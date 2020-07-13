-
The global Nanoparticles - Metal & Metal Oxides Market in Healthcare was worth USD 25.86 billion in 2016 which is anticipated to reach USD 80.74 billion over the forecast period. The existence of a significant amount of metal and metal oxide nanoparticle based drugs that are authorized by the U.S. FDA and prescribed by physicians for the treatment of acute and chronic ailments is attributive for the estimated market.
