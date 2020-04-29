Madinah arabic reader bangla 1

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Arabic to Understand Qura'n я Book I (Reader 1 and 2) Madinah Arabic Reader by Dr. V. Abdur Rahim k b Guide in Bangla prep...
Page 2 of 107
k s 1 1 5 2 2 15 3 3 23 4 4 29 5 5 33 6 6 41 7 7 51 8 8 59 9 9 62 10 10 77 11 11 81 12 12 95 13 13 101 Main Index demonstr...
k s Main Index Page 4 of 107
s 1 1 this i , e , ei 2 What is this? e ? 3 Who is this? i ? 4 Is this a house? e e ? 5 . Yes. 6 , . No, this is a masjid ...
  e e This is a house.   e e s я This is a masjid.   e e This is a boy.   e e This is a star.   e e This is a cat. uuuu " ...
i я "is" " "-e p b ? what (is) e this i я e ? e ? What is this? স What is this? Page 7 of 107
1 2 3   .   স e e i e i e (is) a book this i я "a/an" "e "- p b " " e "Proper Noun" e u (Common Noun)। u k t di ui b "a " ...
1 2 স i ? Who is this? i ? i e я k d p ( , , ) k t " n" " " a p , , я k t " " " " i this ? who (is) i я Who is this?   i ?...
This is a house.   , , e e s я   e e s я e e ? Is this a house? Yes.   e e e e ? No, this is a masjid. Is this a house? Th...
  e That is a house.   e s я That is a masjid.   e That is a boy.   e That is a star.   e That is a cat. 4 5   st p a , e ...
1 l. i. e 1 The house A house 2 l. s. я.d e s я 2 The masjid A masjid 3 l. -. e я 3 The door A door 4 l. . -.h e 4 The key...
(Definite) a (Indefinite) 9 l.k. . e 9 The pen A pen 10 n. j. e 10 The star A star 11 t.t. . e я k 11 The doctor A doctor ...
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 (Definite) a (Indefinite) b Page 14 of 107
s - 2 1 a u я - Discover Patterns and Develop Rules for Indefinite Common Noun 2 u я - Discover Patterns and Develop Rules...
1 k. . n e A pen 1 2 . -. n e i A book 2 3 s. я.d e я A masjid 3 4 i. n e A house 4 5 -. n e я A door 5 6 . r. . n e я k A...
1 l.k. . The pen 2 l. . -. i The book 3 l. s. я.d я The masjid 4 l. i. The house 5 l. -. я The door 6 l. . r. . The teache...
1 e A pen 2 e i A book 3 e я A masjid 4 e A house 5 e я A door 6 e я k A teacher 7 e я i An imam //// kkkk u bi uuuu e g i...
( u k t "a ' "indefinite" b ui ) ! u tttt u я p я ; p u я u e 1 b u ui , "a ' "indefinite"। Page 19 of 107
a house (any house) a house the house "e " "- " "- " i i я a an the i b r " l-" (- , - , the) i; ui e u i e "a " u is r di...
2 u r definite. 3 ui n ( r ui ) Page 21 of 107
b Page 22 of 107
s 3 - সব- яr 1 2 3 4 Lesson 3 e s স - Lesson Index ব u ব , ব , সmnব ব ব u ব , ব , সmnব ব u , সব яr p , সব яr Page 23 of 107
1 2 3 4 5 6 яr e ? সব e ? possessive objective subjective সmnব ব ব স яr সব স -e স - - সব- яr u ব u (Noun) m - k - i lh- ব ...
ব -e ব - ব 1 m -e m - m 2 k -e k - k 3 4 lh-e lh- lh 5 স -e স - স 6 яr e ? সব e ? ? #REF! яr সব - সব- яr u ব -ব u (Noun) p...
1 2 3 4 5 6 яr e ? সব e ? ? - সব- яr u ব u (Noun) яr সব possessive objective subjective সmnব ব ব #REF! Page 26 of 107
1 d 2 3 4 l- r স 5 l- r স 6 l- r স e e u ব e ব ব ব b ak a di b p n ব eব r - সব- яr Subjective ব সব Objective ব яr Possessi...
7 8 nসb 9 jrr ব u яn a b - m ব " "-r - স u d ব (Subject Predicate ব ব ) স ব ব ব ব u -e ব - t বস e " nসb ব ব nসb-e ব Adverb...
s 4 - 1 2 3 Lesson 4 e s - Lesson Index Subject- Predicate u d - я u я is я я is o я u Page 29 of 107
1 2 3 4 5 я is я Subject Predicate Nominal Sentence The book is new. u d i ( o s ) ( ) " l- - я dn" " i " ei i m e ( ) " -...
6 7 8 9 u d u d u d subject predicate subject predicate predicate subject 1 The pen is old 2 The pen is broken 3 The door ...
u d u d u d subject predicate subject predicate predicate subject 10 The horse is big 11 The chair is broken 12 The water ...
s - 05 1 2 3 4 Prepositional Phrase я - яr -e a a Lesson - 5 я Preposition n a e s - Lesson Index 6 Preposition n a я - u ...
1 m u on Muhammad u 1 2 e я u on a prophet i 2 3 on the prophet 3 4 l h u on Allah 4 5 u on the people / d 5 6 e u on a ta...
1 s я u 1 2 l h   i 2 3 to the prophet 3 4 4 5 s / d 5 6   я 6 7   1 2 3 4 ( ) i - b ui ? ( ) i - b p l ( ) ? k r n r ( ) ...
1 u e u u 1 2 я e я 2 3 e 3 4 i e i i 4 5 d e d / d 5 6 k я e я k я я 6 1 2 3 4 b g e я n a Preposition Preposition я -e b...
1 u 1 2   i 2 3 3 4 4 5 / d 5 6 я 6 b g e s яd k l h s ( s u ) l h ( ) p l h я я - яr я Prepositional Phrase n a Prepositi...
e e preposition. a , , in. e o e preposition. a u , on. 1 2 3 e 4 e 5 6 u 7 e 8 e u u яr jr -e Preposition я n a u p я я s...
Prepositional Phrase Noun Preposition я - яr u я 1 = + 2 = + 3 = + 4 = + 5 = + 6 = + a Exercise a b see the worked out exa...
