Some Impressionistic takes from the book of Ivan Lansberg “Succeeding Generations “ ( Realizing the dreams of Families in ...
About the Author  Professor Ivan Lansberg is an organizational psychologist in New Haven, Connecticut.  He is co-founder...
Prelude  Finding the right successor to a well-loved founder or president is often the most difficult task an organizatio...
Context  Planning does not ensure greater success of Family Business in negotiating transitions.  Family Business have t...
1 Family Business Forum
Designing New Road maps for the Journey  One Controlling owner to another Controlling owner very popular- less complicate...
A Typology of Successions  Family Ownership in large publicly traded companies. – fragmented and remote- not transparent ...
Controlling Owner Sibling Partnership Cousin Consortium Basic Family Forums
Three Fundamentals forms Family Business Structure
Dynamics & Features of Cousin Consortium  Two kinds of Sibling Partnerships:-equal with one acknowledged as leader- consu...
Life Cycle  Though the three stages are very different, they are typically representative of how a family business evolve...
The Controlling Owner Forum- Business  Controlling owner’s organization resembles a Spider. Owner sits in the middle of t...
The Controlling Owner Stage- The Family  Business becomes an important psychological presence in the family.  Controllin...
The Sibling Partnership Forum – The Business  Shared Leadership arrangement- Siblings lead the company as a team.  Equal...
The Sibling Partnership Phase – The Family  The Family structure associated with sibling partnerships is considerably mor...
The Cousin Consortium Phase – The Family  This form of family business is characterised by fragmental ownership structure...
Governance Structure for complex Cousin Consortium
Succession Journey Succession journey involves: Restructuring & learning:  Recycling- Three types of transitions-  (CO t...
Three Types of Evolutionary Succession  Controlling owner to sibling partnership, sibling partnership to cousin consortiu...
Case -The Lombardi Family Business salient features Family engaged, simultaneously, in two separate Leadership transitions...
The Lombardi Family
History of Lombardi Family  Lombardi Enterprises – US $550 million grocery and trucking company in California includes ch...
The Lombardi Family Business -Succession by Default  An Accident to Paul Sr. lead to the First Succession- Paul Jr. sudde...
The Lombardi Family Business -Evolution of Sibling Structure  Winery spun of as separate division – managed by the second...
The Lombardi Family Business- Sibling Partnership- evolution  Major restructuring for cost cutting implemented  One of t...
The Lombardi Family Business -Next Generation  None of the four siblings wanted to take up CEO’s job to succeed a formida...
The Lombardi Family Business-Future challenges  Making structures for effective governance in the third generation to wor...
Learning’s from the-case of--The Lombardi Family Business  Ingredients of success of sibling partnership necessity of ini...
2 Shared Dreams & Succession Planning
Family Dreams-The Genesis of Succession  Shared Dream or collective vision of future essential to inspire family members ...
Shared Dream- continued  Shared Dream requires “vision process”. To get clarity of aspirations and expectations and get a...
Mismatch of Dreams/ Revision  Dreams shape and determine children to either encourage or discourage their entering busine...
Working with Dreams: Visioning Process Challenges  Visioning process involves risk of long- hurt feelings bubble up to th...
Methodology of Visioning Facilitating process Some examples of activities  Family members asked to make collages using cr...
Assessing the Feasibility of the Dream  The dream to be reassessed and reworked at three basic family business forms-the ...
Challenges of the Controlling Owner Form  Concentration of power in one family member’s hands - potential for disrupting ...
Challenges of the Sibling Partnership  Toughest call for siblings capability of collaboration. Child hood Sibling rivalri...
The Challenges of the Cousin Consortium  Institutional structures need to be put in place to manage the complexities of a...
3 Human Development & Timing of Succession
Human Development –The Training for Succession  Four stages in the evolution of a family business, with distinctive chall...
Mentoring  Mentoring is transfer of knowledge from parents to children - family companies have truly unique- competitive ...
Anointment and Taking Charge– Challenges  Wang laboratories, Schwinn bicycles, Steinway pianos, Steinberg’s are examples ...
A More Systematic Selection Process  Average succession family companies once in 20.6 years  Selection of future leaders...
 Developing and articulating vision and shared dream by successor important  Siblings and Cousins teams to Realize Aspir...
Letting Go  Examples of family heads not retiring are many- mandatory retirement age required.  Present era is an ongoin...
Letting Go -Monarchs and Generals  The monarchs refuse to let go -- not even plan their departures. Generals too stick to...
