like appearance.  Some of these neurofibromas can grow to large sizes. Focal collections of cells mimicking the appearance of Meissner corpuscles (so-called pseudo- Meissner corpuscles or tactile-like bodies) are an associated feature.
  150. 150. Plexiform neurofibroma.  These tumors grow within and expand nerve fascicles, entrapping associated axons.  The external perineurial layer of the nerve is preserved, giving individual nodules an encapsulated appearance.  The expanded, ropy thickening of multiple nerve fascicles results in what is sometimes referred to as a “bag of worms” appearance.  The tumor has cellular composition similar to that of other neurofibromas.  The extracellular matrix varies from loose and myxoid to more collagenous and fibrous. Often the collagen is seen in bundles likened to “shredded carrot”
  151. 151.  Most MPNSTs (approximately 85%) are high- grade tumors  low-grade variants are recognized  About half arise in NF1 patients and are assumed to result from malignant transformation of a plexiform neurofibroma  Sporadic cases may arise de novo.  Most are associated with larger peripheral nerves in the chest, abdomen, pelvis, neck or limb-girdle.
  152. 152.  poorly defined tumor masses that frequently infiltrate along the axis of the parent nerve and invade adjacent soft tissues.  A wide range of histologic appearance can be encountered.  Typical cases show a fasciculated arrangementof spindle cells.  At low power the tumor often appears “marbleized” due to variations in cellularity.  Mitoses, necrosis, and nuclear anaplasia are common.
  153. 153.  An interesting phenomenon observed in MPNST is described as “divergent differentiation.”  This term refers to the presence of focal areas that exhibit other lines of differentiation, including glandular, cartilaginous, osseous, or rhabdomyoblastic morphology.  A tumor exhibiting the latter is referred to as Triton tumor.  Due to the poorly differentiated nature of MPNST, the distinction from an undifferentiated sarcoma may not be straightforward.  Helpful clues include a diagnosis of NF1 in the affected patient and a clearly demonstrated anatomic relationship to a nerve or to a preexisting neurofibroma.

×