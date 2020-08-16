Chapter 7 nationalism Class XI Political Science

Successfully reported this slideshow.
पुस्तक – राजनीततक सिद्धान्त अध्याय -7 राष्ट्रवाद (भाग –1) by Dr Sushma Singh Lecturer Political Science Directorate of Edu...
इि पाठ को दो भागों में बााँटा गया हैं ।
चचाा करने जा रहे हैं वे हैं : इि वीडियो में हम जजन ببन्दुओीं पर
राष्ट्रवाद क्या हैं ? 1
राष्ट्र तथा राष्ट्रवाद 2
राष्ट्र के ववषय में मान्यताएाँ 3
राष्ट्रीय आत्म तनर्ाय 4
आत्म तनर्ाय के आन्दोलनों िे कै िे तनपटें:- 5
तथा राष्ट्रवाद और बहुल वाद 6
िामान्यता यदद जनता की राय ले तो इि ववषय में राष्ट्रीय ध्वज, देश भजक्त
देश के सलए बसलदान जैिी बाते िुनेंगे । ददल्ली में गर्तन्र ददवि की परेि
भारतीय राष्ट्रवाद का ववचचर प्रतीक हैं ।
राष्ट्रवाद वपछली दो शताजददयों के दौरान एक ऐिे िींमोहक राजनीततक सिधान्त के रूप में
उभर कर िामने आया हैं । कक इिने इततहाि रचने में महत्वपूर्ा भूसमका भी अदा की हैं ।
इिने अत्याचारी शािन िे आजादी ददलाने में िहायता की हैं । तो इिके िाथ ही यह ववरोध ,
कटुता और युद्धों की वजह भी रहा हैं ।
राष्ट्रवाद बड़े – बड़े िाम्राज्यों के पतन में भागीदार रहा हैं । बीिवीीं शताददी की शुरु वात में यूरोप में
आस्रेयाई – ह्ींगेररयाई और रूिी िाम्राज्य तथा इिके िाथ एसशया और अफ्रीका में
फ्रान्िीिी, बिदटश, ड्च और पुतागाली िाम्राज्य के बटवारे के मूल में राष्ट्रवाद ही था ।
इिी के िाथ राष्ट्रवाद ने उनीिवीीं शताददी के यूरोप में कई छोटी- छोटी ररयाितों के
एकीकरर् िे वृहतर राज्यों की स्थापना का मागा ददखाया हैं ।
राष्ट्र के िदस्य के रूप में हम राष्ट्र के अचधकतर िदस्यों को प्रत्यक्ष तौर पर न
कभी जान पाते हैं और न ही उनके िाथ वींशानुगत िींबींध जोिने
की जरूरत पड़ती हैं । किर भी राष्ट्रों का वजूद हैं , लोग उनमें रहते हैं
और उनका िम्मान करते हैं ।
राष्ट्र कािी हद तक एक काल्पतनक िमुदाय हैं जो अपने िदस्यों के िामूदहक यकीन
इच्छाओीं, कल्पनाओीं ववश्वाि आदद के िहारे एक धागे में गदठत होता हैं ।
यह कु छ ववशेष मान्यताओीं पर आधाररत होता हैं । जजन्हें लोग उि पूर्ा िमुदाय के सलए
बनाते हैं । तथा जजििे वह अपनी पहचान बनाए रखते हैं ।
1- िाझा ववश्वाि
एक राष्ट्र का अजस्तत्व तभी बना रहता हैं जब उिके िदस्यों को यह ववश्वाि हो
कक वे एक –दूिरे के िाथ हैं ।
2 - इततहाि
व्यजक्त अपने आपको एक राष्ट्र मानते हैं उनके अींदर अचधकतर स्थायी
पहचान का ढाींचा पेश करने हेतु वे ककीं वदींततयों, स्मृतत यों तथा ऐततहासिक इमारतों
तथा असभलेखों की रचना के जररये स्वयीं राष्ट्र के इततहाि के बोध की रचना करते हैं ।
3 - भू –क्षेर
ककिी भू क्षेर पर कािी हद तक िाथ –िाथ रहना एवीं उििे िींबींचधत िाझे अतीत की
स्मृतत यों जन िाधारर् को एक िामूदहक पहचान का अनुभव करती हैं । जैिे
