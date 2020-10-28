Successfully reported this slideshow.
Presented by : Dr Rakesh Sharma Moderator : Dr Nikahat Jahan 10/28/2020 1
BLUE-Protocol and FALLS-Protocol Two Applications of Lung Ultrasound in the Critically Ill Daniel A. Lichtenstein , MD , F...
• Two protocols adapted from lung ultrasound: - Bedside Lung Ultrasound in Emergency (BLUE)-protocol for diagnosis of acut...
• Applications require mastery of 10 signs : - Normal lung surface (bat sign, lung sliding, A- lines) - Pleural effusions ...
• BLUE-protocol profiles designed for : - Pneumonia - Congestive heart failure - COPD - Asthma - Pulmonary embolism - Pneu...
• FALLS-protocol change from A-lines to lung rockets providing direct biomarker of clinical volemia FALLS-protocol sequent...
History François Jardin’s ICU made lung ultrasound with a portable unit a standard of care in critically ill patients (LUC...
Tools Used for the BLUE-Protocol • Seven principles: - Simplest equipment is suitable for lung imaging - Use gravity rules...
Tools Used for the BLUE-Protocol • Seven principles: - Precisely define pleural line - Lung ultrasound focuses specificall...
• Seven principles : - All acute life-threatening disorders are superficial
BLUE-points
Pleural line and A-line(bat sign)
Lung sliding(Seashore sign)
• Diagnosis of pleural effusion is old application of lung ultrasound and yields two standard signs: - Quad sign - Sinusoi...
PLAPS and pleural effusion (quad sign)
Alveolar syndrome (lung consolidation) • Fluid disorder is superficial and accessible to ultrasound particularly in diagno...
PLAPS and lung consolidation: non translobar (shred sign)
PLAPS and lung consolidation: translobar (tissue-like sign)
Lung rockets: An elementary signature of interstitial syndrome
B-line, can be described by seven criteria -Always a comet-tail artifact -Always arises from the pleural line -Always move...
Pneumothorax - Pneumothorax was first approached in lung ultrasonography using sole abolition of lung sliding - Sign had p...
Pneumothorax and A ‘ – profile(Stratosphere sign)
Pneumothorax and lung point
Patients, Diseases, and Profiles in the BLUE-Protocol • The BLUE-protocol was developed based on the study of 300 consecut...
• The most frequent cause of respiratory failure was : -Pneumonia (32%) -Hemodynamic pulmonary edema (24%) -Exacerbated CO...
A-profile - Lung sliding with predominant A-lines define the A-profile - A-profile indicates a normal anterior lung surfac...
B-profile - Lung sliding with lung rockets define B- profile indicate hemodynamic pulmonary edema - Major impedance gradie...
B ‘ -profile - Anterior lung rockets associated with abolished lung sliding define B ‘ -profile In inflammatory interstiti...
A/B-profile • Unilateral lung rockets define the A/B-profile this asymmetry of interstitial signs is also linked to pneumo...
C-profile - Anterior lung consolidation, regardless of number and size (up to simply a thick, irregular pleural line), def...
A ‘ -profile - Anterior A-lines associated with abolished lung sliding define the A’ -profile - A ‘ -profile suggests pneu...
PLAPS • At the posterior chest wall, lung consolidations and pleural effusions are assessed together for simplicity • beca...
Nude profile • A-profile with no DVT and no PLAPS (ie, nude profile) is linked with asthma and COPD (two bronchial disease...
• In developing the BLUE-protocol, all study patients benefited from receiving a profile A-profile 53.8% B-profile 27.3% A...
The BLUE-Protocol: When and How Is it Used? - When physician has clinical doubts after the physical examination - BLUE-pro...
• PLAPS are common to several causes, the veins must preferably be assessed before searching for PLAPS Finding a DVT after...
“Why is the heart not included?” • Looking at the heart to solve a pulmonary failure is a legitimate, yet indirect approac...
BLUE-protocol decision tree
Lung Ultrasound for Diagnosing Acute Circulatory Failure—the FALLS-Protocol • FALLS-protocol is not yet supported by clini...
- Based on sequential concepts: A-lines transform into B-lines at a pulmonary artery occlusion pressure threshold of 18 mm...
-Simple cardiac sonography and some BLUE- protocol are used -The FALLS-protocol assumes that pulmonary edema is the most h...
STEP 1 • Search for pericardial effusion (assimilated to tamponade), then an enlarged right ventricle (assimilated to pulm...
STEP 2 • The B-profile is sought , In its absence, a cardiogenic shock from left origin (ie, the far majority) can be rule...
STEP 3 - The next step is performed in patients with neither the A ‘-profile nor the B-profile. -A-profile shows that flui...
• Intensivists who would rather use vasopressors may appreciate that the FALLS protocol allows them to avoid giving these ...
