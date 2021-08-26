Business plan: Jewelry

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Business Plan of “Friends Jewelry Store”
Team Members Name ID Himel Rafsun 3-20-44-004 Md. Mehedi Al Hasan Rakib 3-20-44-014 Farhan Fuad Hasan 3-20-44-057
Introduction Friends Jewelry Store, which is to be located in the Bashundhara City Shopping Mall in Panthapath, Dhaka, is ...
Business Objectives To create a product-based store whose goal is to exceed customer's expectations in design styles, qua...
Start-Up Summary Showroom & Outlets Furniture and Interior Tk. 10,00,000 Rent Tk. 5,00,000 Packaging and Stationary Tk. 5,...
SWOT Analysis Strengths Strong relationships with suppliers that offer credit arrangements, flexibility, and response to ...
SWOT Analysis Weaknesses Less Access to additional operating capital. Revenues in the industry are seasonal; the majorit...
SWOT Analysis Opportunities Increase in standard of living of target market. Addition of other jewelry related products ...
SWOT Analysis Threats Local and emerging competitors. Sales tied to economic growth. Meaning customers will only buy jew...
Products Our current offerings will be as following: Ring Necklace Churi Bracelet Earring Chain Bangles Nose pin
Services One-on-One Customer Support Professional Post-Purchase Services
Market Research Industry Analysis The jewelry industry of Bangladesh has dropped down due to rise in price of U.S.A dollar...
Main Competitors Amin Jewelers Diamond World Al-Amin Jewelers Apan Jewelers Venus Jewelers Bangladesh Sultana Jewele...
Market Needs The jewelry we will market will meet the needs of woman who are looking to dress up their outfit with quality...
Market Growth Gold jewelry has been one of the fastest growth areas. In today's society, the majority of gold jewelry is s...
Sales Forecast
Production Plan Product Sourcing Raw jewelry making supplies will be sourced from countries such as India, Brazil and Chin...
Production Plan Inventory Management In order to run the business successfully approximately TK. 6,00,000 in inventory is ...
Production Plan Warehousing and Fulfillment Since jewelry and jewelry supplies tend to be small items a warehouse is not r...
Marketing Plan Market Segmentation Particulars Urban Area Sub Urban Area Rural Area Age16-25 ******** **** ** Age 26-35 (O...
Marketing Plan Positioning: We will position our jewelry to be of high quality with designs that inspire conversation. We ...
Marketing Plan Pricing Category Price Per Gram 22-Karat gold 6100 tk 21-Karat gold 5830 tk 18-Karat gold 5080 tk Tradition...
Marketing Plan Marketing Channels Physical Shops Social Media Marketing Influencer Marketing
Marketing Plan Sales Strategy Targeting our marketing efforts more effectively. Developing product offers that will incr...
Marketing Plan Sales Programs Our sales staff will be trained not only on our products but also on fashion design principl...
Marketing Plan Strategy Pyramid: Strategy: Be the jewelry fashion consultant expert Tactics: Build awareness of our fashio...
Marketing Plan Unique Selling Proposition (USP) The Jewelry Store will offer personalized fashion consulting to our custom...
Organizational Plan Marketing Manager Owners CEO GM Assistant Manager & Cashier Human Resource Manager CFO Service Staff C...
Legal Plan Partner’s Name Number of Shares Percentage Md. Mehedi Al Hasan Rakib 500 33.33 Himel Rafsun 500 33.33 Farhan Fu...
Financial Plan Income statement Description FY-2022 (TAKA) FY-2023 (TAKA) FY-2024 (TAKA) Sales 31,44,080 49,93,520 60,52,7...
Financial Plan Balance Sheet Description FY-2022(TAKA) FY-2023(TAKA) FY-2024(TAKA) Assets Current Assets Cash 2,74,320 707...
Financial Plan Projected Break-even Analysis Total monthly fixed cost 2,60,000 tk Variable cost per unit 14,500 tk Sales p...
Business plan: Jewelry
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Business
Aug. 26, 2021
12 views

