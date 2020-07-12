Successfully reported this slideshow.
Some Impressionistic takes from the book of Rajiv Malhotra “Being Different” by Ramki ramaddster@gmail.com
About the Author  At the peak of his career when he owned 20 companies in several countries, he took early retirement at ...
 Being Different is both a critical exploration of the two vastly different metaphysical/ religious world views (the Abra...
 He further insightfully suggests that the West—especially the United States—suffers from what he calls "difference anxie...
 Why do religious differences have to be encouraged? Is it better being different or getting digested?  What is cultural...
 The author states that Purvapaksha “is the traditional dharmic approach to rival schools.  It is a dialectical approach...
 Tolerance, in short, is an outright insult. Whereas mutual respect merely means that, ‘I am respected for my faith, with...
 This categorization privileges the western gaze and enables it to declare itself as the universal norm for others to emu...
Chapter -1 Take away- Being different or Getting Digested ? 1 Digestible difference  That which can be resolved by one ap...
 This chapter mainly focuses on giving clarity to the readers that Indian culture is not history-centric but inner scienc...
 Further he says ‘truth is not dependent on history; rather, history is a manifestation of it’.  Thus, Dharmic relation ...
Chapter -2 Take away -1/2 Embodied Knowing: Dharmic alternative to History-Centrism 1 Definition of Embodied knowing  Eac...
Chapter -2 Take away -2/2 Western Religions are History-Centric 1 What is History- Centrism ?  God’s truth accessible onl...
 Here he explains integral unity as “ultimately ONLY the whole exists; the parts that make up the whole have but a RELATI...
 The Judeo-Christian worldview is based on the separate essences for God, the world and the human souls.  This result ha...
Integral Unity vs. Synthetic Unity: The Idea  Integral Unity of the Dharmic world: Involution and Evolution cycle  Conce...
Integral Unity vs. Synthetic Unity: Issue of Contention  Synthetic Unity: Binary world of True and False  Emphasis on re...
Integral Unity vs. Synthetic Unity: Implications Description Dharmic Judeo-Christianity World view Cosmic centered system ...
Chapter -3 Take away Nature of Unity : Integral Or Synthetic ? 1 Dharmic idea of integral Unity  No “ thing” exists separ...
 After reading about the synthetic unity, readers can comprehend very clearly the author’s view of the deep-rooted anxiet...
Anxiety Over Chaos vs. Comfort with Complexity: The idea  Defined, permanent bifurcation vs. Subjective, temporary, class...
Anxiety Over Chaos vs. Comfort with Complexity: Issue of Contention Uni-dimensional Ethics:  Commandments or the one Righ...
Anxiety Over Chaos vs. Comfort with Complexity: Implication Satyam-Shivam-Sundaram implications  Western view:  True, go...
Chapter -4 Take away
 The author argues about the problematic impact of translating and representing the Dharmic worldview in western framewor...
Cultural Digestion vs. Sanskrit Non-translatebles: The Idea  Four levels of Vak (the root/ source of creation): un-manife...
Cultural Digestion vs. Sanskrit Non-translatebles: Implication Religion viewed Differently Aspects Christian view Dharmic ...
Chapter -5 Take away Non-Translatable Sanskrit Mantras 1 Unique claim of Sanskrit Vibrations , not merely meaning, each v...
Western Universalization Idea  Globalization means westernization  Progress is salvation or scientific secular progress ...
Chapter -6 Take away Challenging Wester Universalism 1 Definition  Use of west’s historical experiences, ideas & assumpti...
Purva Paksha Use Western Categories Use Dharmic Categories Gaze at Indian Civilization Colonial Indology and humanities in...
Purva Paksha-Take Away Purva Paksha : Reversing the Gaze upon the West 1 Definition  Understanding the other authenticall...
Mail your comments to ramaddster@gmail.com
Being different

This books has a magnitude of information when it comes to Hinduism, Indian thoughts, our sacred scriptures, Indian philosophy etc. It sets a benchmark even higher in exposing the western attacks on Indian in a more detailed and sophisticated manner. It is not a regular tell-tale of India’s glorious past or our vase knowledge of philosophy or the mastery of the Sanskrit language. It focuses on the western view of India and how it has become wrong on so many levels, leave alone injecting the false doctrines. This book makes the westerners to see the real Indian side from an Indian point of view, rather than a typical western.

This book details out monotheism vs. polytheism, one sacred book vs. hundreds of religious book, history-centric religion vs. Sanathana dharma, Prophetic religion vs. Free –to-choose type of religion. The arguments are brilliant in order to state the truth and what is believed to be true.

