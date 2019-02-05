Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
best romance audiobooks : Merry and Bright | Romance Listen to Merry and Bright and best romance audiobooks new releases o...
best romance audiobooks : Merry and Bright | Romance NEW YORK TIMES BESTSELLER • Christmas is the season of the heart, and...
best romance audiobooks : Merry and Bright | Romance Written By: Debbie Macomber. Narrated By: Em Eldridge Publisher: Rand...
best romance audiobooks : Merry and Bright | Romance Download Full Version Merry and Bright Audio OR Get now
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

best romance audiobooks : Merry and Bright | Romance

3 views

Published on

Listen to Merry and Bright and best romance audiobooks new releases on your iPhone iPad or Android. Get any best romance audiobooks FREE during your Free Trial

Published in: Spiritual
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

best romance audiobooks : Merry and Bright | Romance

  1. 1. best romance audiobooks : Merry and Bright | Romance Listen to Merry and Bright and best romance audiobooks new releases on your iPhone iPad or Android. Get any best romance audiobooks FREE during your Free Trial LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
  2. 2. best romance audiobooks : Merry and Bright | Romance NEW YORK TIMES BESTSELLER • Christmas is the season of the heart, and #1 New York Times bestselling author Debbie Macomber is here to warm yours with a delightful holiday novel of first impressions and second chances. ​ Merry Knight is pretty busy these days. She’s taking care of her family, baking cookies, decorating for the holidays, and hoping to stay out of the crosshairs of her stressed and by-the-book boss at the consulting firm where she temps. Her own social life is the last thing she has in mind, much less a man. Without her knowledge, Merry’s well-meaning mom and brother create an online dating profile for her—minus her photo—and the matches start rolling in. Initially, Merry is incredulous, but she reluctantly decides to give it a whirl. ​ Soon Merry finds herself chatting with a charming stranger, a man with similar interests and an unmistakably kind soul. Their online exchanges become the brightest part of her day. But meeting face-to-face is altogether different, and her special friend is the last person Merry expects—or desires. Still, sometimes hearts can see what our eyes cannot. In this satisfying seasonal tale, unanticipated love is only a click away. ​ Praise for Merry and Bright ​ “Warm and sweet as Christmas cookies, this new Debbie Macomber romance is sure to be a hit this holiday season.”—Bookreporter ​ “Heartfelt, cheerful . . . Readers looking for a light and sweet holiday treat will find it here.”—Publishers Weekly
  3. 3. best romance audiobooks : Merry and Bright | Romance Written By: Debbie Macomber. Narrated By: Em Eldridge Publisher: Random House (Audio) Date: October 2017 Duration: 4 hours 19 minutes
  4. 4. best romance audiobooks : Merry and Bright | Romance Download Full Version Merry and Bright Audio OR Get now

×