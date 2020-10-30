-
Be the first to like this
Published on
In the continual quest for sustainable growth, companies
have traditionally focused on the competition.
They have fought over the same customers, tried to
improve on the same benefits, and hoped to wring
profits from a shrinking revenue stream. In Blue
Ocean Strategy, professors W. Chan Kim and Renée
Mauborgne argue that the key to success is to make the
competition irrelevant. They offer a practical, tested
analytical framework that innovators in any sector
can use to create new, uncontested market space. In
this “blue ocean,” organizations can take advantage
of untapped demand and deliver powerful leaps in
value—both for their customers and for themselves.
Be the first to like this
Be the first to comment