Ultrasound Systems Market Revenue to Decline During Coronavirus Disruption, Stakeholders to Realign Their Growth Strategies

Ultrasound Systems Market: Increased Consciousness Regarding Radiation Dose to Act as a Strong Driver: Global Industry Analysis 2013 - 2017 and Opportunity Assessment 2018 - 2028

Ultrasound Systems Market Revenue to Decline During Coronavirus Disruption, Stakeholders to Realign Their Growth Strategies

  Future Market Insights Presents Ultrasound Systems Market Growth Projections in a Revised Study Based on COVID-19 Impact Aug 2020 Report Id : REP-GB-6695 Published On : 16-May-2018 Category : Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals & Medical Devices
  Research Methodology (1/2) Systematic Research Approach In-depth secondary research is used to ascertain overall market size, top industry players, top products, industry associations, etc. FMI formulates a detailed discussion guide to conduct expert and industry interviews FMI develops a list of industry players (manufacturers), distributors, retailers and industry experts FMI conducts interviews with industry experts, industry players, distributors and retailers Data is validated by triangulation method, wherein secondary, primary and FMI analysis contribute to the final data Data is scrutinized using MS-Excel to obtain qualitative and quantitative insights about the industry FMI delivers industry insights and information in the required format (PDF) Data Collection Data Filter & Analysis Research & Intelligence Actionable Insights Business Solution A C B Primary Research Company Analysis Desk Research  Identifying key opinion leaders  Questionnaire design  In-depth interviews  Coverage across value chain  Market participants  Key strengths  Product portfolio  Mapping as per value chain  Key focus segments  Key industry experts  Channel study  Developments  Market dynamics  Products  Conclusions SOLUTION Primary Research#  Linkedin  Zoominfo  Salesforce  Avention  Factiva  GBI  Genios  Meltwater  Company websites  Company annual reports  White papers  Financial reports Secondary Research # Paid Publications# Insights Market profiling Formulating discussion guide Developing list of respondents Data analysis Data validation Data collection 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 # includes sources of databases
  Ultrasound Systems Market Analysis Despite the economic and political uncertainty in the recent past, the global healthcare industry has been receiving positive nudges from reformative and technological disruptions in medical devices, pharmaceuticals and biotech, in-vitro diagnostics, and medical imaging. Key markets across the world are facing a massive rise in demand for critical care services that are pushing global healthcare spending levels to unimaginable limits. A rapidly multiplying geriatric population, increasing prevalence of chronic ailments such as cancer and cardiac disease, growing awareness among patients; and heavy investments in clinical innovation are just some of the factors that are impacting the performance of the global healthcare industry. Proactive measures such as healthcare cost containment, primary care delivery, innovation in medical procedures (3-D printing, block chain, and robotic surgery to name a few), safe and effective drug delivery, and well-defined healthcare regulatory compliance models are targeted at placing the sector on a high growth trajectory across key regional markets.
  Ultrasound Systems Market Analysis Research Methodology FMI utilizes a triangulation methodology that is primarily based on experimental techniques such as patient-level data, number of procedures and capital equipment install base to obtain precise market estimations and insights on various medical devices and medical technology. Bottom-up approach is always used to obtain insightful data for the specific country/regions. The country specific data is again analysed to derive data at a global level. This methodology ensures high quality and accuracy of information. Secondary research is used at the initial phase to identify the feasibility of the target products/technology categories and its respective segments, product offerings, usage pattern as per disease indications, product installed base in target healthcare facilities, life span of a device, reimbursement scenario, adoption rate and future impact of new technologies. Each piece of information is eventually analysed during the entire research project which builds a strong base for the primary research information.
  Ultrasound Systems Market Analysis Primary research participants include demand-side users such as key opinion leaders, physicians, surgeons, and supply-side providers of medical devices who provide valuable insights on trends, key treatment patterns, adoption rate, and purchasing pattern, technological development of medical devices, patient education, effectiveness of manufacturers and important strategies, pricing and competitive dynamics. Quantitative and qualitative assessment of basic factors driving demand, economic factors/cycles and growth rates and strategies utilized by key players in the market is analysed in detail while forecasting, in order to project Year-on-Year growth rates. These Y- o-Y growth projections are checked and aligned as per industry/product lifecycle and further utilized to develop market numbers at a holistic level. On the other hand, we also analyse various companies annual reports, investor presentations, SEC filings, 10k reports and press release operating in this market segment to fetch substantial information about the market size, trends, opportunity, drivers, restraints and to analyse key players and their market shares. Key companies are segmented at tier level based on their revenues, product portfolio and presence.
  Ultrasound Systems Market Analysis Please note that these are the partial steps that are being followed while developing the market size. Besides this, forecasting will be done based on our internal proprietary model which also uses different macro-economic factors such as per capita healthcare expenditure, disposable income, industry based demand driving factors impacting the market and its forecast trends apart from disease related factors. Market Taxonomy By Modality • Cart/Trolley Based • Compact/Handheld Ultrasound Devices By Application • Radiology • Obstetrics and Gynecology • Gastroenterology • Cardiovascular • Others (Breast Imaging, Urology, Emergency Care and among others)
  Ultrasound Systems Market Analysis By End User • Hospitals & Clinics • Diagnostic Imaging & Surgical Centers • ASCs • Others By Region • North America • Latin America • Western Europe • Eastern Europe • APEJ • Japan • MEA
  Ultrasound Systems Market Analysis Specific Report Inputs The report has been created considering various aspects of the healthcare industry and accurate scope of the market. Pointers like installed machinery base, systems sale, replacement rate, new sales number of hospitals and maternity clinics have been taken into account. It helps in getting the exact market status in terms of a particular product's sales, demand and availability.
