Hydrogen- Oxygen fuel cell fuel cell

It describes about the construction, working, advantages and issues of fuel (Hydrogen-Oxygen )cell

  1. 1. RAJENDER REDDY KARNEKANTI Email: raj3iict@gmail.com
  2. 2. Hydrogen – Oxygen fuel Cell
  3. 3. Contents Introduction Definition Construction Diagram Working Video Advantages Issues
  4. 4. Introduction • Fuel cells were developed in the 1960s as part of the USA NASA's space exploration programme to provide electrical power. • Fuel cells were/are used in lunar landing vehicles, space stations orbiting the Earth etc.
  5. 5. Definition • Definition of Fuel Cell: A fuel cell is a device that produces electricity through a chemical reaction between a source fuel and an oxidant. (or) The cell which converts the chemical energy of a fuel into electrical energy without combustion
  6. 6. Example 1. Hydrogen-Oxygen fuel cell (H2-O2 fuel cell) 2.Methnol-O2 fuel cell etc..
  7. 7. Constructions • The Fuel cell consists an anode, a cathode and an electrolyte. Hydrogen is passed through the anode and oxygen is passed through cathode. • Anode: Porous carbons electrode acts as anode • Cathode: Porous carbons electrode acts as cathode
  8. 8. Constructions • Small amount of finely powdered Pt/Pd/Ag is added to porous carbon electrode, which acts as catalyst • Electrolyte: KOH or NaOH (25 %) solution
  9. 9. Diagram of Fuel cell
  10. 10. Working of Fuel cell • At the anode, hydrogen molecule gets split into electrons and protons. • The protons pass through electrolyte and electrons generate electricity through circuit. • At cathode electrons, protons and oxygen combine to form a water molecule.
  11. 11. Working-Chemical reactions • Chemical Reaction At Anode: H2→2H++2e− At Cathode: 1/2O2+2H++2e−→H2O In Cell: H2+1/2O2→H2O
  12. 12. Video- fuel cell
  13. 13. Advantages • The cell works continuously till hydrogen and oxygen are supplied at the electrodes • It doesn’t cause pollution • The water produced is used as fresh water by astronauts and in submarines. • Fuel cells were/are used in lunar landing vehicles, space stations orbiting the Earth, submarines etc.
  14. 14. Issues • Fuel cells cannot be used for large–scale energy production, so conventional fossil fuel or nuclear power stations still have an important future. • Hydrogen is a gas and requires a much larger storage volume compared to fossil fuels like petrol. • Safe storage is an issue, especially as it would be stored under high pressure to decrease the storage space required.
  15. 15. Issues • There is no efficient means of mass producing hydrogen. • the electrode catalysts are costly, disposing of used cells has its problems e.g. may contain toxic metal compounds.

