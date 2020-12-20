Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Nadar Saraswati college of arts & science . RDBMS Oracle & Microsoft SQL server . B.kohila . M.sc information technology
  2. 2. Microsoft SQL Server and Oracle Compared  This chapter contains information comparing the Microsoft SQL Server database and the Oracle database. It contains the following sections:  Schema Migration  Data Types  Data Storage Concepts  Data Manipulation Language
  3. 3. Schema Migration  The schema contains the definitions of the tables, views, indexes, users, constraints, stored procedures, triggers, and other database-specific objects. Most relational databases work with similar objects.  The schema migration topics discussed here include the following:  Schema Object Similarities  Schema Object Names  Table Design Considerations
  4. 4. Schema Object Similarities  There are many similarities between schema objects in Oracle and schema objects in Microsoft SQL Server. However, some schema objects differ between these databases, as shown in the following table:
  5. 5. Schema Object Names  Reserved words differ between Oracle and Microsoft SQL Server. Many Oracle reserved words are valid object or column names in Microsoft SQL Server. For example, DATE is a reserved word in Oracle, but it is not a reserved word in Microsoft SQL Server. Therefore, no column is allowed to have the name DATE in Oracle, but a column can be named DATE in Microsoft SQL Server. Use of reserved words as schema object names makes it impossible to use the same names across databases.
  6. 6. Table Design Considerations  This section discusses the many table design issues that you need to consider when converting Microsoft SQL Server databases to Oracle. These issues are discussed under the following headings:  Data Types  Entity Integrity Constraints  Referential Integrity Constraints  Unique Key Constraints  Check Constraints
  7. 7. Data Types  This section describes conversion considerations for the following data types:  DATETIME Data Types  IMAGE and TEXT Data Types (Binary Large Objects)  Microsoft SQL Server User-Defined Data Types
  8. 8.  DATETIME Data Types  The date/time precision in Microsoft SQL Server is 1/300th of a second. Oracle has the data type TIMESTAMP which has a precision of 1/100000000th of a second. Oracle also has a DATE data type that stores date and time values accurate to one second. SQL Developer has a default mapping to the DATE data type.  For applications that require finer date/time precision than seconds, the TIMESTAMP data type should be selected for the data type mapping of date data types in Microsoft SQL Server. The databases store point-in-time values for DATE and TIME data types.