Prepositional Phrase Noun Preposition я - яr u я 1 ◌ = + ◌ = + a Exercise a b see the worked out examples and vowelize (pu...
s - 6 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 2 u - s - step-by-step a - 2 - k , ক s Lesson - 6 Mudaaf and Mudaaf Ilaihi -i i e s - Lesson Index...
1 b 2 b a ক / mকক a ক / m ক 1 l h + = l h 2 l h + i = l h i 3 l h + = l h 4 + = 5 + ক = ক 6 + i h = i h 7 + i = i 8 + ক = ...
1 l h 2 3 হ 4 k 5 Pen of the teacher b- g e Page 43 of 107
a a m m mn m n i i হ 1 = + 3 = + 4 = + 6 = + 7 = + ut 1 2 3 4 i i হ n হ ? ( , ?) ui ? p ‫ل‬َ‫ا‬ ? i ? - o ? p (?) l h l h ...
1 2 3 4 5 6 8 8 l হ e e -i i হ b яr i হ e হ u u হ হ m l h e e l h e e яr i l- ui -i i হ g g c mn -i i হ ( i) jr jr - -i i ...
l h e mn e яr e e a mn e e di e l h-e i i яr l h Step-by-step u - 1 Page 46 of 107
e я k i e mn e яr e e a mn e e di e e я k -e i i i яr e я k i Step-by-step u - 2 Page 47 of 107
k i e mn e яr e e a mn e e di e k -e i i i яr k i (book of the teacher) Step-by-step u - 3 Page 48 of 107
m m i i 1 = + 2 = + 3 = + 4 = + 6 = + 7 = + 8 = + 9 = + 10 = + 11 = + a - 1 1 o 2 b k m - m n p b k k Page 49 of 107
1 + 2 + + 3 + 4 + 5 + 6 + 7 + + 8 + + 9 + + 10 + + 11 + + 12 + 13 + + 14 + + 15 + + 16 + + 17 + + 18 + + 19 + 20 + k p b a...
s - 7 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 o - k - Lesson - 7 Female and Male Names r o e s - Lesson Index a ব ব ব (3-ak ব ) 3-ak ব r r Page 51 o...
1 6 2 7 3 8 4 9 5 10 1 2 1 2 3 4 u ব bg i eg o uin ব eg o ব ব eg яr -r ব ব r বr ব ak " - ব " ব " - " ( ) al " - ব " ( ) o ...
1 6 2 7 3 8 4 9 5 10 1 6 2 7 3 8 1 6 2 7 r g " " (‫ان‬) , g o ui e ব o বs ব Lesson - 7Lesson - 7Lesson - 7Lesson - 7 r g -...
1 6 2 7 3 8 4 ¯ 9 5 1 2 3 4 5 eg o ব ব eg яr -r ব ব r বr ব Lesson - 7Lesson - 7Lesson - 7Lesson - 7 a ব ব ব 3-e ব ak o я ব...
1 4 2 5 3 6 1 2 3 4 a ব ব nuin ব , 3-ak ব a ব ব o 3-ak , nuin ব ব Lesson 7 3-ak a ব ব r o я ব p বg r nuin ব al ব k k nuin ...
1 6 2 7 3 8 4 9 5 10 1 2 3 Lesson - 7Lesson - 7Lesson - 7Lesson - 7 a ব ব b ব k g a ব ব b o я ব u bg b eg o ব ব r , яrr n ...
1 6 2 7 3 8 4 9 5 10 1 2 3 LessonLessonLessonLesson 7777 a ব ব b ব - k - r ব a ব - k k a -uc n , b a ব ব b o я ব u bg b eg...
s - 8 1 2 3 u Lesson - 8 Diptote e s - Lesson Index Page 58 of 107
b 1 2 3 1 2 3 r k- - ( ) (‫ة‬) r k- - ( ْ‫)ان‬ b m - i ( ) drdrdrdr ( u ) b g iiii nui eg " " " dr " a ( u ) bi nui я , e ...
4 5 6 7 8 9 10 ¯ 11 ei g ei g a 3-e ak ei g ei g - b 4 ak -e ei - b 5 ak ei r k- 4 ak ei Page 60 of 107
2-126   2-140   2-136     i " e is яr , , , l - dr m o я "i " u b " " i " e is in , , dr b -r - яr d r i - a яr -r - l g "...
s - 9 1 2 3 4 5 6 JMS/JNS( r / ) u - - 1 a h u - - 2 r a h Lesson - 9 a h я ' k / n s e s - Lesson Index Page 62 of 107
e h 1 Boy Boys 2 Student Students 3 Hand Hands 4 Book Books e h 1 2 3 4 JMS r a hr a hr a hr a h яяяя '''' k r mk r mk r m...
1 2 3 4 5 6 r a h n i e l r a h jr o ( n i) i e l r e b a i di- r a h u i r a h u e l Sound Masculine Plural r a hr a hr a...
1 2 3 4 5 6 r e h h h n b jrr 1 2 3 JMS r a h u JMS r a hr a hr a hr a h яяяя '''' k r mk r mk r mk r m Sound Masculine Pl...
r e h h h n b jrr JMS r a h 4 5 6 7 8 ¯ 9 10 11 ¯ 12 13 14 1 2 3 ¯ я u Page 66 of 107
- яr 1 2-180 я , , 2 2-254 , , p r 3 2-180 , m 4 2-125 , 5 2-162 , , 6 2-139 i , u 7 2-97 s , я , , a n jms o r a h k - 1-...
- яr k - 1- a h 8 2-135 , , s 9 3-45 ¯ 10 3-63 11 3-61 , p     12 3-54 , , as , a j 13 2-155 , 14 2-252 я , a , 15 3-159 a...
a - я h o o 33 35 Page 69 of 107
1 36:03 Truly, you (O Muhammad SAW) are one of the Messengers, 2 36:06 In order that you may warn a people whose forefathe...
a - я h o o 10 36:27 "That my Lord (Allah) has forgiven me, and made me of the honoured ones!" 11 36:28 And We sent not ag...
a - я h o o 19 36:55 Verily, the dwellers of the Paradise, that Day, will be busy in joyful things. 20 36:56 They and thei...
1 2 3 e h 1 2 3 4 e a b g h ei - - e h a h "я ' n " k eg JNS u - n o k ei bg , e di- - h - - e h a h ei h g -r - m u e b d...
1 2 3 4 a h jr - n - t jr - a h e e jrr n b d k ti c a a h n -r я l - a h o t JNS a ha ha ha h яяяя '''' n mn mn mn m Soun...
e h h n b jrr 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 a 5 я 6 , 7 я, я JNS o a h a h Page 75 of 107
e h h n b jrr a h 8 9 , 10 s , я 11 , e 12 я , я 13 p , , k 14 r, Page 76 of 107
Lesson - 10 s - 10 e Page 77 of 107
e я e e বi This is a book. e ব i: ei বi This book ei বi This book ei ব "e e ব " - e e ব e " " e " " i "ei ব " - e e ব e b ...
1 e e ব This is a boy. 2 ei ব This boy is Khalid. 3 e e ব This is a house. 4 ei ব ব This house is big. 5 e e বi This is a ...
: …………… ………. ( ) 1 …………… ……….. ( ) 2 …………… ………. ( ) 3 ( ) . : u ব p o ut বu ব p o ut বu ব p o ut বu ব p o ut ব u Example :...
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 s - 11 - u ' - ' Adjective and the Qualified Noun u - g u - 1 u - 2 a - 1 a - 2 Lesson - 11 e s - Lesson I...
100% = ' 'u 1 2 100% = Adjective Noun u a new house e 1 2 adjective noun-qualified the new house 3 4 e - , - r , -a , - - ...
1   b 1- 1- яn r r r 2   b 1- 1- яn r r r 3   b 1- 1- яn r r r 4   b 1- 1- яn r r r яr яr ( - ) (Adjective-Noun) ' - 'u -e...
- 1 36-2 By the wise Qur'an the wise the Qur'an pj pj 2 36-4 On a straight path straight path u 3 36-5 [This is] a revelat...
- 5 36-12 and all things We have enumerated in a clear register clear register e s k s 6 36-17 And we are not responsible ...
- 10 36-58 "Peace," a word from a Merciful Lord Merciful Rabb r k " " r 11 36-60 indeed, he is to you a clear enemy clear ...
- 15 36-81 ¯ ¯ Yes, [it is so]; and He is the Knowing Creator a i; i j s j s 16 22-57 for those there will be a humiliatin...
- 20 23-116 So exalted is Allah , the True King! 21 23-116 there is no deity except Him, Lord of the Noble Throne 22 24-11...
- 25 24-16 this is a great slander 26 24-19 Indeed, those will have a painful punishment in this world and the Hereafter 2...
adj noun 1 Abbas is a businessman 2 Abbas is a rich businessman 3 Hamid is a teacher 4 Hamid is a new teacher 5 The apple ...
10 Muhammad is an old student 11 This is an easy lesson 12 Bilal is a big engineer 13 Are you a rich person? 14 Cairo is a...
adj noun 1 2 . 3 Where is the new teacher? 4 . 5 Where is the new student? 6 . 7 Who is that tall man? 8 . u Page 92 of 107
9 and who is that little boy? 10 He is son of the new manager. . 11 12 It is for the new manager. . 13 14 . 15 Where is th...
18 . Page 94 of 107
s - 12 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 Lesson - 12 Pronoun e s - Lesson Index mn g i b (a ) n a Page 95 of 107
h n n h h হ we I you you they he h n n n hn হ হ we I you you they she হ female n s ----rrrr Personal Subjective PronounsPe...
- h h হ হ us me you you them him - n hn হ হ হ us me you you them her ----rrrr Personal Objective PronounsPersonal Objectiv...
b - b b b bh bh হ হ - h h হ হ our my your your their her b - b b n b bhn bহ হ হ - n hn হ হ হ our my your your their her яr...
яr 1 হ হ 1 2 হ হ 2 হ 3 3 4 4 5 5 6 6 7 iহ these 1 iহ This.m 8 uহ those 2 iহ This.f 9 3 That.m 4 That.f 5 , Who, Which 6 , ...
n a -e Pronouns after Prepositions হ я হ я = + = + = + = + = + = + হ u হ u = + = + = + = + = + = + হ হ = + = + = + = + = +...
s - 13 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 Lesson - 13 Verb e s - Lesson Index (a - ) 6- 6- k - gr -1 - gr -2 - gr -2 - y - gr -3 Page 101 of ...
k Verb ্ য য / য c / য য o য o য i য i k - a - я k я e o Page 102 of 107
( he) ( ) ( r ) ( ) ( ) s = gr -1 k ( ) - gr -1 Do-er я- m Hidden Page 103 of 107
( ) (they) ( r ) k ( ) - gr -2 - য Nun Comes - Nun Goes ( r ) ( ) ( r ) ( ) ( ) gr -2 Page 104 of 107
gr -2-e an k e য c ( য ) n y (1-я ) y Page 105 of 107
( ) k ( ) - 3 gr hn n b a ( ) 1 r / 2 3 b - a 4 я- m - gr - 3gr - 3 Page 106 of 107
27-я -2014 ( 1 я ) He ( ) ( ) ( ) ( ) ( / ) ( ) ( / ) 2 2 2 3 b - a 3 u s 3 4 я- m - 4 я- m - ( ) - 4 я- m - s ( ) - ( ) -...
