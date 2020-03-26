Micro Flute Paper Market Prophesied to Grow at a Faster Pace by 2029

The micro flute paper market is projected to attain a revenue pool of US$ 3Bn by 2024 during the forecast period (2019-2029). A significant increase in demand for lightweight and cost effective shelf ready packaging is a predominant factor driving the sales of micro flute paper. Sustainability initiatives by end user industries is positively impacting the demand for anti-flute paper products, and will continue to sustain strong growth, reveals Future Market Insights (FMI), in its new study.