Letting Go- Governors and Ambassadors  Ambassadors turn over managerial authority to their successors, but work out a con...
Governors and Ambassadors  Governors and Ambassadors are psychologically able to achieve the sense of integration that is...
Retirement planning  The succession process in cousin-owned and cousin-managed consortiums is vulnerable to the complex b...
Psychological implications of retirement  Retirement regarded sign of weakness rather than as a manifestation of responsi...
4 Governance for Continuity
Governance for Continuity- Governance Structures & Process for Continuity  Trusts vest in trustees ultimate authority ove...
Governance for Continuity Shareholders Family Council Board of Directors Family Governance Business Governance Governance ...
Governance for Continuity- General Observations  Governance refers to the ways a company organizes itself to do business ...
Governance for Continuity Family OwnershipManagement Boundaries of Family Governance- 3 circles
Board of Directors- Functions  Reviewing Corporate objectives.  Monitoring the performance of the enterprise.  Approvin...
Contribution of Independent Directors  A minimum of two or three independent directors on their board found on long stand...
Criteria for selection of Directors  Own small circle-company lawyer, accountant, banker, close friends- will be too clos...
Board structure  A proper balance between internal and external directors vital. Too many internal managers functions lik...
Organizing the Board  New directors be introduced to key managers and briefed on business operations, strategy and major ...
Board responsibility for succession Planning  Strictly speaking- independent directors responsibilities are defined in th...
Governance Governance Structures in family companies must be designed to safeguard the long-term interests of family share...
Family Council  Family council lays down policies for the family to obviate and resolve conflicts relating to compensatio...
Family Council - Size, Composition& Organization  More than 9 members becomes too large.  Voices of both genders; younge...
Family Council It is to visualize the future, to continually anticipate how the family will evolve, what its needs will be...
Governance for continuity Boundaries of Forums Symptoms of a lack of clear understanding of boundaries  If Board is into ...
Governance for continuity Telemedia case  A large media company in Canada owned by Gaspe Beaubien family,  Roundtable As...
Shareholder’s Agreement SHA  SHA spells out the rules for transfers of stock, rules on voting of shares, place of trusts ...
Governance in Action- Role of Board  Independent directors bring wealth of experience  Use their personal influence to m...
Governance in Action- Role of Board- continued  Boards play fundamental role in insisting on reliable performance evaluat...
Governance in Action- Pivotal Role of the Family Council  The council sends clear signals to the board about the mix of f...
Governance in Action- Contents of Family Constitution Contents  A mission statement .  Fundamental values and beliefs. ...
The Constitution – Writing Process  Constitution should be formally voted by all family members in order to foster the se...
Stewardship important  Ward cautions that too much emphasis on the role of governance structures for resolving and preven...
Conclusion: Improving the Odds of Success  Large number of family businesses fail because they do not engage in successio...
Ten Lessons for Successful succession plans  An active, deliberate investigation of the full range of opinions, and the i...
 Anticipating future challenges and developing policies to address them before they happen.  Continuity plans requires a...
 Most businesses, big or small, are family businesses.  Trust and open communication are crucial to the success of a fam...
 Every family business should have an independent board of advisers or directors.  The leader should begin succession pl...
Succeeding generations
Succeeding generations

What do a single-owner business, a sibling partnership and a multi-shareholder “ Cousin consortium” have in common? They all are led by people who must have a Guiding Dream –in case of multiple owners, a Shared Vision of where they want to go.

Yet they are fundamentally different systems of guidance. As a successful firms evolve over several generations , they require radically new communication routines , more formality & documentation and face different issues in the process of preparing & selecting new leaders.

The author defines healthy family business as “ Having fun making money together”. Combined with his assumption that ownership is the most useful frame of reference for understanding a family business, “ Making money together” must come to include appropriate involvement in ownership and governance, not just a lifetime job. And the most important factor in the successful sharing of ownership is the SHARED DREAM.

The 3 principles of this book :
• The key to understanding where true power lies… is ownership.
• Succession is a journey.. determined by the family’s shared dream.
• Continuity- depends on instilling a sense of ownership in every generation.


Succeeding generations