  1. 1. Arabic to Understand Qura'n я Book I (Reader 1 and 2) Madinah Arabic Reader by Dr. V. Abdur Rahim k b Guide in Bangla prepared and compiled by bangla.arbi . я bangla.arbi@gmail.com draft version 02 date 14-Apr-2015 1- -1422 24-я . -1436 Page 1 of 107
  2. 2. Page 2 of 107
  3. 3. k s 1 1 5 2 2 15 3 3 23 4 4 29 5 5 33 6 6 41 7 7 51 8 8 59 9 9 62 10 10 77 11 11 81 12 12 95 13 13 101 Main Index demonstrative pronoun a definite indefinite k verb introduction o r female and male names diptote a h sound plural substitution ' ' adjective noun яr subjective objective genetive (possessive) subject predicate я - яr n a preposition - -i i possesed possessor pronoun Page 3 of 107
  4. 4. k s Main Index Page 4 of 107
  5. 5. s 1 1 this i , e , ei 2 What is this? e ? 3 Who is this? i ? 4 Is this a house? e e ? 5 . Yes. 6 , . No, this is a masjid , e e স я 7   That u , o , 8 e s স - Lesson Index Lesson 1 b Page 5 of 107
  6. 6.   e e This is a house.   e e s я This is a masjid.   e e This is a boy.   e e This is a star.   e e This is a cat. uuuu " " e i -স স n p u demonstrative pronoun। st p a , e e r -я this i , e , ei ktktktkt 1 2 3 4 5 Page 6 of 107
  7. 7. i я "is" " "-e p b ? what (is) e this i я e ? e ? What is this? স What is this? Page 7 of 107
  8. 8. 1 2 3   .   স e e i e i e (is) a book this i я "a/an" "e "- p b " " e "Proper Noun" e u (Common Noun)। u k t di ui b "a " "indefinite" ( e ) i я This is a book. Page 8 of 107
  9. 9. 1 2 স i ? Who is this? i ? i e я k d p ( , , ) k t " n" " " a p , , я k t " " " " i this ? who (is) i я Who is this?   i ? Page 9 of 107
  10. 10. This is a house.   , , e e s я   e e s я e e ? Is this a house? Yes.   e e e e ? No, this is a masjid. Is this a house? This is a masjid. e e ? Is this a house? e ? e Page 10 of 107
  11. 11.   e That is a house.   e s я That is a masjid.   e That is a boy.   e That is a star.   e That is a cat. 4 5   st p a , e e r -я uuuu 1 2 3 That u , o ,   " " e i -স স n p u demonstrative pronoun। ktktktkt Page 11 of 107
  12. 12. 1 l. i. e 1 The house A house 2 l. s. я.d e s я 2 The masjid A masjid 3 l. -. e я 3 The door A door 4 l. . -.h e 4 The key A key 5 l. k. . e 5 The table A table 6 . . .r e 6 The bed A bed 7 l. r. .i e 7 The chair A chair 8 l. . -. e i 8 The book A book . -. n . .rn r. .i n . -.hn k. . n s. я.dn -. n p 17 b (common noun я ) b 1 (Definite) a (Indefinite) i. n Page 12 of 107
  13. 13. (Definite) a (Indefinite) 9 l.k. . e 9 The pen A pen 10 n. j. e 10 The star A star 11 t.t. . e я k 11 The doctor A doctor 12 t.t- . e я t 12 The student A student 13 l.o . .d e я 13 The boy A boy 14 r. .я. e я r 14 The man A man 15 t. -. я.r e я স 15 The business-man A business-man 16 l. . r. . e я k 16 The teacher A teacher 17 l.i. -. e я i 17 The imam An imam e স b-i я Common Noun ( k st ) . r. . n i. -. n .я. n -. я.rn t- . n o . .dn j. n t. . n k. . n Page 13 of 107
  14. 14. 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 (Definite) a (Indefinite) b Page 14 of 107
  15. 15. s - 2 1 a u я - Discover Patterns and Develop Rules for Indefinite Common Noun 2 u я - Discover Patterns and Develop Rules for Definite Common Noun 3 u a u я - Examples and Rules: Indefinite Common Noun 4 u u я - Examples and Rules: Definite Common Noun o a u я - s Lesson - 2 Page 15 of 107
  16. 16. 1 k. . n e A pen 1 2 . -. n e i A book 2 3 s. я.d e я A masjid 3 4 i. n e A house 4 5 -. n e я A door 5 6 . r. . n e я k A teacher 6 7 i. -. n e я i An imam 7 1 2 3 4 5 b " nui " p l ? "a "- ? i я ? e p bi u a e a an eeee any one a 1 gr - a u (Indefinite Common Noun) Discover Pattern Develop Rule k r e n r e b я i я d b n "a "- ? Page 16 of 107
  17. 17. 1 l.k. . The pen 2 l. . -. i The book 3 l. s. я.d я The masjid 4 l. i. The house 5 l. -. я The door 6 l. . r. . The teacher 7 l.i. -. The imam 1 2 3 4 5 " "- ? b p l " nui " ? k r e n r Discover Pattern Develop Rule 1 gr - u (Definite Common Noun) n e p bi e " l the " a " "- ? i я ? Page 17 of 107
  18. 18. 1 e A pen 2 e i A book 3 e я A masjid 4 e A house 5 e я A door 6 e я k A teacher 7 e я i An imam //// kkkk u bi uuuu e g i aaaa u p b di - m ui e a/an " e " "any one" a a eg "a " "indefinite"। -. n . r. . n i. -. n . -. n l. s. я.d i. n a u u k, st ; я i u k. . n Page 18 of 107
  19. 19. ( u k t "a ' "indefinite" b ui ) ! u tttt u я p я ; p u я u e 1 b u ui , "a ' "indefinite"। Page 19 of 107
  20. 20. a house (any house) a house the house "e " "- " "- " i i я a an the i b r " l-" (- , - , the) i; ui e u i e "a " u is r di - m ui e m e " " - i e a the house। a i e "a " u is e " " ? u i ( ) e Page 20 of 107
  21. 21. 2 u r definite. 3 ui n ( r ui ) Page 21 of 107
  22. 22. b Page 22 of 107
  23. 23. s 3 - সব- яr 1 2 3 4 Lesson 3 e s স - Lesson Index ব u ব , ব , সmnব ব ব u ব , ব , সmnব ব u , সব яr p , সব яr Page 23 of 107
