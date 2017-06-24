MTS Transcription Services United States Improving Communication in Healthcare - Role of Medical Transcription Companies M...
Improving Communication in Healthcare - Role of Medical Transcription Companies

Medical transcription companies ensure quality electronic medical record documentation and help close communication gaps among health care providers.

  1. 1. MTS Transcription Services United States Improving Communication in Healthcare - Role of Medical Transcription Companies Medical transcription companies ensure quality electronic medical record documentation and help close communication gaps among health care providers
  2. 2. www.medicaltranscriptionservicecompany.com (800) 670 2809 The focus of health care has shifted to maximizing value for patients -- achieving the best outcomes at the lowest cost. Rather than volume and profitability of services provided, value-based reimbursement models require physicians need to demonstrate patient-centered care and improved outcomes. This requires improved communication in healthcare. Medical transcription companies play an important role in this scenario by ensuring quality electronic medical record documentation to close communication gaps among health care providers and settings. As a recent article in Beckers Hospital Review points out, closing communication gaps would enable value-driven care. Many Facets of Collaboration in Health Care The adoption of EMR/ EHR and investment in advanced practice management technology is aimed at reducing errors, cutting costs, promoting privacy and improving care. To achieve these goals, health care providers need to communicate effectively with a wide variety of entities – patients, their medical teams, and health care providers in other organizations, health insurance companies, and industry stakeholders. Interprofessional collaboration is achieved when various health workers work together with patients, families, caregivers, and communities to deliver the highest quality of care There is a strong correlation between patients’ perceptions of the quality of the healthcare they received and the quality of their interactions with their physician. Effective interaction between patients and providers improves diagnostic accuracy, enhances the patient’s capacity to adhere to medical recommendations, and boosts patient satisfaction and safety. Team communication and collaboration is crucial to improve performance suffers and prevent medical errors. Absence of proper teamwork and good working relationships will lead to errors and compromise patient safety. Closing the Communication Gaps According to the Beckers Hospital Review article, building an adaptable infrastructure is the key to closing communication gaps in health care. Providers need to take advantage of technology to connect patients and caregivers with their providers across the setting. The goals of the “virtual hub” should be to allow providers to - share, edit, update and modify care plans - track patient compliance with medication and treatment therapies - get real-time updates on the patient’s condition - encourage patient to adhere to treatment protocols - provide timely interventions to manage any troublesome changes
  3. 3. www.medicaltranscriptionservicecompany.com (800) 670 2809 Role of Medical Transcription Companies in improving Collaboration in Health Care Medical transcription outsourcing supports improved communication and information sharing in health care in the following ways: • Medical transcriptionists (MTs) serve all specialties by providing EMR-integrated documentation solutions. They help physicians ensure error-free, legible medical records of patient encounters on a timely basis. They ensure the capture of the key points of the narrative, which is critical for the continuity of care. • By ensuring timely and accurate documentation to support EMRs, MTs make critical information available to all the staff involved in the patient’s care. This promotes continuity of care. • Timely clinical documentation by a reliable medical transcription service provider makes EMR data readily available for medical billing and coding. • Electronic records are a rich source of data for researchers. By ensuring accurate and comprehensive patient information in electronic records, medical transcription outsourcing makes quality data available for medical studies. • When patients access their medical records, their information should be in easily understandable format. The accurate reports that transcription companies provide ensure this. By improving electronic health accuracy and information sharing among the key stakeholders in the industry, medical transcription service providers improve communications in healthcare and support the goals of value-based care. .

