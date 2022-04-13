Ustekinumab Injection: A Monoclonal Antibody

Just for you: FREE 60-day trial to the world’s largest digital library.
The SlideShare family just got bigger. Enjoy access to millions of ebooks, audiobooks, magazines, and more from Scribd.Cancel anytime.
Activate your 30 day free trial to unlock unlimited reading.
The ustekinumab injection is a monoclonal antibody and prescription medication. It is intended to treat adults with moderately to severely active Crohn's Disease, adults with moderately to severely active Ulcerative Colitis, adults & children aged 6 years and older with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis and adults with active Psoriatic Arthritis. The ustekinumab injection should be administered by a health specialist.
The ustekinumab injection is a monoclonal antibody and prescription medication. It is intended to treat adults with moderately to severely active Crohn's Disease, adults with moderately to severely active Ulcerative Colitis, adults & children aged 6 years and older with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis and adults with active Psoriatic Arthritis. The ustekinumab injection should be administered by a health specialist.