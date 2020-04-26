Cim presentation (1)

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Computer aided process planning Submitted to- Amit Pancharya (Associate Professor, MNIT) Submitted by- Maheshvar Nath Triv...
Introduction • A process is described as a set of steps that result in specific outcome. – It converts input into output. ...
• Process Planning includes :- – Manufacturing Planning – Material Processing – Process engineering – Machine Routing • It...
Objective of Process Planning • Process planning is planned to renovate design specification into manufacturing instructio...
Process Planning Activities Analyze(Part ,Dimension requirement) –Drawing Interpretation Determine(Operation sequence)- Ma...
Estimate(Manufacturing cost) –Cost Estimate Document(Process Plan) Communicate(Manufacturing engineer with shop floor)
• Drawing Interpretation – The Part and Product design must be analyzed . • Starting material • Dimensions • Tolerances • ...
• Equipment Selection – The process planner tries to develop process plans that utilizes existing plant equipment. – Other...
PROCESS PLANNING APPROACHES 1. Manual Process Plan 2. Computer Aided Process Plan – Variant (Retrieval) Approach – Generat...
1. MANUAL PROCESS PLAN • Manual process planning is based on a manufacturing engineer’s experience and knowledge of produc...
Steps • Study the overall shape of the part. • Thoroughly study the drawing. • If raw stock is not given, determine the be...
Result/outcome • Routing sheet which specify operations, operation sequences, work centres, standards, tooling and fixture...
COMPUTER AIDED PROCESS PLANNING • Computer-aided process planning (CAPP) is the use of computer technology to aid in the p...
Various approaches to CAPP Variant CAPP • It is based on group technology and parts classification and coding • A standard...
Group Technology • Similar parts are being identified and grouped together. Implementing Group Technology 1. Identifying t...
Part Classification and Coding Method • Two categories :- 1. Design attributes :- It is concerned with the part characteri...
Three Basic Coding Structure 1. Mono code 2. Poly code 3. Mixed code
Advantages: • Reduction of time. • Labor requirement. • Reduced Development and hardware cost. • Shorter development time....
Generative CAPP • Computer generates new process plan every time when a new plan is needed. • The process sequence is plan...
All steps are automatically carried out:- • Like process selection ,machine tools ,tools ,jigs fixtures ,materials ,inspec...
  1. 1. Computer aided process planning Submitted to- Amit Pancharya (Associate Professor, MNIT) Submitted by- Maheshvar Nath Trivedi (2019PPE5070) Rajendra Prasad (2019PPE5002)
  2. 2. Introduction • A process is described as a set of steps that result in specific outcome. – It converts input into output. • Process Planning is a complete description of specific stages in the production process. • Process planning converts design information into the process steps and instructions to powerfully and effectively manufacture products. • All the specifications and conditions of operations are included in the process plan. • Process planning influences time to market and productions cost
  3. 3. • Process Planning includes :- – Manufacturing Planning – Material Processing – Process engineering – Machine Routing • It is a base /input for:- – Designing factory building – Facility layout – Selecting Production equipments
  4. 4. 26/04/2020
  5. 5. Objective of Process Planning • Process planning is planned to renovate design specification into manufacturing instructions and to make products within the function and quality specification at the least possible costs. • Cost Reduction – Fewer staff to complete the same process. • Higher Competence – By removing loops and bottlenecks. • Greater Precision – By including checkpoints and success measures to make sure process steps are completed precisely. • Better Understanding – All employees to fulfil their department objectives.
  6. 6. Objective of Process Planning • Process planning is planned to renovate design specification into manufacturing instructions and to make products within the function and quality specification at the least possible costs. • Cost Reduction – Fewer staff to complete the same process. • Higher Competence – By removing loops and bottlenecks. • Greater Precision – By including checkpoints and success measures to make sure process steps are completed precisely. • Better Understanding – All employees to fulfil their department objectives.
