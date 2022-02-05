Free online dating services how they erase the despair of singles

Wait! Exclusive 60 day trial to the world's largest digital library.
The SlideShare family just got bigger. You now have unlimited* access to books, audiobooks, magazines, and more from Scribd.Cancel anytime.
Create your free account to read unlimited documents.
Singles fear the idea of being single for their entire lives. Many singles secretly love being alone. They feel they are missing something when their relatives and friends live happily with their partners.
Singles often wonder if there is something wrong with their personality. Some singles wonder if their looks are not good enough. This self-doubt can lead to low self-esteem for singles. They don't believe they are as wonderful as they seem.