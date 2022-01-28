The global Permanent Magnet Market is estimated to touch US$ 38.53 billion by the year 2024. Concerning the study statement by Grand View Research Inc., the global permanent magnet market is estimated to develop at a higher CAGR by the completion of the prediction period. The market of permanent magnets is mostly motivated by the growing demand for effectiveness and miniature size in several uses for example sensors, switches, lifts, and the increasing automobile manufacturing in the area of Asia-Pacific. The permanent magnet is mostly utilized in switches, sensors, motors, actuators, and others.