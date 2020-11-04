Perlite Market Share, Industry Survey and Revenue Forecast to 2025

The global Perlite Market is expected to gain a significant CAGR in the forthcoming period. Perlite is commercially used for roof decking, concrete blocks, bitumized perlite, asphalt, fill in wallboards, cavity wall insulations, refrigeration plants, portable ice-boxes, and containers. In industries, perlite is used for foundry cores & molds and crucible toppings. Well cementing is carried out using perlite as a lubricant. A lubricant mud comprises water, clay, pozzolans, and the other materials to facilitate oil drilling, water, and geothermal wells. The lubricating mud is forced out of the well bore and casing is cemented to avoid the interference of corrosive waters and the other contaminants.