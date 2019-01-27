Successfully reported this slideshow.
1 M E Hassan Ráj Ex Student, Department of Hispanic Studies University of Cádiz, Spain e-mail: rajputroo@gmail.com Ó¯ú¨vwb...
2 ¯ú¨vwbk fvlvi wewfbœ aŸwb evsjvq wK fv‡e †jLv hvq Zvi cÖ¯Ívebv: ¯^iaŸwb- e¨ÄYaŸwb- ¯ú¨vwbk eY© aŸwbi bvg I D”PviY AvšÍÍR...
3 e¨ÄYaŸwb- ¯ú¨vwbk eY© aŸwbi bvg I D”PviY AvšÍR©vwZK aŸwbwjwc (IPA)D”PviY cÖwZeY©xKiY/evsjvq D”PviY D`vniY J,j ‡LvZv,‡nvZ...
4 aŸwbZvwZ¡K eY©gvjv m„wói g~j D‡Ïk¨ nj †Kvb fvlvi aŸwbi cÖwZeY©xKiY hvi gva¨‡g †h †Kvb fvlvi aŸwbi cÖwZeY©xKiY m¤¢e| Dc‡i...
Proposal of pronunciation of spanish alphabet in bengali

Proposal of pronunciation spanish alphabet in bengali for recopilation Spanish-Bengali Dictionary.

Proposal of pronunciation of spanish alphabet in bengali

  1. 1. 1 M E Hassan Ráj Ex Student, Department of Hispanic Studies University of Cádiz, Spain e-mail: rajputroo@gmail.com Ó¯ú¨vwbk-evsjv Awfavb iPbvq ¯ú¨vwbk k‡ãi evsjv aŸwbZvwZ¡K D”Pvi‡Yi iæc‡iLvÓ “El modelo de la pronunciación fonética de las palabras españolas en bengalí para construcción el Diccionario Español-Bengalí” ¯ú¨vwbk-evsjv Awfav‡bi cÖ‡qvRbxqZv I iPbvi †cÖ¶vcU: mwVKfv‡e †h †Kvb we‡`kx fvlv wk¶vi †¶‡Î Awfavb GKwU ¸iæZ¡c~Y© welq †Kbbv Awfav‡b H fvlvi hveZxq kãvejxi D”PviY,A_©,A‡_©i Drm,A‡_©i mgv_©K A_©,A‡_©i e¨envi BZ¨vw` wek`fv‡e wjwce× _v‡K| GKwU Awfav‡bi gva¨‡g GKRb fvlv wk¶v_©x fvjfv‡e †h †Kvb we‡`kx fvlv wkL‡Z I eyS‡Z cv‡i Ges kãfvÛvi evov‡ZI cv‡i| wewfbœ fvlv wk¶vi †¶‡Î wewfbœ fvlvi Awfavb i‡q‡Q wKš‘ A`¨ewa ch©šÍ †Kvb ¯ú¨vwbk-evsjv ev evsjv-¯ú¨vwbk Awfavb ev wWKkbvwi msKwjZ nq bvB hv evsjv fvlvfvlx ¯ú¨vwbk fvlv wk¶v_©x‡`i †¶‡Î GKwU eo AšÍivq hw`I eZ©gvb we‡k¦ 260wgwjq‡biI †ekx †jvK evsjv fvlvq K_v