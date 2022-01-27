Ram v chary (strawman) slideshare updates 4 jan batch 2_randy (1)

Wait! Exclusive 60 day trial to the world's largest digital library.
Capturing great bird photographs has its own set of challenges. Many beginners wanting to try
their hand in bird photography may have a perception that they need to buy an expensive
camera and lenses to match. While it is true that the top-of-the-line cameras and premium lenses
produce superior results in challenging conditions, still don't expect it to be the end-all-be-all.