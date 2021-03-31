Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Tax Havens & OFCs DR RAJU INDUKOORI
Taxation Methods & Approaches  World wide Approach  Territorial taxation approach  Re invoicing Canters.  Tax Havens ...
World Wide Approach  Irrespective of origin of the company and origin of the income, government taxes all sources of corp...
Territorial Approach Local Income of  Non Resident  Resident Citizens  Resident foreigners Foreign Income of  Non Resi...
Re invoicing Center  A subsidiary or department of a multinational corporation where all intrafirm transactions are centr...
Tax Havens 6
Tax Havens  Laws and other measures can be used to evade or avoid the tax laws or regulations of other jurisdictions.  E...
Tax Havens Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) identified 3 key factors to consider as tax haven...
1) No or only nominal taxes Tax havens impose no or only nominal taxes (generally or in special circumstances) and offer t...
2) Protection of personal financial information  They have laws or administrative practices under which businesses and in...
3) Lack of transparency  Lack of transparency in one country can make it difficult, if not impossible, for other tax auth...
Examples Sovereign 1) Luxembourg 2) Switzerland 3) Netherlands 4) United States Non Sovereign British 1) Jersy 2) Isle of ...
OFCs 13
Off Shore Finance Center (OFC)  International Monetary Fund (IMF) defines an offshore financial centre as "a country or j...
Off Shore Finance Center (OFC)  OFC play a legitimate and integral role in international finance and trade, and that thei...
Off Shore Finance Center (OFC)  Have low burden of regulation  give the synergies of tax havens  Provide high confident...
Off Shore Finance Structures Off shore company Offshore partnership Offshore trust Private foundation 17
OFC Verticals  Ship and Aircraft Registrations  Insurance  Collective Investment Vehicles  Banking 18
OFC s  Bahamas  Bermuda  British Virgin Islands  Cayman Islands  Dominica  Jersey  Luxembourg  Mauritius  Panama ...
Thank You DROP YOUR QUESTIONS IN COMMENTS. YOUTUBE : PROFESSOR RAJU
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Tax havens &amp; of cs

4 views

Published on

Ta Havens and OFCs

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Tax havens &amp; of cs

  1. 1. Tax Havens & OFCs DR RAJU INDUKOORI
  2. 2. Taxation Methods & Approaches  World wide Approach  Territorial taxation approach  Re invoicing Canters.  Tax Havens  Offshore Financial Centres (OFCs) 2
  3. 3. World Wide Approach  Irrespective of origin of the company and origin of the income, government taxes all sources of corporate income  US has world wide approach  India is also close to WW approach, only exemption is it doesn’t charge its NRIs income. 3
  4. 4. Territorial Approach Local Income of  Non Resident  Resident Citizens  Resident foreigners Foreign Income of  Non Resident  Resident Citizens  Resident foreigners Tax is exempted or it varies based on the following areas 4
  5. 5. Re invoicing Center  A subsidiary or department of a multinational corporation where all intrafirm transactions are centralized and foreign currency related receivables and liabilities are netted.  The means of hedging the entire multinational firm's foreign currency exposures are also determined by the re-invoicing centre.  Limit the firm’s to transaction exposure. 5
  6. 6. Tax Havens 6
  7. 7. Tax Havens  Laws and other measures can be used to evade or avoid the tax laws or regulations of other jurisdictions.  Existence of a composite tax structure established deliberately to take advantage of, and exploit, a worldwide demand for opportunities to engage in tax avoidance. 7
  8. 8. Tax Havens Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) identified 3 key factors to consider as tax haven. 1. No or only nominal taxes 2. Protection of personal financial information 3. Lack of transparency 8
  9. 9. 1) No or only nominal taxes Tax havens impose no or only nominal taxes (generally or in special circumstances) and offer themselves, or are perceived to offer themselves, as a place to be used by non- residents to escape high taxes in their country of residence. 9
  10. 10. 2) Protection of personal financial information  They have laws or administrative practices under which businesses and individuals can benefit from strict rules and other protections against scrutiny by foreign tax authorities.  This prevents the transmittance of information about taxpayers who are benefiting from the low tax jurisdiction. 10
  11. 11. 3) Lack of transparency  Lack of transparency in one country can make it difficult, if not impossible, for other tax authorities to apply their laws effectively.  ‘Secret rulings’, negotiated tax rates, or other practices that fail to apply the law openly and consistently.  Limited regulatory supervision or a government’s lack of legal access to financial records are contributing factors. 11
  12. 12. Examples Sovereign 1) Luxembourg 2) Switzerland 3) Netherlands 4) United States Non Sovereign British 1) Jersy 2) Isle of Man 3) Bermuda 4) British Virgin Islands 5) Cayman Islands United States of America 1) Delaware 2) Puerto Rico 12
  13. 13. OFCs 13
  14. 14. Off Shore Finance Center (OFC)  International Monetary Fund (IMF) defines an offshore financial centre as "a country or jurisdiction that provides financial services to non- residents on a scale that is incommensurate with the size and the financing of its domestic economy.  It is a small, low-tax jurisdiction specializing in providing corporate and commercial services to non-resident offshore companies, and for the investment of offshore funds. The term was coined in the 1980s. 14
  15. 15. Off Shore Finance Center (OFC)  OFC play a legitimate and integral role in international finance and trade, and that their zero-tax structure allows financial planning and risk management and makes possible some of the cross-border vehicles necessary for global trade  Overseas Private Investment Corporation (OPIC), a U.S. government agency, when lending into countries with underdeveloped corporate law, often requires the borrower to form an offshore vehicle to facilitate the loan financing. 15
  16. 16. Off Shore Finance Center (OFC)  Have low burden of regulation  give the synergies of tax havens  Provide high confidentiality  Act as conduits for global trade and ease international capital flows. 16
  17. 17. Off Shore Finance Structures Off shore company Offshore partnership Offshore trust Private foundation 17
  18. 18. OFC Verticals  Ship and Aircraft Registrations  Insurance  Collective Investment Vehicles  Banking 18
  19. 19. OFC s  Bahamas  Bermuda  British Virgin Islands  Cayman Islands  Dominica  Jersey  Luxembourg  Mauritius  Panama  New Zealand  Switzerland 19
  20. 20. Thank You DROP YOUR QUESTIONS IN COMMENTS. YOUTUBE : PROFESSOR RAJU

×