  24. 24. 1 2 3 4 5 6 яr e ? সব e ? possessive objective subjective সmnব ব ব স яr সব স -e স - - সব- яr u ব u (Noun) m - k - i lh- ব -e m -e k -e i e lh-e ব - ব m k lh i Page 24 of 107
  25. 25. ব -e ব - ব 1 m -e m - m 2 k -e k - k 3 4 lh-e lh- lh 5 স -e স - স 6 яr e ? সব e ? ? #REF! яr সব - সব- яr u ব -ব u (Noun) possessive objective subjective সmnব ব ব Page 25 of 107
  26. 26. 1 2 3 4 5 6 яr e ? সব e ? ? - সব- яr u ব u (Noun) яr সব possessive objective subjective সmnব ব ব #REF! Page 26 of 107
  27. 27. 1 d 2 3 4 l- r স 5 l- r স 6 l- r স e e u ব e ব ব ব b ak a di b p n ব eব r - সব- яr Subjective ব সব Objective ব яr Possessive সmnব ব u p n ব ব b ak ( - ব - ব m - t - s ) ব ব e ব ব ব b ak a di ব - e ব ব ব b ak a di - e e u ব e ব ব ব b ak a e e ব ব ব b ak a e ব - e ব ব ব b ak a e - Page 27 of 107
  28. 28. 7 8 nসb 9 jrr ব u яn a b - m ব " "-r - স u d ব (Subject Predicate ব ব ) স ব ব ব ব u -e ব - t বস e " nসb ব ব nসb-e ব Adverb, Object a ব b я nসব ব ব ব u -e - বস e " jrr ব ব jrr-e a , সm , , p я -я b я jr ব ব ব u p n ব ব b ব ব u d ব a ব ব Page 28 of 107
  29. 29. s 4 - 1 2 3 Lesson 4 e s - Lesson Index Subject- Predicate u d - я u я is я я is o я u Page 29 of 107
  30. 30. 1 2 3 4 5 я is я Subject Predicate Nominal Sentence The book is new. u d i ( o s ) ( ) " l- - я dn" " i " ei i m e ( ) " - " " i " subject u d " " i m data predicate ( o) e я d b predicate. p " " u p u r (a r k ) e - nominal sentence "я is " "я is " , d я я e subject predicate. , p st m , , Page 30 of 107
  31. 31. 6 7 8 9 u d u d u d subject predicate subject predicate predicate subject 1 The pen is old 2 The pen is broken 3 The door is open я 4 The boy is sitting 6 k 7 The book is new i 8 The pen is old 9 The donkey is small я is o я u a i nt o o a o a i r nt o o o a i a nt o o o a i nt o o o The teacher is standing Page 31 of 107
  32. 32. u d u d u d subject predicate subject predicate predicate subject 10 The horse is big 11 The chair is broken 12 The water is cold n 13 The moon is beautiful n 14 The house is near 15 The masjid is far я 16 The stone is heavy 17 The paper is light я l ¯ 18 The milk is hot d 19 The shirt is clean я 20 This is a book e e i 21 This is a pen e e 22 That is a house e 23 That is a masjid e s я 24 This is a teacher i e я k 25 e я iHe is an imaamm Page 32 of 107
  33. 33. s - 05 1 2 3 4 Prepositional Phrase я - яr -e a a Lesson - 5 я Preposition n a e s - Lesson Index 6 Preposition n a я - u Page 33 of 107
  34. 34. 1 m u on Muhammad u 1 2 e я u on a prophet i 2 3 on the prophet 3 4 l h u on Allah 4 5 u on the people / d 5 6 e u on a table я 6 1 2 3 4 ( ) ' - b ui ? ( ) ' - b p l ( ) ? b g e ( ) ' - b n ? ( ) ' - b , яr ? k r n r я - яr я Prepositional Phrase n a Preposition Page 34 of 107
  35. 35. 1 s я u 1 2 l h   i 2 3 to the prophet 3 4 4 5 s / d 5 6   я 6 7   1 2 3 4 ( ) i - b ui ? ( ) i - b p l ( ) ? k r n r ( ) i - b n ? ( ) i - b , яr ? я - яr я Prepositional Phrase n a Preposition b g e Page 35 of 107
  36. 36. 1 u e u u 1 2 я e я 2 3 e 3 4 i e i i 4 5 d e d / d 5 6 k я e я k я я 6 1 2 3 4 b g e я n a Preposition Preposition я -e b p l (ْ‫)ال‬ ? Preposition я -e b ui ? Preposition я -e b , яr ? я - яr Prepositional Phrase k r n r Preposition я -e b n ? Page 36 of 107
  37. 37. 1 u 1 2   i 2 3 3 4 4 5 / d 5 6 я 6 b g e s яd k l h s ( s u ) l h ( ) p l h я я - яr я Prepositional Phrase n a Preposition m u s яd Page 37 of 107
  38. 38. e e preposition. a , , in. e o e preposition. a u , on. 1 2 3 e 4 e 5 6 u 7 e 8 e u u яr jr -e Preposition я n a u p я я s u яr яr -e e u яr jr -e e u яr jr -e e u яr jr -e e Page 38 of 107
  39. 39. Prepositional Phrase Noun Preposition я - яr u я 1 = + 2 = + 3 = + 4 = + 5 = + 6 = + a Exercise a b see the worked out examples and vowelize (put vowels at the end of the words) Page 39 of 107
  40. 40. Prepositional Phrase Noun Preposition я - яr u я 1 ◌ = + ◌ = + a Exercise a b see the worked out examples and vowelize (put vowels at the end of the words) 2 ◌ = + 3 = + 4 ◌ = + 5 = + 6 = + Page 40 of 107
  41. 41. s - 6 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 2 u - s - step-by-step a - 2 - k , ক s Lesson - 6 Mudaaf and Mudaaf Ilaihi -i i e s - Lesson Index mnক m nক g u mnক m nক -e u u 1 u - s - step-by-step 3 u - s - step-by-step a - 1 Page 41 of 107
  42. 42. 1 b 2 b a ক / mকক a ক / m ক 1 l h + = l h 2 l h + i = l h i 3 l h + = l h 4 + = 5 + ক = ক 6 + i h = i h 7 + i = i 8 + ক = ক 9 kক + i = k ক i 10 i + = i 1 2 a ক mকক , n jr ? b b g eক k কr n কr a ক mকক - ক? Page 42 of 107
  43. 43. 1 l h 2 3 হ 4 k 5 Pen of the teacher b- g e Page 43 of 107
  44. 44. a a m m mn m n i i হ 1 = + 3 = + 4 = + 6 = + 7 = + ut 1 2 3 4 i i হ n হ ? ( , ?) ui ? p ‫ل‬َ‫ا‬ ? i ? - o ? p (?) l h l h k k Page 44 of 107
  45. 45. 1 2 3 4 5 6 8 8 l হ e e -i i হ b яr i হ e হ u u হ হ m l h e e l h e e яr i l- ui -i i হ g g c mn -i i হ ( i) jr jr - -i i হ হ , - r -i i হ a -o হ , r -i i হ l -o e b l u mn- t definite। Page 45 of 107