कोई इिे मातृभूसम या वपतृभूसम कहता हैं तो कोई पववर भूसम ।
4 - िाझे राजनीततक ववश्वाि
जब राष्ट्र के िदस्यों की इि ववषय पर एक िाझा दृजष्ट्ट होती हैं कक वे धमा तनरपेक्षता,
लोकतन्र और उदार वाद जैिे मूल्यों और सिद्धाींतों को स्वीकार करते हैं तब
यह ववचार राष्ट्र के रूप में उनकी राजनीततक पहचान को स्पष्ट्ट करता हैं ।
5 - िाझी राजनीततक पहचान
व्यजक्तयों को एक राष्ट्र में बाींधने के सलए एक िमान भाषा, जातीय वींश परींपरा
जैिी िाींस्कृ ततक पहचान भी आवश्यकता हैं । ऐिे हमारे ववचार, धासमाक
ववश्वाि िामाजजक परम्पराएाँ िाझे हो जाते हैं । वास्तव में लोकतन्र में ककिी खाि नस्ल, धमा या
भाषा िे िींबींधता की जगह एक मुल िमूह के प्रतत तनष्ट्ठा की आवश्यकता होती हैं ।
िामाजजक िमूहों िे राष्ट्र अपना शािन स्वयीं करने और अपने भववष्ट्य को तय करने का
अचधकार चाहते हैं दूिरे शददों में वे आत्म तनर्ाय का अचधकार चाहते हैं । इि अचधकार के
तहत राष्ट्र अींतरराष्ट्रीय िमुदाय िे माींग करता हैं कक सभन्न राजनीततक इकाई या राज्य
के दजे को मान्यता एवीं स्वीकृ तत दी जाए ।
उन्नीिवीीं िदी में यूरोप में एक िींस्कृ तत एक राज्य की मान्यता ने ज़ोर पकड़ा ।
िलस्वरूप वारिा की िींचध के बाद ववसभन्न छोटे एवीं नव स्वतींर राज्यों का गठन हुआ ।
इि के कारर् राज्यों की िीमाओीं में भी पररवतान हुए बड़ी जनिींख्या का ववस्थापन हुआ,
कई लोग िाींप्रदातयक दहींिा के भी सशकार हुए । इिसलए यह तनजश्चत करना
मुमककन नहीीं हो पाया ककि नव तनसमात राज्य में मार एक ही जातत के लोग रहे
क्योंकक वहाीं एक िे ज्यादा नस्ल और िींस्कृ तत के लोग रहते हैं ।
आश्चया की बात यह हैं कक वे उन राष्ट्र राज्यों ने जजन्होंने िींघषों के बाद
स्वाधीनता प्राप्त की, ककन्तु अब वे अपने भू –क्षेर में राष्ट्रीय आत्म तनर्ाय
के अचधकार की माींग करने वाले अल्पिींख्यक िमूहों का खींिन करते हैं ।
िमाधान नए राज्यों के गठन में नहीीं बजल्क वतामान राज्यों को ज्यादा लोकताजन्रक और
िमता मूलक बनाने में हैं । िमाधान हैं कक सभन्न –सभन्न िाींस्कृ ततक और पहचानो
के लोग देश में िमान नागररक तथा समरों की तरह िहअजस्तत्व पूवाक रह िकें ।
"एक िींस्कृ तत –एक राज्य" के ववचार को त्यागने के बाद लोकताजन्रक देशों ने िाींस्कृ ततक
रूप िे अल्पिींख्यक िमुदायों की पहचान को स्वीकृ त करने तथा िुरक्षक्षत
करने के तरीके की शुरूआत की हैं । भारतीय ि
अल्पिींख्यकों की िुरक्षा के सलए व्यापक प्रावधान हैं । राष्ट्रवाद
यद्यवप अल्पिींख्यक िमूहों को मान्यता एवीं िींरक्षर् प्रदान करने के बावजूद कु छ राष्ट्रवाद
िमूह पृथक राज्य की माींग पर अड़े रहे , ऐिा हो िकता हैं । यह ववरोधाभाि राष्ट्रवाद
जहाीं वैजश्वक ग्राम की बातें चल रही हैं वहाीं अभी भी राष्ट्रीय आकाींक्षाएीं ववसभन्न वगों राष्ट्रवाद
और िमुदायों को उद्वेसलत कर रही हैं । इिके िमाधान के सलए िींबजन्धत देश को राष्ट्रवाद
ववसभन्न वगों के िाथ उदारता एवीं दक्षता का पररचय देना होगा । िाथ ही अिदहष्ट्र्ु राष्ट्रवाद
