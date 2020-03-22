Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. DICTADURAS MILITARES, LA DEMOCRACIA Y GOBIERNO PSEUDO REVOLUCIONARIOS
  2. 2. IMPERIALISMO Imperialismo es la tendencia de dominio que tiene un Estado para imponerse sobre otros, invadiendo sus territorios, sometiendo a sus pobladores, imponiendo modelos económicos, explotando sus recursos. Condicionó el desarrollo de los gobiernos en Bolivia a que sean democráticos o dictatoriales. En el siglo XX, el mundo vivió el reparto colonial entre las potencias europeas. Inglaterra era la más fuerte y era la que dominaba en la economía capitalista.
  3. 3. Pero después de la Segunda Guerra Mundial (1939-1945), lo pueblos que vivían bajo dominio colonial consiguieron su independencia y formaron gobiernos propios. Inglaterra fue desplazado por el imperialismo de Estados Unidos pasó a ser la principal potencia, la segunda potencia era la Unión Soviética produciéndose una confrontación conocida como "guerra fría" y que se extendió hasta 1991. Esta guerra entre el bloque capitalista (Estados Unidos), y el bloque socialista (Unión Soviética), dio lugar a una polarización en el mundo en hechos como la división entre una Corea del norte y otra del sur, en la década de los 50.
  4. 4. IMPERIALISMO NORTEAMERICANO El imperialismo norteamericano fue imponiéndose bajo el argumento de "luchar contra expansión comunista", promoviendo lo que se conoció como "Doctrina de Seguridad Nacional", que en América Latina se tradujo en el apoyo a varios gobiernos dictatoriales en función de combatir a las organizaciones de izquierda. Además, en Bolivia, la intervención estadounidense condicionó la política de los gobiernos civiles y militares que fueron sucediéndose desde la llamada "revolución nacional" de 1952.
  5. 5. EL MNR Y LA MODERNIZACIÓN DEL ESTADO DESDE 1952 En 1952 el Movimiento Nacionalista Revolucionario (MNR) tomó el control del Estado boliviano; nacionalizó las minas, dictó una reforma agraria e implantó el voto universal. Todos estos cambios son un hito en la historia del país pues desde entonces se rompe con formas de explotación hacendal y se promueve un proceso de modernización del Estado, que implicaba el desarrollo de una industria propia y la inclusión como ciudadanos de grandes sectores del país.
  6. 6. HEGEMONÍA DEL MNR Y EL PROYECTO DEL MESTIZAJE Desde entonces se implantó en la mentalidad de las personas, mediante la educación, medios de comunicación la idea de ser “mestizos”. El MNR impuso su proyecto nacionalista gobernando por tres veces consecutivas. Primero a la cabeza de su máximo líder, Víctor Paz Estenssoro (1952- 1956); luego bajo el mando de Hernán Siles Zuazo (1956-1960) y, finalmente, nuevamente Víctor Paz (1960-1964). Durante ese tiempo promovió la sindícalización masiva de los campesinos como una forma de subordinarlos a sus intereses partidarios.
  7. 7. DICTADURAS MILITARES En 1964, tras que Víctor Paz ganara una nueva elección, su vicepresidente, el General Rene Barrientos Ortuño, dio un golpe de Estado. Desde entonces hasta 1982, un total de 18 años, se sucedieron 14 gobiernos dictatoriales, algunos de ellos bastante breves. Estos gobiernos restringieron las libertades democráticas e incluso, en muchos casos, protagonizaron grandes matanzas en el afán de hacerse del poder o mantenerse en él.
  8. 8. LOS GOBERNANTES DE FACTO EN BOLIVIA El Gral. Rene Barrientos Ortuño, se mantuvo como dictador hasta 1969. En su gobierno derroto el intento guerrillero liderado por el "Che" y murió en un accidente aeronáutico. Luego vino un gobierno civil de Luis Adolfo Siles Salinas, y que duró cinco meses y fue derrocado en septiembre de ese mismo año por el General Alfredo Ovando Candía, cuyo gobierno militar duró hasta octubre de 1970. Le siguió otro gobierno militar, esta vez dirigido por el General José Torres González, quien estuvo dirigiendo el país hasta agosto de 1971.
  9. 9. Torres fue derrocado por el General Hugo Banzer Suárez quien gobernó desde 1971 hasta 1978. Tras un intento fraudulento de elecciones en ese año, Juan Pereda Asbún dio un golpe de Estado en julio y gobernó hasta noviembre. Lo sucedió otro militar, David Padilla Arancibia hasta que lo remplazo un presidente civil interino, en agosto del mismo año, Walter Guevara Arze. Alberto Natusch Busch dio un golpe de Estado a Walter Guevara pero solo pudo gobernar por unos días, del 1 al 16 de noviembre de 1979. Luego vino un gobierno civil dirigido por Lidia Gueiler Tejada, quien en agosto de 1980 fue derrocada por el golpe militar de Luis García Meza Tejada, quien gobernó hasta agosto 1981. Posteriormente se dio una junta militar que entrego el gobierno en 1982 al ganador de las elecciones de 1980: Hernán Siles Zuazo de la Unidad Democrática Popular (UDP).