In conclusion, none of the disagreements from the book dismisses the importance of Being Different. The most important aspects of the book are, as it reverses the gaze towards the west and evaluate it using the Dharmic paradigm. It will make every Indian Proud – Being Different & Being Indian.

  Some Impressionistic takes from the book of Rajiv Malhotra "Being Different" by Ramki ramaddster@gmail.com
  2. 2. About the Author  At the peak of his career when he owned 20 companies in several countries, he took early retirement at age 44 to pursue philanthropy, research and public service. He established Infinity Foundation for this purpose in 1994.  Rajiv has conducted original research in a variety of fields and has influenced many other thinkers in India and the West. He has disrupted the mainstream thought process among academic and non-academic intellectuals alike, by providing fresh provocative positions on Dharma and on India. Some of the focal points of his work are: Interpretation of Dharma for the current times; comparative religion, globalization, and India’s contributions to the world.  Rajiv Malhotra is an internationally known researcher, writer, speaker and public intellectual on current affairs as they relate to civilizations, cross-cultural encounters, spirituality and science.  He studied physics and computer science, and served in multiple careers including: software development executive, Fortune 100 senior corporate executive, strategic consultant, and successful entrepreneur in the information technology and media industries.
  3. 3.  Being Different is both a critical exploration of the two vastly different metaphysical/ religious world views (the Abrahamic and dharmic families of spiritual traditions) dominant in the United States and India respectively, and a challenge to what the author finds to be an asymmetric power relationship between them.  Malhotra does not take up these tasks from a neutral and disinterested point of view.  He writes with passion from within an avowedly dharmic stance and with the intention of undermining the attempts to domesticate and expropriate the Indian traditions in a process of inter-religious dialogue that is ultimately based on a Western cosmological framework and religious assumptions.  In drawing out the contrast between "tolerance of other religions" and "mutual respect between religions" in his "experiments in proposing mutual respect" in chapter 2, he brilliantly exposes the pretense in Western affirmations of cultural pluralism. Prelude
  4. 4.  He further insightfully suggests that the West—especially the United States—suffers from what he calls "difference anxiety" that can be controlled only by producing a worldwide religious homogeneity that effectively contradicts the deceptively overt commitment to having a diversity of cultures.  Against those within the dharmic framework who envy the "riches" of the globalized world (a "difference anxiety" from below, compared to that of the West), he shows that accepting Western cultural assumptions is not essential to participation in the benefits of globalization.  An essential reading for Western scholars engaged in cross-cultural studies. Malhotra espouses an "audacity of difference" in any such enterprise that defends both the distinctiveness and the spiritual value of Indian thought that effectively reveals the cultural chauvinism of much Western thought in its encounters with other cultures.  Entertaining such audacity without assuming it is simply an apology for Hinduism could well transform the current global multicultural dialogue to positive effect. Prelude
  5. 5.  Why do religious differences have to be encouraged? Is it better being different or getting digested?  What is cultural digestion and how does it create serious problems?  Why mutual respect is better than tolerance?  How does the West and the East react to chaos, complexities, and ambiguities?  How does Indian civilization differ from Western history- centric religion? The arguments which the author gives for all these questions make the reader understand what is present in Indian civilization or Hindu worldview and how is that gets digested in Western universalism. Questions raised by the author
  6. 6.  The author states that Purvapaksha “is the traditional dharmic approach to rival schools.  It is a dialectical approach, taking a thesis by an opponent (‘Purvapakshin’) and then providing its rebuttal (‘Khandana’) to establish the protagonist’s views (‘Siddhanta’).  The Purvapaksha tradition required any debater first to argue from the perspective of his opponent in order to test the validity of his understanding of the opposing position, and from there to realize his own shortcomings.  The author strongly advocates mutual respect rather than religious tolerance. He makes the readers to understand easily by quoting ‘no husband and wife would appreciate being told that his or her presence at home was being tolerated The Audacity of Difference
  7. 7.  Tolerance, in short, is an outright insult. Whereas mutual respect merely means that, ‘I am respected for my faith, with no compulsion for others to adopt or practice it’.  In this chapter, adding to the terms religious tolerance and mutual respect, the author has coined a term “difference anxiety.” This term refers to ‘the mental uneasiness caused by the perception of difference combined with a desire to diminish, conceal, or eradicate it.’  This chapter describes the ways by which the difference anxiety pushes the western thoughts towards the homogeneous ideas, beliefs, and identity.  As a way of resolving difference, the western civilizations take out the best elements of other religions, place them in their own concepts, and formulate themselves as progressive races. The Audacity of Difference
  8. 8.  This categorization privileges the western gaze and enables it to declare itself as the universal norm for others to emulate.  Gives the historical evidence of slow invasion of the West in Indian culture, which later made Indians feel proud to follow the west and feel ashamed or inferior calling themselves as Indian.  This leads to the digestion of the so-called inferior religion by the West. When a particular civilization labels itself in the position of superiority, it tends to dominate the less powerful civilization and kill the less powerful religion.  The author strongly claims ‘the cross-fertilization among cultures can be sustained longer than the merging of one into another.’  To give more clarity, he speaks about the Indian traditions that embody the approach of difference with mutual respect based on the radical idea that differences are not a problem to be solved The Audacity of Difference
  9. 9. Chapter -1 Take away- Being different or Getting Digested ? 1 Digestible difference  That which can be resolved by one appropriating from other  Example : Inculturation 2 Non-Digestible difference  Mutual contradiction, hence cannot be resolved by appropriation  Example: Status of Jesus in Islam & Christianity  Example: Karma-Reincarnation Vs. Nicene creed ( core Christian Belief) 3 Poison Pill  Dangerous to the host if swallowed  Example: Yoga undermines History-Centrism of Nicene Creed.