एक जातीय स्वरूपों के िाथ कठोरता िे पेश आना होगा । राष्ट्रवाद
अींत में राष्ट्रवाद
I Hope you Enjoyed the Lesson राष्ट्रवाद
Thank You for your Attention राष्ट्रवाद
  1. 1. पुस्तक – राजनीततक सिद्धान्त अध्याय -7 राष्ट्रवाद (भाग –1) by Dr Sushma Singh Lecturer Political Science Directorate of Education GNCT of Delhi कक्षा - ग्यारहवीीं
  2. 2. इि पाठ को दो भागों में बााँटा गया हैं । राष्ट्रवाद
  3. 3. चचाा करने जा रहे हैं वे हैं : इि वीडियो में हम जजन बबन्दुओीं पर
  4. 4. राष्ट्रवाद क्या हैं ? 1 राष्ट्रवाद
  5. 5. राष्ट्र तथा राष्ट्रवाद 2 राष्ट्रवाद
  6. 6. राष्ट्र के ववषय में मान्यताएाँ 3 राष्ट्रवाद
  7. 7. राष्ट्रीय आत्म तनर्ाय 4 राष्ट्रवाद
  8. 8. आत्म तनर्ाय के आन्दोलनों िे कै िे तनपटें:- 5 राष्ट्रवाद
  9. 9. तथा राष्ट्रवाद और बहुल वाद 6 राष्ट्रवाद
  10. 10. राष्ट्रवाद क्या हैं ? 1 राष्ट्रवाद
  11. 11. िामान्यता यदद जनता की राय ले तो इि ववषय में राष्ट्रीय ध्वज, देश भजक्त राष्ट्रवाद
  12. 12. देश के सलए बसलदान जैिी बाते िुनेंगे । ददल्ली में गर्तन्र ददवि की परेि राष्ट्रवाद
  13. 13. भारतीय राष्ट्रवाद का ववचचर प्रतीक हैं । राष्ट्रवाद
  14. 14. राष्ट्रवाद वपछली दो शताजददयों के दौरान एक ऐिे िींमोहक राजनीततक सिधान्त के रूप में राष्ट्रवाद
  15. 15. उभर कर िामने आया हैं । कक इिने इततहाि रचने में महत्वपूर्ा भूसमका भी अदा की हैं । राष्ट्रवाद
  16. 16. इिने अत्याचारी शािन िे आजादी ददलाने में िहायता की हैं । तो इिके िाथ ही यह ववरोध , राष्ट्रवाद
  17. 17. कटुता और युद्धों की वजह भी रहा हैं । राष्ट्रवाद
  18. 18. राष्ट्रवाद बड़े – बड़े िाम्राज्यों के पतन में भागीदार रहा हैं । बीिवीीं शताददी की शुरु वात में यूरोप में राष्ट्रवाद
  19. 19. आस्रेयाई – ह्ींगेररयाई और रूिी िाम्राज्य तथा इिके िाथ एसशया और अफ्रीका में राष्ट्रवाद
  20. 20. फ्रान्िीिी, बिदटश, ड्च और पुतागाली िाम्राज्य के बटवारे के मूल में राष्ट्रवाद ही था । राष्ट्रवाद
  21. 21. इिी के िाथ राष्ट्रवाद ने उनीिवीीं शताददी के यूरोप में कई छोटी- छोटी ररयाितों के राष्ट्रवाद
  22. 22. एकीकरर् िे वृहतर राज्यों की स्थापना का मागा ददखाया हैं । राष्ट्रवाद
  23. 23. राष्ट्र तथा राष्ट्रवाद 2 राष्ट्रवाद
  24. 24. राष्ट्र के िदस्य के रूप में हम राष्ट्र के अचधकतर िदस्यों को प्रत्यक्ष तौर पर न राष्ट्रराष्ट्रवाद
  25. 25. कभी जान पाते हैं और न ही उनके िाथ वींशानुगत िींबींध जोिने राष्ट्रराष्ट्रवाद
  26. 26. की जरूरत पड़ती हैं । किर भी राष्ट्रों का वजूद हैं , लोग उनमें रहते हैं राष्ट्रराष्ट्रवाद
  27. 27. और उनका िम्मान करते हैं । राष्ट्रराष्ट्रवाद
  28. 28. राष्ट्र कािी हद तक एक काल्पतनक िमुदाय हैं जो अपने िदस्यों के िामूदहक यकीन राष्ट्रवादराष्ट्रवाद
  29. 29. इच्छाओीं, कल्पनाओीं ववश्वाि आदद के िहारे एक धागे में गदठत होता हैं । राष्ट्रवादराष्ट्रवाद
