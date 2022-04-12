Successfully reported this slideshow.

vidz.pdf

0

Share

Apr. 12, 2022
0 likes 1 view
Upcoming SlideShare
Instant growing money
Instant growing money
Loading in …3
×
1 of 15

vidz.pdf

Apr. 12, 2022
0 likes 1 view

0

Share

Download to read offline

Software

Exploiting A *SECRET* Platform 99.99% Marketers Have NO IDEA About!
Copy The Fastest, Easiest & SILLIEST Method Newbies, People With No Skills, Talent & Some By Pure Luck Using To Generate 10,000+ Visitors/Day!
So Grab the offer now at the lowest price.Just make a hurry.make a change in ur life in ur business

Exploiting A *SECRET* Platform 99.99% Marketers Have NO IDEA About!
Copy The Fastest, Easiest & SILLIEST Method Newbies, People With No Skills, Talent & Some By Pure Luck Using To Generate 10,000+ Visitors/Day!
So Grab the offer now at the lowest price.Just make a hurry.make a change in ur life in ur business

Software

Recommended

More Related Content

You Might Also Like

The AI Rush
Jean-Baptiste Dumont
AI and Machine Learning Demystified by Carol Smith at Midwest UX 2017
Carol Smith
10 facts about jobs in the future
Pew Research Center's Internet & American Life Project
Harry Surden - Artificial Intelligence and Law Overview
Harry Surden
Inside Google's Numbers in 2017
Rand Fishkin
Pinot: Realtime Distributed OLAP datastore
Kishore Gopalakrishna
How to Become a Thought Leader in Your Niche
Leslie Samuel
Visual Design with Data
Seth Familian
Designing Teams for Emerging Challenges
Aaron Irizarry
UX, ethnography and possibilities: for Libraries, Museums and Archives
Ned Potter
Winners and Losers - All the (Russian) President's Men
Ian Bremmer
Study: The Future of VR, AR and Self-Driving Cars
LinkedIn
Shorter ER Wait Times
Knowledge@Wharton
Asia's Artificial Intelligence Agenda. MIT Technology Review
Alexander Jarvis
Martin Luther King's Pearl Of Wisdom!
SurveyCrest
Teaching Students with Emojis, Emoticons, & Textspeak
Shelly Sanchez Terrell
Inaugural Addresses
Booz Allen Hamilton
How to think like a startup
Loic Le Meur
32 Ways a Digital Marketing Consultant Can Help Grow Your Business
Barry Feldman
How to Fix the Internet
LinkedIn Editors' Picks
5 major events that shaped 2016
Kotak Securities
What's Next in Growth? 2016
Andrew Chen
The Outcome Economy
Helge Tennø
The Six Highest Performing B2B Blog Post Formats
Barry Feldman
6 things to know about demonetisation
Kotak Securities
Reuters: Pictures of the Year 2016 (Part 2)
maditabalnco
The impact of innovation on travel and tourism industries (World Travel Marke...
Brian Solis
Open Source Creativity
Sara Cannon
2017 Marketing Predictions—Marketo
Marketo
Succession “Losers”: What Happens to Executives Passed Over for the CEO Job?
Stanford GSB Corporate Governance Research Initiative
Lightning Talk #9: How UX and Data Storytelling Can Shape Policy by Mika Aldaba
ux singapore
SEO: Getting Personal
Kirsty Hulse
Learn BEM: CSS Naming Convention
In a Rocket
How to Build a Dynamic Social Media Plan
Post Planner
10 Insightful Quotes On Designing A Better Customer Experience
Yuan Wang
Data Skills Are Key to Social ROI
Knowledge@Wharton
Prototyping is an attitude
With Company
50 Essential Content Marketing Hacks (Content Marketing World)
Heinz Marketing Inc
20 Ideas for your Website Homepage Content
Barry Feldman
The Art of Social Media - Gone Social SF
Peg Fitzpatrick

