Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Hair Dryer Market Key Players, End-User Analysis and Downstream Buyers till 2025 “Growing number of specialized hair salon...
The global hair dryer market can be classified by Sales Network, End User, Product, and Region. By Sales Network it can be...
Hair Dryer Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2025) • Professional • Individual Hair Dryer Distribution Cha...
Get in touch At Million Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our represent...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Business
25 views
Jun. 15, 2021

Hair Dryer Market Key Players, End-User Analysis and Downstream Buyers till 2025

As per the latest report published by expert, the global Hair Dryer Market is estimated to develop at a substantial CAGR for the duration of the prediction period from 2015 to 2025. The Hair Dryer is an instrument that is electromechanically driven and intended to dry the damp hair. Majority of people are acquainted with the daily routine of washing, dehydrating, and shaping their hair. Growing number of specialized hair salons throughout the world is likely to be the important reason for the augmented sales of hair dryers. Moreover, increasing alertness regarding individual grooming is driving the demand for the product.

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Hair Dryer Market Key Players, End-User Analysis and Downstream Buyers till 2025

  1. 1. Hair Dryer Market Key Players, End-User Analysis and Downstream Buyers till 2025 “Growing number of specialized hair salons throughout the world is likely to be the important reason for the augmented sales of hair dryers. Moreover, increasing alertness regarding individual grooming is driving the demand for the product.” As per the latest report published by expert, the global Hair Dryer Market is estimated to develop at a substantial CAGR for the duration of the prediction period from 2015 to 2025. The Hair Dryer is an instrument that is electromechanically driven and intended to dry the damp hair. Majority of people are acquainted with the daily routine of washing, dehydrating, and shaping their hair. Growing number of specialized hair salons throughout the world is likely to be the important reason for the augmented sales of hair dryers. Moreover, increasing alertness regarding individual grooming is driving the demand for the product. Altering standard of living owing to frantic time-table of work are also considerably increasing the demand for the product. Most important salon chains are capitalizing in the emerging provinces of Asia Pacific for growing their client base. Thus, increasing number of specialized hair salons, mainly in developing areas, is likewise projected to pay to the development of the hair dryer market during the period of forecast. Additionally, speedily increasing fashion business, particularly in developing nations, for example Brazil, China, and India is expected to power the demand for the product. Furthermore, stages of social media for example You Tube, Pinterest, Instagram, and Facebook have performed an important part in the development of the hair dryer industry. Browse Full Research Report @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/hair-dryer-market The manufacturing companies indorse their makes and revolutionize machineries over drives on social media. Furthermore, augmented funds in superstar authorization by the manufacturing companies of cosmetics to inspire the target clienteles will motivate the demand for the product. North America is leading provincial market; but, Asia Pacific is estimated to observe speedy development, with a significant CAGR during the period of forecast. Classification:
  2. 2. The global hair dryer market can be classified by Sales Network, End User, Product, and Region. By Sales Network it can be classified as Online, Offline. The subdivision of online sales network is likely to be the speedily developing from 2015 to 2025. Online display place have been necessary part for prompting the end user favorites for procuring home electronic instruments over e-commerce display place, for example Amazon, Walmart and Flipkart. By End User it can be classified as Individual usage, Professional usage. The subdivision of Professional usage will make up the maximum market share of the hair dryer during the upcoming years. By Product it can be classified as Cordless, Corded, Wall-mounted Dryer, Handhold Dryer. During 2018, the subdivision of corded dryers was the biggest section of product. It was responsible for the market share of over 80%. These products are strongly power consuming instruments, come with the labels of high power ranking. Thus, the corded products are measured additionally competent. On the contrary, cordless products are attaining admiration due to the easiness of usage. Companies are offering products by means of advanced technologies comprising tourmaline and ionic dryers having diverse accessories, and settings for heat and speed. Regional Lookout: By region the hair dryer industry can be classified as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa. During 2018, North America was the biggest market due to the existence of target inhabitants and deep-rooted fashion business. Asia Pacific is likely to be the speedily developing market because of huge base of client in India and China. These nations have an enormous development prospective and profitable market for the products of hair dressing comprising dryers. Local along with international companies are introducing innovative products to furnish to the increasing demand for the products of hair dressing. Thus, the modernization of the products are likely to propose several openings for the development, to the contestants, during the period of forecast. Companies: Some of the important companies for hair dryer market are John Paul Mitchell Systems, Solano International, Beauty Elite Group, Dyson, Conair Corporation, Panasonic, Bio Ionic, Farouk Systems, Kangfu, TESCOM, and Philips. Additional notable companies are Elchim, SID, GHD, Dry bar, Vidal Sassoon, T3 Micro, POVOS, VALERA, Remington, Braun, Revlon, and Flyco. Request Sample Copy of This Report @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/hair-dryer-market/request-sample Market Segment: Hair Dryer Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2025) • Corded • Cordless
  3. 3. Hair Dryer Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2025) • Professional • Individual Hair Dryer Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2025) • Offline • Online Hair Dryer Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2025) • North America • U.S. • Europe • U.K. • Germany • France • Asia Pacific • China • India • Central & South America • Brazil • Middle East & Africa See More Reports of This Category by Million Insights @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry/consumer-electronics
  4. 4. Get in touch At Million Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions. Contact Person: Ryan Manuel Research Support Specialist, USA Email: ryan@millioninsights.com Global Headquarters Million Insights Felton Office Plaza 6265 Highway 9 Felton, California 95018, United States Phone: 1-408-610-2300 Email: sales@millioninsights.com Asia Pacific Million Insights Office No. 302, 3rd Floor, Manikchand Galleria, Model Colony, Shivaji Nagar, Pune, MH, 411016 India Phone: 91-20-65300184 Email: sales@millioninsights.com Visit Our Blog: www.millioninsights.blogspot.com

×