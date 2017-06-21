World yoga day

YOGA CONTROLS HTN DR RAMACHANDRA BARIK HOD,DEPT OF CARDIOLOGY AIIMS,BHUBANESWAR
JNC 7 [2003]
DISTURBED BLOOD PRESSURE LOW • IMMEDIATE KILLER BUT TREATABLE HIGH • Only < 20% world’s hypertensive patients enjoy benefi...
JNC 8 [2014] AGE ≥60YRS • Treat HTN with medications to achieve a BP goal of <150/90 AGE ≤60YRS • Treat HTN with BP goal o...
2 TYPES • ESSENTIAL HYPERTENSION • WITHOUT AN IDENTIFIABLE CAUSE :90% • SECONDARY HYPERTENSION • DUETO CERTAIN CAUSES (PHY...
A FEW LUCKY ESCAPE ESSENTIAL • 100% PEOPLE ARE NORMOTENSIVE BY BIRTH • EVEN PEOPLEWHO ARE NORMOTENSIVE BY AGE OF 55YRS ,>9...
HYPERTENSION BEGETS HYPERTENSION
HYPERTENSION
Blood pressure treatment goals-JNC 7 140/90 mm Hg or lower If he/she is a healthy adult 130/80 mm Hg or lower If presence ...
EVIDENCE • Approximately 50% reduction in heart failure • Approximately 40% reduction in stroke • Approximately 20-25% red...
2003 2014 JNC-7 JNC-8 2005 2007 2009 2011 REIN-2 ESH/ESC AHA ACCOMPLISH ONTARGET HYVET ACCORD-BP NICE ACCF/AHA ESH/ES C AS...
DRUGS NOT ENOUGH: JNC-8
TENSION = HYPERTENSION
Physical inactivity is the “greatest public health challenge of the 21st century”
A DISCIPLINED LIFE STYLE ISYOGA
YOGA AS A LIFE STYLE SBP 8.17 mmHg DBP 6.14 mmHg
AFFORDABILITY Effective, simple & inexpensive Almost no equipments
HOWYOGA WORKS
1 • Yoga can reduce stress-induced hypertension, while addressing its underlying causes. It pacifies the sympathetic nervo...
2 • conscious breathing quickly lowers blood pressure.
3 • Civilization prospers • Relationship grow • Humans feel good • Digestion is efficient • Thinking is creative • People ...
ASANA • Tadagasana •  Vajrasana Series fromYoga Sopan Book • Pavanmuktasana •  Ardha Chakrasana 1, Ardha Chakrasana • Anan...
• Shalabhasana •  Dhunurasana • Ardhamatsyendrasana (1 minute on each side) •  Tadasana • TiryakTadasana •  Katichakrasana...
CLEANSING PRACTICES • Uddiyan Bandh 3 Rounds (each round 30 seconds) • Jalaneti (once a week)
PRANAYAMA • AnulomVilom Deep Breathing (15 minutes) • Ujjayi Pranayama without Kumbhak (10 minutes) • Sheetali Purak follo...
“YOGA FOR HEALTH”
“EACH ONE A FLOWER": A STRESS BUSTER If it isYours Catch ,catch Is not yours ? Wait ,watch
  • 104 page document that dealt with several aspects of HTN
    Because it was comprehensive, easily understandable, and around so long, it became the cornerstone of the practice of many of us
  • CAD-coronary artery disease

