YOUTUBE MASTRY .pdf

Jun. 18, 2022
Social Media

Youtube is not the largest information center in the world and an entertainment video sharing platform. But it can also bring you a stable source of income. So how does youtube work? How to earn revenue from youtube? Here are 8 training services make money on youtube help you manage hidden features, earn more revenue from this platform.

  1. 1. 8 training activities to make money on youtube to help you increase your revenue Youtube is not the largest information center in the world and an entertainment video sharing platform. But it can also bring you a stable source of income. So how does youtube work? How to earn revenue from youtube? Here are 8 training services make money on youtube help you manage hidden features, earn more revenue from this platform. What is Youtube? How to make money on youtube? https://www.digistore24.com/redir/299134/ranabasu/
  2. 2. What is Youtube? Youtube is known as a network platform that allows users to upload and share videos, clips, MVs from their computers or personal phones to help people have more choices about information, knowledge, solutions . oye understanding and many more features. Youtube was the first launch around February 2 by former 2005 Paypal employees. In 3 years, Google decided to buy youtube and help this altar to do good to this day. With more than 2006 years of development, youtube is not only the official information and video game platform for everyone. But it also creates good revenue for users if they meet certain requirements set by google. How to make money on youtube?
  3. 3. Currently, there are a total of 5 top forms to make money on youtube, including: Make money youtube with youtube partner program When you sign up for a youtube partner program, you become a partner of the youtube platform. This platform will allow you to make money on your youtube channel. When this feature is enabled, youtube will display ads on the videos you post on your channel. When someone clicks on the ad, youtube removes the monetary portion from the advertiser to pay the viewer for the ad on the channel that gave it to you. Depending on the number of viewers, the area of ​ ​ revenue from youtube programs will have some changes. Make youtube money by participating in networking Network ads are the middle ground between you and youtube. Network Ads will manage content and distribute ads on registered youtube channels. At the same time deduct a cost back to you. The way to make money on youtube through the network is similar to the youtube partner model. However, you do not need to install Google adsense to get paid. Which you can get money through a personal bank account. Make money with youtube through marketing, marketing In addition to being a video social networking site, youtube is also used as a place to trade and sell bulk stuff. By posting videos related to the products you are trading such as: reviews, product reviews, trainings…. Combined with the inclusion of the command link in the description. The Youtube
  4. 4. channel will become a marketing platform to help promote the business of your business or store. Get youtube ads to make money If your youtube channel grows to a minimum, get more attention, more effective videos. At that time, you will also become an influential person. During this time, you will receive offers from brands, agents, brands to promote their ads and products. Depending on your role level, it will determine your income level. Often, the more influential people, the more revenue from brand recognition will increase. Make money on youtube thanks to viewers' donations It is a new way to make money on youtube that appeared a few years ago, but the business of making money on youtube through donations has grown very quickly and is widely used. By creating videos with high quality content and ideas that attract YouTube viewers. You can increase your revenue through fundraising activities in the form placed in the description below the video. If you are planning to make money on youtube but do not know what form to choose? Here are the best youtube 8 download services to help you increase your revenue in your spare time. The secret to making money on Youtube
  5. 5. If you decide to build a powerful youtube channel that has the potential to grow sustainable. At the same time, if you want your youtube channel to bring you a stable source of passive revenue for you, learning on how to make money on youtube would be best. Training experience: The entire curriculum consists of 37 lectures lasting more than four hours. Students will learn the techniques of making money on youtube, ways to increase revenue from this platform while creating youtube channel and google adsense. Once you have understood the forms of making money. The course will begin to dive into categories to help you build a strong youtube channel with content-focused lessons: ● Youtube development guide, how to design a channel viewing audience ● Hot piercing content is easy to attract viewers, easy to increase revenue ● How to create channel and adsense ● How to make videos on the channel meet SEO standards and suit the tastes of the viewers. ● Research tools, statistics from google to help participants understand channel status, development level. From there, suggest the most comprehensive development steps.
  6. 6. ● COURSE DETAIL ● ● Make Youtube money with 2D cartoons made with Studio Camtasia software For the past 5-6 years, the youtube child has been considered a new global trend with great development. Therefore, programs and videos published for children on youtube appear more and more popular. The lesson to make money on youtube with cartoons will be a fertile ground for those who love children, and love to make movies.
  7. 7. Training experience: Coming to this training project, students will become familiar with the professional camtasia theater software used for video production and production. Through 29 lectures, students will learn how to design 2D animated characters? How to make an animated video with content, inspiration and inspiration to young children, how to create a brass back frame, behavioral movements. Along with that, he also taught you how to think, design captions, and design thumbnails through Photoshop information in this tutorial. course Details Of course Make money on youtube with youtube marketing It is the third largest social media platform in the world by users. Therefore, advertising on this platform will help your business reach a large number of customers, help boost the revenue of the stores and businesses running youtube ads. The youtube marketing course will be a top choice if you plan to expand your business. Training experience: During 32 lectures. Students who sign up for the course will be exposed to the knowledge of youtube advertising. From the beginning before starting a campaign such as product analysis, customer behavior. Up to now optimization of advertising programs (creating advertising content, banners, videos, advertising programs). All of this knowlOnce you understand the basics of youtube advertising, you will learn how to increase
