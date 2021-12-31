Successfully reported this slideshow.
Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market Overview, Emerging Trends and Forecast Report till 2022
imaging, mammography, magnetic resonance imaging, ultrasound imaging and nuclear imaging. Mammography is expected to lead ...
Global Breast CAD Imaging Modalities Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2012 - 2022) • Mammography • Magnetic Resonance Imagin...
Get in touch At Million Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our represent...
Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market Overview, Emerging Trends and Forecast Report till 2022

Download to read offline

Technology
Dec. 31, 2021
31 views

Global Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market is anticipated to reach USD 1.9 billion by 2022 due to the growing incidences of breast, lung and prostate cancer due to changes in lifestyle and increasing pollution levels. Computer aided detection (CAD) is a technology especially designed to help radiologists understand the medical images. The technology improves diagnostic accuracy and reduces the burden of workload. Computer aided detection technology is progressing over the years and has become an indispensable part of the routine clinical work for detecting cancers.

Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market Overview, Emerging Trends and Forecast Report till 2022

  1. 1. Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market Overview, Emerging Trends and Forecast Report till 2022 “Computer aided detection (CAD) is a technology especially designed to help radiologists understand the medical images. The technology improves diagnostic accuracy and reduces the burden of workload.” Global Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market is anticipated to reach USD 1.9 billion by 2022 due to the growing incidences of breast, lung and prostate cancer due to changes in lifestyle and increasing pollution levels. Computer aided detection (CAD) is a technology especially designed to help radiologists understand the medical images. The technology improves diagnostic accuracy and reduces the burden of workload. Computer aided detection technology is progressing over the years and has become an indispensable part of the routine clinical work for detecting cancers. Computer aided detection market is driven by the rising prevalence of cancers worldwide. Hence, the growing rate of cancer conditions and technologically enhanced CAD systems will help in improving MRI, ultrasound imaging, mammography and nuclear imaging. This propels the demand for computer aided detection solutions in multispecialty hospitals, thereby boosting computer aided detection (CAD) industry. Moreover, remarkable enhancements in digital imaging, quick integration of CAD systems in numerous imaging equipment and development of efficient CAD solutions are also driving the market growth of computer aided detection (CAD). Browse Full Research Report @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/computer-aided-detection-market However, lack of IT healthcare experts, high service & maintenance expenses of CAD and poor reimbursement schemes (especially in the emerging economies) & unfavorable taxation policies are hampering the market growth of computer aided detection (CAD). Furthermore, the development and integration of artificial intelligence to aid the development of CAD is predicted to bring new opportunities in future. Computer aided detection (CAD) market is challenged by poor data exhibited by CAD solutions. Computer aided detection industry is categorized on the basis of imaging modalities, application, end user, and geography. On the basis of imaging modalities, the market is divided into X-ray imaging, computed tomography
  2. 2. imaging, mammography, magnetic resonance imaging, ultrasound imaging and nuclear imaging. Mammography is expected to lead computer aided detection market owing to rising awareness of breast cancer and growing demand for CAD systems in hospitals. In terms of application, computer aided detection (CAD) industry is split into magnetic resonance imaging, oncology, mammography, ultrasonography, bone cancer, lung cancer, prostate cancer, liver cancer, colorectal cancer, nuclear imaging, tomosynthesis, cardiovascular and neurological indications. Due to the increasing number of breast cancer patients, breast cancer segment is expected to hold the larger market share in computer aided detection (CAD). Based on end user, computer aided detection (CAD) market is divided into hospitals, research centers and diagnostic centers. Hospital segment is predicted to grow significantly in the coming years due to availability of advanced diagnostic and treatment services. Geographically, computer aided detection industry is segmented as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa. Due to increasing incidences of breast cancer, North America is projected to dominate the market of computer aided detection (CAD) in the years to come. The key players in computer aided detection (CAD) industry comprise Agfa-Gevaert N.V., EDDA Technology, Inc., Philips Healthcare, Invivo Corporation, Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation, Merge Healthcare, Inc., McKesson Corporation, GE Healthcare, ICAD, Inc., Hologic, Inc., Riverain Technologies, Fujifilm Medical Systems USA, Inc., Siemens Healthcare, Salient Imaging, Inc., and VuCOMP Inc. Request Sample Copy of This Report @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/computer-aided-detection-market/request-sample Market Segment: Global Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2012 - 2022) • Breast Cancer • Lung Cancer • Colon/ Rectal Cancer • Prostate Cancer • Liver Cancer • Bone Cancer • Neurological/ Musculoskeletal/ Cardiovascular
  3. 3. Global Breast CAD Imaging Modalities Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2012 - 2022) • Mammography • Magnetic Resonance Imaging • Ultrasound Imaging • Tomosynthesis • Nuclear Imaging • Others Global imaging modalities Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2012 - 2022) • X-Ray Imaging • Computed Tomography • Ultrasound Imaging • Magnetic Resonance Imaging • Nuclear Medicine Imaging • Others Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2012 - 2022) • North America • Europe • Asia Pacific • RoW See More Reports of This Category by Million Insights @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry/medical-devices
  4. 4. Get in touch At Million Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions. Contact Person: Ryan Manuel Research Support Specialist, USA Email: ryan@millioninsights.com Global Headquarters Million Insights Felton Office Plaza 6265 Highway 9 Felton, California 95018, United States Phone: 1-408-610-2300 Email: sales@millioninsights.com Asia Pacific Million Insights Office No. 302, 3rd Floor, Manikchand Galleria, Model Colony, Shivaji Nagar, Pune, MH, 411016 India Phone: 91-20-65300184 Email: sales@millioninsights.com Visit Our Blog: www.millioninsights.blogspot.com

Global Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market is anticipated to reach USD 1.9 billion by 2022 due to the growing incidences of breast, lung and prostate cancer due to changes in lifestyle and increasing pollution levels. Computer aided detection (CAD) is a technology especially designed to help radiologists understand the medical images. The technology improves diagnostic accuracy and reduces the burden of workload. Computer aided detection technology is progressing over the years and has become an indispensable part of the routine clinical work for detecting cancers.

