Bloque 8, Pervivencias y transformaciones económicas el siglo XIX: un desarrollo insuficiente
Identifica los factores del lento crecimiento demográfico español en el siglo XIX
Crecimiento demográfico y cambio social. El movimiento obrero
Describe la evolución de la industria textil catalana, la siderurgia y la minería Introducción En España, durante el siglo...
Describe la evolución de la industria textil catalana, la siderurgia y la minería La industria textil catalana •Cataluña f...
Describe la evolución de la industria textil catalana, la siderurgia y la minería • La prosperidad de la industria algodon...
Industrialización y modernización de las infraestructuras. • Introducción. • Industrialización de España en el siglo XIX f...
Industrialización y modernización de las infraestructuras. • Industria textil. • Industria del algodón. • Industrializació...
Industrialización y modernización de las infraestructuras. • El desarrollo industrial se basó en la introducción de la máq...
Industrialización y modernización de las infraestructuras. • Evolución de la industria del algodón en el siglo XIX: ₋ Pará...
Industrialización y modernización de las infraestructuras. • Industria lanera. • La industria lanar mecanizada se ubicó en...
Industrialización y modernización de las infraestructuras. • Industria de la seda. • Zona tradicional: Valencia, Murcia, G...
Industrialización y modernización de las infraestructuras. • Industria minera • A pesar riqueza minera, minería española e...
Industrialización y modernización de las infraestructuras. • La mayor parte de los yacimientos, capital extranjero (inglés...
Industrialización y modernización de las infraestructuras. • Carbón • Importancia del carbón: - máquina del vapor. - indus...
Industrialización y modernización de las infraestructuras. • Mineral de hierro. • La minería de hierro en España tuvo gran...
Industrialización y modernización de las infraestructuras. • Industria siderúrgica. • La otra gran industria en que se bas...
Industrialización y modernización de las infraestructuras Producción siderúrgica española s. XIX
Industrialización y modernización de las infraestructuras. • No llegó a los niveles de producción europeos: - competencia ...
Industrialización y modernización de las infraestructuras. • Otras industrias. • Hubo otros sectores con menor importancia...
Industrialización y modernización de las infraestructuras. • Modernización de las infraestructuras. • La orografía español...
Industrialización y modernización de las infraestructuras. • Transporte marítimo. • Mejora y ampliación de los puertos. A ...
Industrialización y modernización de las infraestructuras. • Transporte ferroviario. • 1844, real orden inicia la construc...
Industrialización y modernización de las infraestructuras. • A esa rapidez constructiva contribuyeron: - ayuda estatal. - ...
Industrialización y modernización de las infraestructuras. • La banca y la Hacienda. • Banca. • En el s. XIX se crearon va...
Industrialización y modernización de las infraestructuras. • En 1868 surge la peseta • Desde 1874, la Restauración, se pro...
Industrialización y modernización de las infraestructuras. • Hacienda • Durante el Antiguo Régimen y en el siglo XIX, crón...
  1. 1. Bloque 8, Pervivencias y transformaciones económicas el siglo XIX: un desarrollo insuficiente
  2. 2. Identifica los factores del lento crecimiento demográfico español en el siglo XIX
  3. 3. Crecimiento demográfico y cambio social. El movimiento obrero
  4. 4. Describe la evolución de la industria textil catalana, la siderurgia y la minería Introducción En España, durante el siglo XIX, se pretendió impulsar, como en otros países de Europa, el proceso de Revolución industrial, con el objeto de transformar la vieja estructura económica esencialmente agraria, por otra nueva, basada en el desarrollo de la industria y el comercio. Pero el resultado final quedó muy lejos de los que se pretendía.
  5. 5. Describe la evolución de la industria textil catalana, la siderurgia y la minería La industria textil catalana •Cataluña fue la única zona donde la industrialización se originó a partir de capitales autóctonos; predominio de empresas de tamaño mediano. •El sector textil catalán ya había iniciado su desarrollo en el siglo XVIII. En el siglo XIX el más dinámico fue el sector textil algodonero, que aquí también actuó como el sector palanca de la industrialización regional
  6. 6. Describe la evolución de la industria textil catalana, la siderurgia y la minería • La prosperidad de la industria algodonera catalana se fundamentaba en tres razones: La posición de ventaja con la que partía con su temprano despegue industrial del siglo XVIII La iniciativa empresarial de la burguesía catalana. Modernizaron sus industrias con nuevas máquinas y nuevas técnicas de producción La política arancelaria. Tras la pérdida de las colonias americana les permitió orientar su producción al mercado nacional sin la competencia inglesa
  7. 7. Describe la evolución de la industria textil catalana, la siderurgia y la minería
  8. 8. Industrialización y modernización de las infraestructuras. • Introducción. • Industrialización de España en el siglo XIX fracasada. • No modernización económica de Reino Unido, Francia, Alemania… • Los intentos innovadores (empresarios catalanes, partido progresista) que querían potenciar la industrialización, no lograron hacer de España un país industrial. • Solo Cataluña – Barcelona- alcanzó niveles industriales europeos. • Balance a final del siglo XIX, relativo fracaso: - construcción red ferroviaria España país eminentemente - surgió banca, nuevo sist. Monetario agrario - surgieron focos industriales - extensión educación  La industrialización se basó en la industria del algodón y en la siderúrgica.
