Chapter 5 -The legislature Xi Political Science

1 अध्याय - 5 विधाययका विधाययका संघ की विधाययका संसद को संसद कहा जाता हैं, यह राष्ट्रपयत और दो सदन, जो राज्य पररषद (राज्य स...
2 3 संविधान – संशोधन संबंधी शक्ततयाँ । 4 प्रशासयनक शक्ततयाँ – मंब्रत्रयों से उनके विभागों के संबंध में प्रश्न राज्यसभा में...
3 प्रकक्रया 1. प्रथम िाचन । 2. द्वितीय िाचन (सलमयत स्तर) 3. सलमयत की ररपोिय पर चचाय 4. तृतीय िाचन 5. दूसरे सदन में प्रकक्र...
4 1. संसद का साथयक ि अनुशालसत होना । 2. संसद का अध्यक्ष विधाययका की काययिाही के मामलों में सिोच्च अधधकारी होता हैं । 3. दल...
  1. 1. 1 अध्याय - 5 विधाययका विधाययका संघ की विधाययका संसद को संसद कहा जाता हैं, यह राष्ट्रपयत और दो सदन, जो राज्य पररषद (राज्य सभा) और जनता का सदन (लोक सभा) कहते हैं । से बनती हैं । राज्यों की विधाययका को विधानमंडल या विधानसभा कहते हैं । लोक तंत्रीय शासन में विधाययका का महत्ि बहुत अधधक होता हैं । भारत में संसदीय शासन प्रणाली अपनायी गई हैं जो कक ब्रिटिश प्रणाली पर आधाररत हैं । सरकार के तीन अंग होते हैं । विधाययका, काययपाललका तथा न्यायपाललका । विधाययका का चुनाि जनता द्िारा होता हैं । इसकी बहस विरोध, प्रदशयन बटहगयमन, सिय सम्मयत, सरोकार और सहयोग आटद अत्यंत जीिंत बनाए रखती हैं । संविधान के अनुच्छेद 76 के अनुसार भारतीय संसद में दो सदनों के साथ –साथ राष्ट्रपयत को भी सम्मललत ककया जाता हैं । द्िी – सदनात्मक राष्ट्रीय विधाययका का पहला लाभ समाज के सभी िगों और देश के सभी क्षेत्रों को समुधचत प्रयतयनधधत्ि दे सकें । दूसरा लाभ संसद के प्रत्येक यनणयय पर दूसरे सदन में पुनवियचार हो । भारतीय संसद का ऊपरी सदन राज्य सभा हैं और 238 राज्यों द्िारा अप्रत्यक्ष चुनाि होते हैं । इनका यनिायचन 6 िषय के ललए ककया जाता हैं । राज्य सभा एक स्थायी सदन हैं । प्रत्येक 2 िषय बाद इसमें एक यतहाई सदस्यों का चुनाि होता हैं । मनोनीत सदस्य साटहत्य, विज्ञान कला, समाजसेिा, खेल आटद क्षेत्रों से ललए जाते हैं । अमेररका के द्वितीय सदन (सीनेि) में प्रत्येक राज्य को समान प्रयतयनधधत्ि टदया गया हैं भारत में अधधक जनसंख्या िाले राज्य को अधधक ि कम जनसख्या िाले राज्य को कम प्रयतयनधधत्ि टदया गया हैं । राज्य सभा का सदस्य बनाने की योग्यताएँ 1 िह भारत नागररक हो । 2 30 िषय की आयु का हो । 3 इनका यनिायचन एकल संक्रमणीय आनुपायतक प्रयतयनधधत्ि प्रणाली से होता हैं । 1951 के जन – प्रयतयनधध कानून के अनुसार राज्यसभा या लोक सभ के उम्मीदिार का नाम ककसी न ककसी संसदीय यनिायचन क्षेत्र में पंजीकृ त होना आिश्यक हैं । 1 वितीय शक्ततयाँ । 2 वित्त विधेयक पर राज्यसभा 14 टदन तक विचार कर सकती हैं ।
  2. 2. 2 3 संविधान – संशोधन संबंधी शक्ततयाँ । 4 प्रशासयनक शक्ततयाँ – मंब्रत्रयों से उनके विभागों के संबंध में प्रश्न राज्यसभा में जो पूछे जा सकते हैं । 5 अन्य शक्ततयां चुनाि, सहलभयोग, आपात क्स्थयत की घोषणा न्यायधीश को उसके पद से हिाया जाना इत्याटद पर दोनों सदनों पर अनुमयत जरूरी हैं । लोकसभा भारतीय संसद का यनम्न सदन हैं । इससे अधधकतम 500 सदस्य हो सकते हैं । ितयमान में लोकसभा के 543 यनिायधचत सदस्य हैं और दो सदस्य (एंग्लो इंडडयन) को राष्ट्रपयत मनोनीत कर सकता हैं । लोकसभा के सदस्यों का चुनाि जनता द्िारा प्रत्यक्ष रूप से ककया जाता हैं इसका काययकाल 5 िषय यनधायररत हैं परंतु उसे समय से पहले भी भंग ककया जा सकता हैं । भारत में संसदीय शासन प्रणाली होने के कारण लोकसभा अधधक शक्ततशाली हैं तयोंकक इसके सदस्यों का यनिायचन प्रत्यक्ष रूप से होता हैं । इसे कायय पाललका को हिाने की शक्ततयाँ भी प्राप्त हैं । संसद के प्रमुख कायय 1 कानून बनाना । 2 कायय पाललका पर यनयंत्रण 3 वित्तीय कायय बजि पाररत करना । 