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
The Impulse Economy: Understanding Mobile Shoppers and What Makes Them Buy Gary Schwartz
(4.5/5)
Free
Tubes: A Journey to the Center of the Internet Andrew Blum
(4/5)
Free
Emergence: The Connected Lives of Ants, Brains, Cities, and Software Steven Johnson
(4.5/5)
Free
World Wide Mind: The Coming Integration of Humanity, Machines, and the Internet Michael Chorost
(4/5)
Free
An Army of Davids: How Markets and Technology Empower Ordinary People to Beat Big Media, Big Government, and Other Goliaths Glenn Reynolds
(4/5)
Free
In the Plex: How Google Thinks, Works, and Shapes Our Lives Steven Levy
(4.5/5)
Free
Hamlet's BlackBerry: A Practical Philosophy for Building a Good Life in the Digital Age William Powers
(4/5)
Free
The Thank You Economy Gary Vaynerchuk
(4/5)
Free
Talking Back to Facebook: The Common Sense Guide to Raising Kids in the Digital Age James P. Steyer
(4.5/5)
Free
Public Parts: How Sharing in the Digital Age Improves the Way We Work and Live Jeff Jarvis
(3.5/5)
Free
The Nature of the Future: Dispatches from the Socialstructed World Marina Gorbis
(4/5)
Free
Socialnomics: How Social Media Transforms the Way We Live and Do Business Erik Qualman
(3/5)
Free
The End of Business As Usual: Rewire the Way You Work to Succeed in the Consumer Revolution Brian Solis
(5/5)
Free
Blog Schmog: The Truth About What Blogs Can (and Can't) Do for Your Business Robert W. Bly
(4/5)
Free
From Counterculture to Cyberculture: Stewart Brand, the Whole Earth Network, and the Rise of Digital Utopianism Fred Turner
(2.5/5)
Free
101 Awesome Builds: Minecraft® Secrets from the World's Greatest Crafters Triumph Books
(4.5/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
The New New Thing: A Silicon Valley Story Michael Lewis
(4.5/5)
Free
Everybody Lies: Big Data, New Data, and What the Internet Can Tell Us About Who We Really Are Seth Stephens-Davidowitz
(4.5/5)
Free
Cognitive Surplus: Creativity and Generosity in a Connected Age Clay Shirky
(3.5/5)
Free
So You Want to Start a Podcast: Finding Your Voice, Telling Your Story, and Building a Community that Will Listen Kristen Meinzer
(4.5/5)
Free
The Dark Net: Inside the Digital Underworld Jamie Bartlett
(4/5)
Free
Who Owns the Future? Jaron Lanier
(4/5)
Free
An Introduction to Information Theory: Symbols, Signals and Noise John R. Pierce
(4.5/5)
Free
The Art of Social Media: Power Tips for Power Users Guy Kawasaki
(4/5)
Free
Kill All Normies: Online Culture Wars From 4Chan And Tumblr To Trump And The Alt-Right Angela Nagle
(4/5)
Free
Algorithms to Live By: The Computer Science of Human Decisions Brian Christian
(4.5/5)
Free
Alone Together: Why We Expect More from Technology and Less from Each Other Sherry Turkle
(4.5/5)
Free
The Death of Expertise: The Campaign Against Established Knowledge and Why it Matters Tom Nichols
(4.5/5)
Free
The Emperor's New Mind: Concerning Computers, Minds, and the Laws of Physics Roger Penrose
(3.5/5)
Free
Blockchain Revolution: How the Technology Behind Bitcoin Is Changing Money, Business, and the World Don Tapscott
(4/5)
Free
New Dark Age: Technology and the End of the Future James Bridle
(4.5/5)
Free
Ten Arguments for Deleting Your Social Media Accounts Right Now Jaron Lanier
(4/5)
Free

