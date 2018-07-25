Details Product [GIFT IDEAS] Real Love: Guaranteed to Last: How one girl found God without even looking by Anne Peterson :

In 1971, Anne Peterson walked into a basement. Opening the door with apprehension, she never knew it would change her life forever. Eleven years later she spoke to her sister on the phone, listening to every detail of her impending divorce. Little did she know it would be their last conversation. Anne became part of a club she never asked to join. Year after year, she cried out for relief from her many losses. Avoiding her pain had only prolonged it. Desperately she tried something new. She embraced her pain with weary arms. Anne wants you to know what real love looks like. Not a love that is here today and gone tomorrow. But instead, a real love; guaranteed to last.