  8. 8. page and page views, increase views, analyze the results of youtube channels to identify products and customers. From there, you can develop an idea to help your store and business grow well.edge will be learned closely through 32 participatory trainings. course Details Sale from Youtube for 0 dong More than just a passive income generator. Youtube is also a place to help your business grow in terms of marketing and service. If you want to promote your product or service business, education is a useful “helper” for you. Training experience: In the first few chapters of the course, you will learn how to sell through youtube, the benefits of selling and distributing products through this channel. How to create sales channels, secure business information to limit external penetration. Once you have mastered the above understanding, this is also the time to start writing how to sell from youtube, how to create product display videos, and marketing support tools. In the next step, we teach students how to read and implement data tables using Excel , Increase the number of product views, Increase customer confidence, how to stream our videos up quickly. Therefore, promoting good sales without spending any money on advertising, hiring people to come up with ideas and marketing campaigns.
  9. 9. course Details Make foreign news videos to make money on foreign youtube How can you make money on youtube by posting news when you have the power? English from good to good? How can I view my news videos in the international market to make more profit than the home market? If you are wondering about these issues. Then the lesson below will help you to find that answer. Training experience: In the textbook "making foreign news videos to make money on foreign youtube". Students will provide tips and tricks to help their best friend youtube channel to be loved by the global community. The lesson includes a total of 3 main topics: ● Section 1 + 2 helps you understand why you should build a youtube news channel, how to video standard news, how to add music, find unofficial music sources to avoid violations. ● The top 3 have tips and tricks to help video develop more effectively. From something as simple as finding keywords for a video, to how to make a standard video. Until further notice the better SEO, data for youtube channel, audience
  10. 10. engagement, interaction. Along with that there are steps to improve the description, title, tag … ● https://www.digistore24.com/redir/299134/ranabasu/ course Details Secrets to writing a Youtube channel and SEO Video Thong Linh TOP 1 Google For those who make money on youtube with youtube partner program including receiving ads. Setting up a youtube channel up is a factor you need to consider. And this tutorial will help you manage the steps from start to finish to make your youtube channel grow stronger, at higher levels. Training experience: The course contains 92 lectures with the first 11 titles that guide you on how to create and enhance content for videos, helping videos up to 1 youtube. ● In the first 3 sections: Students will learn about basic knowledge: reasons to push SEO on youtube, how to make money on youtube, how to create a channel, turn on monetization for channel, errors to avoid to ensure the stable performance of the channels. ● The next 2 sections include the skills to build a professional youtube channel, channel development strategies, steps to do SEO for videos, best tips, tips to promote more video views, to the benefit of the channel. From there, it helps to make money on youtube better, invest in better and better system.
  11. 11. ● With titles 6,7,8. Students learn how to manage channels, research contestants, organize interactions, and interact directly with good viewers. ● In the last 4 titles of course. It includes knowledge about editing, channel security, how to make money on youtube with google adsense or through networks. How to get ads, how to set up ads properly to avoid angry channel subscribers. course Details Youtube MasterClass - Everything you need to know about how to build a Youtube channel with millions of views
  12. 12. If you already have the basics, know how to make money on youtube, how to build a channel. But also trying to get a youtube channel to reach 1 million subscribers, youtube master class education will help you solve this problem. Training experience: The course consists of 8 content sections with 33 lessons to help you manage and develop your youtube channel effectively. Notes to know when setting up a youtube channel, basics to advanced SEO levels, how to read and analyze relevant references, how to make money on youtube but also ensure quality and not commercial video content has decreased. By the end of the course, you will become a youtube master, able to build a youtube channel with silver and gold keys in a short time.
  13. 13. course Details Ultimate SEO Video Top Youtube and Top Google One of the factors that helps to make money on youtube is stability and it tends to grow in the ability to handle trends, increase components so that Google AI machine can read and identify them. So how can you do this, Youtube top and top Google video SEO of course below will be the answer for you. Training experience: In the “Ultimate SEO Video” training, students will learn and understand how youtube ranks videos. How videos can be posted later but when searching have higher results. Meanwhile, videos with the same content previously posted but with few views, have lower search results. In subsequent lessons, students begin to learn how to analyze in-depth keywords, how to share keywords, and the best SEO steps to maximize display of video results increased during search. Once you understand the basics of video SEO, students can learn more advanced skills such as: ● How to Push SEO to be high recommendations for users
  14. 14. ● Create thumbnails, attraction patterns ● Secrets to help increase subscribers, increase views, get top of youtube and google search. Course Details