  10. 10.  This chapter mainly focuses on giving clarity to the readers that Indian culture is not history-centric but inner science.  In Dharmic tradition, through spiritual practices, an ordinary man can recover the ultimate truth and can understand the true self and the highest truth.  Dharmic emphasis on an individual’s ever-present divine potential runs contrary to the Judeo-Christian emphasis on ‘salvation from sin’.  From the Dharmic point of view, the Judeo-Christian fixation on history is strange.  For the West’s continuous claim that the stories on India are entirely mythical with no historical evidence, author explains very clearly that Dharmic spiritual practices do not rely on some anthropological values Yoga: Freedom from History
  11. 11.  Further he says ‘truth is not dependent on history; rather, history is a manifestation of it’.  Thus, Dharmic relation between history and myth is not comparable to Western relation between truth and fiction.  This understanding of highest truth never showed Indian sense of manifest destiny to rule the world.  Having explained very clearly the inner science of Dharmic worldview, he questions the western religion: Will the western worldview exist if their history is destroyed? Yoga: Freedom from History
  12. 12. Chapter -2 Take away -1/2 Embodied Knowing: Dharmic alternative to History-Centrism 1 Definition of Embodied knowing  Each human has the innate potential to achieve the highest state consciousness without recourse to any historical events.  This is because the human being is inherently divine & not a separate essence from God. 2 Implications  No Limit to number of enlightened masters, hence no exclusive prophets.  New enlightened masters refresh old canons, challenge central institutions.  Pluralism galore; open source architecture of knowledge.  Creative experimentation, no finality, closure or imperialism .
  13. 13. Chapter -2 Take away -2/2 Western Religions are History-Centric 1 What is History- Centrism ?  God’s truth accessible only via unique lineage of prophets.  This history is exclusive, literal, absolute & universal  Non-negotiable because it is from God  All other accounts of history of God’s interventions must be falsified or there will be chaos. 2 Implications  One history, one truth, one institution to control it and spread it uniformly, dissent in dangerous & chaotic.  Source of exclusivism, expansionism, religious conflicts.  Religion=History club= centralized authority & control. 3 Secular versions ( Hegel’s influence)  Grand narrative of America, Founding father, Manifest destiny.  Tens of thousands of historical societies across USA
  14. 14.  Here he explains integral unity as “ultimately ONLY the whole exists; the parts that make up the whole have but a RELATIVE existence.  The whole is independent and indivisible.” It can be discovered and experienced through spiritual practices.  According to the Dharmic worldview, creation is not separate from God and God is not merely the creator (the external force) of the world.  However, as per the Abrahamic faith, synthetic unity starts with the parts that EXIST separately from one another. According to the Western worldview, physical and non- physical parts. have independent existence and are linked by external force i.e. the divine power. Integral Unity & Synthetic Unity
  15. 15.  The Judeo-Christian worldview is based on the separate essences for God, the world and the human souls.  This result has been a forced unity of separate entities, and such a unity always feels threatened to disintegrate and remains synthetic at its best. In Dharmic worldview, everything emerges from unified WHOLE. Moreover, this makes the readers understand God is the world. Integral Unity & Synthetic Unity
  16. 16. Integral Unity vs. Synthetic Unity: The Idea  Integral Unity of the Dharmic world: Involution and Evolution cycle  Concept of infinity: Purna  Synthetic Unity: Creation and Evolution irreconcilable Dharma Judeo-Christian The Ultimate reality Belief independent Impersonal, multiple forms God not separate from world Belief based Male, Father God and world distinct The Human Individual: sat-chit-anand Reincarnation Self-made destiny-karma Moksha: individual effort Individual: sinner One life Circumstances unexplained Salvation: Grace of god The World Infinite cycle of creation No collective end; moksha personal Finite time and space, linear Judgment day for humanity