0

Share

Business plan: Jewelry

Business
Aug. 26, 2021
12 views

Blueprint of Jewelry Business

Recommended

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Authentic: A Memoir by the Founder of Vans Louise Maclellan
(5/5)
Free
How I Built This: The Unexpected Paths to Success from the World's Most Inspiring Entrepreneurs Guy Raz
(4.5/5)
Free
No Filter: The Inside Story of Instagram Sarah Frier
(5/5)
Free
How Innovation Works: And Why It Flourishes in Freedom Matt Ridley
(0/5)
Free
The Ministry of Common Sense: How to Eliminate Bureaucratic Red Tape, Bad Excuses, and Corporate BS Martin Lindstrom
(4/5)
Free
Ask for More: 10 Questions to Negotiate Anything Alexandra Carter
(3.5/5)
Free
Bezonomics: How Amazon Is Changing Our Lives and What the World's Best Companies Are Learning from It Brian Dumaine
(4.5/5)
Free
Driven: The Race to Create the Autonomous Car Alex Davies
(0/5)
Free
Game Changers: What Leaders, Innovators, and Mavericks Do to Win at Life Dave Asprey
(3.5/5)
Free
The Catalyst: How to Change Anyone's Mind Jonah Berger
(4.5/5)
Free
Make Your Moment: The Savvy Woman’s Communication Playbook for Getting the Success You Want: The Savvy Woman’s Communication Playbook for Getting the Success You Want Dion Lim
(3.5/5)
Free
Take the Leap: Change Your Career, Change Your Life Sara Bliss
(3.5/5)
Free
What It Takes: Lessons in the Pursuit of Excellence Stephen A. Schwarzman
(4.5/5)
Free
Loonshots: How to Nurture the Crazy Ideas That Win Wars, Cure Diseases, and Transform Industries Safi Bahcall
(4.5/5)
Free
Crushing It!: How Great Entrepreneurs Build Their Business and Influence—and How You Can, Too Gary Vaynerchuk
(4/5)
Free
Shut Up and Listen!: Hard Business Truths that Will Help You Succeed Tilman Fertitta
(4.5/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
We Should All Be Millionaires: Change Your Thinking, Build Bank, and Claim Your Independence Rachel Rodgers
(5/5)
Free
Liftoff: Elon Musk and the Desperate Early Days That Launched SpaceX Eric Berger
(5/5)
Free
Fulfillment: Winning and Losing in One-Click America Alec MacGillis
(4.5/5)
Free
The Way We Work: On the Job in Hollywood Bruce Ferber
(4.5/5)
Free
The One Week Marketing Plan: The Set It & Forget It Approach for Quickly Growing Your Business Mark Satterfield
(5/5)
Free
Where You Are Is Not Who You Are: A Memoir Ursula Burns
(4.5/5)
Free
Just Work: Get Sh*t Done, Fast & Fair Kimberly Scott
(3/5)
Free
The Debt Trap: How Student Loans Became a National Catastrophe Josh Mitchell
(5/5)
Free
Subtract: The Untapped Science of Less Leidy Klotz
(4/5)
Free
Crypto Economy: How Blockchain, Cryptocurrency, and Token-Economy Are Disrupting the Financial World Aries Wang
(4.5/5)
Free
Flex: Reinventing Work for a Smarter, Happier Life Annie Auerbach
(4.5/5)
Free
Everybody Has a Podcast (Except You): A How-To Guide from the First Family of Podcasting Justin McElroy
(5/5)
Free
Hustle Harder, Hustle Smarter: Untitled Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson
(5/5)
Free
Ladies Get Paid Claire Wasserman
(4.5/5)
Free
Finance Secrets of Billion-Dollar Entrepreneurs: Venture Finance Without Venture Capital Dileep Rao
(4/5)
Free
Hot Seat: What I Learned Leading a Great American Company Jeff Immelt
(4.5/5)
Free
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Business plan: Jewelry

