Advice for Polytechnic Students

Advice for Polytechnic Students

Engineering
Advice for Polytechnic Students

  1. 1. Quallified and experienced faculty Well eqiupped more than 20 labs Library facility with large number of titles Highest %age of placements Hands on experienced based learning Strength of Mechanical Engineering Department
  2. 2. Carpentry shop Machine shop Strength of material lab Measurement and metrology lab CNC lab Fitting shop Plumbing shop Automobile Engineering lab Refigeration and air conditioning lab Advanced Production Technology lab Welding lab Foundry and Casting lab Mechanics lab Material Science lab Theory of Machine lab LABS
  3. 3. Objective/Goal To get yourself placed in good company
  4. 4. Quote of the day • It is better, to be prepared for the opportunity that we do not have now than to be unprepared for the opportunity that we have now
  5. 5. Good technical skills Non technical skills(aptitude/reasoning) Communication skills Attitude Requirements of Good Company
  6. 6. Major focuse on thermal,workshop,IC Engine Current sem. Measurements,hydraulics ,Machine Design Arranging problem solving extra lecture Extra lectures on saturdays Team fundamentals
  7. 7. Major subjects •Thermal •IC engine •WT •RAC •Measurements Other Areas •Industrial Training •Projects •Unit Conversion •Awareness about 5S, KAIZEN
  8. 8. Identify your strength and weakness, work on it
  9. 9. Living far away from dreams/goals Spending too much time on social media Laziness, not passinate about their goals Thinking too much about Problems Self Discipline and time management Major distractions
  10. 10. BODY MIND INTELLIGENCE

