In the continual quest for sustainable growth, companies

have traditionally focused on the competition.

They have fought over the same customers, tried to

improve on the same benefits, and hoped to wring

profits from a shrinking revenue stream. In Blue

Ocean Strategy, professors W. Chan Kim and Renée

Mauborgne argue that the key to success is to make the

competition irrelevant. They offer a practical, tested

analytical framework that innovators in any sector

can use to create new, uncontested market space. In

this “blue ocean,” organizations can take advantage

of untapped demand and deliver powerful leaps in

value—both for their customers and for themselves.