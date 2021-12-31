Global Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market is anticipated to reach USD 1.9 billion by 2022 due to the growing incidences of breast, lung and prostate cancer due to changes in lifestyle and increasing pollution levels. Computer aided detection (CAD) is a technology especially designed to help radiologists understand the medical images. The technology improves diagnostic accuracy and reduces the burden of workload. Computer aided detection technology is progressing over the years and has become an indispensable part of the routine clinical work for detecting cancers.