  30. 30. यह कु छ ववशेष मान्यताओीं पर आधाररत होता हैं । जजन्हें लोग उि पूर्ा िमुदाय के सलए राष्ट्रवादराष्ट्रवाद
  31. 31. बनाते हैं । तथा जजििे वह अपनी पहचान बनाए रखते हैं । राष्ट्रवादराष्ट्रवाद
  32. 32. राष्ट्र के ववषय में मान्यताएाँ 3 राष्ट्रवाद
  33. 33. 1- िाझा ववश्वाि राष्ट्रवाद
  34. 34. एक राष्ट्र का अजस्तत्व तभी बना रहता हैं जब उिके िदस्यों को यह ववश्वाि हो राष्ट्रवाद
  35. 35. कक वे एक –दूिरे के िाथ हैं । राष्ट्रवाद
  36. 36. 2 - इततहाि राष्ट्रवाद
  37. 37. व्यजक्त अपने आपको एक राष्ट्र मानते हैं उनके अींदर अचधकतर स्थायी राष्ट्रवाद
  38. 38. पहचान का ढाींचा पेश करने हेतु वे ककीं वदींततयों, स्मृतत यों तथा ऐततहासिक इमारतों राष्ट्रवाद
  39. 39. तथा असभलेखों की रचना के जररये स्वयीं राष्ट्र के इततहाि के बोध की रचना करते हैं । राष्ट्रवाद
  40. 40. 3 - भू –क्षेर राष्ट्रवाद
  41. 41. ककिी भू क्षेर पर कािी हद तक िाथ –िाथ रहना एवीं उििे िींबींचधत िाझे अतीत की राष्ट्रवाद
  42. 42. स्मृतत यों जन िाधारर् को एक िामूदहक पहचान का अनुभव करती हैं । जैिे राष्ट्रवाद
  43. 43. कोई इिे मातृभूसम या वपतृभूसम कहता हैं तो कोई पववर भूसम । राष्ट्रवाद
  44. 44. 4 - िाझे राजनीततक ववश्वाि राष्ट्रवाद
  45. 45. जब राष्ट्र के िदस्यों की इि ववषय पर एक िाझा दृजष्ट्ट होती हैं कक वे धमा तनरपेक्षता, राष्ट्रवाद
  46. 46. लोकतन्र और उदार वाद जैिे मूल्यों और सिद्धाींतों को स्वीकार करते हैं तब राष्ट्रवाद
  47. 47. यह ववचार राष्ट्र के रूप में उनकी राजनीततक पहचान को स्पष्ट्ट करता हैं । राष्ट्रवाद
  48. 48. 5 - िाझी राजनीततक पहचान राष्ट्रवाद
  49. 49. व्यजक्तयों को एक राष्ट्र में बाींधने के सलए एक िमान भाषा, जातीय वींश परींपरा राष्ट्रवाद
  50. 50. जैिी िाींस्कृ ततक पहचान भी आवश्यकता हैं । ऐिे हमारे ववचार, धासमाक राष्ट्रवाद
  51. 51. ववश्वाि िामाजजक परम्पराएाँ िाझे हो जाते हैं । वास्तव में लोकतन्र में ककिी खाि नस्ल, धमा या राष्ट्रवाद
  52. 52. भाषा िे िींबींधता की जगह एक मुल िमूह के प्रतत तनष्ट्ठा की आवश्यकता होती हैं । राष्ट्रवाद
  53. 53. राष्ट्रीय आत्म तनर्ाय 4 राष्ट्रवाद
  54. 54. िामाजजक िमूहों िे राष्ट्र अपना शािन स्वयीं करने और अपने भववष्ट्य को तय करने का राष्ट्रवाद
  55. 55. अचधकार चाहते हैं दूिरे शददों में वे आत्म तनर्ाय का अचधकार चाहते हैं । इि अचधकार के राष्ट्रवाद
  56. 56. तहत राष्ट्र अींतरराष्ट्रीय िमुदाय िे माींग करता हैं कक सभन्न राजनीततक इकाई या राज्य राष्ट्रवाद
  57. 57. के दजे को मान्यता एवीं स्वीकृ तत दी जाए । राष्ट्रवाद
  58. 58. उन्नीिवीीं िदी में यूरोप में एक िींस्कृ तत एक राज्य की मान्यता ने ज़ोर पकड़ा । राष्ट्रवाद
  59. 59. िलस्वरूप वारिा की िींचध के बाद ववसभन्न छोटे एवीं नव स्वतींर राज्यों का गठन हुआ । राष्ट्रवाद