STEP 4 • If no clinical improvement occurs, fluid therapy continues • Apparition of anterior B-lines means that an iatroge...
limitation of the FALLS-protocol • Presence of diffuse lung rockets (B-profile, B ‘ - profile) on admission because no tra...
How Can These Protocols Affect the Routine of Several Disciplines? • These fast protocols can help in cases of cardiac arr...
• Medical irradiation (and costs) can be drastically reduced, which is of critical interest in neonates and young women
• The Lung Ultrasound in the Critically Ill Favoring Limitation of Radiation (LUCIFLR) project aims to limit one-third of ...
Conclusions • - The BLUE-protocol and FALLS-protocol allow simplification of expert echocardiography, a clear advantage wh...
  1. 1. Presented by : Dr Rakesh Sharma Moderator : Dr Nikahat Jahan 10/28/2020 1
  2. 2. BLUE-Protocol and FALLS-Protocol Two Applications of Lung Ultrasound in the Critically Ill Daniel A. Lichtenstein , MD , FCCP
  3. 3. • Two protocols adapted from lung ultrasound: - Bedside Lung Ultrasound in Emergency (BLUE)-protocol for diagnosis of acute respiratory failure - Fluid Administration Limited by Lung Sonography (FALLS)-protocol for management of acute circulatory failure
  4. 4. • Applications require mastery of 10 signs : - Normal lung surface (bat sign, lung sliding, A- lines) - Pleural effusions (quad and sinusoid sign) - Lung consolidations (fractal and tissue-like sign) - Interstitial syndrome (lung rockets) - Pneumothorax (stratosphere sign and lung point)
  5. 5. • BLUE-protocol profiles designed for : - Pneumonia - Congestive heart failure - COPD - Asthma - Pulmonary embolism - Pneumothorax
  6. 6. • FALLS-protocol change from A-lines to lung rockets providing direct biomarker of clinical volemia FALLS-protocol sequentially rules out obstructive -> cardiogenic -> hypovolemic shock for expediting diagnosis of distributive shock
  7. 7. History François Jardin’s ICU made lung ultrasound with a portable unit a standard of care in critically ill patients (LUCI) Since 1991 intensivists using ultrasound: - Whole-body ultrasound - Vascular access - Search for free blood - Lung ultrasound
  8. 8. Tools Used for the BLUE-Protocol • Seven principles: - Simplest equipment is suitable for lung imaging - Use gravity rules (gas toward the sky, fluids toward the earth) to locate disorders - Standardized thoracic points, called BLUE- points, to allow for reproducible analyses
  9. 9. Tools Used for the BLUE-Protocol • Seven principles: - Precisely define pleural line - Lung ultrasound focuses specifically on artifacts ( A-line ) - Analyzes lung sliding which is a twinkling visible at the pleural line (generating seashore sign in M-mode)
  10. 10. • Seven principles : - All acute life-threatening disorders are superficial
  11. 11. BLUE-points
  12. 12. Pleural line and A-line(bat sign)
  13. 13. Lung sliding(Seashore sign)
  14. 14. • Diagnosis of pleural effusion is old application of lung ultrasound and yields two standard signs: - Quad sign - Sinusoid sign
  15. 15. PLAPS and pleural effusion (quad sign)
  16. 16. Alveolar syndrome (lung consolidation) • Fluid disorder is superficial and accessible to ultrasound particularly in diagnosis of : -nontranslobar consolidations which yield fractal (or shred) sign -translobar forms which yield tissue-like sign
  17. 17. PLAPS and lung consolidation: non translobar (shred sign)
  18. 18. PLAPS and lung consolidation: translobar (tissue-like sign)
  19. 19. Lung rockets: An elementary signature of interstitial syndrome
  20. 20. B-line, can be described by seven criteria -Always a comet-tail artifact -Always arises from the pleural line -Always moves in concert with lung sliding - Almost always it is long up to the edge of the screen - Well defined, like a laser - Obliterates the A-lines - Hyperechoic like the pleural line
  21. 21. Pneumothorax - Pneumothorax was first approached in lung ultrasonography using sole abolition of lung sliding - Sign had poor specificity until it was associated with A-line sign Abolished lung sliding generates stratosphere sign in M-mode - Lung point is a pathognomonic sign
  22. 22. Pneumothorax and A ‘ – profile(Stratosphere sign)
  23. 23. Pneumothorax and lung point
  24. 24. Patients, Diseases, and Profiles in the BLUE-Protocol • The BLUE-protocol was developed based on the study of 300 consecutive adults with acute respiratory failure who were admitted to ICU and given a diagnosis.