    • World yoga day

    1. 1. YOGA CONTROLS HTN DR RAMACHANDRA BARIK HOD,DEPT OF CARDIOLOGY AIIMS,BHUBANESWAR
    2. 2. JNC 7 [2003]
    3. 3. DISTURBED BLOOD PRESSURE LOW • IMMEDIATE KILLER BUT TREATABLE HIGH • Only < 20% world’s hypertensive patients enjoy benefit of complete control of BP because of ……….So HTN IS A SILENT KILLER
    4. 4. JNC 8 [2014] AGE ≥60YRS • Treat HTN with medications to achieve a BP goal of <150/90 AGE ≤60YRS • Treat HTN with BP goal of < 140/90mmHg
    5. 5. 2 TYPES • ESSENTIAL HYPERTENSION • WITHOUT AN IDENTIFIABLE CAUSE :90% • SECONDARY HYPERTENSION • DUETO CERTAIN CAUSES (PHYSICALTO MENTAL)
    6. 6. A FEW LUCKY ESCAPE ESSENTIAL • 100% PEOPLE ARE NORMOTENSIVE BY BIRTH • EVEN PEOPLEWHO ARE NORMOTENSIVE BY AGE OF 55YRS ,>90% BECOMES HYPETENSIVE LATER
    7. 7. HYPERTENSION BEGETS HYPERTENSION
    8. 8. HYPERTENSION
    9. 9. Blood pressure treatment goals-JNC 7 140/90 mm Hg or lower If he/she is a healthy adult 130/80 mm Hg or lower If presence of chronic kidney disease, diabetes or CAD or are at high risk of CAD 120/80 mm Hg or lower If the heart isn't pumping as well as it should (left ventricular dysfunction or heart failure) or may have severe chronic kidney disease
    10. 10. JNC 8 [2014] AGE ≥60YRS • Treat HTN with medications to achieve a BP goal of <150/90 AGE ≤60YRS • Treat HTN with BP goal of < 140/90mmHg
    11. 11. EVIDENCE • Approximately 50% reduction in heart failure • Approximately 40% reduction in stroke • Approximately 20-25% reduction in MI
    12. 12. 2003 2014 JNC-7 JNC-8 2005 2007 2009 2011 REIN-2 ESH/ESC AHA ACCOMPLISH ONTARGET HYVET ACCORD-BP NICE ACCF/AHA ESH/ES C ASH/ISH CAMELOT ALTITUDE TIME WALKS WITHOUT BP CONTROL
    13. 13. DRUGS NOT ENOUGH: JNC-8
    14. 14. • • • •
    15. 15. TENSION = HYPERTENSION
    16. 16. Physical inactivity is the “greatest public health challenge of the 21st century”
    17. 17. A DISCIPLINED LIFE STYLE ISYOGA
    18. 18. YOGA AS A LIFE STYLE SBP 8.17 mmHg DBP 6.14 mmHg
    19. 19. AFFORDABILITY Effective, simple & inexpensive Almost no equipments
    20. 20. HOWYOGA WORKS
    21. 21. 1 • Yoga can reduce stress-induced hypertension, while addressing its underlying causes. It pacifies the sympathetic nervous system and slows down the heart, while teaching the muscles and mind to relax deeply
    22. 22. 2 • conscious breathing quickly lowers blood pressure.
    23. 23. 3 • Civilization prospers • Relationship grow • Humans feel good • Digestion is efficient • Thinking is creative • People find their Dharma •Parasympathetic > Sympathetic
    24. 24. ASANA • Tadagasana •  Vajrasana Series fromYoga Sopan Book • Pavanmuktasana •  Ardha Chakrasana 1, Ardha Chakrasana • Anantasana 1, Anantasana •  Bhujangasana
    25. 25. • Shalabhasana •  Dhunurasana • Ardhamatsyendrasana (1 minute on each side) •  Tadasana • TiryakTadasana •  Katichakrasana • Trikonasana  ,Veerasana, Shavasana (when needed)
    26. 26. CLEANSING PRACTICES • Uddiyan Bandh 3 Rounds (each round 30 seconds) • Jalaneti (once a week)
    27. 27. PRANAYAMA • AnulomVilom Deep Breathing (15 minutes) • Ujjayi Pranayama without Kumbhak (10 minutes) • Sheetali Purak followed by Bhramari Rechak (21 rounds)
    28. 28. “YOGA FOR HEALTH”
    29. 29. “EACH ONE A FLOWER": A STRESS BUSTER If it isYours Catch ,catch Is not yours ? Wait ,watch

