  1. 1. www.futuremarketinsights.com I @futuremarketins I /company/future-market-insights © 2019 Future Market Insights, All Rights Reserved Pharmaceutical Packaging Market to Hold a High Potential for Growth by 2029 March 2020 Report Id : REP-GB-6150 Published On : April-2019 Category : Packaging www.futuremarketinsights.com I @futuremarketins I /company/future-market-insights
  Sector Coverage ❑ Automotive and Transportation ❑ Electronics, Semiconductor, and ICT ❑ Retail and Consumer Products ❑ Industrial Automation and Equipment ❑ Chemicals & Materials ❑ Food and Beverages ❑ Services and Utilities ❑ Energy, Mining, Oil, and Gas
  3. 3. www.futuremarketinsights.com I @futuremarketins I /company/future-market-insights © 2019 Future Market Insights, All Rights Reserved Research Methodology (1/2) Systematic Research Approach In-depth secondary research is used to ascertain overall market size, top industry players, top products, industry associations, etc. FMI formulates a detailed discussion guide to conduct expert and industry interviews FMI develops a list of industry players (manufacturers), distributors, retailers and industry experts FMI conducts interviews with industry experts, industry players, distributors and retailers Data is validated by triangulation method, wherein secondary, primary and FMI analysis contribute to the final data Data is scrutinized using MS-Excel to obtain qualitative and quantitative insights about the industry FMI delivers industry insights and information in the required format (PDF) Data Collection Data Filter & Analysis Research & Intelligence Actionable Insights Business Solution A C B Primary Research Company Analysis Desk Research ❑ Identifying key opinion leaders ❑ Questionnaire design ❑ In-depth interviews ❑ Coverage across value chain ❑ Market participants ❑ Key strengths ❑ Product portfolio ❑ Mapping as per value chain ❑ Key focus segments ❑ Key industry experts ❑ Channel study ❑ Developments ❑ Market dynamics ❑ Products ❑ Conclusions SOLUTION Primary Research# ❑ Linkedin ❑ Zoominfo ❑ Salesforce ❑ Avention ❑ Factiva ❑ GBI ❑ Genios ❑ Meltwater ❑ Company websites ❑ Company annual reports ❑ White papers ❑ Financial reports Secondary Research # Paid Publications# Insights Market profiling Formulating discussion guide Developing list of respondents Data analysis Data validation Data collection 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 # includes sources of databases 3