e‡j| evsjv‡`‡k ¯ú¨vwbk fvlv †kLvi Rb¨ cÖwZ eQi XvKv wek¦we`¨vj‡qi AvaywbK fvlv Bbw÷wUDU Gi ¯ú¨vwbk wefv‡M D‡jøL‡hvM¨ msL¨L QvÎ-QvÎx fwZ© nq| G †¶‡Î GKwU ¯ú¨vwbk-evsjv ev evsjv-¯ú¨vbxk Awfavb LyeB cÖ‡qvRbxq I ¸i“Z¡c~Y© ‡Kbbv wek¦vq‡bi GB hy‡M GKwU we‡`kx fvlv wk¶v Ávb mg„w×i cvkvcvwk ewn©evwYR¨, mvgvwRK I A_©‰bwZK DbœqY,ms¯‹…wZ wewbgq I Dbœqb †¶‡ÎI e¨vcK f~wgKv iv‡L| evsjv‡`‡k ¯ú¨vwbk fvlv wk¶v_©x‡`i †¶‡Î ¯ú¨vwbk fvlv wn¯úvwbK Ges ev½vjx RvwZmZ¡vi g‡a¨ †mZz eÜb wnmv‡e KvR Ki‡e Ges †¯úb I j¨vwZb Av‡gwiKvi †`kmg~‡ni g‡a¨ evsjv‡`‡ki mvgvwRK,A_©‰bwZK,ivR‰bwZK I ms¯‹…wZK cÖmv‡i f~wgKv ivL‡e| ¯ú¨vwbk fvlv wk¶vi †¶‡Î GKwU ¯ú¨vwbk-evsjv ev evsjv-¯ú¨vwbk Awfavb evsjv fvlvfvlx‡`i ¯ú¨vbwk fvlv `¶fv‡e iß Ki‡Z mnvqZv Ki‡e †Kbbv †h †Kvb we‡`kx fvlv wk¶vi †¶‡Î wbR gvZ…fvlvq H we‡`kx fvlvi k‡ãi mwVK A_©,A‡_©i Drm,k‡ãi mgv_©K A_©,k‡ãi mwVK e¨envi I kã e¨env‡ii wbqg wVKfv‡e bv eyS‡j †h †Kvb we‡`kx fvlv wk¶v A_©en nq bv| ‡hgb- evsjv fvlvfvlx ¯ú¨vwbk wk¶v_©xiv mvaviYZ ¯ú¨vwbk k‡ãi ev wÎqvi A_© Rvbvi Rb¨ mvavibZ Bs‡iRx-¯ú¨vwbk-Bs‡iRx wWKkbvwi e¨envi K‡i wK¯‘ AwaKvsk evsjv fvlvfvlx wk¶v_©xiv Bs‡iRx fvlvq `¶ bv Avevi A‡bK mgq Bs‡iRx fvj Rvb‡jI Bs‡iRx‡Z ¯ú¨vwbk k‡ãi ev wÎqvi mwVK A_© †evSv m¤¢e n‡q D‡V bv, ZvB ¯ú¨vwbk k‡ãi ev wÎqvi mwVK A_© Rvbv Ges ¯ú¨vwbk fvlv `¶Zvi mv‡_ ‡kLvi Rb¨ evsjv fvlvfvlx ¯ú¨vwbk fvlv wk¶v_©x‡`i Rb¨ GKwU ¯ú¨vwbk- evsjv ev evsjv-¯ú¨vwbk Awfav‡bi weKí †bB hv ¯ú¨vwbk fvlv wkL‡Z mnvqK f~wgKv cvjb Ki‡e|
  2. 2. 2 ¯ú¨vwbk fvlvi wewfbœ aŸwb evsjvq wK fv‡e †jLv hvq Zvi cÖ¯Ívebv: ¯^iaŸwb- e¨ÄYaŸwb- ¯ú¨vwbk eY© aŸwbi bvg I D”PviY AvšÍÍR©vwZK aŸwbwjwc (IPA)D”PviY cÖwZeY©xKiY/evsjvq D”PviY D`vniY A,a Av /a/ /a/ /Av/ ÕAvÕ evsjvq ÓAvgÓ k‡ãi ÓAvÓ Gi gZ n‡e| /Av/ abuelo E,e G /e/ /e/ /G/ ÕGÕ evsjvq ÓGKÓ k‡ãi ÓGÓ Gi gZ n‡e| /G/ Edificio I,i B /i/ /i/ /B/ ÕBÕ evsjvq ÓB`yiÓ k‡ãi ÓBÓ Gi gZ n‡e| /B/ idea, ilusión O,o I/o/ /o/ /I/ ÕIÕ evsjvq ÓAfveÓ k‡ãi ÓAÓ Gi gZ n‡e| /I/ Ordenador U,u D/u/ /u/ /D/ ÕDÕ evsjvq ÓDVvbÓ k‡ãi ÓDÓ Gi gZ n‡e| /D/ universidad, cucurucho Y,y B/i/ /i/ /B/ /B/ yerro ¯ú¨vwbk eY© aŸwbi bvg I D”PviY AvšÍR©vwZK aŸwbwjwc (IPA)D”PviY cÖwZeY©xKiY/evsjvq D”PviY D`vniY B,b ‡e/be/ /be/ /e/ ÕeÕ evsjvq ÓevevÓ k‡ãi ÓeÓ Gi gZ n‡e| /e/ bebé, vaca C ‡Q/ce/ /e/ /Q/ 1)ÕQÕ evsjvq ÓQweÓ k‡ãi ÓQÓ Gi gZ n‡e| 2) ¯ú¨vwbk k‡ã C Gi c‡i ión _vK‡j evsjvq ÓQÓGi gZ D”PvwiZ n‡e| 3) ¯ú¨vwbk k‡ã C-Gi c‡i a,o,u _vK‡j ÓKÓ Gi gZ D”PvwiZ n‡e| /Q/ cerveza,ciudad, canción, información café, chocolate, cucaracha Ch,ch ‡P/che/ /ch/ /P/ ÕPÕ evsjvq ÓwPwbÓ k‡ãi ÕPÕ Gi gZ n‡e| /P/ cheque, chico D,d ‡`/d̪ / /o/ /I/ ÕIÕ evsjvq ÓAfveÓ k‡ãi ÓAÓ Gi gZ n‡e| /I/ Ordenador F,f GdG/f/ /u/ /D/ ÕDÕ evsjvq ÓDVvbÓ k‡ãi ÓDÓ Gi gZ n‡e| /D/ universidad, cucurucho G,g ‡n/g/ /g/ /M/ 1) ÕMÕ evsjvq ÓMiæÓ k‡ãi ÕMÕ Gi gZ n‡e| 2) ¯ú¨vwbk k‡ã G Gi c‡i e _vK‡j evsjvq ÓnÓ Gi gZ D”PvwiZ n‡e| /M/ gato; guitarra; lengua, guerra gente, gestión H,h Av‡Pn - - ¯ú¨vwbk k‡ã ÕHÕ Gi D”PviY Dn¨ n‡e| - historia, hotel
  3. 3. 3 e¨ÄYaŸwb- ¯ú¨vwbk eY© aŸwbi bvg I D”PviY AvšÍR©vwZK aŸwbwjwc (IPA)D”PviY cÖwZeY©xKiY/evsjvq D”PviY D`vniY J,j ‡LvZv,‡nvZv/x/ /x/ /x/ 1) ¯ú¨vwbk k‡ã ÕJÕ Gi D”PviY evsjvq ÓLveviÓ k‡ãi ÕLÕ Gi gZ n‡e| 2) evsjvq ÓnvZÓ k‡ãi ÕnÕ Gi gZ n‡e| *GLv‡b ¯ú¨vwbk k‡ã L Ges n 2wU D”PvibB mwVK| /x/ bajo, jefe K,k Kv/k/ /k/ /K/ ÕKÕ evsjvq ÓKweÓ k‡ãi ÕKÕ Gi gZ n‡e| /K/ caña; loca; quise; kilo L,l GjG/l/ /l/ /j/ ÕjÕ evsjvq ÓjZvÓ k‡ãi ÕjÕ Gi gZ n‡e| /j/ largo, loco, luna M,m GgG/m/ /m/ /g/ ÕgÕ evsjvq ÓgvÓ k‡ãi ÕgÕ Gi gZ n‡e| /g/ madre, mango N,n GbG/n/ /n/ /b/ ÕbÕ evsjvq ÓbigÓ k‡ãi ÕbÕ Gi gZ n‡e| /b/ anillo, novio Ñ,ñ T/ɲ/ /ɲ/ /T/ Õ TÕ Gi D”Pvib evsjvq ÓwbevmÓ k‡ãi ÕwbÕ Gi gZ n‡e ‡h‡nZz ÓwbÓ T-Gi KvQvKvwQ| /T/ baño, España, niño P.p ‡c/p/ /p/ /c/ ÕcÕ evsjvq ÓcvwLÓ k‡ãi ÕcÕ Gi gZ n‡e| /c/ pato, pollo, punto Q,q Kz/k/ /k/ /K/ ÕKÕ evsjvq ÓKweÓ k‡ãi ÕKÕ Gi gZ n‡e| /K/ quinto, que R,r GiG/ɾ/ /ɾ/ /i/ ÕiÕ evsjvq ÓivwbÓ k‡ãi ÕiÕ Gi gZ n‡e| /i/ amor, perro, rojo S,s GmG/s/ /s/ /m/ ÕmÕ evsjvq ÓmvcÓ k‡ãi ÕmÕ Gi KvQvKvwQ D”PvwiZ n‡e| /m/ casa, sabor, saco, zumo T,t ‡Z/t̪ / /t̪ / /Z/ ÕZÕ evsjvq ÓZvjvÓ k‡ãi ÕZÕ Gi gZ n‡e| /Z/ tortilla, tranquilo, truco V,v D‡e/v/ /v/ /e/ ÕeÕ evsjvq ÓevevÓ k‡ãi ÕeÕ Gi gZ n‡e| /e/ vaca, vida W,w D‡e `‡eø - - - X,x GwKm/x/ /x/ /L/ /L/ México, xilófono Z,z ‡QZv/t͡ʃʰ/ /t͡ʃʰ/ /Q/ ÕQÕ evsjvq ÓQweÓ k‡ãi ÕQÕ Gi gZ n‡e| /Q/ zafiro, zumo, zona
  4. 4. 4 aŸwbZvwZ¡K eY©gvjv m„wói g~j D‡Ïk¨ nj †Kvb fvlvi aŸwbi cÖwZeY©xKiY hvi gva¨‡g †h †Kvb fvlvi aŸwbi cÖwZeY©xKiY m¤¢e| Dc‡i Av‡jvwPZ cÖ¯—vebvq GKwU ¯ú¨vwbk-evsjv Awfavb iPbvq ¯ú¨vwbk k‡ãi evsjv aŸwbZvwZ¡K D”Pvi‡Yi iæc‡iLv Zz‡j aiv n‡q‡Q gvÎ| †h‡nZz GLb ch©šÍ †Kvb ¯ú¨vwbk-evsjv Awfavb msKwjZ nq bvB †m‡nZz GKwU ¯ú¨vwbk-evsjv Awfavb iPbvq Av‡jvwPZ cÖ¯—vebv e¨envi Kiv †h‡Z cv‡i| cwi¶vg~jKfv‡e GKwU ¯ú¨vwbk-evsjv Awfavb msKjb Kiv n‡q‡Q hv‡Z cÖvq 13-nvRv‡ii Dc‡i Gw›Uª i‡q‡Q Ges AwfavbwUi wKQz Ask cwiÿvg~jKfv‡e www.elebangla.wordpress.com G cÖKvk Kiv n‡q‡Q| mnvqK MÖš’mg~n / Bibliografía: 1) aŸwbZZ¡ cÖYe ‡PŠayix RvZxq MÖš’ cÖKvkbv 2) AvaywbK fvlv BbwówUDU cwÎKv 2005-2006 3) Diccionario Longman Pocket Francisco Sanchez Benedito 4) The American Heritage Larousse Spanish Dictionary, Berkley Books, New York, USA 5) Bangla Academy English-Bengali Dictionary Zillur Rahman Siddiqui 6) Student´s Favorite Dictionary English-Bengali & English, A.T. Dev 7) www.wordreference.com 8) http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Help:IPA_for_Spanish 9) http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Help:IPA_for_Bengali

