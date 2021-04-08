Company concern risk migration

Successfully reported this slideshow.
COMPANY CONCERNS RISK MITIGATION METHODOLOGY FOR CLOUD COMPUTING Dr.Rajapraveen
• There are several ways for IT executives to mitigate the risks associated with cloud computing; • however, before we exp...
• Data Confidentiality – When your IT environment is in a hosted cloud environment, how do you ensure the confidentiality ...
• Data Residency – In what geographic location(s) will your data be hosted? What are the legal and regulatory obligations ...
Strategies to Mitigate Cloud Risk • While the list of implied security and compliance considerations for cloud migration i...
• Two-Factor Authentication (2FA): • By combining a password with a second authentication component such as a one-time pas...
• Eliminate Shared Accounts: • As with other web-based services, sharing cloud platform credentials with coworkers is comm...
• Insist on a well-defined shared responsibility model: Whether it’s for Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), Platform as a...
• Use Standardized Cloud Assessment Questions: In addition, having a set of up-to-date cloud provider assessment questions...