4 संविधान संशोधन । 5 यनिायचन संबंधी कायय । 6 प्रयतयनधधत्ि । 7 बहस का मंच । 8 विदेश नीयत पर यनयंत्रण । 9 विचारशील कायय । लोक सभा की विशेष शक्तत धन विधेयक प्रस्तुत करना उसे संशोधधत ि अस्िीकार कर सकती हैं । मंत्र पररषद के िल लोकसभा के प्रयत उत्तरदायी हैं । विधेयक प्रस्तावित कानून का प्रारूप अनुच्छेद 107 -112 में हैं । कानून यनमायण में सरकारी विधेयक जो मंब्रत्रयों द्िारा पेश ककए जाते हैं । धन विधेयक साधारण विधेयक संविधान संशोधन विधेयक गैर सरकारी विधेयक जो संसद का अन्य कोई सदस्य पेश करता हैं । साधारण विधेयक संविधान संशोधन विधेयक
  3. 3. 3 प्रकक्रया 1. प्रथम िाचन । 2. द्वितीय िाचन (सलमयत स्तर) 3. सलमयत की ररपोिय पर चचाय 4. तृतीय िाचन 5. दूसरे सदन में प्रकक्रया 6. राष्ट्रपयत की स्िीकृ यत संसदीय यनयन्त्रण के साधन 1. बहस और चचाय – प्रश्न काल, शून्य काल स्थगन प्रस्ताि 2. क़ानूनों की स्िीकृ यत या अस्िीकृ यत 3. वित्तीय यनयंत्रण 4. अविश्िास प्रस्ताि, यनंदा प्रस्ताि संसदीय सलमयतयां विलभन्न विधायी ि दैयनक कायों के ललए सलमयतयों का गठन संसदीय कामकाज का एक जरूरी पहलू हैं । ये विलभन्न मामलों पर विचार विमशय करती हैं और प्रशासयनक कायों पर यनगरानी रखती हैं । वित्तीय सलमयतयां 1. लोक लेखा सलमयत भारत सरकार के विलभन्न विभागों का खचय यनयमानुसार हुआ हैं या नहीं । 2. प्राकलन सलमयत – खचय में ककफायत ककस तरह की जा सकती हैं । 3. लोक उपक्रम - सरकारी उद्योगों की ररपोिय की जांच करती हैं की उद्योग या व्यिसाय कु शलता पूियक चलाये जा रहे या नहीं । विभागीय स्थायी सलमयतयां 1. यनयमन सलमयत 2. विशेषाधधकार सलमयत 3. कायय – मंत्रणा सलमयत 4. आश्िासन सलमयत तदथय सलमयतयां विलशष्ट्ि विषयों की जांच -पड़ताल करने तथा ररपोिय देने के ललए समय -समय पर गठन ककया जाता हैं । बौफोसय समझौते संबक्न्धत संयुतत सलमयत । सलमयतयों द्िारा टदये गए सुझािों को संसद शायद ही नामंजूर करती हैं । संसद स्ियं को ककस प्रकार यनयंब्रत्रत करती हैं ।
  4. 4. 4 1. संसद का साथयक ि अनुशालसत होना । 2. संसद का अध्यक्ष विधाययका की काययिाही के मामलों में सिोच्च अधधकारी होता हैं । 3. दल बदल यनरोधक कानून द्िारा 1985 में 52 िां संशोधन ककया गया । 91 िें संविधान संशोधन द्िारा संशोधधत ककया गया । यटद कोई सदस्य अपने दल के नेतृत्ि के आदेश के बािजूद - सदन में उपक्स्थत ण हो या दल के यनदेश के विपरीत सदन में मतदान करें अथिा स्िेच्छया से दल की सदस्यता से त्यागपत्र दें उसे दलबदल कहा जाता हैं । अध्यक्ष उसे सदन की सदस्यता के अयोग्य ठहराया जा सकता हैं । 4. भारतीय संघात्मक सरकार में 29 राज्य 7 कें द्र शालसत इकाइयों को लमला कर भारत में संघीय शासन की स्थापना करती हैं । टदल्ली को राष्ट्रीय राजधानी क्षेत्र का दजाय टदया गया हैं । 5. भारत के प्रत्येक राज्य में विधानमंडल की व्यिस्था एक समान नहीं हैं । कु छ राज्यों में एक सदनीय तथा कु छ राज्यों में द्िी – सदनीय व्यिस्था हैं । 6. राज्यों में कानून यनमायण का कायय विधानमंडलों को टदया गया हैं । a. यनम्न सदन को विधानसभा b. उच्च सदन को विधान पररषद कहा जाता हैं । द्विसदनीय राज्य जम्मू और कश्मीर, उत्तर प्रदेश, तेलंगाना, ब्रबहार, महाराष्ट्र, कनायिक ि आंध्र प्रदेश, सात राज्य बाकी सभी एक सदनीय हैं । 1. विधान सभा की शक्ततयाँ I. विधायी कायय शक्तत II. वित्तीय शक्ततयाँ III. कायय पाललका शक्ततयाँ IV. चुनाि संबंधी कायय V. संविधान संशोधन संबंधी शक्ततयाँ 2. विधान पररषद की शक्ततयाँ I. विधायी शक्ततयाँ II. वित्तीय शक्ततयाँ III. कायय पाललका शक्ततयाँ दोनों सदन राज्य विधान पाललका के आिश्यक अंग होते हुए भी संविधान ने विधान सभा को बहुत शक्ततशाली ि प्रभािशाली क्स्थयत प्रदान की हैं । ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