  25. 25. • The most frequent cause of respiratory failure was : -Pneumonia (32%) -Hemodynamic pulmonary edema (24%) -Exacerbated COPD (18%) -Severe asthma (13%) -Pulmonary embolism (8%) -Pneumothorax (4%)
  26. 26. A-profile - Lung sliding with predominant A-lines define the A-profile - A-profile indicates a normal anterior lung surface - Associated with a DVT it is connected with pulmonary embolism
  27. 27. B-profile - Lung sliding with lung rockets define B- profile indicate hemodynamic pulmonary edema - Major impedance gradient between gas and fluids traps the ultrasound flow showing to- and-fro dynamic generating B-line - Three B-lines between two ribs a pattern called lung rockets
  28. 28. B ‘ -profile - Anterior lung rockets associated with abolished lung sliding define B ‘ -profile In inflammatory interstitial syndrome (ie, pneumonia)
  29. 29. A/B-profile • Unilateral lung rockets define the A/B-profile this asymmetry of interstitial signs is also linked to pneumonia
  30. 30. C-profile - Anterior lung consolidation, regardless of number and size (up to simply a thick, irregular pleural line), defines the C-profile - In the BLUE-protocol C-profile is associated with pneumonia
  31. 31. A ‘ -profile - Anterior A-lines associated with abolished lung sliding define the A’ -profile - A ‘ -profile suggests pneumothorax—the lung point is mandatory
  32. 32. PLAPS • At the posterior chest wall, lung consolidations and pleural effusions are assessed together for simplicity • because both disorders usually come together, hence the practical term “PLAPS”
  33. 33. Nude profile • A-profile with no DVT and no PLAPS (ie, nude profile) is linked with asthma and COPD (two bronchial diseases with similar therapy combined for simplification)
  34. 34. • In developing the BLUE-protocol, all study patients benefited from receiving a profile A-profile 53.8% B-profile 27.3% A ‘profile 3.4% B’ -profile 3.4% C-profile 7.6% A/B-profile 4.6%
  35. 35. The BLUE-Protocol: When and How Is it Used? - When physician has clinical doubts after the physical examination - BLUE-protocol begun first searching for lung sliding If lung sliding is present, the association with predominant A-lines defines the A-profile, and a venous scan is done following a sequential order
  36. 36. • PLAPS are common to several causes, the veins must preferably be assessed before searching for PLAPS Finding a DVT after detecting an A-profile makes sense. If no DVT is found, PLAPS are sought for the PLAPS point If present,the A- no-V-PLAPS-profile is defined, suggesting pneumonia
  37. 37. “Why is the heart not included?” • Looking at the heart to solve a pulmonary failure is a legitimate, yet indirect approach suffering organ is the lung, so lung ultrasound provides a direct approach
  38. 38. BLUE-protocol decision tree
  39. 39. Lung Ultrasound for Diagnosing Acute Circulatory Failure—the FALLS-Protocol • FALLS-protocol is not yet supported by clinical studies but should be considered as a potential source of help in difficult situations
  40. 40. - Based on sequential concepts: A-lines transform into B-lines at a pulmonary artery occlusion pressure threshold of 18 mm Hg at anterior chest wall in critically ill patients
  41. 41. -Simple cardiac sonography and some BLUE- protocol are used -The FALLS-protocol assumes that pulmonary edema is the most harmful consequence of fluid overload in an extreme emergency
  42. 42. STEP 1 • Search for pericardial effusion (assimilated to tamponade), then an enlarged right ventricle (assimilated to pulmonary embolism) (if poor cardiac windows, the BLUE-protocol can be used instead), and A’ -profile (suggesting a tension pneumothorax). At this step, obstructive shock can reasonably be ruled out
  43. 43. STEP 2 • The B-profile is sought , In its absence, a cardiogenic shock from left origin (ie, the far majority) can be ruled out by definition
  44. 44. STEP 3 - The next step is performed in patients with neither the A ‘-profile nor the B-profile. -A-profile shows that fluids can be administrated a notion of interest for intensivists who use volume resuscitation in distributive shock
  45. 45. • Intensivists who would rather use vasopressors may appreciate that the FALLS protocol allows them to avoid giving these drugs in underestimated hypovolemia (ie, a safety factor useful at the initial step)
  46. 46. STEP 4 • If no clinical improvement occurs, fluid therapy continues • Apparition of anterior B-lines means that an iatrogenic interstitial syndrome
  47. 47. limitation of the FALLS-protocol • Presence of diffuse lung rockets (B-profile, B ‘ - profile) on admission because no transformation from A-lines to B-lines can occur
  48. 48. How Can These Protocols Affect the Routine of Several Disciplines? • These fast protocols can help in cases of cardiac arrest • Reversible causes : -Pneumothorax -Pulmonary embolism -Bleeding -Pericardial tamponade
  49. 49. • Medical irradiation (and costs) can be drastically reduced, which is of critical interest in neonates and young women
  50. 50. • The Lung Ultrasound in the Critically Ill Favoring Limitation of Radiation (LUCIFLR) project aims to limit one-third of urgent bedside radiographs and two-thirds of urgent CT scans in the next three decades
  51. 51. Conclusions • - The BLUE-protocol and FALLS-protocol allow simplification of expert echocardiography, a clear advantage when correct cardiac windows are missing

×