  17. 17. Integral Unity vs. Synthetic Unity: Issue of Contention  Synthetic Unity: Binary world of True and False  Emphasis on reasoning to bifurcate promotes ego or isolation  Higher isolation/ inflated ego leads to higher needs  Inflated ego promotes selfishness and violence  Result, pursuit of infinite growth in a finite world  Focus on freedom to  A range of states: (7 in number) Negation, Approximation, Absence, Difference (with some similarities), Reduction / Diminution, Badness / unworthy, Opposite/ contradictory  Concept of prana –unifying mind and body focused on feeling  Process to integrate self with the ultimate reality, by eliminating ego  Focus on freedom from
  18. 18. Integral Unity vs. Synthetic Unity: Implications Description Dharmic Judeo-Christianity World view Cosmic centered system Human centered system Time horizon Infinite Finite Relationship with nature Interdependence Subordinate to human Approach to problem Discover solutions Invent solutions Concept of Progress Sustainable co- existence Material progress  Binary mode of view vs. multiple hues of dharma is seen as dharma being ‘unethical’  Means vs. end debate and Krishna in Mahabharata  A view that ethics as a guide applies only in self-centered actions
  19. 19. Chapter -3 Take away Nature of Unity : Integral Or Synthetic ? 1 Dharmic idea of integral Unity  No “ thing” exists separately by itself; ( Brahmin in Hinduism, Dependent co-rising in Buddhism) Unity in diversity. 2 Biblical synthetic unity  Separate essences of: God/humans; one soul from another; God/Cosmos; human/cosmos 3 Secular: Aristotle to Descartes  Inherent self –existence of “Building blocks”  Intellectual project is to create unity our of part = synthesis.  Hellenism vs. Hebraism ; Science Vs Religion; Colonial appropriations. 4 Implications for West  Artificial unity always at risk of filing apart; need for control, aggression 5 Implication of Dharma  Comfort with diversity , “chaos” because unity is inherent in existence.
  20. 20.  After reading about the synthetic unity, readers can comprehend very clearly the author’s view of the deep-rooted anxiety of western worldview towards chaos, uncertainty, and complexity.  To make it clear that Dharmic worldview is decentralized and is flexible with chaos, the author brings in Sri Aurobindo’s quotes on decentralization that “unity must be created, but not necessary uniformity.”  Adding to this, the chapter describes how Dharmic worldview sees chaos as a creative catalyst built into the cosmos to balance out order and hence it adopts a more relaxed attitude towards it.  In this chapter, the author gives a beautiful analogy – Dharmic as forest and Judeo-Christian as desert.  This analogy will help readers get a clear idea of Dharmic worldview’s flexibility towards chaos. Order & Chaos
  21. 21. Anxiety Over Chaos vs. Comfort with Complexity: The idea  Defined, permanent bifurcation vs. Subjective, temporary, classification  Biblical view: Good and Evil inherited, Noah and three sons: Ham, Shem, Japheth  Dark-skinned Ham & ancestors punished for violating honor  Dharmic View: Good and evil, vision based  Kashyapa =Vision, Diti= limited/ divided, limited, Aditi= limitless  Source of Difference: Desert origin vs. Forest born
  22. 22. Anxiety Over Chaos vs. Comfort with Complexity: Issue of Contention Uni-dimensional Ethics:  Commandments or the one Right path for all  Push for Uniformity Contextualized Dharma:  Universal dharma an oxymoron  Dharma is life-stage specific, occupation specific and era- specific, Dharma is open ended and evolves  Practice can be both right and wrong; they are context specific  Push for unity
  23. 23. Anxiety Over Chaos vs. Comfort with Complexity: Implication Satyam-Shivam-Sundaram implications  Western view:  True, good and beautiful is integrated  White skinned, symmetric gods and heroes, dark skinned, malformed villains  Was used to justify slavery  Dharma View:  Beautiful need not be good, good need not be beautiful, both good and beautiful need not be permanent, i.e. true  Dark skin seen as beautiful and good, : Rama, Krishna, Vishnu
  24. 24. Chapter -4 Take away
  25. 25.  The author argues about the problematic impact of translating and representing the Dharmic worldview in western frameworks.  Dharmic worldview is in Sanskrit.  This is the reason why Hindu worldview cannot be translated on western framework.  In Sanskrit, the fundamental sounds have a link to the experience of the object they represent i.e. the root sound and vibrations.  This chapter clearly states how the digestion happens due to this kind of translation to western worldview, which actually cannot be translated at all. Non-translatable Sanskrit versus Digestion