  46. 46. l h e mn e яr e e a mn e e di e l h-e i i яr l h Step-by-step u - 1 Page 46 of 107
  47. 47. e я k i e mn e яr e e a mn e e di e e я k -e i i i яr e я k i Step-by-step u - 2 Page 47 of 107
  48. 48. k i e mn e яr e e a mn e e di e k -e i i i яr k i (book of the teacher) Step-by-step u - 3 Page 48 of 107
  49. 49. m m i i 1 = + 2 = + 3 = + 4 = + 6 = + 7 = + 8 = + 9 = + 10 = + 11 = + a - 1 1 o 2 b k m - m n p b k k Page 49 of 107
  50. 50. 1 + 2 + + 3 + 4 + 5 + 6 + 7 + + 8 + + 9 + + 10 + + 11 + + 12 + 13 + + 14 + + 15 + + 16 + + 17 + + 18 + + 19 + 20 + k p b a - 2 Page 50 of 107
  51. 51. s - 7 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 o - k - Lesson - 7 Female and Male Names r o e s - Lesson Index a ব ব ব (3-ak ব ) 3-ak ব r r Page 51 of 107
  52. 52. 1 6 2 7 3 8 4 9 5 10 1 2 1 2 3 4 u ব bg i eg o uin ব eg o ব ব eg яr -r ব ব r বr ব ak " - ব " ব " - " ( ) al " - ব " ( ) o u o я ব o ui ব Lesson 7 t ব Proper Name-e я p я ব Common Noun-e я -ব Page 52 of 107
  53. 53. 1 6 2 7 3 8 4 9 5 10 1 6 2 7 3 8 1 6 2 7 r g " " (‫ان‬) , g o ui e ব o বs ব Lesson - 7Lesson - 7Lesson - 7Lesson - 7 r g - ব ( ) ( ) , g o ui r ui t r Proper Name-e я p я r ব Common Noun-e я Page 53 of 107
  54. 54. 1 6 2 7 3 8 4 ¯ 9 5 1 2 3 4 5 eg o ব ব eg яr -r ব ব r বr ব Lesson - 7Lesson - 7Lesson - 7Lesson - 7 a ব ব ব 3-e ব ak o я ব яr n ব d r i e i ব k ব a ব ব яr n ব a ব ব ব g 3-e ব ak g nui u bg ব eg o uin ব Page 54 of 107
  55. 55. 1 4 2 5 3 6 1 2 3 4 a ব ব nuin ব , 3-ak ব a ব ব o 3-ak , nuin ব ব Lesson 7 3-ak a ব ব r o я ব p বg r nuin ব al ব k k nuin ব 3-ak ব r g nuin ব Page 55 of 107
  56. 56. 1 6 2 7 3 8 4 9 5 10 1 2 3 Lesson - 7Lesson - 7Lesson - 7Lesson - 7 a ব ব b ব k g a ব ব b o я ব u bg b eg o ব ব r , яrr n b r i e i ব k ব a ব ব r , яrr n b Page 56 of 107
  57. 57. 1 6 2 7 3 8 4 9 5 10 1 2 3 LessonLessonLessonLesson 7777 a ব ব b ব - k - r ব a ব - k k a -uc n , b a ব ব b o я ব u bg b eg o ব ব r , яrr n b r i e i ব k ব a ব ব n r , яrr n n b Page 57 of 107
  58. 58. s - 8 1 2 3 u Lesson - 8 Diptote e s - Lesson Index Page 58 of 107
  59. 59. b 1 2 3 1 2 3 r k- - ( ) (‫ة‬) r k- - ( ْ‫)ان‬ b m - i ( ) drdrdrdr ( u ) b g iiii nui eg " " " dr " a ( u ) bi nui я , e bg nuin e ui ui - k b b bg i ui b l ( ) k- Page 59 of 107
  60. 60. 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 ¯ 11 ei g ei g a 3-e ak ei g ei g - b 4 ak -e ei - b 5 ak ei r k- 4 ak ei Page 60 of 107
  61. 61. 2-126   2-140   2-136     i " e is яr , , , l - dr m o я "i " u b " " i " e is in , , dr b -r - яr d r i - a яr -r - l g "i " b r n k Page 61 of 107
  62. 62. s - 9 1 2 3 4 5 6 JMS/JNS( r / ) u - - 1 a h u - - 2 r a h Lesson - 9 a h я ' k / n s e s - Lesson Index Page 62 of 107
  63. 63. e h 1 Boy Boys 2 Student Students 3 Hand Hands 4 Book Books e h 1 2 3 4 JMS r a hr a hr a hr a h яяяя '''' k r mk r mk r mk r m Sound Masculine Plural i я bg e u r h b a ak di e a k "u " (i я es s ) e h r a h "я k " n o k n o k h b a t b e s o b g e b a " " h Page 63 of 107
  64. 64. 1 2 3 4 5 6 r a h n i e l r a h jr o ( n i) i e l r e b a i di- r a h u i r a h u e l Sound Masculine Plural r a hr a hr a hr a h яяяя '''' k r mk r mk r mk r m o я JMS Page 64 of 107
  65. 65. 1 2 3 4 5 6 r e h h h n b jrr 1 2 3 JMS r a h u JMS r a hr a hr a hr a h яяяя '''' k r mk r mk r mk r m Sound Masculine Plural o я r e b a i di- r a h u i r a h u e l r a h n i e l r a h jr o ( n i) i e l Page 65 of 107
  66. 66. r e h h h n b jrr JMS r a h 4 5 6 7 8 ¯ 9 10 11 ¯ 12 13 14 1 2 3 ¯ я u Page 66 of 107
  67. 67. - яr 1 2-180 я , , 2 2-254 , , p r 3 2-180 , m 4 2-125 , 5 2-162 , , 6 2-139 i , u 7 2-97 s , я , , a n jms o r a h k - 1- a h Page 67 of 107
  68. 68. - яr k - 1- a h 8 2-135 , , s 9 3-45 ¯ 10 3-63 11 3-61 , p     12 3-54 , , as , a j 13 2-155 , 14 2-252 я , a , 15 3-159 a , , a , 16 2-130 p , Page 68 of 107
  69. 69. a - я h o o 33 35 Page 69 of 107
  70. 70. 1 36:03 Truly, you (O Muhammad SAW) are one of the Messengers, 2 36:06 In order that you may warn a people whose forefathers were not warned, so they are heedless. 3 36:08 Verily! We have put on their necks iron collars reaching to chins, so that their heads are forced up. 4 36:13 And put forward to them a similitude; the (story of the) dwellers of the town, (It is said that the town was Antioch (Antakiya)), when there came Messengers to them. 5 36:14 When We sent to them two Messengers, they belied them both, so We reinforced them with a third, and they said: "Verily! We have been sent to you as Messengers." 6 36:16 The Messengers said: "Our Lord knows that we have been sent as Messengers to you, 7 36:19 They (Messengers) said: "Your evil omens be with you! (Do you call it "evil omen") because you are admonished? Nay, but you are a people Musrifoon (transgressing all bounds by committing all kinds of great sins, and by disobeying Allah). 8 36:20 And there came running from the farthest part of the town, a man, saying: "O my people! Obey the Messengers; 9 36:21 "Obey those who ask no wages of you (for themselves), and who are rightly guided. a - я h o o Page 70 of 107