  1. 1. Business Plan of “Friends Jewelry Store”
  2. 2. Team Members Name ID Himel Rafsun 3-20-44-004 Md. Mehedi Al Hasan Rakib 3-20-44-014 Farhan Fuad Hasan 3-20-44-057
  3. 3. Introduction Friends Jewelry Store, which is to be located in the Bashundhara City Shopping Mall in Panthapath, Dhaka, is a new business. We will offer a great selection of gold jewelry in various designs, colors and sizes. Our jewelry will include bracelets, necklaces, earrings and rings etc. All of the pieces will be custom designed. The store will stock a wide selection of jewelry and will offer a service to make custom pieces for shoppers while they wait or shop in the mall. All sales for the business will be through this mall store mostly.
  4. 4. Business Objectives To create a product-based store whose goal is to exceed customer's expectations in design styles, quality and customer service. To develop a sustainable merchandising unit that sells gold and customized jewelry to meet the needs of the professional and outgoing woman. To increase the number of products Friends Jewelry Stored by 20% each year. To introduce a minimum of three new designs monthly.
  5. 5. Start-Up Summary Showroom & Outlets Furniture and Interior Tk. 10,00,000 Rent Tk. 5,00,000 Packaging and Stationary Tk. 5,00,000 Cash Required Tk. 10,00,000 Others Tk. 10,00,000 Total requirement -------------------------------- Tk. 40,00,000
  6. 6. SWOT Analysis Strengths Strong relationships with suppliers that offer credit arrangements, flexibility, and response to special requirements. Excellent and knowledgeable staff, offering personalized customer service. The jewelry store sets itself apart from the competition by providing customized jewelry designs while the customer waits. Great retail space with an attractive, inviting atmosphere. The owners keep overhead low by purchasing directly from India, Brazil, and China and self-creating the majority of the merchandise.
  7. 7. SWOT Analysis Weaknesses Less Access to additional operating capital. Revenues in the industry are seasonal; the majority of revenues are earned during the Eid Festivals.
  8. 8. SWOT Analysis Opportunities Increase in standard of living of target market. Addition of other jewelry related products and services.
  9. 9. SWOT Analysis Threats Local and emerging competitors. Sales tied to economic growth. Meaning customers will only buy jewelries if the economic conditions are suitable.
  10. 10. Products Our current offerings will be as following: Ring Necklace Churi Bracelet Earring Chain Bangles Nose pin
  11. 11. Services One-on-One Customer Support Professional Post-Purchase Services
  12. 12. Market Research Industry Analysis The jewelry industry of Bangladesh has dropped down due to rise in price of U.S.A dollars, less consumption as purchase ability has also decreased. Specially, Gold jewelry sales dropped by more than 50 percent in the past 3 years. This huge fluctuation of prices has been occurred due to sudden rise in U.S.A dollars which has also increased prices in international markets of gold jewelry. Nowadays, without any marriage ceremony, any special occasions customers don’t purchase Gold, especially the middle class. Whereas, other jewelries such as, mainly silver and Gold-Plated materials sales are increasing for customers alternatives demand. Small Gold Jewelry makers and traders are now more emphasizing to produce jewelries of other materials as demands pushing them. Some of them are importing jewelries from other countries also. Trends of Bangladeshi jewelries are moving from gold to gold-plated jewelries mainly because of rise in price. Now, the international market of price has increase, which has influenced the local jewelers to increase the price.
  13. 13. Main Competitors Amin Jewelers Diamond World Al-Amin Jewelers Apan Jewelers Venus Jewelers Bangladesh Sultana Jewelers Ltd Gitanjali Jewelers.
  14. 14. Market Needs The jewelry we will market will meet the needs of woman who are looking to dress up their outfit with quality gold jewelry. The jewelry will be suitable for both formal and informal events.
  15. 15. Market Growth Gold jewelry has been one of the fastest growth areas. In today's society, the majority of gold jewelry is still Friends Jewelry Stored to women, and it doesn't look like that fact will be changing any time soon. However, as the interest in this jewelry grows with women, it seems that men are not far behind in finding interest in such items as well.
  16. 16. Sales Forecast
  17. 17. Production Plan Product Sourcing Raw jewelry making supplies will be sourced from countries such as India, Brazil and China. The owners of the business have contacts in these countries for purchasing quality gold and supplies not only at wholesale prices, but also providing credit arrangements and flexibility in payment terms. This in turn provides some flexibility in the owners’ day to cash flow requirements. Orders of supplies which are small in size and weight will be air shipped; whereas, larger and heavier orders will be shipped LCL (Less than a Container Load). All products and supplies will be stored at the owners’ residence. While custom designs will be made on site while the customer waits, the standard selection of premade designs will be made at the owners’ residence.
  18. 18. Production Plan Inventory Management In order to run the business successfully approximately TK. 6,00,000 in inventory is required. This inventory will be stored at the owners’ residence. The owner will utilize bins to store and organize jewelry supplies. Final jewelry products will be kept at the store. Since this is a small business with limited inventory, all inventories will be managed in a spreadsheet.