  9. 9. Industrialización y modernización de las infraestructuras. • Industria textil. • Industria del algodón. • Industrialización comenzó con industria textil; industria del algodón. • Industria del algodón se desarrolló mediados s. XVIII, fábricas de indianas. • Centro de esta actividad fabril, Cataluña. Razones: - dinamismo económico, iniciado s. XVIII. - floreciente actividad económica con América (fines s. XVIII). - mano de obra abundante. - mentalidad empresarial. - proteccionismo (frente textiles ingleses).
  10. 10. Industrialización y modernización de las infraestructuras. • El desarrollo industrial se basó en la introducción de la máquina: ₋ Principios siglo XIX, mulas ( movidas ruedas hidráulicas /máquinas de vapor). ₋ Luddismo (1835) fábrica El Vapor (hermanos Bonaplata) ₋ Selfactinas, más efectivas. Protestas 1854.
  11. 11. Industrialización y modernización de las infraestructuras. • Evolución de la industria del algodón en el siglo XIX: ₋ Parálisis producida por la guerra de la independencia y la pérdida de las colonias americanas. ₋ Década 1830, se recupera la fabricación de hilados. ₋ 1830-1855, expansión. ₋ 1855-1868: recesión: capitales a otras inversiones Guerra de Secesión USA (1861-66), proveedor algodón. ₋ 1868, recuperación, favorecida monopolio mercantil Cuba, Puerto Rico. ₋ 1898, pérdida últimas colonias, efectos muy negativos. Industria estancada hasta primeras décadas siglo XX.
  12. 12. Industrialización y modernización de las infraestructuras. • Industria lanera. • La industria lanar mecanizada se ubicó en Tarrasa y Sabadell: - 40% máquinas de hilar. - 50% telares mecánicos. • Centros tradicionales (Béjar, Palencia, Alcoy) - talleres dispersos - especialización: mantas, bayetas, capotes militares.
  13. 13. Industrialización y modernización de las infraestructuras. • Industria de la seda. • Zona tradicional: Valencia, Murcia, Granada. • Crisis seda valenciana mediados siglo XIX: - competencia otras sedas (Francia) - expansión otros cultivos (naranjo) - enfermedad gusano de seda (pebrina). • Centros sederos se acabaron trasladando a Cataluña.
  14. 14. Industrialización y modernización de las infraestructuras. • Industria minera • A pesar riqueza minera, minería española estancada casi todo siglo XIX: - La ausencia de demanda por el atraso económico. - La falta de capitales y la tecnología para su explotación. - La excesiva intervención del Estado, que frenaba inversión extranjera. • Ley de Minas (1868), liberalización de sector y facilitó concesión de explotaciones; desamortización del suelo. Desde ese momento se produjo una explotación masiva de yacimientos mineros españoles; motivos: - nuevo marco legal; Estado concede muchas explotaciones mineras; sanear Hacienda. - aumento demanda internacional de minerales. - avances técnicas de explotación de los yacimientos.
  15. 15. Industrialización y modernización de las infraestructuras. • La mayor parte de los yacimientos, capital extranjero (inglés, francés, belga, alemán) • Época de mayor desarrollo minería española, 1870-1913. • Yacimientos: - Plomo, provincia de Jaén. - Cobre, Riotinto (Huelva). - Mercurio, Almadén (Ciudad Real). - Cinc ,Reocín (Cantabria). Por encima de estos minerales estuvieron el carbón y el mineral de hierro.
  16. 16. Industrialización y modernización de las infraestructuras. • Carbón • Importancia del carbón: - máquina del vapor. - industria siderúrgica. • Los yacimientos importantes, los de Asturias, por su proximidad al transporte marítimo. • Calidad inferior al carbón galés; su producción hubo de ser apoyada con el proteccionismo arancelario.
  17. 17. Industrialización y modernización de las infraestructuras. • Mineral de hierro. • La minería de hierro en España tuvo gran expansión a partir de la difusión del convertidor Bessemer. Requería mineral de hierro sin fósforo, característico del mineral de hierro vizcaíno. • Ayudó en su explotación la cercanía al mar. • La mayor parte de la producción se exportaba (R. Unido, Alemania, Francia, Bélgica); España principal abastecedor de este mineral en Europa.
  18. 18. Industrialización y modernización de las infraestructuras. • Industria siderúrgica. • La otra gran industria en que se basó la industrialización española. • Tuvo tres focos sucesivos: • 1er foco, Málaga. (1820-1850). Su problema el carbón vegetal. Desapareció cuando apareció el foco asturiano. • 2º foco, Asturias. Disponía de hulla, pero de baja calidad. Su época fueron años 60-70 siglo XIX. Sustituidos por el foco vizcaíno. • 3er foco, Vizcaya. A partir del último cuarto siglo XIX. • Minería hierro vasco también capital vasco, base de la industria siderúrgica vasca. • Se importó coque galés. La siderurgia se concentró en la ría de Bilbao. • Surgen diversas empresas, introducen convertidores Bessemer • En 1902 las tres mayores empresas, Altos Hornos de Vizcaya.