  71. 71. a - я h o o 10 36:27 "That my Lord (Allah) has forgiven me, and made me of the honoured ones!" 11 36:28 And We sent not against his people after him a host from heaven, nor do We send (such a thing). 12 36:29 It was but one Saihah (shout, etc.) and lo! They (all) were silent (dead-destroyed). 13 36:32 And surely, all, everyone of them will be brought before Us. 14 36:37 And a sign for them is the night, We withdraw therefrom the day, and behold, they are in darkness. 15 36:46 And never came an Ayah from among the Ayat (proofs, evidences, verses, lessons, signs, revelations, etc.) of their Lord to them, but they did turn away from it. 16 36:48 And they say: "When will this promise (i.e. Resurrection) be fulfilled, if you are truthful?" 17 36:52 ¯ They will say: "Woe to us! Who has raised us up from our place of sleep." (It will be said to them): "This is what the Most Beneficent (Allah) had promised, and the Messengers spoke truth!" 18 36:53 It will be but a single Saihah (shout, etc.), so behold! They will all be brought up before Us! Page 71 of 107
  72. 72. a - я h o o 19 36:55 Verily, the dwellers of the Paradise, that Day, will be busy in joyful things. 20 36:56 They and their wives will be in pleasant shade, reclining on thrones. 21 36:59 (It will be said): "And O you Al-Mujrimoon (criminals, polytheists, sinners, disbelievers in the Islamic Monotheism, wicked evil ones, etc.)! Get you apart this Day (from the believers). 22 36:61 And that you should worship Me (Alone Islamic Monotheism, and set up not rivals, associate-gods with Me). That is a Straight Path. 23 36:70 That he or it (Muhammad SAW or the Quran) may give warning to him who is living (a healthy minded the believer), and that Word (charge) may be justified against the disbelievers (dead, as they reject the warnings). 24 36:71 Do they not see that We have created for them of what Our Hands have created, the cattle, so that they are their owners. 25 36:75 They cannot help them, but they will be brought forward as a troop against those who worshipped them (at the time of Reckoning). Page 72 of 107
  73. 73. 1 2 3 e h 1 2 3 4 e a b g h ei - - e h a h "я ' n " k eg JNS u - n o k ei bg , e di- - h - - e h a h ei h g -r - m u e b di- - - JNS a ha ha ha h яяяя '''' n mn mn mn m Sound Feminine Plural я Page 73 of 107
  74. 74. 1 2 3 4 a h jr - n - t jr - a h e e jrr n b d k ti c a a h n -r я l - a h o t JNS a ha ha ha h яяяя '''' n mn mn mn m Sound Feminine Plural o я a h - m Page 74 of 107
  75. 75. e h h n b jrr 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 a 5 я 6 , 7 я, я JNS o a h a h Page 75 of 107
  76. 76. e h h n b jrr a h 8 9 , 10 s , я 11 , e 12 я , я 13 p , , k 14 r, Page 76 of 107
  77. 77. Lesson - 10 s - 10 e Page 77 of 107
  78. 78. e я e e বi This is a book. e ব i: ei বi This book ei বi This book ei ব "e e ব " - e e ব e " " e " " i "ei ব " - e e ব e b ব Phrase. e " " ব " "- ব " "- e " "     ব-i я "বi"- "বi " a ( )- ( ) i я . Page 78 of 107
  79. 79. 1 e e ব This is a boy. 2 ei ব This boy is Khalid. 3 e e ব This is a house. 4 ei ব ব This house is big. 5 e e বi This is a book. 6 ei বi This book is new. 7 e e This is a pen. 8 ei This pen is old. 9 e That is a pen. 10 That pen is old. "e e ব " - e e ব e " " e " " i "ei ব " - e e ব e b ব Phrase. . . .   . . . . . .   . o u ব ব k ব . Page 79 of 107
  80. 80. : …………… ………. ( ) 1 …………… ……….. ( ) 2 …………… ………. ( ) 3 ( ) . : u ব p o ut বu ব p o ut বu ব p o ut বu ব p o ut ব u Example :‫مثال‬ …………… ………. ( ) …………… ………. ( ) 4 …………… ………. ( ) 5 …………… ……….. ( ) 6 …………… ……. ( ) 7 …………… ………. ( ) 8 …………… ………. ( ) 9 …………… ………. ( )…………… ………. ( ) 10 Page 80 of 107
  81. 81. 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 s - 11 - u ' - ' Adjective and the Qualified Noun u - g u - 1 u - 2 a - 1 a - 2 Lesson - 11 e s - Lesson Index u Page 81 of 107
  82. 82. 100% = ' 'u 1 2 100% = Adjective Noun u a new house e 1 2 adjective noun-qualified the new house 3 4 e - , - r , -a , - - яr - p i u NounAdjective3 u e in a new house in the new house Page 82 of 107
  83. 83. 1   b 1- 1- яn r r r 2   b 1- 1- яn r r r 3   b 1- 1- яn r r r 4   b 1- 1- яn r r r яr яr ( - ) (Adjective-Noun) ' - 'u -e u Page 83 of 107
  84. 84. - 1 36-2 By the wise Qur'an the wise the Qur'an pj pj 2 36-4 On a straight path straight path u 3 36-5 [This is] a revelation of the Exalted in Might, the Merciful k r a r k 4 36-11 So give him good tidings of forgiveness and noble reward noble reward a e k o o s ( - ) (Adjective-Noun) ' - 'u -e u Page 84 of 107