  19. 19. Production Plan Warehousing and Fulfillment Since jewelry and jewelry supplies tend to be small items a warehouse is not required for the business. All supplies will be warehoused in the owners’ basement, final jewelry products will be kept at the store in the mall
  20. 20. Marketing Plan Market Segmentation Particulars Urban Area Sub Urban Area Rural Area Age16-25 ******** **** ** Age 26-35 (Our Focus) ********** ******** ****** Age 36-45 ***** ***** ****
  21. 21. Marketing Plan Positioning: We will position our jewelry to be of high quality with designs that inspire conversation. We will be known for not only quality and trendy designs, but primarily for our service. We will be knowledgeable of design trends and will offer advice on how to accent specific outfits with specific jewelry pieces. The Jewelry Store will be centrally located in a high shopping crowded area of the Dhaka City and easily accessible for customers. Our store will reside the middle of one of the corridors thereby, having high visibility.
  22. 22. Marketing Plan Pricing Category Price Per Gram 22-Karat gold 6100 tk 21-Karat gold 5830 tk 18-Karat gold 5080 tk Traditional gold 4195 tk
  23. 23. Marketing Plan Marketing Channels Physical Shops Social Media Marketing Influencer Marketing
  24. 24. Marketing Plan Sales Strategy Targeting our marketing efforts more effectively. Developing product offers that will increase sales. Training and developing sales representatives in order to effectively service the customer. Increasing awareness of our Jewelry Store within the jewelry retail consumer marketplace. Developing future sales opportunities that allow for continued growth of the business.
  25. 25. Marketing Plan Sales Programs Our sales staff will be trained not only on our products but also on fashion design principles and the active engagement of customers. They will be paid based on commissions with a small base salary. The sales staff will be empowered to offer discounts on our jewelry; however, they will have pre-defined discounts they can offer and their commission rate will change based on the discount level.
  26. 26. Marketing Plan Strategy Pyramid: Strategy: Be the jewelry fashion consultant expert Tactics: Build awareness of our fashion consultation service Offer the highest level of fashion consultation service Programs: Display banner in our store advertising this free service Develop a tagline, which promotes this service Develop printed articles and worksheets for our customers Educate all staff on fashion design principles
  27. 27. Marketing Plan Unique Selling Proposition (USP) The Jewelry Store will offer personalized fashion consulting to our customers with onsite custom jewelry making service. We will demonstrate our extensive knowledge in gold, clothing/jewelry color combinations and current fashion design trends. We will offer advice on how to dress for specific occasions and which jewelry goes best with which clothing. If we don’t have the right piece of jewelry to meet their needs we will be able to design and create that piece while they wait. We will be the one source people turn to when they need advice on how to dress and how to accent with jewelry.
  28. 28. Organizational Plan Marketing Manager Owners CEO GM Assistant Manager & Cashier Human Resource Manager CFO Service Staff CHIEF , PRODUCTION & PERSONNEL CHIEF SALES & MARKETING
  29. 29. Legal Plan Partner’s Name Number of Shares Percentage Md. Mehedi Al Hasan Rakib 500 33.33 Himel Rafsun 500 33.33 Farhan Fuad Hasan 500 33.33
  30. 30. Financial Plan Income statement Description FY-2022 (TAKA) FY-2023 (TAKA) FY-2024 (TAKA) Sales 31,44,080 49,93,520 60,52,720 Direct Cost of Sales 4,71,600 749040 907920 Total Cost of Sales 4,71,600 7,49,040 9,07,920 Gross Margin 26,72,480 42,44,480 51,44,800 Expenses Payroll 22,00,000 25,92,000 25,92,400 Sales marketing & Other expenses 4,16,000 96,000 96,000 Rent & Utilities 48,000 48,000 48,000 Insurance 96,000 96,000 96,000 Payroll Taxes 3,30,000 3,88,800 3,88,800 Depreciation 74,880 74,880 74,880 Total Operating Expenses 31,64,880 32,95,680 32,95,040 Profit Before Interest and Tax (4,92,400) 9,48,800 18,49,760 EBIT (4,17,520) 10,23,680 19,24,000 Tax Incurred 0 2,37,200 4,70,160 Net profit (4,92,400) 7,11,600 13,79,600 Net Profit/sales -15.66 14.25 22.79
  31. 31. Financial Plan Balance Sheet Description FY-2022(TAKA) FY-2023(TAKA) FY-2024(TAKA) Assets Current Assets Cash 2,74,320 707440 1984160 Accounts Receivable 527680 835760 1015920 Inventory 88400 140400 170160 Total Current Assets 890480 1586000 3170240 Long Term Assets Equipments 224000 224000 224000 Accumulated Depreciation 74880 149760 224000 Total Long Term Assets 149120 74240 0 Total Assets 1039600 1760240 3170240 Liabilities Current Liabilities Accounts Payable 128000 137040 167360 Total current liabilities 128000 137040 167360 Capital Paid-in Capital 1520000 1520000 1520000 Retained Earnings (11600) (608400) 103200 Earnings (492400) 711600 1379600 Total Capital 911600 1623200 3002800 Total Liabilities & Capital 1039600 1760240 3170240 Net Worth 911600 1623200 3002800
  32. 32. Financial Plan Projected Break-even Analysis Total monthly fixed cost 2,60,000 tk Variable cost per unit 14,500 tk Sales price per unit 20,000 tk Anticipated unit sales per month 80 units

    Be the first to comment

Blueprint of Jewelry Business

Views

Total views

12

On Slideshare

0

From embeds

0

Number of embeds

0

Actions

Downloads

0

Shares

0

Comments

0

Likes

0

×