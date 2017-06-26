Traning ppt

Presentation On: Project Report On Consumer Satisfaction at Sonalika International Tractors Limited
Company Profile
Achievements
ETHO STATEMENT OR LOGO RATIONALE Red: Symbolizes the strength, power, determination, and desire of company Yellow: Sonalik...
PROJECT TOPIC • Customer Satisfaction at Sonalika International Tractors Limited carried in the Marketing and Service Depa...
MENTORS • In company: Mr. Vikas Thakur • Designation: Se Executive • Department: Customer Care ( Service) • HOD: Mr. HPS V...
Training Work Report • PDI Entries in service department. • Went in filed for filling up questionnaire. • Attended Calls r...
PDI Entries • Pre- Delivery Inspection (PDI) is the software in which detail related to tractors are filled which are sent...
Cont. • 3. Open page select PDI ENTRIES from the menu provided. • 4. After that on next page Chassi No. is to be filled fr...
PRESENTATION ON PROCEDURE FOR SATISFYING CUSTOMER USED BY THE SONALIKA Marketing Management System: a) Sales Management Sy...
Sales Management System • Provide Comprehensive sales automation • Procedure for making sales unit Step 1: Data Collection...
Process & procedure of Dealer Appointment • Why: We need good dealer: a fundamental platform to grow and sustain company i...
• Investment Required • One time investment: - • 30 days fund – 20.0 lack (5 tractor @ 4.0 lack) • Spare parts, tools and ...
After Sales Warranty of sonalika international tractors limited is: • For 18 month from the date of purchase • 1500 workin...
Warranty Claim System: • 1. The warranty of Sonalika international tractors is 18 month 1500 working hours from the date o...
Objectives Of The Study • To gather information about customer satisfaction towards SONALIKA in the geographic region of H...
Limitation of the study • The scope of study is limited to the respondents are selected from in and around villages of Hos...
Project Work Left • Data Interpretation • Conclusion • Bibliography
Presented By: Rajveer Kaur 1428730 (MBA)
