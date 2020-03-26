Successfully reported this slideshow.
Micro Flute Paper Market Prophesied to Grow at a Faster Pace by 2029

The micro flute paper market is projected to attain a revenue pool of US$ 3Bn by 2024 during the forecast period (2019-2029). A significant increase in demand for lightweight and cost effective shelf ready packaging is a predominant factor driving the sales of micro flute paper. Sustainability initiatives by end user industries is positively impacting the demand for anti-flute paper products, and will continue to sustain strong growth, reveals Future Market Insights (FMI), in its new study.

Micro Flute Paper Market Prophesied to Grow at a Faster Pace by 2029

  Micro Flute Paper Market to Hold a High Potential for Growth by 2029

March 2020
Report Id : REP-GB-9965
Published On : March-2020
Category : Packaging
  4. 4. www.futuremarketinsights.com I @futuremarketins I /company/future-market-insights © 2019 Future Market Insights, All Rights Reserved Micro Flute Paper Market to Hold a High Potential for Growth by 2029 The micro flute paper market is projected to attain a revenue pool of US$ 3Bn by 2024 during the forecast period (2019-2029). A significant increase in demand for lightweight and cost effective shelf ready packaging is a predominant factor driving the sales of micro flute paper. Sustainability initiatives by end user industries is positively impacting the demand for anti-flute paper products, and will continue to sustain strong growth, reveals Future Market Insights (FMI), in its new study. Micro Flute Paper Market - Key Takeaways • Europe will remain the leading micro flute paper market, accounting for more than a third of the market share. • E-type micro flute paper remains the bestselling category, accounted for by superior compression strength and crush resistance. • Recyclable packaging applications will account for majority market share, superior incremental opportunity. • F-type micro flute paper is projected to display strong growth, with scope for litho printing, offset printing, and flexo printing. Micro Flute Paper Market Analysis 4
  5. 5. www.futuremarketinsights.com I @futuremarketins I /company/future-market-insights © 2019 Future Market Insights, All Rights Reserved Micro flute paper Market - Key Driving Factors The rising demand for shelf ready packaging has become a major trend in the industry and has become a primary growth driver. Recycling initiatives by end user industries, particularly in the retail sector, has been key to growth. Manufacturers are leveraging the advantages of combining micro flute paper types to effectively minimize transport and storage costs. This is boosting the overall market growth. Micro flute paper Market - Key Constraint Complex machinery associated with the production of micro flute paper, will remain a challenge for market players, in terms of longer down time and higher maintenance costs. Competition Landscape Key players in the micro flute paper market are DS Smith Plc, CartonHub, Smurfit Kappa Group, GWP Group Ltd., Mayr-Melnhof Packaging, Independent Corrugator Inc., Stora Enso Oyj, Al Kifah Paper Products Company, WestRock Company, KRPA Holding CZ, Novolex Holdings Inc., Netpak, Acme Corrugated Box Co. Inc., Braepac Packaging, and Cascades Sonoco Inc. Majority of these players are investing in product development efforts to effectively replace wax coated packaging. Moreover, research on weight reduction is a key strategy by leaders to stay ahead of their competitors. Micro Flute Paper Market Analysis 5
  6. 6. www.futuremarketinsights.com I @futuremarketins I /company/future-market-insights © 2019 Future Market Insights, All Rights Reserved More About the Report FMI's market research report of 300 pages offers comprehensive insights on micro flute paper market. The market is analyzed on the basis of product type (E Flute, F Flute, N Flute, and D Flute), basis weight (up to 100 GSM, 100 to 175 GSM, 175 to 250 GSM, above 250 GSM), material (virgin and recycled), and end use (food & beverages, medical & pharmaceuticals, personal care, consumer durable electronics goods, and others) across seven key regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania and MEA). Source:https://www.accesswire.com/582480/Micro-Flute-Paper-Set-to-Surpass-US-3-Bn-by-2024-Demand- for-Recyclable-Packaging-Applications-to-Soar-Forecasts-a-New-FMI-Study Explore Extensive Coverage of FMI's Packaging Landscape • Mobile Cases and Covers Market • Dairy Products Packaging Market About Future Market Insights (FMI) Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in London, the global financial capital, and has delivery centers in the U.S. and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and take critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Micro Flute Paper Market Analysis 6