  85. 85. - 5 36-12 and all things We have enumerated in a clear register clear register e s k s 6 36-17 And we are not responsible except for clear notification clear notification s p i я s p i 7 36-18 and there will surely touch you, from us, a painful punishment painful punishment k u e s s 8 34-41 And a sign for them is that We carried their forefathers in a laden ship laden ship i 9 36-47 You are not but in clear error clear error s n i s n Page 85 of 107
  86. 86. - 10 36-58 "Peace," a word from a Merciful Lord Merciful Rabb r k " " r 11 36-60 indeed, he is to you a clear enemy clear enemy a i p tr p tr 12 36-61  ۚ And that you worship [only] Me? This is a straight path straight path e i i ? e i 13 36-69 It is not but a message and a clear Qur'an clear Qua'n ei e s t s s 14 36-77 then at once he is a clear adversary (opponent)? clear asversary p ? p (p k) Page 86 of 107
  87. 87. - 15 36-81 ¯ ¯ Yes, [it is so]; and He is the Knowing Creator a i; i j s j s 16 22-57 for those there will be a humiliating punishment 17 22-57 Allah will surely provide for them a good provision 18 23-94 My Lord, then do not place me among the wrongdoing people 19 23-106 and we were a people astray Page 87 of 107
  88. 88. - 20 23-116 So exalted is Allah , the True King! 21 23-116 there is no deity except Him, Lord of the Noble Throne 22 24-11 and he who took upon himself the greater portion thereof - for him is a great punishment 23 24-12 and say, "This is an obvious falsehood" 24 24-14 by a great punishment Page 88 of 107
  89. 89. - 25 24-16 this is a great slander 26 24-19 Indeed, those will have a painful punishment in this world and the Hereafter 27 24-23 and they will have a great punishment 28 24-34 And We have certainly sent down to you distinct verses Page 89 of 107
  90. 90. adj noun 1 Abbas is a businessman 2 Abbas is a rich businessman 3 Hamid is a teacher 4 Hamid is a new teacher 5 The apple is a tasty fruit 6 The sparrow is a small bird 7 Arabic is an easy language 8 Arabic is a beautiful language 9 I am a new student u Page 90 of 107
  91. 91. 10 Muhammad is an old student 11 This is an easy lesson 12 Bilal is a big engineer 13 Are you a rich person? 14 Cairo is a big city 15 Are you an old teacher? 16 Is Hamid a lazy student? Page 91 of 107
  92. 92. adj noun 1 2 . 3 Where is the new teacher? 4 . 5 Where is the new student? 6 . 7 Who is that tall man? 8 . u Page 92 of 107
  93. 93. 9 and who is that little boy? 10 He is son of the new manager. . 11 12 It is for the new manager. . 13 14 . 15 Where is the small spoon? 16 . 17 Where is the broken chair? Page 93 of 107
  94. 94. 18 . Page 94 of 107
  95. 95. s - 12 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 Lesson - 12 Pronoun e s - Lesson Index mn g i b (a ) n a Page 95 of 107
  96. 96. h n n h h হ we I you you they he h n n n hn হ হ we I you you they she হ female n s ----rrrr Personal Subjective PronounsPersonal Subjective PronounsPersonal Subjective PronounsPersonal Subjective Pronouns r male k r Page 96 of 107
  97. 97. - h h হ হ us me you you them him - n hn হ হ হ us me you you them her ----rrrr Personal Objective PronounsPersonal Objective PronounsPersonal Objective PronounsPersonal Objective Pronouns r হ Page 97 of 107
  98. 98. b - b b b bh bh হ হ - h h হ হ our my your your their her b - b b n b bhn bহ হ হ - n hn হ হ হ our my your your their her яrяrяrяr ----rrrr Personal Possessive PronounsPersonal Possessive PronounsPersonal Possessive PronounsPersonal Possessive Pronouns r হ Page 98 of 107
  99. 99. яr 1 হ হ 1 2 হ হ 2 হ 3 3 4 4 5 5 6 6 7 iহ these 1 iহ This.m 8 uহ those 2 iহ This.f 9 3 That.m 4 That.f 5 , Who, Which 6 , Who, Which 1 2 is - - Demonstrative Pronoun o я u - g i b eg o হ r , яrr n b r i e i k a হ n r , яrr n n b bbbb a Pronoun g i a b n b- jrr Page 99 of 107
  100. 100. n a -e Pronouns after Prepositions হ я হ я = + = + = + = + = + = + হ u হ u = + = + = + = + = + = + হ হ = + = + = + = + = + = + Page 100 of 107
  101. 101. s - 13 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 Lesson - 13 Verb e s - Lesson Index (a - ) 6- 6- k - gr -1 - gr -2 - gr -2 - y - gr -3 Page 101 of 107
  102. 102. k Verb ্ য য / য c / য য o য o য i য i k - a - я k я e o Page 102 of 107
  103. 103. ( he) ( ) ( r ) ( ) ( ) s = gr -1 k ( ) - gr -1 Do-er я- m Hidden Page 103 of 107
  104. 104. ( ) (they) ( r ) k ( ) - gr -2 - য Nun Comes - Nun Goes ( r ) ( ) ( r ) ( ) ( ) gr -2 Page 104 of 107
  105. 105. gr -2-e an k e য c ( য ) n y (1-я ) y Page 105 of 107
  106. 106. ( ) k ( ) - 3 gr hn n b a ( ) 1 r / 2 3 b - a 4 я- m - gr - 3gr - 3 Page 106 of 107
  107. 107. 27-я -2014 ( 1 я ) He ( ) ( ) ( ) ( ) ( / ) ( ) ( / ) 2 2 2 3 b - a 3 u s 3 4 я- m - 4 я- m - ( ) - 4 я- m - s ( ) - ( ) - 1 r / 1 r / 1 r / k ( ) - 3 gr 13- -1421 28- -1435 gr - 3 hn n b a gr - 2 n n য gr - 1 DO-er ( я- m - - s ) Page 107 of 107

×