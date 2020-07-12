This books has a magnitude of information when it comes to Hinduism, Indian thoughts, our sacred scriptures, Indian philosophy etc. It sets a benchmark even higher in exposing the western attacks on Indian in a more detailed and sophisticated manner. It is not a regular tell-tale of India’s glorious past or our vase knowledge of philosophy or the mastery of the Sanskrit language. It focuses on the western view of India and how it has become wrong on so many levels, leave alone injecting the false doctrines. This book makes the westerners to see the real Indian side from an Indian point of view, rather than a typical western.



This book details out monotheism vs. polytheism, one sacred book vs. hundreds of religious book, history-centric religion vs. Sanathana dharma, Prophetic religion vs. Free –to-choose type of religion. The arguments are brilliant in order to state the truth and what is believed to be true.



In conclusion, none of the disagreements from the book dismisses the importance of Being Different. The most important aspects of the book are, as it reverses the gaze towards the west and evaluate it using the Dharmic paradigm. It will make every Indian Proud – Being Different & Being Indian.