vidz.pdf

  1. 1. Exploiting A *SECRET* Platform 99.99% Marketers Have NO IDEA About! Copy The Fastest, Easiest & SILLIEST Method Newbies, People With No Skills, Talent & Some By Pure Luck Using To Generate 10,000+ Visitors/Day! OVER $500/DAY POSTING 15 SEC VIDEOS Ready For Massive Traffic & Commissions? Start Here: https://warriorplus.com/o2/buy/vchdyn/v9vg9t/cycmks DRIVING TRAFFIC AND SALES TO YOUR WEBSITES & OFFERS IS AS EASY AS 3 SIMPLE STEPS:
  2. 2. STEP 1:Find & use other people viral videos OR add your own short script ● STEP 2:With 1-click our A.I. turns it into an attention-grabbing, highly engaging & profitable youtube short video. ● STEP 3:Upload your video, use our "TRAFFIC ON DEMAND" strategy & start getting real traffic & sales instantly. ● Click here to get started: https://warriorplus.com/o2/a/ns3672/0 SEE THE KIND OF RESULTS OUR BETA USERS ARE ALREADY GETTING: REAL PROOF
  3. 3. WE MAKE COMMISSIONS LIKE THESE EVERYDAY YOU CAN DO THE SAME:
  4. 4. WHAT SOME OF THE EARLY USERS ARE SAYING ABOUT VIDSHORTZ:
  5. 5. Lately, If You Feel That Driving Traffic To Your Sites Or Offers Is Becoming More And More Difficult, Then You're Not Alone... In Fact: YOU'RE ABSOLUTELY RIGHT! 1. There's simply more competition now than ever before- making it harder to stand out. 2. Social media algorithms have changed, making it harder for businesses to reach their target audiences. 3. Paid advertising is becoming increasingly expensive and less effective.
  6. 6. AND THE BIGGEST REASON OF ALL... “The Average Attention Span Is Decreasing, People Are More Distracted Than Ever, Making It Harder To Hold People's Attention!”
  7. 7. ● You're Still Using OUTDATED, BORING & INEFFECTIVE Traffic Methods Such As Blogging, SEO, Video Marketing, Or Facebook Ads, Then… ● You're In For A RUDE AWAKENING The TRUTH is, the landscape has changed, and if you're not using the latest traffic strategies, you're going to get left in the dust. The fact is, people are now consuming content differently than they have in the past. They're not reading long blog posts or watching hour-long videos like they used to. ● Instead, they're watching short, snackable videos on social media ● platforms like YouTube, Facebook, Instagram & TikTok And YOUTUBE SHORTS Is The Best Way To Take Advantage Of This 4 MASSIVE Reasons Why You Should Get Started With YouTube Shorts Right Now
  8. 8. ● THE GREAT NEWS IS: STILL, 99% OF THE MARKETERS HAVE NO IDEA ABOUT IT! Its Extremely Easy To Get All Traffic For Yourself If You Start Right Now! You can get started right here, right now: Without Budget, No Advertising. Without Showing Your Face, Voice Without Writing Lengthy Scripts Without Recording Hours Of Content Without Any Editing Skills Without Posting Dance, Creepy Or Obscene Videos Without Outsourcing Without Waiting For Months, Days, Or Even Hrs To Start Getting Traffic.
  9. 9. CLICK HERE TO GET STARTED: https://warriorplus.com/o2/a/ns3672/0 TRAFFIC ON DEMAND" STRATEGY! You'll also get our EXACT step by step training and BEST strategy to start driving traffic your Shorts in no time. You don't need any followers or subscribers at all. Just follow our simple steps and you're good to go. We have battle tested these strategies and made them as simple as possible for anyone to follow and get results. ● VidShortz Will Do ALL Of The Following (And More) For You: AWESOME FEATURES 100% Cloud-Based Software There is no need for you to install anything. Just sign up and you can access our software from anywhere on earth, as long as there is an internet connection available you are good to go!
  10. 10. ● Add Your Videos, Use Other People's Viral Videos Or Create From Scratch There are millions of videos on YouTube that you can use for your shorts. You can find & legally use videos that are already getting a lot of views, or you can use one of your own videos or CREATE from scratch. ● Pick From Our Carefully Crafted DFY Templates Or Create Your Own We have a wide selection of DFY templates that you can use to create your shorts quickly and easily. Plus, you can also create your own templates from scratch if you want. ● Fully-Fledged Yet SIMPLE Editor To Customize Your Videos.
