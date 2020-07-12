Non-Violent communication

Many of your established communication patterns may contribute to dysfunctional relationships, misunderstandings and frustration. Making “moralistic judgments” about other people can alienate them. This differs from making “value judgments,” which people do all the time. Comparing people to each other interferes with authentic communication, as does talking about what someone deserves or denying responsibility for your actions. When you say you have to do something, or someone else is making you do it, you alienate yourself from other people.

Nonviolent or Compassionate Communication (NVC) is “a way of communicating that leads us to give from the heart.”

“Nonviolent or Compassionate Communication” (NVC) offers interpersonal connection “from the heart.” NVC helps you focus and stay humane in tough circumstances. Using NVC, you can alter your consciousness so that you see your actions differently.

NVC has four components: “observations, feelings, needs and requests.” To apply NVC, work through these four elements. Observe what’s going on. Share how an event makes you feel and what you need. If you ask the other person to do something, your request should be specific. Ask for something the person can do. Don’t request an attitude change or an abstract intention. NVC has two “parts” or sides. In one, you express yourself and your reality honestly by working through the four components. In the other, you receive communication and respond with empathy as you and your counterpart(s) work through NVC’s four constituent parts. You can apply NVC to personal relationships – within families, in business and in group or societal conflicts.