  7. 7. Process Planning Activities Analyze(Part ,Dimension requirement) –Drawing Interpretation Determine(Operation sequence)- Material Evaluation and Process Plan Select(Equipment)- Selection of tooling , machines and work holding devices Calculate(Processing Time) –Setting Process parameters – feed rate ,spindle speed. Select(QA/Inspection Method)-Selecting Quality Assurance method
  8. 8. Estimate(Manufacturing cost) –Cost Estimate Document(Process Plan) Communicate(Manufacturing engineer with shop floor)
  9. 9. • Drawing Interpretation – The Part and Product design must be analyzed . • Starting material • Dimensions • Tolerances • Process Sequences – Describe all processing steps used to produce the work unit. – The order or sequence in which they will be performed.
  10. 10. • Equipment Selection – The process planner tries to develop process plans that utilizes existing plant equipment. – Otherwise part must be purchased or new equipment must be installed • Methods analysis – Hand and body motions, workplace layout, small tools, hoists for lifting heavy parts – Methods must be specified for manual operations (e.g., assembly) and manual portions of machine cycles (e.g., loading and unloading a production machine). • Work standards – Time standards set by work measurement techniques.
  11. 11. PROCESS PLANNING APPROACHES 1. Manual Process Plan 2. Computer Aided Process Plan – Variant (Retrieval) Approach – Generative Approach
  12. 12. 1. MANUAL PROCESS PLAN • Manual process planning is based on a manufacturing engineer’s experience and knowledge of production facilities, equipment, their capabilities, processes, and tooling. • It is very time-consuming and the results vary based on the person doing the planning.
  13. 13. Steps • Study the overall shape of the part. • Thoroughly study the drawing. • If raw stock is not given, determine the best raw material shape to use. • Select machines for each setup. • Sequence the operations determined. • Select tools for each operation . • Select or design fixtures for each setup. • Evaluate the plan generate thus far and make necessary modifications. • Select cutting parameters for each operation. • Prepare the final process plan document.
  14. 14. Result/outcome • Routing sheet which specify operations, operation sequences, work centres, standards, tooling and fixtures.
  15. 15. COMPUTER AIDED PROCESS PLANNING • Computer-aided process planning (CAPP) is the use of computer technology to aid in the process planning of a part or product, in manufacturing. • CAPP is the link between CAD and CAM • It is capable of analyzing and understanding the part characteristics. • It possess the capabilities of analyzing the inter- dependencies between part, machining process, quality and cost.
  16. 16. Various approaches to CAPP Variant CAPP • It is based on group technology and parts classification and coding • A standard process plan is stored in a computer files for each part code number • For each new part , an standard plan is identified, retrieved and edited if modification are needed. • Computer search for existing process plan.
  17. 17. 26/04/2020
  18. 18. Group Technology • Similar parts are being identified and grouped together. Implementing Group Technology 1. Identifying the part families:- – Review all of the part drawings and grouping the parts into families 2. Rearranging production machines into cells:- – Rearrangement of machines into cells
  19. 19. Part Classification and Coding Method • Two categories :- 1. Design attributes :- It is concerned with the part characteristics such as geometry size and material. 2. Manufacturing attributes :- It is concerned with the sequence of processing steps required to make a part
  20. 20. Three Basic Coding Structure 1. Mono code 2. Poly code 3. Mixed code
  21. 21. Three Basic Coding Structure 1. Mono code 2. Poly code 3. Mixed code
  22. 22. 26/04/2020
  23. 23. 26/04/2020
  24. 24. Advantages: • Reduction of time. • Labor requirement. • Reduced Development and hardware cost. • Shorter development time. Disadvantages • Difficult to maintain consistency • The quality of process plan depends on experience of process planner
  25. 25. Generative CAPP • Computer generates new process plan every time when a new plan is needed. • The process sequence is planned without human assistance and without predefined standard plans. • It is generated by decision logic, formulas ,technology algorithm etc. Two Major components • Geometry based coding scheme:- Define all geometric feature like dimensions ,tolerances ,locations, desired surface finish. • Process knowledge in the form of decision logic and data:- Matching of part geometry to manufacturing capabilities using process knowledge in the form of logic and data.
  26. 26. All steps are automatically carried out:- • Like process selection ,machine tools ,tools ,jigs fixtures ,materials ,inspection equipments and sequencing of operations. • Setup and machining time calculation. • Operation instruction sheets. • If the machines are numerically controlled, NC codes are being generated automatically.
  27. 27. THANK YOU