  60. 60. इि के कारर् राज्यों की िीमाओीं में भी पररवतान हुए बड़ी जनिींख्या का ववस्थापन हुआ, राष्ट्रवाद
  61. 61. कई लोग िाींप्रदातयक दहींिा के भी सशकार हुए । इिसलए यह तनजश्चत करना राष्ट्रवाद
  62. 62. मुमककन नहीीं हो पाया ककि नव तनसमात राज्य में मार एक ही जातत के लोग रहे राष्ट्रवाद
  63. 63. क्योंकक वहाीं एक िे ज्यादा नस्ल और िींस्कृ तत के लोग रहते हैं । राष्ट्रवाद
  64. 64. आश्चया की बात यह हैं कक वे उन राष्ट्र राज्यों ने जजन्होंने िींघषों के बाद राष्ट्रवाद
  65. 65. स्वाधीनता प्राप्त की, ककन्तु अब वे अपने भू –क्षेर में राष्ट्रीय आत्म तनर्ाय राष्ट्रवाद
  66. 66. के अचधकार की माींग करने वाले अल्पिींख्यक िमूहों का खींिन करते हैं । राष्ट्रवाद
  67. 67. आत्म तनर्ाय के आन्दोलनों िे कै िे तनपटें:- 5 राष्ट्रवाद
  68. 68. िमाधान नए राज्यों के गठन में नहीीं बजल्क वतामान राज्यों को ज्यादा लोकताजन्रक और राष्ट्रवाद
  69. 69. िमता मूलक बनाने में हैं । िमाधान हैं कक सभन्न –सभन्न िाींस्कृ ततक और पहचानो राष्ट्रवाद
  70. 70. के लोग देश में िमान नागररक तथा समरों की तरह िहअजस्तत्व पूवाक रह िकें । राष्ट्रवाद
  71. 71. राष्ट्रवाद तथा बहुल वाद 6 राष्ट्रवाद
  72. 72. “एक िींस्कृ तत –एक राज्य” के ववचार को त्यागने के बाद लोकताजन्रक देशों ने िाींस्कृ ततक राष्ट्रवाद
  73. 73. रूप िे अल्पिींख्यक िमुदायों की पहचान को स्वीकृ त करने तथा िुरक्षक्षत राष्ट्रवाद
  74. 74. करने के तरीके की शुरूआत की हैं । भारतीय िींववधान, में भाषीय, धासमाक एवीं िाींस्कृ ततक राष्ट्रवाद
  75. 75. अल्पिींख्यकों की िुरक्षा के सलए व्यापक प्रावधान हैं । राष्ट्रवाद
  76. 76. यद्यवप अल्पिींख्यक िमूहों को मान्यता एवीं िींरक्षर् प्रदान करने के बावजूद कु छ राष्ट्रवाद
  77. 77. िमूह पृथक राज्य की माींग पर अड़े रहे , ऐिा हो िकता हैं । यह ववरोधाभाि राष्ट्रवाद
  78. 78. तथ्य होगा कक माींग पर अड़े रहे, ऐिा हो िकता हैं । यह ववरोधाभाि तथ्य होगा कक राष्ट्रवाद
  79. 79. जहाीं वैजश्वक ग्राम की बातें चल रही हैं वहाीं अभी भी राष्ट्रीय आकाींक्षाएीं ववसभन्न वगों राष्ट्रवाद
  80. 80. और िमुदायों को उद्वेसलत कर रही हैं । इिके िमाधान के सलए िींबजन्धत देश को राष्ट्रवाद
  81. 81. ववसभन्न वगों के िाथ उदारता एवीं दक्षता का पररचय देना होगा । िाथ ही अिदहष्ट्र्ु राष्ट्रवाद
  82. 82. एक जातीय स्वरूपों के िाथ कठोरता िे पेश आना होगा । राष्ट्रवाद
  83. 83. अींत में राष्ट्रवाद
  84. 84. राष्ट्रवाद क्या हैं ? 1 राष्ट्रवाद
  85. 85. राष्ट्र तथा राष्ट्रवाद 2 राष्ट्रवाद
  86. 86. राष्ट्र के ववषय में मान्यताएाँ 3 राष्ट्रवाद
  87. 87. राष्ट्रीय आत्म तनर्ाय 4 राष्ट्रवाद
  88. 88. आत्म तनर्ाय के आन्दोलनों िे कै िे तनपटें:- 5 राष्ट्रवाद
  89. 89. तथा राष्ट्रवाद और बहुल वाद 6 राष्ट्रवाद
  90. 90. I Hope you Enjoyed the Lesson राष्ट्रवाद
  91. 91. Thank You for your Attention राष्ट्रवाद