  11. 11. You can change the text, images, and videos in your shorts to make them unique and more attention-grabbing. Change transitions, font, add images, videos, backgrounds, music, voiceovers, slides to perfectly fit your requirement ● Customise Your BRANDING. You can add your own logo, branding, and watermark to the videos you create with VidShortz. This way you can build your brand while driving traffic to your websites and offers. ● SO GRAB OFFER NOW. CLICK HERE TO GET STARTED https://warriorplus.com/o2/a/ns3672/0 VIDSHORTZ PERFECT CHOICE FOR: Affiliate Marketers who want to increase their traffic. ​ Youtube Content Creators that want to grow their channel.
  12. 12. ​ Make Money Online Bloggers and Podcasters who want to make more passive income ​ Business Owners who want more leads and customers. F​ ounders, CEOs, CMOs, Founders who want to brand themselves and reach a larger audience. ​eCom & Shopify Store Owners who want to increase their sales with video. ​ Social Media Marketers who want to stand out from the competition on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest etc. ​ Coaches, Mentors or Gurus that want to use their videos as a sales funnel for existing products. And anyone else who wants free, stressfree and easy traffic! CLICK HERE TO GET STARTED: https://warriorplus.com/o2/a/ns3672/0 SO WHAT'S THE PRICE Imagine, spending $1-$5 Per Click with Facebook or Google Ads just to acquire a lead, or spending hours and hours trying to generate Free traffic with little or no results. Now imagine that you can generate unlimited free traffic with just a few videos, a few minutes of your time, and a few dollars to invest in the setup. You can create as many videos as want, and each video can drive thousands of people to your website from all over the world!
  13. 13. ● TODAY YOU CAN GET ACCESS TO VIDSHORTZ FOR A LOW ONE TIME PRICE OF JUST $17: (Free Commercial License + Low 1-Time Price For Launch Period Only) Copy The Fastest, Easiest & Most SILLIEST way to pull in TENS of THOUSANDS of visitors every single day from YouTube! Create 100s of attention-grabbing, viral youtube shorts that drive traffic to your websites, blogs, and offers Add your videos, or use other people's viral videos to create shorts. Pick Our High Converting & Highly Engaging Templates Or Start From Scratch Fully-fledged yet SIMPLE editor to customize your videos at your heart's will. With 1 click our A.I. turns it into an engaging short video with images, videos, music & even voiceover etc. Customise it further to your liking.
  14. 14. Viral Quote Generator, Facts Generator, Viral Shorts Finder to quick find winning ideas. Add Human Like A.I. Voiceover or Upload Your Own Voiceover. Customise your branding with Intro, Outro & Logo. Royalty Free Music Tracks. 10 Million+ In-built Premium Stock Images & Videos. Add Transitions, Graphics & Overlays To Your Videos. Export Your Video In 720p and HD 1080p Fast Action Bonus #1 - Unlimited COMMERCIAL LICENCE (Value $297) Fast Action Bonus #2 - TRAFFIC ON DEMAND CHEATSHEET (Value $197) Fast Action Bonus #3 - LIVE Webclass Training - 41k in 30 days (Value $297) Fast Action Bonus #4 - 100 Youtube Shorts Channels To SPY & Get Inspired From (Value $197) Fast Action Bonus #5 - The UNSHAKEABLE Super Affiliate (Value $397) Fast Action Bonus #6 - Become A Successful Social Media Influencer (Value $197) Fast Action Bonus #7 - TikTok Marketing Checklist (Value $97) Fast Action Bonus #8 - Free Instagram Traffic (Value $97) Fast Action Bonus #9 - Easy Video Strategies (Value $97) Fast Action Bonus #10 - 100 X Youtube Advertising (Value $197) ● RETAIL PRICE $97/Month ● or Even MORE! But Today You Get Everything ● At Just A Low One-Time Payment! ● Special Launch Price ● $47 $27 PER MONTH ●Today Only *$16.95
  15. 15. CLICK HERE TO GET INSTANT ACCESS https://warriorplus.com/o2/buy/vchdyn/v9vg9t/cycmks SO R U READY FOR MASSIVE TRAFFIC THAT WILL TAKE UR BUSINESS TO THE TOP THEN WHY R U WAITING JUST GRAB THE OFFER NOW CLICK ON THE LINK BELOW. PURCHASE NOW AND GET UR DREAM FULLFILLED CLICK HERE https://warriorplus.com/o2/a/ns3672/0

×