  19. 19. Industrialización y modernización de las infraestructuras Producción siderúrgica española s. XIX
  20. 20. Industrialización y modernización de las infraestructuras. • No llegó a los niveles de producción europeos: - competencia exterior, ley de ferrocarriles. - baja demanda interna. - escasez de carbón. • Otras industrias. • Son la continuación de la tradición artesanal y de los viejos talleres. • Molinos - granos, papel. - 2ª mitad siglo, modernización; máquinas de vapor mecanismos, rodillos metálicos - industria harinera, Aragón Cataluña (puertos, zonas demanda)
  21. 21. Industrialización y modernización de las infraestructuras. • Otras industrias. • Hubo otros sectores con menor importancia económica en el s. XIX. • Industria agroalimentaria • Fábricas de harina (máquinas de vapor + rodillos metálicos). Castilla y Aragón. • Vinos y alcoholes: - Andalucía, Cataluña, Valencia. - Capital extranjero (Terry, Osborne, Domecq…) - Filoxera (1875-85). • Aceite: incorporación de máquinas de vapor en las prensas. • Industria química: lejías, colorantes y dinamita. • Industria papelera: Guipúzcoa, Burgos.
  22. 22. Industrialización y modernización de las infraestructuras. • Modernización de las infraestructuras. • La orografía española dificultaba las comunicaciones entre regiones y del interior con la costa. • Durante el siglo XIX se mejoraron las comunicaciones. • Carreteras y caminos. • 1840, primeras obras de mejora red viaria. Hasta siglo XX se pasó de 9.000 a 36.000 Kms. de carreteras (solo 16.000 1er /2º orden). • Se sustituyeron caballerizas por carruajes • Los trayectos cada vez más cortos. • 1850, servicio de correos. • 1852, servicio de telégrafos.
  23. 23. Industrialización y modernización de las infraestructuras. • Transporte marítimo. • Mejora y ampliación de los puertos. A fines de siglo destacan Cádiz y Barcelona. • Se perfeccionó la navegación a vela y, a fines de siglo, se introdujo la navegación a vapor.
  24. 24. Industrialización y modernización de las infraestructuras. • Transporte ferroviario. • 1844, real orden inicia la construcción de líneas de ferrocarril. - Líneas cortas: Barcelona-Mataró (1848) Madrid- Aranjuez. Langreo- Gijón. - Mayor ancho de vía. - Modelo centralizado, en Madrid. - Abusos • Bienio progresista, Ley de Ferrocarriles (1855), estímulo red básica • 1855-66, 4.500 Kms.; época de mayor intensidad constructiva. • Hasta 1900, 13.000 Kms.
  25. 25. Industrialización y modernización de las infraestructuras. • A esa rapidez constructiva contribuyeron: - ayuda estatal. - avances técnicos. - capital extranjero; francés. • Compañías: - MZA - Ferrocarriles del Norte - SJC , Ferrocarriles Andaluces • Crisis 1866-76, paralizó la construcción. Después construcción más pausada. • A fines de siglo 90% de la red construida. • Pronto alcanzó gran importancia el transporte por tren de mercancías y personas.
  27. 27. Industrialización y modernización de las infraestructuras. • La banca y la Hacienda. • Banca. • En el s. XIX se crearon varios bancos: emitir deuda pública. • La crisis de mediados de siglo puso en aprietos estos bancos. El Bienio progresista promulgó la Ley de Bancos de Emisión (1856); surge el Banco de España. • Esta ley + ley de ferrocarriles, 10 años crecimiento económico. La banca notable crecimiento : muchos bancos de emisión (20) y de crédito (35). • 1866, fin burbuja del ferrocarril y muchos quebraron.
  28. 28. Industrialización y modernización de las infraestructuras. • En 1868 surge la peseta • Desde 1874, la Restauración, se produjeron una serie de cambios: - Solo el Banco de España, emisor de moneda. - Banca privada (4): Barcelona, Bilbao, Santander, Crédito Mobiliario. - Cajas de Ahorros: papel + asistencial fomento ahorro clases medias y trabajadoras.
  29. 29. Industrialización y modernización de las infraestructuras. • Hacienda • Durante el Antiguo Régimen y en el siglo XIX, crónico déficit en Hacienda. Uno de los motivos, escasa eficiencia recaudatoria. • 1845 serio intento de reforma fiscal, reforma de Mon-Santillán. • Impuestos directos: contribución territorial. subsidio industrial y de comercio. • Impuestos indirectos (consumos), productos de primera necesitad. • Sin embargo el problema subsistió durante todo el siglo. Se intentó solucionar con una permanente emisión de deuda pública, que quitaba capital a otras inversiones públicas.

×