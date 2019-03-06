The worldwide uptake of gastric electric stimulators is anticipated to witness hefty demand in 2019, representing a rigorous 6.6% y-o-y growth, while reaching a valuation of approx. US$ 188.4 Mn in 2026. As per Future Market Insights (FMI) report on gastric electric stimulators market for the forecast period 2018–2026, gastric electric stimulators’ demand is anticipated to be accelerated by a host of pacesetters.