  26. 26. Cultural Digestion vs. Sanskrit Non-translatebles: The Idea  Four levels of Vak (the root/ source of creation): un-manifest, subtle potential, mental image and outer expression  Words have multiple meaning and is context specific  Bridaranyaka Upanishad: The 3 meanings of Da  Translating Sanskrit into other western languages misses the essence  It is like assigning constant value to an algebraic variable  Brahman and Ishwara ≠ God, Impersonal vs. Personal, universe vs. creator  Shiva ≠Destroyer, Shiva is transformer, there is no end  Atma ≠Soul; True self vs. waiting to be save by God
  27. 27. Cultural Digestion vs. Sanskrit Non-translatebles: Implication Religion viewed Differently Aspects Christian view Dharmic View Divine Distinct from individual Within; but not essential as in Buddhism, Jainism, Carvaka Source of Knowledge Single source Multiple sources; library vs. books Governance Institution of Church Not essential Route to salvation A standard set: repentance and acceptance Multiple routes: Jnana, Bhakti, Karma, Membership Formally granted No formal membership, a way of life
  28. 28. Chapter -5 Take away Non-Translatable Sanskrit Mantras 1 Unique claim of Sanskrit Vibrations , not merely meaning, each vibration has a defined effect. One vibration cannot be substituted for another, hence non-translatability. 2 Sanskrit protects dharma from digestion When fully translated , dharma dissolves as subset of ludei-Christianity. Add certain Sanskrit words into English; potential as poison pills. Sanskrit influence on pan-Asian Sanskriti 3 Examples of non- translatables Numerous mis-translations explained in the book.
  29. 29. Western Universalization Idea  Globalization means westernization  Progress is salvation or scientific secular progress  Concept of Universal History, linear in nature Issues of Contention  Binary categories like sacred/ secular, monotheism/polytheism, creation/evolution, political right/left cannot explain Dharma with multiple hues Implications  Other cultures selectively used to forward Westernization: Germany and Sanskrit  Uni-dimensional concept of success  Cultural genocide in the name of development  Eliminating local production and seasonal eating
  30. 30. Chapter -6 Take away Challenging Wester Universalism 1 Definition  Use of west’s historical experiences, ideas & assumptions as basis for a universal standard on which all civilizations are mapped & judged.  Went hand in hand with conquests, genocides & colonization.  Implicit toady in language, worldviews, “ development’ institutions. 2 Major Challenges  Islamic Universalism & Confucian Universalism  Postmodern critiques within the west. 3 Expanding western Universalism by digesting others.  Book explains Hegel & colonialists using Indology to appropriate & construct notions of European selfhood, while trashing the source.
  31. 31. Purva Paksha Use Western Categories Use Dharmic Categories Gaze at Indian Civilization Colonial Indology and humanities in today’s South Asian Studies Pre-colonial Indian intellectuals Gaze at Western Civilization Postcolonial Indian scholar who attack the West using western categories Very rare but the Authors goal Effective prerequisites for Purva Paksha  Level playing field, terms of debate mutually agreed  Intention to pursue truth, not conversion  Pursue truth irrespective of ego impact, no compromises to get win-win;  Basic self-control /mastery a prerequisite for the practioner  Be well informed in both the schools Best example: Mahatma Gandhi and his fight against Colonial rule
  32. 32. Purva Paksha-Take Away Purva Paksha : Reversing the Gaze upon the West 1 Definition  Understanding the other authentically, with mutual respect.  Responding /evaluating through our own siddhanta/ lens 2 Indians gazing at others  Traditionally a central part of education, research.  Inadequate purva paksha of the west  Postcolonialist gaze at west is not based on Indian siddhantha. 3 Necessary today  Undermines the fashionable teaching of “ Sameness”  Helps us understand “ Who we are” on own terms  Helps resist being digested into western civilization as junior partner.  Dharmic universalism deserves a seat at the table
  33. 33. Mail your comments to ramaddster@gmail.com

